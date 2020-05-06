Today in High Prairie – May 7, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 7, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 7, 2020

Josh Halcrow

Kevin Vuong

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 7, 2020

Andrea Southam

Aro Rose Marie Crawford

Brandon Nichol

Gayle McLaughlin

Peter Nygaard

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 7, 2020

1812 – Robert Browning, English poet [Pied Piper]

1840 – Tchaikovsky, 1812 Overture composer

1885 – George Hayes, El Paso actor

1901 – Gary Cooper, High Noon actor

1909 – Edwin Land, Co-founder of Polaroid Corporation

1911- Ishir Honda, Godzilla director

1919 – Eva Perón [Evita], Argentine First Lady

1922 – Darren McGavin Murphy Brown actor

1922 – Lewis Anderson, Howdy Doody Show actor

1926 – Val Bisoglio, Police Woman actor

1939 – Johnny Maestro, 16 Candles vocalist

1944 – Sivi Aberg, Batman TV show actress

1951 – Robert Hegyes, Welcome Back Kotter actor

1955 – Peter Reckell, Days of Our Lives actor

1957 – Hercules, US pro wrestler

1965 – Owen Hart, Calgary Stampede wrestler

1970 – Sebastien Britten, Canadian figure skater

1987 – Chiara Ferragni, Italian fashion blogger

This Day in Local History – May 7, 2020

May 7, 1920: Father Henri Giroux brings the statue of Ste. Anne to Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission.

May 7, 1962: The new 578-foot water well being drilled for High Prairie test 400 gallons per minute.

May 7, 1969: High Prairie residents vote 159-159 after town council asks for their opinion on whether or not to purchase their own gas system. Council decides to proceed.

May 7, 1969: South Peace News reports Bill Badiuk opens a sports shop in the old Co-op Building, recently purchased by Terry Anderson, who plans on opening a coin wash.

May 7, 1988: The last grain elevator in Enilda is torn down with the toppling of the Alberta Wheat Pool.

May 7, 1994: St. Andrew’s School student Theressa Lemay wins a gold medal in Girl’s Seniors Single 1 at the Alberta Badminton Provincials held in Ponoka. E.W. Pratt High School’s Crystal Elliott wins a silver in Girl’s Singles Junior 2. Kinuso School students Adrian Plante and Harmony Wells win a bronze medal in Mixed Senior Intermediate play.

May 7, 1997: South Peace News reports Ashton Mining finds diamonds near Red Earth Creek.

May 7, 2000: E.W. Pratt High School wins the Alberta 2A team badminton championship banner for the third time in five years at provincials held in Stettler. Cara Muzurek, Amanda Marston, Owen Smith and Dallas Fjeld all win silver medals.

May 7, 2001: A piece of High Prairie’s history comes down as the Esso service station is torn down.

May 7, 2009: St. Albert lawyer Cam McCoy announces a class action lawsuit will be filed within the next 6-8 weeks resulting from the tainted syringe incident at the High Prairie Hospital in 2008. By year’s end, the lawsuit never materializes.

May 7-8, 2010: St. Andrew’s Grade 12 student Caitlyn Anderson wins a silver medal in Senior Women’s Singles at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Badminton Championships in Sherwood Park. Anderson placed fourth the previous two years.

May 7, 2011: Fields Store re-opens under the new name of Field$ Dollar Depot. Manager Kathleen Jaffrey helps cut the ribbon.

May 7, 2011: South Peace News wins four Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association awards including second for Best Overall, second for Best Sports Section, third for Best Front Page and third for Best Editorial Page.

May 7, 2016: John Kryzalka passes away in Edmonton at the age of 76 years.

May 7, 2016: The Pioneer Thresherman’s Association officially opens their new hall at Triangle. PTA president Henry Nyberg and PTA vice president Len Parke cut the ribbon.

This Day in World History – May 7, 2020

1429 – English siege of Orleans broken by Joan of Arc and the French army.

1664 – Louis XIV of France inaugurates The Palace of Versailles.

1697 – Stockholm’s medieval royal castle is destroyed by fire.

1771 – Samuel Hearne explores Coppermine River of Canada.

1832 – Greece becomes independent, Otto of Bavaria is chosen as king.

1866 – German Otto von Bismarck seriously wounded in assassination attempt.

1934 – World’s largest pearl [6.4 kg] found at Palawan, Philippines.

1941 – Glenn Miller records “Chattanooga Choo Choo” for RCA.

1946 – Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering [Sony] is founded.

1953 – Record 537-kg swordfish is caught in Chile.

1954 – US, Great Britain & France reject Russian membership of NATO.

