Today in High Prairie – May 27, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 27, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 27, 2020

Emma Delorme

Keisha Sutherland

Zaylee Veniot

Roger Moore

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 27, 2020

Beverly Emes

Dezaray Giroux

Bryan Heroux

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 27, 2020

1794 – Cornelius Vanderbilt, B&O Railroad magnate

1837 – Wild Bill Hickok, US cowboy/scout

1892 – Sara Heyblom, Pygmalion actress

1907 – Rachel Carson, US biologist/ecologist

1911 – Vincent Price, House on Haunted Hill actor

1912 – Sam Snead, US pro golfer

1919 – Kam Fong, Hawaii Five-0 actor

1922 – Christopher Lee, Lord of the Rings actor

1923 – Henry Kissinger, US Secretary of State

1933 – Ted Rogers, Rogers Media magnate

1935 – Lee Meriwether, Barnaby Jones actress

1943 – Bruce Weitz, Hill Street Blues actor

1945 – Bruce Cockburn, Canadian folk rocker

1948 – Pete Sears, Jefferson Starship bassist

1955 – Eric Bischoff, US pro wrestling promoter

1956 – Lisa Niemi, Dirty Dancing actress

1961 – Peri Gilpin, Frasier actress [Roz Doyle]

1965 – Todd Bridges, Diff’rent Strokes actor

1971 – Paul Bettany, A Beautiful Mind actor

This Day in Local History – May 27, 2020

May 27, 1915: J.E. Cook’s Grouard News editorial calls on the ED&BC railroad to abandon their railway in favour of “someone who can manage it properly” as they can’t handle the immense traffic. Meanwhile, W.R. Smith, manager and chief engineer of the ED&BC Railway, goes before the Edmonton Board of Trade with a hard luck story to justify the company maintaining tariffs.

May 27, 1970: A fire destroys the farm home of Billy Masyk northwest of town.

May 27, 1970: Al Weinhandl is hired as the town’s industrial co-ordinator.

May 27, 1979: A total of 56 golfers take part in the NPHL Golf Tournament. Peace River’s Craig Holmes wins with a 117. It was the first time in the history of the event that Mike Mungall of High Prairie doesn’t win.

May 27, 1981: South Peace News reports MLA Larry Shaben announces members of a committee appointed to investigate administrative practices at HPSD.

May 27, 1983: Manny Chalifoux wins the first annual 10-km Grouard Fitness Run in a time of 49:57 minutes.

May 27, 1984: The High Prairie Elks give the green light to building a $400,000 hall at the Stampede Grounds.

May 27, 1986: The newly-formed union at Buchanan Lumber loses its negotiating thunder after they lose a strike vote by six votes. By law, a strike nor threat of a strike can take place in future negotiations.

May 27, 1992: East Prairie Settlement chairman Harry Supernault says they are pushing to build a kindergarten to Grade 6 school in the community.

May 27, 1993: High Prairie is the favoured location for a major forestry project, reports the Edmonton Journal.

May 27, 2000: Janet Hondl is crowned Elks Pro Rodeo Queen at the High Prairie Agriplex.

May 27, 2007: The High Prairie Recreation Board’s Mayor/Reeve Walk raises over $12,000 for charity.

May 27, 2009: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor Guy L’Heureux reports on $92,500 of upgrades completed at Lakeshore Campground.

May 27, 2011: Big Meadow farmer Vic Matula is furious after his cow and bull calf are shot.

May 27, 2012: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron team wins two events – Building Snares and Fires – at the Survive Air Competition at Ghost River in Southern Alberta. High Prairie is the only team out of 35 to win two events.

May 27, 2013: After first refusing to rezone land for Predator Midstream to construct a transloader facility east of town, the M.D. of Big Lakes votes 7-2 at a special meeting to approve rezoning.

May 27, 2015: South Peace News reports on St. Andrew’s School topping the 100,000 mark in Campbell’s soup labels collections since the program started in 2005.

May 27, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to add the names of Ethel Ruecker and Guy L’Heureux to its Wall of Fame.

This Day in World History – May 27, 2020

1120 – Richard III of Capua anointed prince 2 weeks before his death.

1703 – St. Petersburg [Leningrad] founded by Russian Tsar Peter the Great.

1796 – James S. McLean patents his piano.

1873 – Heinrich Schliemann discovers “Priam’s Treasure” in Hisarlik [Troy].

1895 – British inventor Birt Acres patents film camera/projector.

1921 – After 84 years of British control, Afghanistan achieves sovereignty.

1930 – Richard Drew invents masking tape.

1931 – 1st full scale wind tunnel for testing airplanes open in Virginia.

