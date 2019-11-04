Today in High Prairie – November 4, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 4, 2019

HP Community Band meets in PRJH School Band Room from 6-7:15 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Triangle PTA monthly meeting at Triangle Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 4, 2019

Halle Paige Comeau

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 4, 2019

Anthony LaPlante

Benjie LaPlante-Cayer

Lisa Ann Bittman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 4, 2019

1740 – Augustus Toplady, Rock of Ages Hymn Author

1876 – James Fraser, Designed the Buffalo Nickel

1879 – Will Rogers, American Hunourist/Actor

1884 – Henry Ferguson, Inventor of Modern Tractor

1908 – Anthony Warde, Buck Rogers Actor

1916 – Walter Cronkite, CBS Evening News Anchor

1916 – Ruth Handler, Barbie Doll Inventor

1918 – Art Carney, Honeymooners Actor

1923 – Alfred Heineken, Heineken Beer Brewer

1924 – Howie Meeker, Toronto Maple Leaf

1932 – Noam Pitlik, Sanford & Son Actor

1937 – Loretta Swit, MASH Actress

1949 – Berlinda Tolbert, The Jeffersons Actress

1949 – Markie Post, Night Court Actress

1961 – Ralph Macchio, Karate Kid Actor

1969 – Matthew McConaughey, A Tie to Kill Actor

This Day in Local History – November 4, 2019

Nov. 4, 1915: High Prairie farmer D.S. Hayden arrives in High Prairie with the first load of purebred registered Shorthorns to arrive in the Peace Country.

Nov. 4, 1960: Former Faust resident William Menzies dies at his home at the age of 79 years. The long-time commercial fishermen was one of the first to ship fish out of Lesser Slave Lake in 1913 and Great Slave Lake in 1937.

Nov. 4, 1961: The High Prairie Progress reports Dr. and Mrs. B. Carroll arrive from Australia to set up practice. They see snow for the first time and call it “refreshing”.

Nov. 4, 1970: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Lloyd Rohloff announces he is seeking the Social Credit nomination in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency. He is opposing Slave Lake’s Dennis Barton.

Nov. 4, 1970: South Peace News advertises that Miller’s Taxi opens in High Prairie.

Nov. 4, 1975: A crowd of 250 people attend a basketball game between the E.W. Pratt Chargers and the Harlem Comedy Kings.

Nov. 4, 1981: Despite a petition from over 100 people, town council proceeds on plans to access the O’Brien Subdivision.

Nov. 4, 1987: South Peace News reports that Treena Steffes, 1987 Indoor Rodeo Queen, wins the title of Miss Congeniality at the Lakeland Rodeo Association Rodeo Queen finals.

Nov. 4, 1989: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team wins first place at the Prairie River – St. Andrew’s Invitational tournament. The girl’s title is won by Falher.

Nov. 4, 1989: The Brian Bliss rink takes home $600 after losing the semi-final at a curling bonspiel in Peace River.

Nov. 4, 1991: The High Prairie Regals and Falher Pirates are the first teams to be fined under the NPHL’s new carding rule.

Nov. 4, 1997: Stan Kozie is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president.

Nov. 4, 1998: South Peace News reports Medicine Bottle changes its name to Rexall Drugs.

Nov, 4, 2000: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team goes undefeated to win a junior high school tournament in High Prairie. The Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers win the girl’s title.

Nov. 4, 2006: The Northern and Aboriginal Coalition endorses the PC leadership bid of Lyle Oberg, who would go on to lose to Ed Stelmach. Local MLA Pearl Calahasen also endorses Oberg.

Nov. 4, 2009: Thieves steal poppies and money from Fields and leave the poppies scattered across the parking lot.

This Day in World History – November 4, 2019

1646 – Massachusetts uses death penalty for denying Bible is God’s word.

1783 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 premieres.

1846 – Benjamin Palmer patents artificial leg.

1862 – Dr. Richard Gatling patents Gatling machine gun.

1873 – Dentist John Beers of San Franciso patents the gold crown.

1879 – Thomas Elkins patents refrigerating apparatus.

1879 – James Ritty patents first cash register.

1904 – 1st stadium built specifically for football [Harvard Stadium].

1914 – Vogue holds 1st model show.

1921 – Japanese PM Hara Takashi is assassinated in Tokyo.

1922 – Howard Carter discovers tomb of Tutankhamun in Egypt.

1929 – Richard E. Byrd leads 1st polar expedition to Antarctica’s interior.

