Today in High Prairie – May 31, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 31, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 31, 2020

Debbie Nelson

Haley Billings

Lucas Billings

Cody Beamish

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 31, 2020

Jennifer Bittman

Ryan Willier-Jean

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 31, 2020

1861 – Emily Bissell, Organized 1st Christmas seal drive

1894 – Fred Allen, Fred Allen Show comedian

1898 – Norman Vincent Peale, US clergyman

1908 – Dominic Ameche, Cocoon actor

1915 – Barbara Pepper, Green Acres actress

1922 – Denholm Elliott, Raiders of the Lost Ark

1930 – Clint Eastwood, Dirty Harry actor

1938 – Peter Yarrow, Peter, Paul & Mary singer

1941 – Johnny Paycheck, US singer

1943 – Joe Namath, New York Jet

1943 – Sharon Gless, Cagney & Lacey actress

1948 – John Bonham, Led Zeppelin drummer

1948 – Mike Edwards, ELO musician

1949 – Steven Kampmann, Newhart actor [Kirk]

1949 – Tom Berenger, Platoon actor

1961 – Lea Thompson, Back to the Future actress

1962 – Corey Hart, Sunglasses at Night singer

1962 – “Gizmo” Williams, Edmonton Eskimo

1965 – Brooke Shields, Blue Lagoon actress

1971 – Sarah O’Hare, Cosmopolitan model

1986 – Melissa McIntyre, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – May 31, 2020

May 31, 1915: Mrs. J.W. Cameron closes Grouard’s Royal Hotel and leaves for Peace River.

May 31, 1967: South Peace News publishes a photo of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s Flying Saucer.

May 31, 1970: Michael Tomkins, 5, drowns near Big Grassy after finding an old boat and going out onto the lake.

May 31, 1972: HPSD Supt. Fred Dumont announces that E.W. Pratt High School will accept Grade 9 students the following fall.

May 31, 1972: Vanderaegen’s store advertises it is showing a completely restored 1926 Model T Ford.

May 31, 1973: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce writes High Prairie town council asking that they implement a curfew similar to Slave Lake’s.

May 31, 1986: Louis Rich, 78, of High Prairie, is found drowned in the Heart River. The trike he was riding was also found in the water.

May 31, 1988: Wapiti Aviation shuts down service into High Prairie.

May 31, 1988: Elvin Clouston, a first-year golfer, uses a seven-iron to ace the ninth hole at the High Prairie Golf Course. Claudette Martinson also aces the ninth hole but refuses to have her photo taken.

May 31, 2000: South Peace News wins three Alberta Weekly Newspapers’ Association awards including second in General Excellence, Editorial and Sports pages.

May 31, 2000: South Peace News reports that Mary Goede-Kohn and John Goede both receive awards for their service to the developmentally disabled in the Northwest Alberta region.

May 31, 2008: E.W. Pratt High School student Matthew Johansson wins a bronze medal in junior men’s javelin at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Track and Field Championships in Calgary.

May 31, 2010: Jewellery Box and Giftware closes its doors in High Prairie.

May 31, 2013: The month ends with the region facing an unprecedented invasion of tent caterpillars.

May 31, 2014: High Prairie’s Samantha Stokes is crowned Grande Prairie Stompede Queen.

May 31, 2019: South Peace News wins four Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association awards. SPN places first in Best Sports Section, second in General Excellence and Best Front Page, and third in Best Editorial Pages.

This Day in World History – May 31, 2020

1223 – Mongol armies of Genghis Khan defeat Kievan Rus and Cumans.

1578 – Martin Frobisher sails from Harwich, England, to Canada.

1621 – Sir Francis Bacon imprisoned in the Tower of London for 1 night.

1759 – The Province of Pennsylvania bans all theater productions.

1868 – Dr. James Moore [UK] wins 1st recorded bicycle race.

1870 – E.J. DeSemdt patents asphalt pavement.

1879 – 1st electric railway opens at Berlin Trades Exposition.

1879 – Madison Square Garden opens in New York.

1884 – Dr. John Harvey Kellogg patents “flaked cereal”.

1891 – Work on trans-Siberian railway begins.

1893 – Whitcomb Judson patents a hookless fastening [zipper].

1902 – Boer War Ends; Treaty of Unity signed, Britain annexes Transvaal.

1910 – Union of South Africa declares its independence from UK.

1911 – RMS Titanic launched in Belfast.

1928 – 1st aerial crossing of Pacific takes off from Oakland.

1937 – 1st quadruplets to finish college [Baylor University].

