Today in High Prairie – May 8, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – May 8, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 8, 2020

Stephen Williscroft

Rhona Ragan

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 8, 2020

Jack Irla

Lyle Churchill

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 8, 2020

1753 – Miguel Costilla, Father, Mexican Independence

1821 – William Vanderbilt, American businessman

1828 – Henri Dunant, Founder of Red Cross

1839 – A. Routhier, “O Canada” composer

1925 – Bettina Graziani, One of 1st supermodels

1926 – David Attenborough, Naturalist, TV producer

1926 – Don Rickles, Don Rickles Show comedian

1932 – Sonny Liston, US heavyweight boxer

1940 – Peter Benchley, Jaws author

1940 – Ricky Nelson, Hello Mary Lou singer

1940 – “Toni” Tennille, Captain & Tennille singer

1944 – Gary Glitter, Rock & Roll Part II singer

1953 – Billy Burnette, Fleetwood Mac guitarist

1953 – Alex Van Halen, Van Halen drummer

1957 – Jeff Wincott, Night Heat actor

1964 – Melissa Gilbert, Little House on the Prairie actress

1975 – Enrique Iglesias, “King of Latin Pop”

This Day in Local History – May 8, 2020

May 8, 1942: The High Prairie Lodge of the Order of the Royal Purple is formed.

May 8, 1962: Leonard Berry, 11, returns home after killing a lynx with a stone to prevent it from killing his dog.

May 8, 1967: Daisy Reynolds, the first High Prairie Honoured Royal Lady, attends the 25th anniversary celebration of the Lodge. Mayor Terry Anderson brings greetings from town council.

May 8, 1970: Arson is suspected as the vacant New Star Cafe is set ablaze. The building is classed beyond repair.

May 8, 1977: David Starko lands a 28-pound lake trout at Peerless Lake. The fish measured about 39 inches.

May 8, 1981: Jane Matthews and Gary Keshen win silver medals at the Alberta Badminton Championships in Edmonton.

May 8, 1985: South Peace News reports that Veronica Bertin, Sherry Severson, Amber Courtepatte and Valerie Payne are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 8, 1986: Incumbent MLA Larry Shaben defeats Bert Dube in the provincial election. Shaben, who won for the fourth time, forms a majority government headed by Don Getty. He is later named Minister of Economic Development and Trade.

May 8, 1987: A young offender gets three years of custody and probation for his part in the attack on MLA Larry Shaben Dec. 5, 1986.

May 8, 1992: Aero Aviation begins daily air service into High Prairie.

May 8, 1996: Athabasca MP David Chatters is suspended by his party for his remarks on homosexuals. Chatters said he would move employees who were homosexual or otherwise offensive to customers, to the back of the shop.

May 8, 2000: A 15-year-old boy is granted a conditional discharge in High Prairie youth court after pleading guilty to assaulting a friend by shooting him in the foot with a pellet gun.

May 8, 2000: High Prairie Recreation Supt. George Markin is “relieved of his duties” by the recreation board.

May 8, 2008: Marigold Enterprises burns the mortgage to their building during a ceremony. Chair Rick Quartly is given the honour of torching the mortgage.

May 8, 2012: Jake Poloz and Ashley Smith make a video about curling in High Prairie and win a $10,000 prize in Monsanto’s Build a Better House community curling club improvement program.

May 8, 2013: Entries close for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contest. Running are Fay Baker of Kinuso, Danielle Denoncourt of Slave lake and Jessica Lavoie of Sexsmith. Baker later drops out.

This Day in World History – May 8, 2020

1541 – Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto discovers the Mississippi River.

1835 – 1st installment of Hans Christian Andersen “Fairy Tales” published.

1840 – Alexander Wolcott patents photographic process.

1879 – George Selden files for 1st patent for a gasoline-driven auto.

1886 – Coca-Cola sold for first time at Jacob’s Pharmacy in Atlanta.

1895 – China cedes Taiwan to Japan under Treaty of Shimonoseki.

1902 – Mount Pelée on Martinique erupts killing 30,000 and only 2 survive.

1912 – Paramount Pictures is founded.

1919 – Moment of silence to commemorate the Armistice of WWI occurs.

1921 – Sweden abolishes capital punishment.

1933 – Gandhi begins a 21-day fast in protest against British oppression.

