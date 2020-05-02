Today in High Prairie – May 3, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 3, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 3, 2020

Chantelle St. Cyr

Danica Haire

Keitlyn MacMinn

Cathy Hewko

Trevor Carlson

Wade Rederburg

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 3, 2020

Emmett Stukings

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 3, 2020

1469 – Machiavelli, Italian politician/writer

1861 – Emmett Dalton, Dalton Gang outlaw member

1889 – Beulah Bondi, It’s a Wonderful Life actress

1896 – Dodie, 101 Dalmatians writer

1898 – Golda Meir, 4th PM of Israel

1903 – Bing Crosby, White Christmas singer

1906 – Mary Astor, Maltese Falcon actress

1915 – Stu Hart, Stampede Wrestling owner

1921 – Sugar Ray Robinson, US boxing champ

1924 – Mary Carver, Simon & Simon actress

1928 – Dave Dudley, Six Days on the Road singer

1933 – James Brown, US soul singer

1934 – Frankie Valli, Four Seasons singer

1946 – Greg Gumbel, US CBS-TV sportscaster

1947 – Doug Henning, Canadian magician

1951 – Christopher Cross, Arthur’s Theme writer

1959 – David Ball, Soft Cell keyboardist

1975 – Dulé Hill, The West Wing actor

1980 – Marcel Vigneron, Top Chef celebrity

This Day in Local History – May 3, 2020

May 3, 1913: O.L. Macleod and Leslie Larsen amalgamate realty firms and form Peace River Agencies next to the Royal Hotel in Grouard.

May 3, 1969: The High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first Cookie Drive.

May 3, 1972: A Catholic priest, Father E. Fillion, says he’s leaving Atikameg because the area is “too rough.” The final straw occurred when he was giving a ride to a local resident and threatened, then attacked.

May 3, 1972: The Faust Recreation Committee meets and chooses the name of its beach to be A-Goo-Chee-Gun-A Beach, which means in English a place where the fish hung.

May 3, 1975: SAAN store is robbed of about $1,500 after the store’s safe is opened by burglars. Entry is gained through a smashed window.

May 3, 1978: South Peace News reports that Leonard Joseph Emard’s mother files a statement of claim for $170,000 against the High Prairie Hospital, two doctors and four staff members. Emard was admitted to the hospital for a tonsilectomy but died after the operation.

May 3, 1979: Construction begins on the new Treasury Branch in High Prairie.

May 3, 1988: Co-ed soccer for girls and boys starts with over 100 children registering in the sport, organized by Ken Nilson.

May 3, 1991: New Pioneer Home Hardware owners John and Jamie Hiscox celebrate their grand opening.

May 3, 2000: Joseph Dale Tallman, 32, is arrested and placed in High Prairie RCMP cells. But he takes off his shirt and sets fire to the cells and is eventually charged.

May 3, 2001: High Prairie’s Landon Jones is drafted in the Western Hockey League’s bantam draft in the sixth round, 96th overall, by the Vancouver Giants.

May 3, 2006: A handgun is pulled outside Egan’s Restaurant and Pub. Police begin a search for a suspect.

May 3, 2007: Margaret Cardinal and Leigh-anne Sheldon-Houle are honoured with Esquao Awards in Edmonton. The awards are presented to women who are exceptional role models and show leadership skills and commitment to building better communities.

May 3, 2008: Kalie Anderson and Dallas Chelick win bronze medals in Senior Mixed Doubles at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials in Cochrane. Caitlyn Anderson, Kalie’s sister, placed fourth in Junior Women’s Singles. St. Andrew’s leaves the event early and later discovers they won the 1A banner.

May 3, 2010: Gift Lake’s Deen Flett makes his TV debut in Canada’s Worst Handyman. He would go on to win the title.

May 3, 2018: Two people are injured after an accident near the Esso gas station. A male pedestrian is struck by a vehicle backing out of the Chapel of Memories parking lot.

This Day in World History – May 3, 2020

1616 – Treaty of Loudun ends French civil war.

1654 – Bridge at Rowley, Massachusetts begins charging tolls for animals.

1661 – Johannes Hevelius observes 3rd transit of Mercury ever to be seen.

1715 – Edmond Halley observes total eclipse phenomenon “Baily’s Beads.”

1830 – 1st regular steam train passenger service starts.

1837 – The University of Athens is founded.

1867 – The Hudson’s Bay Company gives up all claims to Vancouver Island.

1915 – John McCrae writes the “In Flanders Fields” poem.

1942 – German Luftwaffe again bombs Exeter, destroying its town centre.

1944 – Meat rationing ends in US.

