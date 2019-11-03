Today in High Prairie – November 3, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

This Day in Local History – November 3, 2019

Nov. 3, 1913: The Grouard News moves to its new office opposite the Diamond P. Store.

Nov. 3, 1965: The NPHL meets at Peace River’s Victory Hotel and decides that a penalty will be imposed on teams who do not provide goal judges, timekeepers and pucks for their home games.

Nov. 3, 1971: South Peace News reports the 1971 census reveals the town’s population at 2,329, up from 2,241 in 1966.

Nov. 3, 1971: South Peace News reports the NPHL is in danger of folding as Manning, Fairview and Grimshaw have dropped out leaving only High Prairie and Peace River.

Nov. 3, 1990: The hometown Sucker Creek Capitals blast the Valleyview Vikings 19-1 in the opening game of the revived Smoky River Hockey League. Greg Palmer and Dennis Chalifoux each score three times in the game played at McLennan.

Nov. 3, 1990: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team wins five straight matches to win their own tournament.

Nov. 3, 1991: The High Prairie Bingo Association meets and reinstates High Prairie Minor Hockey, who had previously broken a rule and were booted out of the association. Other members vote unanimously to reinstate minor hockey.

Nov. 3, 1992: St. Andrew’s School celebrates the opening of a new elementary wing.

Nov. 3, 1993: South Peace News reports hospital boards may be forced to amalgamate. Eventually, regional health authorities are formed.

Nov. 3, 1998: A fire destroys the UGG elevator in High Prairie. It’s the fourth time since 1980 UGG elevators have suffered that fate. Losses are pegged at just over $1 million with the cause cited as a mechanical failure.

Nov. 3, 1999: MLA Pearl Calahasen announces at a public meeting that Highway 750 paving will be completed next year.

Nov. 3, 2001: The High Prairie Regals open their NPHL season by losing to the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks 9-1, who fire 62 shots on goaltender Ryan Penchuk.

Nov. 3, 2007: Joyce Calliou wins $16,667 after sharing a $50,000 Satellite Bingo jackpot at the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda.

Nov. 3, 2010: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce members hear that millions of dollars is leaving the town each year. Precise numbers will be published in the retail leakage study to soon be released.

Nov. 3, 2011: St. Bernard’s Church bell at Grouard is removed from its steeple as renovations continue at the historic church.

Nov. 3, 2011: Rock icon Dr. Hook performs at the High Prairie Agriplex. The High Prairie and District Food Bank Society realizes an $8,500 profit from the show.

Nov. 3, 2015: Trevor Carrier resigns his seat on High Prairie town council citing person reasons.

Nov. 3, 2016: A framed picture of the late Dylan Laboucan and Cory Grey was presented by artist Wayne Ashley to the murdered victim’s parents at a ceremony at Atikameg.

This Day in World History – November 3, 2019

1493 – Christopher Columbus ‘discovers’ the island of Dominica.

1762 – Spain acquires Louisiana.

1869 – Canada’s Hamilton Football club forms.

1896 – J.H. Hunter patents portable weighing scales.

1900 – 1st US automobile show opens at Madison Square Garden.

1903 – Colombia grants independence to Panama.

1906 – “SOS” distress signal selected as worldwide call for help.

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the auto market against Ford.

1913 – 1st modern elastic brassiere is patented by Mary Phelps Jacob.

1918 – Poland proclaims independence from Russia after Word War I.

1928 – Turkey switches from Arabic to Roman alphabet.

1930 – 1st vehicular tunnel to a foreign country [Detroit-Windsor] opens.

1931 – 1st commercially produced synthetic rubber manufactured.

1941 – Hirohiti’s accord on Yamamoto’s attack plan on Pearl Harbor fails.

1946 – Hirohito proclaims a new Japanese constitution.

1952 – Clarence Birdseye markets frozen peas.

1953 – 1st live colour US coast-to-coast telecast.

1955 – 1st virus crystallized [announced].

1956 – “The Wizard of Oz” 1st televised on CBS-TV.

1957 – USSR launches Sputnik 2 with a dog [Laika], 1st animal in orbit.

1973 – Mariner 10 launched – 1st Venus photos – 1st mission to Mercury.

1978 – 1st broadcast of “Different Strokes” on NBC-TV.

1983 – Nashville Network begins on cable TV.

1984 – Body of assassinated Indian PM Indira Gandhi cremated.

1987 – Gordon Gould issued US patent for the laser, ending 30-year battle.

1992 – Bill Clinton is elected President of the USA.

1997 – California law ends affirmative action.

2007 – Pervez Musharraf declares emergency rule across Pakistan.

2013 – Bobby Orr’s autobiography “Orr: My Story” published.

2014 – UN Sec-Gen. Ban Ki-moon calls for global action on climate change.

