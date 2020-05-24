Today in High Prairie – May 25, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 25, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 25, 2020

Jennifer Marko

Arone Axsen

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 25, 2020

Jackson Reichert

Lyle Ruecker

Terria Adams

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 25, 2020

1865 – Pieter Zeeman, Zeeman effect originator

1888 – Miles Malleson, Phantom of the Opera actor

1889 – Igor Sikorsky, Aviation pioneer [helicopter]

1898 – Bennett Cerf, What’s My Line panelist

1898 – Gene Tunney, Heavyweight boxing champ

1926 – Claude Akins, B.J. and the Bear actor

1927 – Robert Ludlum, Bourne Identity novelist

1929 – Warren Frost, Matlock actor

1936 – Tom T. Hall, Harper Valley PTA writer

1939 – Dixie Carter, Designing Women actress

1943 – Sally Jesse Raphael, TV talk show host

1944 – Frank Oz, Muppetteer [Grover]

1947 – Karen Valentine, Room 222 actress

1947 – Mitch Margo, The Tokens rocker

1948 – Sgt. Slaughter, US pro wrestler

1948 – Klaus Meine, Scorpions musician

1950 – Robert Steinhardt, Kansas violinist/singer

1963 – Mike Myers, Wayne’s World comedian

1971 – Justin Henry, Kramer vs Kramer actor

1993 – Dilley sextuplets, American sextuplets

This Day in Local History – May 25, 2020

May 25, 1914: The Grouard Oldtimers defeat the Federals 10-9 on a Victoria Day baseball game to open the baseball league season. Allen scores in the bottom of the ninth on an error to win the game.

May 25, 1974: Rocks are thrown through the doors of Prairie Automotive, Sware’s Sporting Goods and George’s Shoe Repairs.

May 25, 1977: South Peace News reports that Marvin F. Willier is awarded $10,000 by the Alberta Crimes Compensation Board after an incident where he protected a woman from gunfire.

May 25, 1987: Judy Shybunia opens Judy’s Treasure House, a business specializing in ceramics.

May 25, 1990: Dave Phillips resigns at Midnight Twilight Tourism Association executive director.

May 25, 1992: Peter Fedorus, 31, of Slave Lake, dies on Lesser Slave Lake after his boat capsizes due to severe weather conditions.

May 25, 1994: Pilot Dale George Perry, 54, and passenger Peter R. Ferguson, 51, of Nipawin, Sask. die in a plane crash at the High Prairie Airport.

May 25, 1999: The Town of High Prairie dismisses manager Kevin Greig from his duties in a mutual agreement.

May 25, 2001: Two die in a plane crash near Trout Mountain including John Graham. Smoke from forest fires is blamed for the accident.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes discusses plans to move the Joussard Post Office into a new home. The current building they occupy in Joussard Superette is slated for demolition Aug. 1.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears about Canada Post’s plan to close the Sunset House Post Office after the current postmaster retires.

May 25, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes proceeds on a $436,678 public works shop expansion.

May 25, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to add the names of Wendell Ebbett, Robert Goulet and Eileen Will to its Wall of Fame. The ceremony takes place at the county barbecue June 23.

This Day in World History – May 25, 2020

1521 – Edict of Worms outlaws Martin Luther and his followers.

1721 – John Copson becomes America’s 1st insurance agent.

1842 – Christian Doppler presents his idea: the Doppler Effect.

1895 – Oscar Wilde sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for gross indecency.

1895 – The Republic of Formosa is formed, Tang Ching-sung named president.

1922 – Babe Ruth suspended 1 day, fined $200 for throwing dirt on umpire.

1927 – Henry Ford announces he is ending production of the Model T Ford.

1932 – Goofy, aka Dippy Dawg, 1st appears in Walt Disney movie.

1935 – Jesse Owens equals or breaks 4 T&F world records in 45 minutes.

1937 – 1st airmail letter to circle globe returns to New York.

1945 – Arthur C. Clark proposes relay satellites in geosynchronous orbit.

1961 – JFK announces US goal of putting a man on moon before 1970.

1965 – Muhammad Ali KOs Sonny Liston in 1 for heavyweight boxing title.

1967 – John Lennon accepts his psychedelically painted Rolls Royce.

1968 – Gateway Arch in St Louis dedicated.

1973 – US launches 1st Skylab crew.

1977 – Brady Bunch Hour last airs on ABC-TV.