1945 – Canadian troops move into Amsterdam.

1945 – V-E Day: WWII ends in Europe after Germany surrenders.

1951 – Dacron men’s suits introduced.

1961 – 1st practical sea water conversion plant opens in Texas.

1967 – Muhammad Ali is indicted for refusing induction in US Army.

1974 – Canadian government of Pierre Trudeau falls.

1979 – Radio Shack releases TRSDOS 2.3.

1980 – World Health Organization announces smallpox has been eradicated.

1988 – Amateur referees work NJ Devils-Boston Bruin playoff games.

1994 – Erling Kagge becomes 1st person to complete Three Poles Challenge.

2005 – The new Canadian War Museum opens.

2008 – Dmitry Medvedev appoints Vladimir Putin as Russian PM.

2013 – Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi jailed 4 years for fraud.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 8, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you felt somewhat lost for the past few days? The fog may lift today and enable you to situate yourself at last. You’re probably eager to settle a question that has nagged at you and interfered with your judgment. However, you should be patient, especially if it has to do with emotional matters. Try to understand, but don’t take immediate action. You’ll be more objective beginning tomorrow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have been feeling somewhat disillusioned. Perhaps you lost sight of your goals or misplaced your faith in yourself. You’ll feel some relief beginning today. This is an opportunity to end what has been a somewhat apathetic and moody phase and begin a new one that’s based on work and meditation. As you can imagine, this new phase will be much more fulfilling!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might be tempted to settle certain matters by radical means. The visionary part of you means you’re painfully aware of the world’s wrongs. You see no reason not to take action to correct them. But the forces in play are so powerful that you can’t expect to institute a new order in one day. If you have an emotional question to resolve, it would be better to wait a few days before making a decision.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today will be fairly calm in terms of outside events, but your inner world is likely to be in a rush of activity. Today you wish you could find the solution to your heartaches as well as your career predicaments. You’d like to achieve some supreme understanding of the events that took place over the past month. First, you must force your brain to slow down. Haste makes waste, as you know!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have a lot of thinking to do about your professional goals. You’ll go over the elements to see if there isn’t some way to approach things differently. Are there new paths you could try or ways to improve things? Your mind will go a thousand miles a minute today. Those who interact with you may be totally exhausted by the end of the day because of all the questions you ask!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You just can’t do everything at once. How do you expect to reduce your stress and recuperate while you keep pushing yourself to be a superstar performer in every area of your life? Don’t pressure yourself to perform today. If you do, you’re likely to deplete your reserves even further. Take it easy, rest, and relax! You’ve earned this little break.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a good moment to adapt your logic and reason to reality. If you don’t, you’re going to run into some intellectual problems. Everyone knows you are a wealth of new ideas, but unless you have plans to be a novelist, link these ideas to practical matters. The “pie in the sky” thinking that you engage in isn’t particularly useful to the issues at hand that need your immediate attention.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It’s going to be a little difficult talking to you today. You, who can be easily influenced by others, will be listening to and criticizing everything that people say. Nothing emotional or vague is going to get into your head. It’s as if you’ve installed an extremely fine filter that lets in only what you allow. While people respect your expertise, please take care not to patronize or talk down to them.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you been reviewing your family history lately? Of special interest is your cultural background. What educational, social, and religious environment were you born into? What are their values? In the end, do you feel a strong affinity with them now or are those views different from the ones you hold? These are interesting avenues of thought for you today.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It’s time to elevate your sense of self. You’re just as good as anyone else, so why don’t you believe it? The problem is you’re very sensitive about having an ego. Even though you know everyone has an ego, you punish yourself for the existence of your own! This is a noble idea, but it doesn’t do you any good. You’ll never be perfect and neither will anyone else. The human experience is about change and growth, not perfection.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today your intellectual and expressive abilities should receive a boost from the planets. It’s an excellent time to organize your thoughts about presenting a project to a possible collaborator, engage in trade, or write. In terms of your private life, it’s also a good time to examine the latest events, certain aspects of which are still partially misunderstood.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Overall, the forecast for today is fairly good. The aspects seem to favour figuring out the meaning of all that’s transpired over the past several weeks. It’s an opportunity for you to take a leisurely look at the distance you’ve covered moving toward your goals. Since it’s an auspicious day for social activities, why not get on a video chat or start a text thread with friends and discuss the latest events with them?