Today in High Prairie – May 5, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 5, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 5, 2020

Tracy Bissell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 5, 2020

Dale McLaughlin

Darien Gray

Deontae Dalke

Liam Olsen

Ryder Courtoreille

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 5, 2020

1818 – Karl Marx, Communist Manifesto author

1830 – John Stetson, US hat manufacturer

1894 – Kit Guard, Kid Courageous

1914 – Tyrone Power, The Mark of Zorro actor

1922 – Monica Lewis, US jazz singer/actress

1926 – Ann B. Davis, Brady Bunch actress [Alice]

1929 – John S. Ragin, Quincy ME actor [Dr. Astin]

1938 – Michael Murphy, Unmarried Woman actor

1942 – Amy Hill, Seinfeld actress [Grandma]

1942 – Tammy Wynette, Stand by your Man singer

1943 – Michael Palin, Monty Python comedian

1950 – Maggie MacNeal, Mouth & MacNeal singer

1951 – Rex Goh, Air Supply guitarist

1955 – Melinda Culea, A-Team actress

1970 – Naomi Klein, Canadian author/activist

1973 – Tina Yothers, Family Ties actress

1983 – Henry Cavill, Superman actor

1984 – Eve Torres, US dancer/model

This Day in Local History – May 5, 2020

May 5, 1960: The first meeting of the Heart River Foundation is held. They would form plans for the building of Pleasantview Lodge, a name chosen by Jack Powell in a contest.

May 5, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Geraldine Wiebe, the daughter of a Canyon Creek teacher, is badly injured after being bitten by a dog. Her age is not disclosed.

May 5, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Fort St. John’s Harold Ljuden gets dealt a perfect 29 hand in cribbage while visiting High Prairie.

May 5, 1966: Henry Bellerose, of Faust, is elected president of the local chapter of the newly-formed Catholic Indian League.

May 5, 1969: Faust mourns the death of Edward Hedrich. He was an active member in most community affairs.

May 5, 1971: A fire burns a large quantity of lumber at Buchanan Lumber, but High Prairie firefighters get the blaze under control before more damage occurs. Buchanan employee used a forklift to separate the wood piles to prevent further damage.

May 5, 1972: Chris Grey is assigned the position of acting postmaster in High Prairie after Laurie Savill is appointed acting area manager for Canada Post.

May 5, 1973: South Peace News reports the Howard Greer family wins the Farmer-of-the-Year award at a Unifarm banquet.

May 5, 1982: High winds cause a Cessna 185 to flip over at the High Prairie Airport.

May 5, 1984: Boyt Department Store closes its doors after 28 1/2 years.

May 5, 1990: The railroad bridge at Enilda suffers extensive damage from a fire which got away from farmer Lorne Pratt due to high winds.

May 5, 1997: Gerald Tangen aces the second hole at the High Prairie golf course.

May 5, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen vows to replace Judge Roger P. Smith with another resident judge in High Prairie. Mayor John Brodrick says he isn’t so sure that’s a good idea. Peace River gets the resident judge.

May 5, 2007: The E.W. Pratt High School team of Tyler Plante and Darcy Charrois win gold medals at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Championships in Calgary. St. Andrew’s students Carmen Anderson and Dallas Chelick each win sportsmanship medals.

May 5, 2012: E.W. Pratt High School students Nicole Peyre and Brynn Halaburda win bronze medals at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials in Grimshaw in Intermediate Women’s Doubles.

May 5, 2015: The ruling PCs are crushed in the Alberta election as the NDP win 54 seats, Wildrose 21 seats, the PCS 10 seats. It ends PC rule since 1971. Locally, long-time MLA Pearl Calahasen places a poor third as NDP candidate Danielle Larivee gets 3,908 votes; Wildrose Darryl Boisson 3,196 votes and Calahasen only 1,950 votes.

May 5, 2016: Jenny Dlugosz passes away at the age of 49 years. The long-time Marigold client called it her “second home” and enjoyed crafts and music.

This Day in World History – May 5, 2020

1260 – Kublai Khan becomes ruler of Mongol Empire.

1494 – On 2nd voyage to New World Christopher Columbus sights Jamaica.

1762 – Russia & Prussia sign Treaty of St. Petersburg ending 7 Years War.

1842 – City-wide fire burns for over 100 hours in Hamburg, Germany.

1865 – 1st US train robbery occurs in North Bend, Ohio.

1877 – Sitting Bull leads band into Canada to avoid harassment.

1891 – Carnegie Hall opens in New York, Tchaikovsky is guest conductor.

1912 – Soviet Communist Party newspaper Pravda begins publishing.

1920 – US President Woodrow Wilson makes Communist Labor Party illegal.

1925 – John T. Scopes arrested for teaching evolution in Tennessee.

