Today in High Prairie – May 26, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – May 26, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 26, 2020

Roberta Barrons

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 26, 2020

Leon Bigcharles

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 26, 2020

1886 – Al Jolson, US jazz singer

1893 – Norma Talmadge, Camille actress

1907 – John Wayne, True Grit actor

1911 – Ben Alexander, Dragnet actor

1912 – Jay Silverheels, The Lone Ranger actor

1913 – Peter Cushing, Star Wars actor

1914 – Archie Duncan, Sherlock Holmes actor

1920 – Peggy Lee, US singer

1923 – James Arness, Gunsmoke actor [Matt Dillon]

1925 – Alec McCowen, Never Say Never Again actor

1927 – Jacques Bergerac, Gigi actor

1927 – David Edgerton, Burger King founder

1939 – Brent Musburger, US sportscaster

1945 – Garry Peterson, Guess Who rocker

1948 – Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac singer

1949 – Hank Williams Jr., US country singer

1949 – Philip M. Thomas, Miami Vice actor

1951 – Sally Ride, 1st US woman in space

1957 – Margaret Colin, Independence Day actress

1964 – Lenny Kravitz, US musician

1966 – Helena Bonham Carter, Harry Potter actress

1977 – Raina Telgemeier, US cartoonist

This Day in Local History – May 26, 2020

May 26, 1913: Scheduled boat service begins for the year on Lesser Slave Lake with the Northern Light arriving with 110 passengers and a new coat of paint.

May 26, 1962: Concern is high after reports that the 12-year-old Heart River Dam is overflowing. Gates are opened to let the pressure off.

May 26, 1962: Grade 12 student Helen Zahacy is crowned queen at the High Prairie Pineapple Prom at the Sports Palace.

May 26, 1971: A fire of undetermined nature at the O’Brien lumber yard causes just over $30,000 in damages. Over 30 men are put out of work.

May 26, 1979: Almost $1,500 is raised in a 26-mile walk-a-thon sponsored by the High Prairie Home and School Association.

May 26, 1980: Dr. Phillip Rutter leaves High Prairie to start a practice in Valleyview.

May 26, 1981: Driftpile-Kinuso is awarded the first-ever Indian division within the Order of St. John Ambulance.

May 26, 1984: Enilda Bowl holds its first awards banquet to honour its best bowlers of the season. Following are the major award winners: ladies’ high single and triple, Diane Bittman, 338 and 765; ladies’ high average, Jackie Courtepatte, 195; men’s high single, Doug Rose, 390; men’s high triple, Rick Neidig, 846; men’s high average, Bryan Calahasen, 212.

May 26, 1986: Natives set up about six teepees and tents across from AVC-Grouard to protest a proposed $5 million student housing project for High Prairie, not Grouard. The Alberta government later agrees to put a freeze on the project pending talks with Native leaders.

May 26, 1993: High Prairie town councillors are furious when they learn the Town of Slave Lake included the Golden Walleye Classic in their promotion brochure.

May 26, 1998: Riana Otto, 32, is strangled just east of town during her daily morning jog. Ernest Arthur Halldorson, 32, is eventually convicted of second-degree murder.

May 26, 2001: Bob and Cynthia Cox open the 1,303-yard par three Blue Heron Golf Course six km north of High Prairie.

May 26, 2008: Wade and Michelle Zahacy re-open NAPA Auto Parts in their new location in the old Crazy Horse Salon. Retail space doubles in the new location.

May 26, 2008: Long-time High Prairie resident Ruth Stout dies at the age of 89 years. She was married to Sam Stout for 67 years; Sam died exactly six months earlier.

May 26, 2009: Linsay Willier, 22, of Sucker Creek, makes her TV debut on Canada’s Next Top Model.

May 26, 2009: Village of Kinuso residents vote 61-13 to dissolve. The move becomes effective Sept. 1 and the village becomes part of the M.D. of Big Lakes.

May 26, 2009: Trevor Richardson passes away after an accident in the USA at the age of 48 years.

May 26, 2010: South Peace News reports a fire July 11, 2009 at the Swan Hills waste treatment plant released toxic gas into the atmosphere.

May 26, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes pays half the costs of Joussard Lakeshore Campground improvements, or $79,680. Included in the project is the expansion of the campground by 36 lots, the inclusion of a fish station and installation of a bathroom.

May 26, 2011: Three local women receive Esquao Awards honouring Aboriginal women achievement. Leona Boyer wins in the Colleen Klein Children’s Future category, Melissa Isaac for Aspiring Young Woman, and Verna Wittigo for Clara Woodbridge Community Involvement.

