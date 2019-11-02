Today in High Prairie – November 2, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 2, 2019

Enilda Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HP Girl Guides cookie sale driver at HP Museum 12:30-4 p.m.

Whitefish Hall Grand Opening at 2 p.m.

Evening of Elegance at Falher at 5 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 2, 2019

Carey Perry

Jeshuah Gilroy

Joe Quartly

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 2, 2019

Barbie Willier

Billy Ray Chalifoux

Doreen Beaupre

Reid Campiou

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 2, 2019

1734 – Daniel Boone, American Frontiersman

1755 – Marie Antoinette, “Let them eat cake”

1908 – Reginald Beckwith, Doctor in Love Actor

1913 – Burt Lancaster, Spartacus Actor

1914 – Ray Walston, My Favorite Martian Actor

1921 – Bill Mosienko, 3 NHL Goals in 21 Seconds

1936 – Lawrence Shreve, “Abdullah the Butcher”

1942 – Stefanie Powers, Hart to Hart Actress

1947 – Dave Pegg, Jethro Tull Bassist

1948 – Rich Gooch, Quarterfalsh Bassist

1952 – Maxine Nightingale, Slapshot Theme Song Singer

1961 – k.d. Lang, Canadian Country Singer

1966 – David Schwimmer, Friends Actor

1975 – Danny Cooksey, Diff’rent Strokes Actor

This Day in Local History – November 2, 2019

Nov. 2, 1912: The Grouard News reports the town will get the ED&BC railroad. It says engineer W.G. Mann was in the area taking topography and was concerned about the grade of crossing the Smoky River to get to Dunvegan. The line will come to within two miles of Grouard. Mann added, however, nothing was definite. The paper says every citizen should fight for the railway.

Nov. 2, 1963: Mickey Tarrabain opens Mickey’s Barber Shop and Pool Room in High Prairie.

Nov. 2, 1973: Marshall Wells Vanderaegen’s holds a new grand opening sale to open their second floor.

Nov. 2, 1981: Roger Monahan opens Peace Country Forest Manufacturing Ltd.

Nov. 2, 1982: Larry Shaben returns as Lesser Slave Lake MLA and Peter Lougheed as premier in the Alberta election.

Nov. 2, 1983: AGT misprints phone numbers for High Prairie in its latest directory on Page 98 by omitting the last digit on all phone numbers on the right hand column.

Nov. 2, 1987: Lou and Dave Crewe open LB’s Fashions.

Nov. 2, 1988: Site preparation begins for the new High Prairie Provincial Building.

Nov. 2, 1991: Kevin Clemens scores five goals and Layne Gauchier and Harold Bellerose add three each as the High Prairie Regals blast the defending NPHL champion Fairview Kings 15-2 in their home opener.

Nov. 2, 1997: Three Atikameg residents are charged with assaulting Const. Grant Thom of the Gift Lake RCMP.

Nov. 2, 2001: A group of St. Andrew’s School students win the Cardboard Boat Race contest for the second straight year in Edmonton.

Nov. 2, 2007: A tender to rebuild the Baker’s Crossing Bridge is awarded to Graham Industrial Services for just under $4.5 million. Completion date is no later than Oct. 31, 2008. The tender is subject to approval from the M.D. of Big Lakes, East Prairie Metis Settlement and the Alberta government. All eventually give their blessing.

Nov. 2, 2013: The High Prairie Regals surrender five power play goals in a season opening 8-3 loss to the visiting Grimshaw Huskies.

This Day in World History – November 2, 2019

1867 – Women’s fashion magazine “Harper’s Bazaar” 1st published.

1868 – New Zealand adopts a standard time to be observed nationally.

1895 – 1st organized auto race in USA is run in Chicago.

1898 – Cheerleading begins in USA at the University of Minnesota.

1904 – British newspaper “Daily Mirror” begins publishing.

1914 – Great Britain annexes Cyprus.

1924 – Sunday Express publishes first British crossword puzzle.

1932 – The “Great Emu War” begins: emus killed over crop destruction.

1936 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is established.

1944 – Auschwitz begins gassing inmates.

1944 – Canadian troops occupy Knokke.

1947 – Howard Hughes flies huge wooden airplane for 1st, last time.

