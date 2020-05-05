Today in High Prairie – May 6, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 6, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 6, 2020

M. Rose Lizee

Teyla Gervais

John Chapman

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 6, 2020

Lena Johnson

Terry Joseph Bittman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 6, 2020

1856 – Robert Peary, 1st to reach North Pole

1856 – May 6, Sigmund Freud, “Father of Psychology”

1890 – Claire Whitney, US silent film actress

1895 – Rudolph Valentino, Italian actor

1904 – Raymond Bailey, Beverly Hillbillies actor

1912 – William Quinn, All in the Family Actor

1915 – Orson Welles, Citizen Kane actor

1926 – Gilles Grégoire, Co-founder, Parti Québécois

1929 – Leon Hughes, The Coasters singer

1929 – Hans Beck, Inventor of Playmobil toys

1931 – Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants

1945 – Bob Seger, Silver Bullet Band singer

1953 – Tony Blair, British PM

1961 – George Clooney, ER actor

1982 – Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devil

1986 – Tyler Hynes, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – May 6, 2020

May 6, 1970: The results of an opinion poll are published in South Peace News indicating that 14 of 47 replies favour late Thursday shopping. The top three services demanded are a dining lounge, public washrooms and a second dentist.

May 6, 1975: It’s reported that Rick Bjorge is the new district agriculturist serving High Prairie. He replaces Jim Welsh, who moved to British Columbia to farm.

May 6, 1980: Four members of the Canadian National Men’s Volleyball team play an exhibition match against teachers at Prairie River gymnasium. The National team wins 15-1, 15-1, 15-0.

May 6, 1984: John Turner wins the A Event at the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

May 6, 1985: Wapiti Aviation resumes air service to High Prairie.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports thousands of fish wash up on the shores of Winagami Lake due to winterkill.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports Pederson’s Hardware in town has closed after being placed in receivership. Part-owner Barry Sharkawi says the store will remain closed unless a financer can be found. The store holds a liquidation sale and closes for good June 7.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports that Treena Steffes, Anita Rich, Vicki McCann, Tammy Dyck and Tammy Sherris are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 6, 1992: The largest forest fire in Alberta burns to within five miles of Joussard but poses no threat to the hamlet.

May 6, 1998: Premier Ralph Klein arrives in town to inspect the damages caused by the fire at Tolko Industries.

May 6, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Myler Savill denies rumours he is interested in seeking the MLA’s job in Lesser Slave Lake. “I am committed to the M.D. of Big Lakes and that is absolutely not true,” he says.

May 6, 2009: Trever Sekulich and Debbie Wales celebrate the grand opening of the RONA franchise in High Prairie.

May 6, 2013: A rare event occurs in Joussard when a strong northeast wind blows ice ashore causing damage to several property owners along the lakeshore.

May 6, 2015: The Town of High Prairie and CAO Keli Tamaklo agree to part ways in a mutual agreement. The two parties agree on 12 month’s severance, which will pay Tamaklo over $100,000.

May 6, 2019: High Prairie resident Adrian Wong is elected by acclamation to the HPSD board of trustees.

This Day in World History – May 6, 2020

1541 – King Henry VIII orders a Bible in English be placed in every church.

1626 – Dutch colonist organizes the purchase of Manhattan Island.

1794 – Haiti, under Toussaint L’Ouverture, revolts against France.

1837 – John Deere creates the 1st steel plough.

1840 – World’s 1st adhesive postage stamp “Penny Black” used in Britain.

1851 – Dr. John Gorrie patents a “refrigeration machine.”

1851 – Linus Yale patents Yale lock.

1903 – Chicago White Sox commit 12 errors against Detroit Tigers.

1929 – New York to San Francisco footrace begins.

1937 – German airship Hindenburg explodes at Lakehurst, NJ.

1941 – Joseph Stalin becomes Premier of the Soviet Union.

1954 – Roger Bannister 1st person to run a 4-minute mile: 3:59:4 seconds.

1955 – West Germany joins NATO.

1957 – Last broadcast of “I Love Lucy” on CBS-TV.

1962 – 1st nuclear warhead fired from Polaris submarine.

1966 – Canadian Minister of Finance announces a $20 Centennial gold coin.

1968 – Spain closes border to Gibraltar except to Spaniards.

1970 – Yuchiro Miura of Japan skis down Mt. Everest.

1973 – 1st WHA championship, New England beats Winnipeg 4-1 in series.

1986 – Donald E. Pelotte becomes 1st native American bishop.