1949 – 1st firing of a US Viking rocket; reached 80 km.

1952 – 1st landing by an airplane at the geographic North Pole.

1956 – New range of mountains discovered in Antarctica [2 over 13,000’].

1973 – Chicago’s Sears Tower, world’s tallest building [443 m], topped out.

1978 – 1st unsolicited bulk commercial e-mail [“spam”] is sent.

1982 – President Reagan begins 5-minute weekly radio broadcasts.

1988 – 4,200 kg Colombian cocaine in seized at Tarpon Springs, Florida.

1991 – Last episode [356] of “Dalls” airs; second only to “Gunsmoke.”

1997 – Garry Kasparov begins chess match with IBM supercomputer Deep Blue.

1999 – Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above 11,000 for 1st time.

2000 – The sport of geocaching begins.

2013 – Theropod dinosaur dating from 161 million years discovered in China.

2018 – Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences expels Bill Cosby.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 3, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is excellent for just letting your intuition guide you. If you have time, you might want to let your mind go and follow the train of thought wherever it takes you. You could find something out about yourself of which you unaware, something just waiting to be noticed. Remember, your desires are fantasies before they become realities, so dream a little.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is the kind of day when all you want to do is think about some rest and relaxation. You’re usually such a responsible, conscientious worker you can afford to escape for just a few minutes. You could visit the world inside of you. You may even find something that’s been on your mind for quite some time that requires some action by you now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are an excellent friend, and you take pride in helping the people around you. Have you ever thought about getting involved in a humanitarian cause or giving a few hours of your time every week to your local community? Today, these kinds of ideas could become a real part of your life. It’s time to use all of your great ideas to help others. The world needs your compassion and vision now more than ever.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your natural compassion may have led you to choose a profession in which healing or helping other people is your primary duty. Even if this isn’t the case, the people around you may seem particularly demanding today. But be careful not to go beyond your personal limits or else you could be the one who needs other people’s help! There’s nothing wrong with needing help, of course, but one of the biggest lessons for people like you for whom “caretaker” is at the top of your list of skills is learning to care for yourself first.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have a rather strange day in front of you. The celestial atmosphere could be playing tricks on you. You might get aggravated for no reason at all, that is, unless it’s because you’ve been interaction with too many people who don’t appreciate the original way you go about doing things. You may feel as if you live in a world full of people who just don’t get what you’re about. Don’t give up yet! By remaining true to who you are you are bound to attract and find the people who you are meant to create with.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might be upset by certain financial matters today. You may realize just how much you’ve been spending lately and see that things will be tight in the months ahead. It’s possible you invested a good deal of time, energy, and money in something that could have waited, and now you can’t invest in something much more important. These are hard lessons to learn, but they will inform you in making wiser decisions in the future.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Just for today, ignore your habit of always trying to find an explanation for everything. Something is changing inside you and in the way, you react to situations. The desire to integrate life’s more unpredictable aspects into your personality is the basis for these changes. A lot of your theories are only there to reassure you, but you probably know that. Why not try being honest with yourself?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The planets want to make a deal with you today. Either you stay in bed fantasizing about life as a CEO or rock star or you get up, get dressed, and do what you have to do to make your dreams come true. Try and convince yourself once and for all that you don’t have to lose your childlike wonder when you enter the real world. That never goes away, no matter how old you get!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It’s possible you could meet someone today who will act as a kind of mentor for you. If you do meet this kind of person, don’t be a showoff. Listen to what this person has to say to you. It’s for your own good. You need to be surrounded and encouraged by people who believe in you, and it’s good for you to have people around to support you.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are particularly inspired by and sensitive to moments of crises. What that means is you can’t stand to see other people suffer. Sometimes even you suffer because you don’t allow yourself to do the things you like best and the things that help you feel fulfilled as a person. Why don’t you think about going easier on yourself, just for today? Try to giving some of that famous compassion of yours to yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Days like today push you to act in the areas of your life where you may have hesitated before. Does your love life need a breath of fresh air? Have you been dreaming of a nice candlelit dinner with your partner? Time spent alone, one on one? It’s time to stop dreaming of happiness and do what you need to do to get it. It’s well within your reach.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might have questions about the satisfaction you feel about your personal life. You may be feeling the pressure of an increasing list of responsibilities and chores. Things seem so urgent to you now. Why not take advantage of this attitude to talk about your deepest desires with your partner or best friend? Things will be much clearer. You may just need to express some of your more difficult emotions. It’s important to do this before you begin to resent this person. No matter how in-tune with you they can be at times, your partner or bestie are not mind-readers. You have to speak up for yourself and ask for what you need. Remember to listen as well. You’ve got this.