1930 – Amy Johnson leaves: 1st woman to fly solo from England to Australia.

1936 – Edward Ravenscroft patents screw-on bottle cap with a pour lip.

1941 – 1st modern perfume Chanel No. 5 released by Coco Chanel.

1942 – US begins rationing sugar during WW II.

1944 – Mahatma Gandhi freed from prison.

1955 – Indian parliament accepts Hindu divorce.

1956 – World championships of judo are 1st held in Tokyo.

1962 – West Side Story soundtrack album goes #1; stays #1 for 54 weeks.

1964 – Separatists riot in Quebec.

1965 – 1st large-scale US Army ground units arrive in South Vietnam.

1973 – Secretariat wins 99th Kentucky Derby in 1:59.4 – fastest ever.

1979 – Voyager 1 passes Jupiter.

1981 – After 66 days on hunger strike, Bobby Sands, 26, dies.

1997 – “Married With Children” final episode on Fox-TV.

2000 – Conjunction of sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn & moon.

2012 – Japan without nuclear power for the first time since 1970.

2015 – Scientists announce the discovery of oldest, most distant galaxy.

2016 – Fort McMurray wildfires occur; 80,000 people evacuated.

2018 – Electric cigarette explodes killing a man in Florida.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 5, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your phone and inbox may be blowing up with messages from friends and colleagues today, and several fascinating subjects could come up in the course of your conversations. Some interesting ideas might come directly or indirectly from these discussions. You might want to put them to use formulating plans of action to make your future more fulfilling. Professional, financial, and spiritual opportunities could all open up for you. Go for it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some short trips in your neighbourhood and socially distanced contact with neighbours or visitors to your community could bring some interesting information your way. It gets you thinking about ways to improve your socioeconomic status and probably your professional standing. Spiritual and philosophical discussions could also take place. Remember: your insights are just as valuable as any outside information. Trust your intuition and follow your heart.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’ve been spending more time at home lately, and a talent for organization and interior design that you may not have been aware you have could inspire you to do some work on your immediate surroundings. Do you have art you’ve been meaning to hang, or a gorgeous bedspread tucked away that you forgot about? Now’s the time to put them to use. Don’t be afraid to rearrange your furniture to improve the flow and function of your home workspace.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Spiritual and intellectual matters may be very much on your mind. You’re bound to be visited by inspiring thoughts. Today your mind should be clear enough to write down your insights and read the works of others to gain a deeper understanding of the subjects you hold dear. Enjoy this period of growth!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Although your mind may have been a bit clouded over the past few days, today the fog should clear and you’ll feel more focused. Money matters might need some attention, and you’re in just the right space to dig in and take care of them. Once practical matters are settled, however, this is a great day for spiritual studies or meditation. Creative projects can also benefit from your increased powers of concentration.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Stimulation you could receive today from group affiliations might open doors to a wealth of rich experiences. Your innate organizing talents may be called upon. Discussions with others lead to a new understanding of social, spiritual, or political philosophies and expand your intellectual horizons. An increased ability to concentrate can lead to success with whatever you try to accomplish. Go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Uncertainty about professional matters can lead to an increased determination to get ahead, despite confusion as to how to do it exactly. It might be wise to do some research, organize all your information, and use that to formulate a plan of action. The resulting advancement may be slow-moving, but it’s sure and steady. A wealth of experience that enriches your life should follow.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The opportunity to collaborate, perhaps with friends or a group you belong to, could come your way today. Discussions with others could lead to the confirmation of practical arrangements for problems you’re trying to solve together. You might also seek to advance your education, as your intellect is especially active now. Whatever new experiences come your way could lead to new paths, interests, and opportunities. Don’t let doubts or fears get in your way.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An increased focus, clarity of mind, and a sense of concentration could lead to success in career matters and increased income. Intuition can provide practical guidance to help you advance. A friend might give you some good advice concerning savings plans, investments, or more efficient uses of resources. This could be a fruitful day that opens new doors for you. Make the most of it!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Invitations to attend social events, perhaps business-related, could bring surprising results. You might meet more than one person who shares some of your interests, and these people could become friends. Expect some interesting practical and philosophical discussions. An opportunity to travel abroad or to a distant state might open up for you. This could prove to be a most exciting and stimulating day. Make the most of it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – While you may not have been feeling quite your usual self over the past day or two, today you’re likely to be feeling mentally and physically stronger and more focused. You could discuss new ideas for future projects, either personal or business and formulate plans of action. Your financial future could be on your mind. This is the day to look into ways to ensure it. Enjoy your day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A date with a significant other could bring up discussions about plans for the future. The talk could run the gamut of all your concerns, from the practical to the artistic to business to philosophical matters. The overall impact of this might be that it brings the two of you closer together. You might decide to partner on some kind of creative project.