1939 – 1st air conditioned automobile exhibited.

1946 – UNESCO is formed.

1960 – Mary Leakey and Louis Leakey discover first Homo habilis jaw.

1965 – Lee Breedlove sets female land speed record of 308.56 mph.

1968 – “Wichita Lineman”, 12th album by Glen Campbell, is released.

1973 – Netherlands experiences 1st Car Free Sunday caused by oil crisis.

1980 – Ronald Reagan is elected president of the USA.

1984 – Nicaragua holds 1st free elections in 56 years.

1991 – Imelda Marcos returns from exile to Philippines, arrested next day.

1993 – Elton John awarded $518,700 from Sunday Mirror for false report.

1993 – Jean Chretien appointed PM of Canada.

1996 – British girls group the Spice Girls release their debut album.

1997 – “Come On Over”, 3rd studio album by Shania Twain, released.

2001 – “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” premieres.

2003 – Most powerful solar flare as observed by satellite is recorded.

2008 – Barack Obama elected president of the USA.

2015 – Justin Trudeau sworn in as Canadian PM.

2015 – Katy Perry highest paid musician of the year earning $135 million.

2016 – Paris Agreement on climate change becomes effective.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 4, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Love and romance blossom as a current or potential love partner comes on strong with passionate affection. This person could have a lot to say that catches you by surprise. In the past, communicating may not have been this person’s strength, but now it’s like there’s no stopping the flow of words. Listen, and guard your responses. You’ll need to think about what he or she says.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Someone who may be something of a local celebrity might suddenly be attracted to you, although at this point neither one of you may be inclined to pursue it. Don’t expect much from this person beyond conversation, although this should be very stimulating now. The energy should be strong enough to last beyond the day, so don’t be shy about exchanging names and phone numbers.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you may be powerfully attracted to someone from a distant state or foreign country. The person may be highly educated and stimulating. You could find the conversation riveting. This person could be involved in the sciences, psychology, or perhaps metaphysics. You’ll probably choose to listen more than talk now.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might be catapulted into the public eye in some way – and you won’t be very comfortable there! If you’re teaching, speaking, or leading a discussion group, it might be a good idea to seek the support of someone who has a stronger gift of gab than you. This person could be a close friend or a love partner. Don’t worry. With help, you’ll be fine!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A wedding could take place. It might be yours or it could be that of someone close to you. Whoever is getting married is very happy. If it isn’t you, you’ll be happy for him or her and you might start thinking longingly of a celebration of your own. If you’re currently involved but not married, expect to move to the next level of commitment. If you’re already married, enjoy the party!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might do some routine work, perhaps as a volunteer, with an interesting person whose company you enjoy. Lively conversations should make the day go faster. You could end the day looking forward to seeing this person again. Through your new friend and the work, you should gain a lot of insight into the psyches of others, not to mention your own!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A new love relationship could appear on the horizon, perhaps with someone as creative as you. This could cause some self-doubt, particularly about your appearance, but don’t succumb to that. The person is drawn to your energy! Some fascinating conversations could take place. Feelings should run deep. This could lead to a long-term commitment.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some visitors could come to your home today, perhaps a couple with a child. You’ll go through the place like a whirlwind and want everything to look just right. You might even be tempted to clean out the closets! Don’t bother. Just relax and enjoy the company of your guests. They’re more interested in what you have to say than whether or not the house is spotless.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A call from a close friend or love partner could bring good news today. You’ll be so happy about it that you’ll want to get word out to everyone you know. This could involve romance or it might concern a creative project of some kind, perhaps involving writing and speaking. In the evening you’ll probably want to go out and celebrate with the person who brought you the news.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could be cleaning your house when you hear some wonderful news about money today. This could make your day. You won’t want to do much housework afterward. Don’t worry – the dirt isn’t going anywhere! Instead of feeling guilty about letting the housework go, go out and celebrate with a close friend or your partner. You deserve it. Have a great evening!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today could be one of the happiest days you’ve had in a long time. Perhaps you’ll spend it with a current or potential romantic partner, going to quaint places in your neighbourhood. You could also hear from someone close that you may not have seen for a long time. A female author whose work you enjoy could publish a new book. Enjoy a thoroughly pleasant, stimulating day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you could receive an unexpected sum of money. Perhaps a friend who owes you could repay the debt, or you could get an unexpected opportunity to earn a little extra on the side. Romance should also go well, as both you and a current or potential romantic partner are feeling especially warm and sensual. Go to a favourite restaurant to celebrate your good fortune.