1970 – Earthquake off coast of Peru sets off world’s deadliest avalanche.

1975 – Fred Newman makes 12,874 baskets in a one-day exhibition.

1976 – The Who sets record for loudest concert of all time, 120 decibels.

1977 – Trans-Alaska oil pipeline completed.

1992 – Final episode of US comedy series “Night Court” airs on NBC-TV.

1997 – Confederation Bridge opens, linking PEI with mainland New Brunswick.

2005 – Mark Felt [Deep Throat – Watergate] revealed in Vanity Fair article.

2012 – Egypt formally ends its 31-year state of emergency.

2014 – Psy’s “Gangnam Style” is 1st video to 2 billion views on YouTube.

2018 – Danish government bans garments that cover the face.

2018 – Uganda’s parliament imposes tax on social media to stop gossip.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 31, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may not feel like you’re clicking with anything today. For any kind of resolution, adjustments are needed, either by you or by the people you’re dealing with. Your emotions may feel tied to the ground while your mind wants to take off into the stratosphere. Dilemmas between whether to take action or stay passive could leave you paralyzed. Just go with the flow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Examine your emotions, and trust your instincts. Unexpected forces may disrupt your preferred flow of things. Know you’ll have no problem keeping the situation under control as long as you stay solid and focused. Your actions today will have long-lasting effects, so be conscious of how you use your energy. Incorporate the old as well as the new in your game plan.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is one of those days in which you might not be fully appreciated for the wonderful breath of fresh air you bring to the group. It may seem that the old and the stale are seeking revenge on anyone attempting change. Don’t give in to the negative forces that would keep you from fully expressing yourself. Be confidence that you have what it takes to be successful in whatever path you decide to follow.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Don’t be surprised if things don’t go exactly according to plan today. Unexpected events are likely to pop up and disturb the course of action. Realize these disruptions have a place in your life and they’re occurring for a reason. You might not understand exactly how or why, but that’s OK. You don’t need to know. Welcome these new energies into your life.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Emotionally speaking, you’re a bit vulnerable today, and it may be hard to find shelter from the storm. It’s drafty under your umbrella, and water seems to be leaking in from the top. Comfort yourself by centering and enjoying a quiet evening at home. Don’t let other people’s unsolved problems infect your space. Differentiate between issues that concern you and those that are out of your control.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Unexpected events may crop up and nudge you painfully. You could get the feeling these thorns are poking out of nowhere simply to annoy you. Maintain a stable attitude and consider adding unconventional aspects to your daily routine. Today’s crazy whirlwind of activity could disrupt your emotions a bit. Don’t get frustrated by things you can’t control – it’s already a long list. Best not to dwell on it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you have the ability to make an important breakthrough in something you’ve been working on. Try not to get bogged down by emotions, which may leave you feeling heavy and stale. Infuse the day with a blast of unconventional thinking. Adopt a fresh attitude toward whatever it is you want to accomplish. A new perspective is all you need to make this day productive.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel like you’re rubbing against sandpaper today. It’s probably a result of deep issues within yourself, possibly aggravated by the constant tension between old and new energies clashing within your world. This is one of those days in which things come to a head. Pieces of your inner being are hitting you square in the face. Blame it all on the COVID-19 crisis, treat yourself gently, and try again tomorrow.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel like you’re walking on burning coals today. Someone has also tossed you a flaming ball, and you need to figure out what to do with it. Use your fancy footwork and juggling skills to keep from searing your feet and hands as you think fast about your next move. Being stubborn gets you nowhere. The key is staying flexible and going with the flow, because the unexpected might actually work in your favour.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your emotions will feel stable today, although an unexpected element might sneak into the equation. Be aware that people will be a bit more volatile. Although the situation may be calm and cool one minute, it could explode in the next minute. Try to stay centered all day so you don’t get thrown off course by other people’s erratic emotions. Social distancing could be your friend, providing a much-needed buffer.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Explore your innovative, irrational side today. Go deep. Your emotions might rebel to this departure from the norm, but instead of letting this put a damper on your progress, let that energy to spur you to action. Take advantage of the new gadgets and technology available to you. Incredible resources lie at your fingertips. Don’t be afraid to harness their power to your advantage.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might want to stay in and not speak to anyone today. If you decide to put on your facemask and go out for some exercise, you could run into opposition wherever you turn. Don’t see this as negative. Use it as incentive to work harder toward your goals. There are strong forces egging you on, so act confidently. Find a way to release your pent-up emotions, or they’ll do you more harm than good.