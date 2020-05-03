Today in High Prairie – May 4, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 4, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 4, 2020

Eric Delorme

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 4, 2020

Ashley Ruecker

Ava Olsen

Rowan Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 4, 2020

1655 – Bartolomeo Cristofori, Piano inventor

1796 – Horace Mann, Pioneered public schools

1827 – John Hanning Speke, 1st to reach Lake Victoria

1903 – Elmer Layden, 1st NFL Commissioner

1928 – Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian president

1929 – Audrey Hepburn, My Fair Lady actress

1937 – Mr. Fuji, Pro wrestler, manager

1939 – Paul Gleason, Die Hard actor

1945 – Georg Wadenius, Blood, Sweat & Tears rocker

1951 – Jackie Jackson, Jackson 5 singer

1954 – Pia Zadora, US actress/singer

1959 – Randy Travis, US country music singer

1961 – Mary McDonough, The Waltons actress [Erin]

1977 – Emily Perkins, Canadian actress

1979 – Lance Bass, NSYNC singer

1989 – Rory McIlroy, Northern Irish pro golfer

This Day in Local History – May 4, 2020

May 4, 1914: Grouard’s town secretary, J.E. Cook, resigns. The news is not surprising to council.

May 4, 1914: The laying of boards for the new tennis courts in Grouard begins.

May 4, 1925: The new home at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School is blessed.

May 4, 1939: The High Prairie Treasury Branch opens after receiving permission from the Social Credit government.

May 4, 1969: Four boys aged 6-9 years wander into the bush at Gift Lake. They are not noticed missing until late in the day. Darkness halts the search but the boys are found unharmed the next morning cold and hungry.

May 4, 1981: Liona Boyd performs in High Prairie in front of 500 spectators.

ay 4, 1985: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron wins the provincial championship in basketball after defeating Lethbridge in the final.

May 4, 1987: About 25 people attend the Neetsan Society’s meeting to learn more about a proposed crisis hotline.

May 4, 1994: South Peace News reports for the first time in 22 years, the town will not have a Hire-a-Student office.

May 4, 1994: Aboriginal communities around High Prairie meet and hire UMA Engineering to conduct a feasibility study into an Aboriginal Recreation Complex.

May 4, 1998: The Tolko Industries mill west of High Prairie catches fire resulting in tens of millions of dollars in damages. The fire is placed under control May 5; the town was placed on evacuation alert. The fire also damages farm property west of town. Other fires at Sucker Creek threaten homes.

May 4, 2001: Keeteetinok Lakes RHA holds a special supper and awards night to honour Dr. Robin Laughlin being chosen as Alberta’s Family Physician-of-the-Year.

May 4, 2012: A cougar attacks a dog at Grouard. Citizens are warned as a precautionary measure.

May 4, 2014: High Prairie’s Jess Verstappen receives Alberta’s top 4-H Award. She is presented with the 4-H Premier’s Award in Olds.

May 4, 2016: Peavey Mart applies for a development permit to build in the town’s east end.

This Day in World History – May 4, 2020

1493 – Spanish Pope Alexander VI divides America between Spain & Portugal.

1540 – Venice and Turkey sign Treaty of Constantinople.

1814 – Bourbon reign restored in France.

1818 – Netherlands & Britain sign treaty against illegal slave handling.

1878 – Phonograph shown for 1st time at Grand Opera House.

1893 – Cowboy Bill Pickett invents bulldogging.

1904 – Construction begins by the United States on the Panama Canal.

1910 – Royal Canadian Navy created.

1927 – 1st balloon flight over 40,000 feet occurs in Illinois.

1932 – Al Capone enters jail convicted of income tax evasion.

1946 – 5 die in a 2-day riot at Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay.

1961 – Malcolm Ross & Victor Prather reach 34,668 m [record] in balloon.

1964 – “Another World” premieres on TV in the US.

1968 – Dancer Image DQ’ed due to drugs after winning 94th Kentucky Derby.

1972 – Group later known as Greenpeace formed in Canada.

1975 – Houston’s Bob Watson scores baseball’s one-millionth run.

1979 – Margaret Thatcher becomes 1st woman to be elected PM of UK.

1984 – Dave Kingman’s fly ball never comes down [stuck in Metrodome roof].

1990 – Latvia’s parliament votes 138-0 [1 abstention] for independence.

2007 – Greensburg, Kansas is almost completely destroyed by a tornado.