1949 – Netherlands recognizes Indonesia as a sovereign state.

1953 – Pakistan becomes an Islamic republic.

1954 – BBC Radio comedy “Hancock’s Half Hour” debuts.

1955 – Clarton-Schwerdt & Schaffer discover polio virus.

1956 – Hungary appeals for UN assistance against Soviet invasion.

1959 – Charles Van Doren confesses TV quiz show “Twenty-One” was fixed.

1965 – Land speed record broken: 555.483 mph.

1976 – Jimmy Carter is elected president of the USA.

1978 – Wayne Gretzky is sold to the Edmonton Oilers by Indianapolis Racers.

1983 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday established in USA.

1983 – “Thriller” single released worldwide by Michael Jackson.

1988 – Mexican radio station erroneously reports Mike Tyson dies.

1988 – The Morris worm, 1st Internet-distributed computer worm, strikes.

1992 – 1st test flight of Airbus A330.

2000 – The 1st crew arrives at the International Space Station.

2016 – Chicago Cubs beat win World Series for 1st time in 108 years.

2018 – Tiger thought to have killed 13 people shot dead in India.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 2 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Social events could put you into touch with intriguing new people who share your interests. This should be a gratifying experience. Your mind is quick and agile and your curiosity high, so you’ll gain a lot from conversations. Perhaps you’ll even make plans to attend lectures or workshops with your new acquaintances so you can learn more about what interests you all.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might want to spend some time gardening. In fact, you might have a number of tasks to perform around the house and yard, but you may also have friends waiting. You may get your chores done quickly, and even create new and innovative ways of doing them! Interesting conversations feed your curiosity when you spend time with your friends.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Exploring your intellectual interests might get your curiosity going, although whatever knowledge you gain may bring up more questions than answers! You’ll also want to get together with close friends or your partner to discuss this new information. You’ll learn from them and they’ll learn from you, so by the end of the day your head should be buzzing.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A number of young visitors could come to your home with news to pass on and information to share. You’ll probably spend most of your day working around the house or yard, which you enjoy very much. Conversations feed your intellect and get your curiosity going. You’ll feel very positive about whatever you choose to do.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your phone may not stop ringing today. Friends and family may have good news and interesting information to share, so you’ll want to spend a lot of time talking with them. You might learn about some newly released books that interest you. A number of errands might also need to be done, but you’ll have fun doing them.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a great day to plan new projects. Your mind may be especially quick and full of ideas. These could prove valuable. Write down ideas that you can’t put to immediate use so you won’t forget them. Books, magazines, conversations, and the Internet may be rich sources of inspiration.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mind could be especially active today. Perhaps you’ll discover a new talent you didn’t know you had, such as writing, drawing or speaking. Ideas for stories, sketches, or lectures might come thick and fast. Write them down. Computers are particularly useful now. You might have to execute some paperwork concerning money, but this should get accomplished quickly and easily.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your intuition has been especially high for a while now. Today you could decide to put it to practical use. You might consider a class or workshop that increases your ability to communicate. New friends who share this interest could appear on the scene. Whatever ideas or insights come your way may originate from the higher planes. Write them down.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your mind should be especially quick and agile today, and your curiosity will be piqued. Your pursuit of intellectual interests could lead to group activities where you meet others interested in the same subjects. A lot of information could come your way. You’ll enjoy discussing it. New friendships and lines to other possible interests could come your way.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might have a few projects in mind that you’ll want to work on today. Your mind is especially quick and agile, and you have a lot of great ideas that can make your efforts turn out the way you want. Conversations with those close to you may provide even more possibilities. Whatever you choose to work on, you should be pleased with the results.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your mind may turn toward intellectual pursuits that you have been too busy to investigate. Today your mind is so quick and your curiosity so high that you won’t resist even if other things interfere. Books, films, websites, or any information on your subject provide fodder for thought. Conversations with friends also prove intriguing.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Legal papers regarding money might need to be executed today. Your mind is especially quick and agile, so you can take care of it efficiently, freeing you up for more enjoyable activities, such as getting together with friends or a partner. Discussions concerning science, psychology, or the occult or metaphysical subjects could dominate your time.