1987 – Niroslav Milhailovic begins 54 hours of telling jokes.

1987 – Televangelist Jim Bakker dismissed from Assemblies of God.

1994 – Channel tunnel linking England & France officially opens.

1997 – Michael Jackson & Bee Gees inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

1997 – NHL Hartford Whalers become Carolina Hurricanes.

2001 – Pope John Paul II becomes the first pope to enter a mosque.

2004 – TV sitcom “Friends” airs season finale in 10th and final season.

2013 – Wal-Mart becomes largest company by revenue on the Fortune 500 list.

2017 – France bans “too thin” fashion models.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 6, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have a great deal of physical energy. At times, you may feel as if you have an endless wellspring of power. You’re at a climactic point in your yearly cycle when things are coming to a dramatic apex. Difficulties that pertain to this climax are likely to make you act out aggressively if things don’t go your way. Find a constructive outlet for all this physical energy.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Finding the comfort point may be difficult for you. You might feel as if you aren’t connecting with your ideals or goals. Even though you try to put things into motion, they don’t really pan out the way you’d like. There’s difficult energy making you feel like you need to join one camp or the other to feel accepted. The problem is that neither side looks appealing. Feel free to start your own camp, those who share your values are sure to join you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your upbeat, lively nature is fueled by the fast-paced energy at hand. You have a great deal of physical strength available to you, and you can make tremendous strides in your yearly goals with very minimal effort. Take advantage of this time by focusing on your own needs. There is a great deal of support in place that will help you accomplish whatever your goals may be. Go for it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your indecisiveness may plague you. This is one of those times when you feel as if one second of hesitation will cost you dearly. Yet you take a while to process and internalize things before you’re ready to act on them. Others may act and speak before they think. Don’t get upset at yourself for handling things the way you do. More than anything, it’s your lack of self-confidence that’s holding you back.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re now in a terrific position to make a significant move in your life. With a great deal of physical energy coupled with incredibly high self-esteem, you have what it takes to make a major push toward larger goals. Opportunities are coming at you from all angles, and the energy at hand is fast and furious. Your strong, courageous nature is ripe for hopping aboard when that train comes zooming by.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might feel as if you can’t access your physical energy now. You may experience frustration when you try to engage in an exercise routine. You don’t feel as if things are clicking into place as easily as they should. This feeling is taking a toll on your sense of self. Don’t get down on yourself for feeling this way. Accept the fact that your physical energy is going to vacillate from day to day, depending on the needs of your body. If you’re too fatigued to do your usual routine, try something that’s more restorative like gentle yoga or transcendental meditation.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your physical vitality should be quite strong, and you’re encouraged by greater self-confidence. At the same time, however, someone seems to be trying to ruffle your feathers by being selfish and disrespectful of your space. This is likely to lead to conflict you don’t need. The good news is that it’s likely to open you up to a different perspective, one that can ultimately be useful in understanding the situation.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things could be moving more quickly than makes you comfortable right now. You may feel as if your own needs and agenda are getting swept away in the current. You may as well go with the flow, as fighting against it will prove futile and exhausting. It’s crucial to be adaptable and roll with the punches rather than feeling victimized by them. Use the lightning-quick energy of the situation at hand to focus your efforts.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your physical strength is topnotch. Now is a terrific time to either start a home work out routine or take a pre-existing one to the next level. Others will respect your leadership abilities. Your glow as a self-confident, constructive being is radiating positive energy. This combination of forces is extremely powerful. You have the opportunity to be wonderfully productive at this time. Work and play are likely to present you with exciting opportunities for advancement.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel indecisive, insecure, and stuck in the middle of a difficult situation. Your energy could be drawn in one direction while your self-confidence is pulled in another. This dilemma has to do with your inability to integrate different aspects of your life that you try to keep separate. Try to look at things in terms of the whole. Notice how your actions in one part of your life have a ripple effect everywhere else.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Communication with others should be very effective, and your social calendar will be full. You’re feeling good about yourself, thanks to a boost in confidence that reminds you that you can do anything. You can juggle many things at once and the physical endurance to keep up a quick pace. Even though you may tend to be rather lazy, you might get a sudden inspiration to resume a home exercise routine or embark on a physical discipline like Pilates or Boxing that you’ve always wanted to try.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Relating to people may be difficult for you since you get the feeling that others don’t see things as deeply or emotionally as you. Perhaps you feel everyone is shallow, making them luckier in one sense yet deprived in another. Try not to focus on others so much. Just concentrate on you. Don’t take yourself so seriously. Adopt a more lighthearted approach to life.