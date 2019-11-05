Today in High Prairie – November 5, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 5, 2019

HP Library Board meeting at library at 5:30 p.m.

Ukrainian Cultural Soc. of HP meets at Nazarene Church at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 5, 2019

Halle Paige Comeau

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 5, 2019

Anthony LaPlante

Benjie LaPlante-Cayer

Lisa Ann Bittman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 5, 2019

1900 – Natalie Schafer, Gilligan’s Island’s Mrs. Howe

1911 – Roy Rogers, Happy Trails Cowboy

1913 – John McGiver, Patty Duke Show Actor

1913 – Vivien Leigh, Gone With the Wind Actress

1933 – Herb Edelman, Strike Force Actor

1941 – Art Garfunkel, Simon and Garfunkle Band

1952 – Bill Walton, Boston Celtics

1957 – David Moyse, Air Supply Vocalist

1959 – Bryan Adams, Canadian Rock Icon

1963 – Tatum O’Neal, Paper Moon Actress

This Day in Local History – November 5, 2019

Nov. 5, 1905: Liberal Fletcher Bredin wins the Athabasca constituency seat in Alberta’s first general election.

Nov. 5, 1914: The Northern Transportation Company steamer Northland Sun makes its last trip.

Nov. 5, 1969: A spokesman for General Service Garage tells South Peace News that recent vandalism is out of control. Several broken windshields and children crawling over cars causing scratches is to blame. He asks the town to provide more protection.

Nov. 5, 1969: Five Sisters leave St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard ending 56 years of service at the facility. On this day, the last Mass is held at the school. Later in the day, the Mission School is burned to the ground.

Nov. 5, 1969: South Peace News reports that Rev. Edgar Craig is the new pastor at the Nazarene Church in High Prairie.

Nov. 5, 1972: Five snipers open fire on vehicles traveling in front of the Hudson Bay Store in Whitefish. Police later charge a 12-year-old boy with dangerous use of firearms.

Nov. 5, 1973: Father Tessier dies suddenly in Joussard.

Nov. 5, 1979: NPHL president Jack McAvoy receives a call from the Hines Creek Oilers telling him they request a one year leave of absence from the league. McAvoy calls a meeting to reorganize the league and draw up a new schedule. The Oilers never return to the league.

Nov. 5, 1983: Alberta Culture’s Nadia Korpus throws a strike to officially open the Enilda Bowling Alley. The ribbon is held by David Rushton and Jean Bissell.

Nov. 5, 1986: South Peace News reports Cuts and Shades hair salon opens.

Nov. 5, 1993: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven leaves town to become village administrator in Evansburg.

Nov. 5, 2008: South Peace News reports that REAC’s tests for toxins in Lesser Slave Lake prove positive. How serious the problem is, is still being investigated.

Nov. 5, 2010: Joyce Gladue wins $1,000 in RBC Financial Group’s student promotion contest.

Nov. 5, 2014: South Peace News reports that Town of High Prairie CAO Keli Tamaklo votes in favour of a motion that would force town council to pay over $500,000 a year for policing costs. Tamaklo, who also serves on the Edmonton Police Commission, which favours that all towns should pay for policing costs, did not tell council of his actions while they were opposing the commission’s proposal.

Nov. 5, 2014: Sparks fly at a public meeting at Joussard to deal with issues involving the fire department. Residents demand the reinstatement of deputy fire chief Robin Marko; the M.D. stands firm that safety and proper training take priority.

This Day in World History – November 5, 2019

1492 – Christopher Columbus 1st learns about growing corn in Cuba.

1499 – Publication of 1st Breton and French dictionary.

1500 – Copernicus observes a lunar eclipse in Rome.

1873 – Pacific Scandal occurs: Canadian PM John A. Macdonald resigns.

1895 – 1st US patent granted for auto for gasoline driven car.

1895 – Edward, Prince of Wales, says “We are all Socialists nowadays.”

1914 – Britain declares war on Turkey and annexes Cyprus.

1916 – Kingdom of Poland established.

1930 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” wins Academy Award: Best Picture.

1935 – Parker Brothers launches game of Monopoly.

1943 – Vatican in Rome bombed by unknown source.

1944 – Canadian & British troops liberate Dinteloord.

