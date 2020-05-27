Today in High Prairie – May 28, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 28, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 28, 2020

Rhonda Cox

Craig Nichols

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 28, 2020

Autumn Dumont

Reagan Doerksen

Susan Thompson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 28, 2020

1660 – King George I, King of England

1738 – Joseph Guillotin, Guillotine inventor

1887 – Jim Thorpe, US all-round athlete great

1907 – Henry Ritz, Ritx Brothers comedian

1908 – Ian Fleming, James Bond novels author

1910 – T-Bone Walker, US blues guitarist

1931 – Carroll Baker, Babydoll actress

1931 – John Karlen, Cagney & Lacey actor

1938 – Jerry West, Image of man on NBA logo

1944 – Gladys Knight, Lead singer of the Pips

1944 – Rudy Giuliani, Mayor of New York at 9/11

1945 – John Fogerty, CCR rocker

1947 – Lynn Johnston, For Better/Worse cartoonist

1959 – John Morgan, British etiquette expert

1961 – Roland Gift, Fine Young Cannibals rocker

1965 – Christa Miller, Drew Carey Show actress

1977 – Elisabeth Hasselbeck, The View panelist

This Day in Local History – May 28, 2020

May 28, 1946: The Dominion Executive Council appoints several ladies to form the High Prairie No. 37 Ladies’ Auxiliary.

May 28, 1969: South Peace News reports that the $35,000 renovation at The Bay store has started. George Barnes is manager of the store.

May 28, 1971: St. Andrew’s School celebrates the grand opening of their new addition with Father Loran from Peace River attending.

May 28, 1975: High Prairie Elementary School student Violet Brule is rescued from the bottom of the High Prairie swimming pool. She is revived after mouth-to-mouth resuscitation is performed.

May 28, 1980: South Peace News reports on building expansions at Peyre Farm Euipment, Carwald Concrete and Gravel and Cox Brothers.

May 28, 1980: Jean Lewis becomes High Prairie’s first female mayor after Phil Rutter resigns.

May 28, 1983: At the High Prairie Friendship Centre’s annual meeting, it is reported $20,000 cannot be accounted for during an audit.

May 28, 1983: Only 15 skaters attend the Enilda Rollerskating rink’s final skate.

May 28, 1989: Dean Haubrich shoots an 83 to win the High Prairie Spring Open Golf Tournament. Deanna Quintal wins the ladies’ title shooting 99.

May 28, 1990: A boy, 13, pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to careless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm stemming from the shooting of a 13-year-old Enilda girl April 7. He is sentenced to two hours of community service work.

May 28, 1998: Holy Family Catholic School Division agrees to close its sub-office in High Prairie.

May 28, 1999: MLA Pearl Calahasen is appointed to the position of associate minister of Native Affairs.

May 28, 2006: Pastor Pat Duffin conducts his first service at the High Prairie Christian Centre.

May 28, 2007: Plans for an expanded M.D. administration building are presented to council for perusal.

May 28, 2007: Glen Armstrong Construction of Peace River begins construction on H.P. Farm Supply land in the town’s west end. The installation of water and sewer would be completed in the next few weeks.

May 28, 2009: Sharon and Linda Cox open Pizza Bistro in Joussard.

May 28, 2010: Grouard Northland School hosts the Northland School Games. Just over 650 students take part in the games.

May 28, 2011: East Prairie actress Roseanne Supernault, 21, wins her second Rosie Award for Best Alberta actress for her portrayal of Natalie Stoney in Blackstone.

May 28, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi announces at an economic development pursuit committee meeting that High Prairie will get its new hospital.

May 28, 2012 High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi leaves an economic development pursuit committee meeting after saying Councillor Michael Smith accused him of bashing local business. The meeting ends as a quorum no longer exists.

May 28, 2015: Sgt. Ashton Halldorson is awarded the Legion Medal of Excellence at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s Annual Inspection.

May 28, 2018: Anita Lee Doktor is found not guilty of impaired driving in High Prairie provincial court.

May 28, 2019: A gated community for High Prairie is proposed at a public meeting at the High Prairie Golden Age Club.

May 28, 2019: Pile driving starts at the construction site of the new Northern Lakes College Campus site in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – May 28, 2020

585BC – Solar eclipse occurrence leads to a truce during war.

1431 – Joan of Arc is accused of heresy by donning male clothing.

1588 – Spanish Armada departs Lisbon to invade England.

1742 – 1st indoor swimming pool opens in London.

1818 – 1st steam vessel to sail Great Lakes launched.

1845 – Fire in Quebec, Canada, 1,500 houses destroyed.