2013 – 39 people are killed at a funeral in Wukari, Nigeria.

2018 – California overtakes Britain to become world’s 5th largest economy.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 4, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Professional, creative, or financial advancement could be on your mind today. You might try to visualize the next steps and anticipate tasks that take more effort and concentration than you’re used to. Don’t panic. It’s better to not push yourself so hard. Wait a few days until the planets relax a little and just do what you need to do – no more, no less. You’ll be successful in the long run.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might decide to spend a large part of the day working on a project that requires a lot of mental energy. Plans to spend some time with either a close friend or lover might not turn out to be quite what you’d hoped. Your friend could be in a rather gloomy mood. A relaxing evening, perhaps streaming a concert or funny movie, can release tension and melt grumpy moods into relaxed and silly ones. Enjoy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A friend who is in a gloomy state of mind may reach out to you today, and likely need some cheering up. Do the best you can: actively listen and lend them your compassion. Once they’ve opened up to you, you two may find that playing a game together online or taking a virtual tour of a museum you’ve always wanted to go to together are great ways to lift your spirits.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some rather depressing information could come your way, but it might not be as bad as it seems. Check the facts before making drastic decisions based on a partial picture. You may have to wait a few days before you have what you need to act in an informed matter. In the meantime try to put this news out of your head, and do something nice for yourself: take an Epsom salt bath, or watch a performance by one of your favourite stand-up comedians.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Gloom over money matters might catch up with you at some point today. A little caution might be in order, especially regarding impulse buying or purchasing luxuries. Today would be a good day to go through your paid subscription services and decide what’s truly necessary and what can go.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might find yourself feeling a little low, but it doesn’t seem as if there’s any real reason for it. You may just have had a bad night and need some extra sleep. Some good news from far away could cheer you up in the afternoon. You might receive an invitation to reconnect with a dear friend. Say yes! By interacting with someone you’ve known and loved for a long time, who has known and loved you in return, you will get back in touch with your core essence and find that your spirits are lifted.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Old memories, traumas, and phobias from the past could affect your mood today. You might feel depressed without really knowing why. An event in your life has brought these feelings near the surface without revealing the source. If you’ve had any disturbing dreams or visions lately, write them down. They might offer a clue as to what’s bothering you. Meditation or free association could also bring the insight and release you need.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A friend might be feeling a little depressed today and need some cheering up. First: listen to what’s bothering them without minimizing their feelings or lecturing them on how to fix it. Acknowledge their feelings as valid, and then see if together you can come up with a plan of action for helping them to feel better. Sometimes all a person needs is contact with someone who loves them and a good laugh. If you feel your friend’s problems are too big for you to handle, enlist their other loved ones and the help of a professional if necessary to come up with a plan of action and support. If you’re the one who needs cheering, try to talk to yourself the way you’d talk to a friend who is going through this. Reach out! Yes, it’s hard, but so is being depressed! We’re not meant to go through life alone, suffering in silence.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Pivotal career matters may need to be thought through today. A lot could be at stake at work or in your home in the coming weeks. Whatever tasks you need to tend to could require a lot of effort and concentration. There’s a danger of sinking into a gloomy mood over it, but try to avoid this trap. You’ll probably accomplish whatever it is you’re hoping to do, so hang on to that thought. Break it down piece by piece if you need to.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might find that a long-term dream finally comes true. Perhaps a publication you respect wants to pay you for your writing, photography, or graphic design. Or maybe you realize that a particularly difficult yoga pose or physical you’ve been attempting that seemed impossible a month ago is now actually achievable! Or perhaps you and your partner may finally be on the same page. Whatever it is, take a moment to appreciate where you’re at and what it took to get you there, before setting your sites on the next mountain peak you want to climb.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some strange and rather gloomy dreams could come your way tonight. They could, if you let them, catapult you into a rather depressed mood during the day. Writing them down might help exorcise these difficult emotions. You could also be a bit depressed over money. This isn’t a good day to make investments, start a new business, or open up a savings account. Instead, be thankful for what you have and look for ways to use your resources wisely.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A lack of communication with an unhappy family member could have you feeling a little downhearted. You might wonder if you’ve done something to offend this person. Chances are you haven’t. The best way to handle situations like this is to encourage the person to communicate with you. If there’s no response, wait a day or so and ask again. The gloomy mood will pass, so don’t make yourself crazy over it. The truth will be revealed in time.