1953 – Paul Searls saws a 32-inch log in 86.4 seconds.

1955 – Date returned to in “Back to the Future” by Marty McFly.

1957 – Mrs. Nellie McGrail wins $574,658 on 2 1/2 cent soccer pool ticket.

1964 – US launches Mariner 3 toward Mars; no data returned.

1967 – ATS-3 launched by US to take first pictures of full Earth disc.

1987 – Iceberg twice size of Rhode Island sighted in Antarctic.

1994 – Space probe Ulyssus completes 1st passage behind the sun.

1995 – Vancouver Grizzlies play 1st NBA game: beat Timberwolves 100-98.

1995 – André Dallaire attempts to assassinate Canadian PM Jean Chrétien.

2000 – Ethiopian Emperor Selassie laid to rest 25 years after his death.

2006 – Saddam Hussein sentenced to death in the al-Dujail trial.

2007 – China’s 1st lunar satellite orbits the moon.

2018 – Child suicide rate in Japan at 30-year high.

2018 – BBC opens its largest news bureau outside the UK in Kenya.

2018 – Taskforce set up to identify and punish LGBT people in Tanzania.

2018 – NASA’s Voyager 2 probe leaves solar system [2nd object to do so].

Today’s Horoscopes – November 5, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It will be a stimulating day for you. You’ll feel great and have no trouble channeling all your energy into your activities. Don’t be surprised if you encounter some resistance. Creative as your ideas are, they may not suit everyone. In fact, you may confront some rebelliousness. Be persuasive and you’ll get your way.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be careful not to lose your temper today. You’re champing at the bit these days, though your daring nature has been restrained by financial and professional constraints. It’s useless to entertain grandiose illusions at the moment. Moreover, you can expect some confrontations if you try. If you’re advised to be more conservative, heed the suggestion.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today, time will freeze and even seem to go backward. Use this pause to reflect on your motivations. The astral clues seem to suggest that you’re currently settling questions that concern the fate of another person. Perhaps you should be spending an equal amount of time considering your fate as well.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The climate is tense today. You’ll be aware of a feeling of restlessness and a longing for change, but you’ll also be reluctant to make any real moves in that direction. Your judgment tells you that complaints that don’t lead to action are meaningless. So why not be the catalyst that provokes some action?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You can interpret the day ahead as an open-ended question about you. You may have noticed certain physical or psychological aspects that you’re uncomfortable with. The day ahead may force you to take action to correct that attitude. You’ll accomplish a great deal if you share your concerns with a friend or relative.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Sometimes people may reproach you for being less than tactful in relationships. The planetary positions are going to help you be more sensitive. You’ll feel like you suddenly have a much greater capacity for listening. Whether or not it’s true, others have the impression that you’re no longer so self-centered.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have an unusual gift for making a situation seem less dramatic. With today’s astral energy, you’ll witness crises of all kinds. You’ll be the one who reassures people and is able to sum up the situation objectively without panic or exaggerating. This, coupled with your legendary calm, makes for a great combination!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Dare to express your ideas without fearing ridicule. This is what the planetary configuration has to say to you today. This is exactly what you like, because fear of ridicule is generally your downfall. The challenge for you is to say what you think clearly without borrowing the ideas of others. Dare to do it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you’ve felt the desire to write something, now is the time to do it. You certainly don’t lack imagination. Your problem may be that you have difficulty taking your prose seriously. Don’t think so seriously about being “a writer.” Just write and let people read what you write. A writer’s group would be a great way for you to come out of hiding.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have some strong hesitation during the day. You may have to cover up the truth or say it out loud. If so, say what’s on your mind. You’ll be supported by the planets, which will help you formulate your ideas in a way that won’t shock people. In fact, you might even sway some of them to your point of view!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There are moments when your clear thinking reveals your tremendous maturity. You’re not a dreamer, so it’s difficult to lead you into ambiguous situations. If you currently have sentimental affairs going on, this would be an excellent day to take stock, but try not to be too cold-hearted.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – In the past few days, you may have felt somewhat frustrated in your initiatives. Either outside obstacles

[such as events that caused delays]

or inner restraints [such as your apathy] presented a clear challenge. Before you can make any real progress, certain matters must be resolved. The day ahead may give you an opportunity to finally settle these issues.