1889 – Édouard and André Michelin incorporate the Michelin tire company.

1892 – Sierra Club formed in San Francisco for conservation of nature.

1928 – Dodge Brothers Inc. and Chrysler Corporation merge.

1929 – 1st all colour talking picture On With the Show exhibited.

1934 – Birth of the Dionne quintuplets in Canada.

1937 – Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco opens to vehicular traffic.

1952 – Women in Greece are given the right to vote.

1957 – NL approves Brooklyn Dodgers & NY Giants move to the US west coast.

1959 – Monkeys Able & Baker zoom 300 miles into space on Jupiter missile.

1961 – Last trip [Paris to Bucharest] on the Orient Express.

1963 – Cyclone hits Chittagong, Bangladesh; 1 million houses destroyed.

1982 – Pope John Paul II is 1st reigning pope to visit Great Britain.

1987 – Monitor, Civil War warship, is discovered by a deep sea robot.

1987 – Paul Pearman jumps 21 barrels on a skateboard in Augusta.

2006 – Barry Bonds hits his 715th career home run, passing Babe Ruth.

2018 – Coco-Cola launches its first alcoholic drink – Lemon-Do – in Japan.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 28, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The day should be fairly positive, and you’ll begin to feel the faintest hints of a major change beginning. This new phase will last seven months. As it progresses, you’ll find greater freedom of expression. Expect to shift into high gear in subjects you used to avoid. Some friction with siblings is likely to arise in the next few months. You’re all big enough to handle it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The solar system is shifting gears today, and it’s liable to trigger a great transformation that will last seven months. This change will centre on how you define fulfillment in both your career and your love life. If you’re starting to feel hemmed in by your training or upbringing, you can expect to seek liberation from these inhibitions in the months to come.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It’s an excellent forecast for you! Although nothing specific might happen today, you’ll discover a huge promise of freedom over the next seven months. A fundamental shift is about to occur in your occupation and love life. As the months unfold, expect to be more visionary, more creative, and perhaps more rebellious. This time, you’ll be much more effective than in the past two or three years.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – To understand the major shift that’s taking place, look at events from a lofty perspective. A slow-acting liberation is gathering momentum. In the next seven months, you’ll be unable to resist the opportunity to jettison some oppressive part of your past. You’ll shed your old complexes and emerge renewed. Don’t be alarmed if some family relations suffer as a result. The distress is only temporary.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The gentle winds of change are blowing through your world at the moment. You have a feeling of newness and an open attitude toward what’s happening out there. Even the bad news has a silver lining if you know where to look. Certain events will be coming up to give you the impression that you’re advancing in a concrete manner toward a new life. You can expect some pleasant surprises.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The idea of a turning point in one’s destiny often brings a cynical smile to some people’s faces, but in your case, it definitely has some meaning. This turning point can take the form of a new person in your life or a key event that could change your world forever. Sometimes things that we only hear about actually happen to us. Be open to this kind of revelation in the coming months.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel as if you’ve returned deeply changed from a long voyage. Of course, nobody’s going anywhere these days, but you can still take inner journeys while sheltering in place, and change can be truly profound. You may have some problems getting back into the life you had before you left. Your old life is likely to feel too limiting to you. So what are you waiting for? Change it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you feel suffocated by a romantic relationship that lacks some spice or feels too traditional, then why not liberate yourself? There is a feeling in the air that life is turning in a positive direction. This will help you set things up to turn even your craziest ideas into reality. Starting today, you’ll be asked to back up your words with actions. You’ll look a lot more credible when you take care of yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – During the last few months, it could be you’ve met some people who have greatly influenced your attitude about marriage or partnership. They’ve been pushing you to get more freedom into your life. If so, you may get a sense that the universe is trying to tell you something. That’s no reason for you to agree with their specific message, however. Freedom or lack of freedom is completely subjective.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The last months have been very challenging and there’s a very good chance that you’re no longer up to meeting challenges. If you’ve been yearning to modify something in your daily life, do it now. The hour has come to make concrete changes. Regardless of whether the change is personal or professional, physical or emotional, don’t be afraid to seriously upset your life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A change has occurred in our solar system, a shift that will probably be imperceptible but nonetheless profound. You have seven months to understand how this change will impact you. It will soon dawn on you that you feel a strong need for liberation. Perhaps you need to release yourself from the bonds of a group or change your career. Innovation is in the air!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You mustn’t expect any enormous changes today. However, the process you began three or four years ago is accelerating slightly. Something is shifting deep within your very identity, leading you to wonder about the ideas that make you sure of who you are. Your family, background, and education no longer count as much as your spiritual foundations. Don’t be afraid of this shift. Go with it.