1933 – Walt Disney’s short film “3 Little Pigs” released.

1936 – RMS Queen Mary leaves Southampton for New York on maiden voyage.

1937 – Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco opens to pedestrians.

1940 – British and Allied forces begin the evacuation of Dunkirk.

1941 – German battleship Bismarck sunk by British naval force.

1951 – Chinese Communists force Dalai Lama to surrender army to Beijing.

1961 – 1st black light is sold.

1968 – NL awards Montreal & SD major league franchises.

1969 – Walt Disney World construction begins in Florida.

1970 – British expedition climbs south face of Annapurna I.

1977 – George Willig fined for climbing World Trade Centre: 1 cent/storey.

1985 – Britain agrees to return Hong Kong to China in 1997.

1994 – Final broadcast of Arsenio Hall talk show.

1994 – Larry King ends his radio show.

1995 – Actor Christopher Reeve paralyzed after falling from his horse.

1997 – 1st all female [20 British women] team reach the North Pole.

2009 – South Africa enters 1st recession in 17 years.

2013 – Largest flag ever made at 5 tons, 44 miles of thread, unveiled.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 27, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may need to keep your spaceship idle today, and perform a safety check for your crew. Make sure everyone on board is informed of the destination. It could be that you just picked them off the street without really telling them where they might end up. It’s important you not drag people unwittingly into your world. If they voluntarily give the controls to you, however, that’s a different story.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Things may not be as obvious as they first seem today. Don’t get started on a project until you understand the full scope of what you’re getting into. Otherwise, you may find yourself caught in the middle of an emotional drama that leaves you little room for escape. Don’t be surprised if your motivation suddenly dissipates and you’re left with no incentive to get your work done.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Don’t try to force your ideas on anyone. It’s important to maintain neutrality so you can act from a steady state of mind when someone brings you an issue that needs to be dealt with right away. The key is to act rather than react to a situation. If you know you’re right about something, keep it to yourself. There’s no need to rub it in anyone’s face and tell them they’re wrong.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your intuitive nature is especially strong. You won’t have to think about things because today you just know the answers. If any penetrating detective work needs to happen, this would be an excellent time to do it. Your caring, sensitive nature will get you through any door you want to walk through – metaphorically, of course, since you’re sheltering in place. Keep that smile on your face at all times.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Any argument you start today is likely to erupt into a brutal emotional battle, so beware. Try not to tread on anyone else’s turf, because you’ll find they’re likely to be possessive and even belligerent about defending what is rightfully theirs. Avoid volcanic eruptions of energy. Don’t pick fights where they aren’t needed. You can civilly resolve issues without doing harm to others.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may find that people are likely to challenge your mental process today. Don’t be surprised if they seem to argue with your ideas left and right. Your heart may be especially tender, and any sort of perceived attack could affect you deeply. On the other hand, you can use your sensitivity to calm a situation that needs to be remedied.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The key for you today, is using your heart more than your head. Base your actions on your feelings and inner understanding of the situation. Facts alone may deceive you if you’ve become too reliant on a single, linear, logical way of thinking. Just as the pandemic has shown us the minute complexities of our world, you need to recognize the interconnectedness between many different areas in your life.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things should go especially well for you today, so don’t worry about any of it. Life doesn’t necessarily get easier as you get older – you just learn how to deal with things. You’ll find this to be true right now as your incredible sensitivity and wisdom make it possible for you to attain a clearer perspective. You realize that, despite the fear and disruption of COVID-19, things may actually be much better than you thought.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The more attention you try to get from other people today, the more they’ll ignore your fancy displays and grandiose ideas. Take a much more sensitive approach. You’ll be better when you walk behind people, encouraging them along – at a safe distance, of course. Earn the respect of others by understanding and relating to their emotions. Your heart is big and bold, and you have a lot of love to give.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Take care of the people around you. Service is an important part of the day, as compassion and caring are at the forefront of your mind. Be a reassuring caregiver for someone close who needs a nurturing shoulder, whether in the safety of your home or through the miracle of electronic communication. You’ll win many loyal friends to your side as you share your passionate nature with others.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel as if you’re sinking into an emotional vortex. Be careful about asserting ownership over things that aren’t really yours to claim. It’s important not to accuse someone of being a thief when you have no facts to back up that accusation. Keeping things in balance may be difficult with the great amount of emotional sensitivity in the air at this time. A little generosity of spirit will go a long way.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your thinking is quite clear, and you’ll find your emotions support your mental processes. Your psychic nature is strong, so you should trust your hunches. The masculine and feminine sides of your being are working together harmoniously to balance out the degree of give versus take in your world. The key to maintaining this careful balance is not taking on other people’s problems as if they were your own.