May 26, 2018: Kinuso bus driver Kirsten Burger wins the third annual Zone 5 [Northwest] School Bus Roadeo. Burger drives for HPSD.

This Day in World History – May 26, 2020

1647 – Massachusetts disallows priest access to colony.

1805 – Lewis & Clark first sight the Rocky Mountains.

1824 – Brazil is recognized by the US.

1896 – Last Tsar of Russia, Nicholas II, crowned.

1922 – Vladimir Lenin suffers a stroke.

1927 – Henry Ford produces last [and 15th million] Model T Ford.

1930 – US Supreme Court rules buying liquor does not violate Constitution.

1946 – Patent filed in US for H-Bomb.

1948 – South Africa elects government with an apartheid policy.

1966 – Buddhist sets himself on fire at US consulate in South Vietnam.

1966 – Guyana [formerly British Guiana] declares independence from UK.

1969 – Apollo 10 astronauts returned to Earth.

1974 – Girl, 14, is trampled at a David Cassidy concert in London.

1978 – 1st legal gambling casino opens in Atlantic City.

1993 – Baseball hit off Jose Canseco’s head for a home run.

2002 – Mars Odyssey finds signs of large ice deposits on planet Mars.

2003 – Sherpa Lakpa Gelu climbs Mount Everest in record 10:56.00.

2012 – Pope’s butler arrested for allegedly leaking confidential documents.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 26, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may have been fighting a battle with the facts lately. It’s a different world out there, thanks to COVID-19, and perhaps new information has forced you to take a step back and rethink your game plan. But research time is over and now you need to fully engage with that game. When it comes to delicate issues regarding other people’s property, make sure to be respectful at all times.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Goals that seemed unreachable in the recent past are finally coming into focus. It could be you’ve been neglecting your dreams because they only moved farther away every time you addressed them. Have faith that your luck is starting to change. Be patient and you’ll find that even your wildest fantasies will start coming to fruition.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may have had a hard time launching long-term personal projects lately. Today marks a critical starting point toward attaining your goals. Perhaps there has been some confusion or delay in this area. Given the current state of the world, that’s no surprise. But things are suddenly becoming much clearer. Move forward with projects you’ve put off because they were too frustrating to deal with.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Shake off the dust of the past few weeks and put the confusion behind you. Your tremendous imagination and creative ability have been dormant because you couldn’t figure out how best to channel them. Perhaps they’ve been used negatively, leading to unwelcome fallout in certain areas of your life. The good news is that things are changing. Make a conscious effort to refocus this creativity in a positive direction.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Long-term projects that you’ve been working on are apt to shift into forward gear today. This change may be subtle, but it’s quite powerful and extremely helpful to whatever you’re trying to accomplish. Dreams that once appeared difficult to achieve now have a better chance to actually manifest. Take this opportunity to reset your dials and make big plans for your ideal future.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Parts of your life that recently took a backward turn are now on track again. Large projects involving electricity, gadgets, or mechanical parts will finally be favoured now. Be patient, because today’s energy shift may be subtle. You should begin to feel this increase in forward motion even more over the next few weeks.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The good news is that the tide is turning. Issues involving fashion, magazines, and the spoken or written word will slowly begin turning in a positive direction today. These things may have been somewhat obscured lately, or stalled instead of developing. Over the next few weeks, you’ll notice all projects are getting back on track.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have you been losing faith in your dreams and fantasies lately? Now is the time to refocus on what you want and move forward with confidence. You’ve done enough reflecting and reviewing. Start implementing and creating. Dream big and don’t let others stand in the way of your progress. Today’s shift may be subtle, but it should indicate smooth sailing for the next few weeks.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Recent opposition standing in the way of long-term goals is apt to ease a bit today. Situations surrounding these issues should become clearer, and you should have a better idea of exactly what you’re up against. This could be a climactic time for you in a number of ways. At last you can begin reaping the rewards of what you’ve sown.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It’s time to review your dreams and fantasies. It could be you’ve been neglecting them lately. Perhaps things you’ve been working toward haven’t panned out the way you’d hoped. The good news is things should be turning around in your favour starting today. Once you take control of your dreams, you’ll find you can get them moving forward again.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Things that have been out of whack in your life should begin coming back into balance. The bad news is it may take a while for the pendulum to return to the optimal point. The good news is this shift is taking place at all. The change will be a gradual, but you’re at a pivotal point at which you can set your sights on exactly what you want.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The tide will start to ebb today just after it reaches its highest point. There is a pause now, and you’ll find that things are about to pick up considerably again. The shift that’s happening within you is profound. Even though you may not notice its effects all at once, you should trust that things will be coming your way as the weeks go by.