1977 – Original Star Wars movie 1st released.

1981 – Bobby Unser becomes 1st Indy 500 winner to be disqualified.

1982 – Canuck Ferguson Jenkins is 7th pitcher to strike out 3,000 batters.

1983 – Return of the Jedi, produced by George Lucas 1st released.

1986 – 95-year-old woman scores a hole-in-one in Florida.

1986 – 6.5 million people hold hands from California to New York.

1989 – Mikhail Gorbachev elected Executive President in Soviet Union.

1989 – Calgary Flames win only Stanley Cup, defeat Montreal 4-2.

1992 – Jay Leno becomes permanent host of Tonight Show.

2001 – 1st blind person reached the summit of Mount Everest.

2011 – Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending 25-year run.

2013 – Yuichiro Miura, 80, becomes oldest person to climb Mount Everest.

2018 – Barbados elects its 1st female Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 25, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Motivation must come from within. The only thing pulling you out of bed is your inner drive and determination. Too much partying can leave you drained and immobilized. Remember moderation. Be good to your body. Go outside and let your thoughts radiate outward like rays of sunshine. Feel the ground beneath your feet. And leave those party supplies off the list next time you go shopping for essentials.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your mind is crystal clear today, and communication goes extremely well for you. You’ll find you’ll need very few words to get your point across. You’ll connect to people on many levels. Realize you have important information to share with those around you. Your critical, practical, grounded opinion plays a key role in the day’s activities.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Stronger forces are demanding that you stand up a little straighter than usual. Keep your shoulders back and be proud. Don’t think of yourself as any less of a person just because you’re in a disagreement with your household or co-workers. Maintain respect for yourself and your opinions. Say things with confidence. Don’t back down, and be prepared to fight if you must.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Feel free to take the lazy route today. Don’t lift a finger if you don’t really have to. It may be hard to get others moving as well. You can prod all you want, but, ultimately, if people don’t want to go, they just won’t. Your flexible nature might be put to the test. More than likely, you’ll find you need to adapt to the whims of others rather than the other way around.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your thinking is steady and reserved today. Your mind is in perfect sync with your ego, and you’ll be able to accurately verbalize what’s going on inside. Of course, you might feel guarded about how much you want to reveal to other people. It could be they’re holding back information from you, as well. Proceed with caution yet be completely honest in all your dealings.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is an excellent day for saying exactly how you feel. Your thinking is sharp and clear. And once you start talking, you may never stop. The good news is people will listen extra carefully to your words. You have a great deal of influence on others. If you can accept how much impact you have on the people around you, you’ll be able to accomplish a great deal today.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your brain feels like it’s chugging along in the slow lane today. It could even be gradually creeping over to the breakdown lane! Maybe that’s why you’re struggling to come up with your quick, witty rebuttals in conversations. Take your time and choose your words ever so carefully. Communicating with others might be a bit like pulling teeth today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might find that words aren’t the best way to communicate today. Body language and the sense of touch and taste are much more effective, which is a shame because other than the people in your house, you’re stuck with video chat these days. With your heightened senses, see which of your favourite restaurants is doing takeout these days. At least you can treat yourself to a wonderful meal.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things are apt to get intense for you today. There will be a lot of information coming your way, but all of it won’t necessarily be great. Someone appears to be putting a roadblock in your path, making it difficult for you to pass. Don’t let this stop you. Use your creative ability and resolute nature to find ways around any obstacles. Experiences like this will only make you stronger.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your head may be buzzing with activity. It seems like the spotlight suddenly has been turned on. Your mind is on stage and your brainpower is being tested. Are you prepared for the challenge? Ready or not, here it is. Remember the importance of individuality. Don’t become another typical cookie from the same old cookie cutter. Be your own person and think for yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Focus on the simple pleasures today. Under normal circumstances, you’d be tempted to seek happiness and peace in far-off lands or through expensive recreational activities. Realize that everything you need is already inside you. Find your delight in nature. Smile at the sun, the moon, and the trees. Realize that beauty resides all around you, rather than whatever you might load into an online shopping cart.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Focus on your creative mind. This is a fertile time for planting hearty seeds that will be sure to grow up healthy and strong. You have the ability to prosper wildly, but it certainly won’t come easily. The key for you is maintaining your cool. Don’t overreact to the little annoyances that come your way. You’re above petty squabbles, so don’t waste your time on them.