1960 – Leonid Brezhnev replaces Kliment Voroshilov as President of USSR.

1966 – Mamas & Papas “Monday Monday”” hits #1.

1975 – US President Gerald Ford declares an end to Vietnam Era.

1982 – IBM releases PC-DOS version 1.1.

1983 – August Hoffman performs record 29,051 consecutive sit-ups.

1987 – Diane Chambers’ [Shelley Long] final episode on “Cheers.”

1989 – Mark Merrony cycles for 30 minutes at 21,030 feet in Nepal.

1989 – Panamanian voters reject dictator Manuel Noriega’s bid for prez.

1994 – Edvard Munch painting “The Scream” recovered 3 months after stolen.

1998 – Largest industrial merger in history: Mercedes-Benz buys Chrysler.

2012 – Vladimir Putin sworn in for 3rd 6-year term as president of Russia.

2015 – Silver ingot of Capt. William Kidd’s treasure found near Madagascar.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 7, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – For you, love is like an adventure, crazy sport, or some sort of video arcade game. Lately, you may have been too caught up in the fantasy aspect of it without taking into account the practical nature and nitty-gritty of what it takes to keep a relationship afloat. You might need to take a more realistic view of it now. Be more sensitive to your emotions and honor them accordingly.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Love and romance should be going well for you now. However, today you could find that things get a bit uneasy when either you or your partner suspects something isn’t true or is suspicious about the situation at hand. Someone may get caught in a difficult predicament when the veil of deception is suddenly lifted and the truth revealed. There could be some difficult explaining to do.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The notion of truth could get shot down today due to someone who knows you better than most. It won’t take a long, drawn-out conversation or deep explanation to reveal the fact there is a bit of deception that has been covering the truth. Don’t try to hide from loved ones who are only trying to do what’s best for you. Be open and honest with those who truly care.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do what you can to stabilize your emotions. Romance should be on a slow, steady path as long as you’re honest with yourself and others about how you feel. Perhaps you’re so caught up in your fantasy world that you fail to see that things are actually moving in your favour. Conflicts that arise today may be uncomfortable, but ultimately they will shed more light on the truth of the situation.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You need to slow down in matters of love and romance. You’re likely acting on the assumption that things are fine and you can continue moving at lightning speed even though you long ago lost your road map. There’s a degree of fantasy in your world. It doesn’t take into account the fact that there are areas where you need to be more sensitive to your partner and perhaps take things more slowly and methodically.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Issues of love and romance should be going well for you, and you’ll find that regardless of where you are in your relationships, you’re right where you need to be. There’s an element of fantasy happening for you today that’s making you much more susceptible to romantic dreams and ideas than usual. The good news is you have the power to put these dreams into motion. Manifest your wildest fantasies with a loved one or a creative project tonight.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things are coming to a difficult stalemate regarding the love in your life. Perhaps you’ve felt like everything was going fine and you had nothing to worry about. In reality, this notion of “fine” was just your self-denial hard at work making you think that you could continue on your path without really considering how your actions affected others. Be prepared for a reality check that you didn’t see coming.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love is very real to you. You’re apt to take it very seriously, perhaps even too seriously. This is one of those emotions that eventually takes over your brain and leaves no room for rational thoughts on the topic. The good news is that matters regarding love and romance should be stabilizing at this time, allowing you to face this area of your life from a rational perspective.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Matters of the heart are likely to get a bit sticky. Perhaps you feel as if someone is shutting off from you and being very stubborn about it. Perhaps this person is giving you the cold shoulder and refusing to acknowledge you until you crawl back with an apology. The problem is that your pride is stubborn, and your view on the matter is equally so, making any resolution difficult.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your warm, loving, romantic nature is noticed whether you realize it or not. Perhaps you sometimes feel like there isn’t enough excitement in your life – especially your love life. Don’t think this means you need to change to please others. Your stable, quiet nature is comforting to those who understand and appreciate it. The last thing you want to do today is pretending to be someone you aren’t.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – When it comes to romance in your life, there may be a great deal of talk but not enough action. Perhaps you’re a terrific flirt who can keep things moving at a quick pace intellectually, but nothing comes of it when you have to take concrete action and manifest those words in a romantic setting. This is one day where this deficit in your romantic approach makes itself known in a rather blatant manner. The question is: are you going to rise to the occasion?

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things are coming to a dramatic climax for you in matters of love and romance. Perhaps you’ve been nurturing a relationship. You’ve put a lot of passion and soul into building a strong connection. This is a time of reckoning in which you take a step back and see what you’ve gained from it all. Do you have a partner for life or someone who doesn’t appreciate you as much as they should?