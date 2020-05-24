Today in High Prairie – May 24, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 24, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 24, 2020

Robin Marko

Jordan Jong

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 24, 2020

Alex Tomnuk

Kathy Hunt

Kathy Klyne

Patrick Wolff

Ryan Biever

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 24, 2020

1544 – William Gilbert, Researcher into magnetism

1686 – Daniel Fahrenheit, Devised Fahrenheit scale

1819 – Queen Victoria, Queen of UK & Ireland

1879 – H.B. Reese, Inventor of Reese’s

1895 – Samuel Newhouse Sr., Published Vogue & Glamour

1914 – Lilli Palmer, Anastasia actress

1917 – Florence Knoll Bassett, US furniture designer [Knoll]

1919 – Sid Couchey, Richie Rich cartoon artist

1931 – Michael Lonsdale, The Day of the Jackal actor

1938 – Thomas Chong, Canadian comedian

1941 – Bob Dylan, US singer/songwriter

1943 – Gary Burghoff, M*A*S*H actor [Radar]

1944 – Patti LaBelle, Lady Marmalade singer

1945 – Priscilla Presley, Naked Gun actress

1951 – Rob Baker, Red Rider drummer

1953 – Alfred Molina, Spider Man 2 actor

1955 – Rosanne Cash, US country singer

1960 – Guy Fletcher, Dire Straights keyboardist

1963 – Gene Anthony Ray, Fame dancer/actor

1974 – Will Sasso, Canadian actor and comedian

1975 – Marc Gagnon, Canadian speed skater

1990 – Joey Logano, US racecar driver

This Day in Local History – May 24, 2020

May 24, 1962: Terry Anderson, owner of High Prairie Plumbing and Heating, goes to work and finds that his store has been robbed.

May 24, 1967: South Peace News reports that several residents report sightings of UFOs in the region. Their names are withheld by request.

May 24, 1972: South Peace News reports Morley Grant of Grande Prairie drowns in the Peace River at Dunvegan after a party. He was to have married Grouard’s Valerie Giroux May 20.

May 24, 1985: Nicholas John Horbal, 21, of Edmonton, is killed in an accident near Driftpile after he is struck with his van carrying baby chicks by a semi.

May 24, 1995: High Prairie town council raises taxes by 10 per cent.

May 24, 2000: South Peace News reports Canada Post recognizes the lack of postal boxes in town but adds no decision has been reached on whether or not to build or rent a new post office.

May 24, 2000: South Peace News reports Driftpile’s Stan Isadore, 28, is awarded a National Native Role Model award.

May 24, 2005: Sucker Creek First Nation holds a “cultural gathering” to protest the arrest and charging of residents with fishing near the mouth of Arcadia Creek. The band says their residents were only practicing their right to hunt and fish any time, any place.

May 24, 2006: Lorne Napier and Mary Zabolotniuk are among 13 northern Alberta seniors nominated for the 2006 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards.

May 24, 2006: High Prairie RCMP charge 39 drivers with failing to wear their seat-belts during an enforcement campaign.

May 24, 2010: Triplets are born to a cow owned by Neill and Marie Stout.

May 24, 2012: A court rules that former High Prairie Friendship Centre executive director Vicky Barsalou’s dismissal was illegal. Barsalou says she has a 32-page document proving the board had no grounds to fire her.

May 24, 2014: Monahan Ford Drive 4UR Community raises about $6,000 for the High Prairie Skate Plaza.

May 24, 2014, Grouard Northland School’s Levi Mindel sets a HPSD record in the intermediate boy’s high jump with a leap of 1.70 metres at the Peace Zone Track and Field Meet. The previous record stood for 35 years.

May 24, 2016: High Prairie town council refuses to support the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament after discovering they were not consulted on where proceeds from the event were going toward.

May 24, 2016: High Prairie fire chief Ken Melnyk and deputy fire chief Trevor Cisaroski receive awards before council meeting. Melnyk received his 30-year bar while Cisaroski receives his 20-year bar.

May 24, 2017: South Peace News publishes a photo of the tulips eaten by deer. The tulips were planted by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and volunteers in support of Canada’s 150th birthday.

This Day in World History – May 24, 2020

1689 – English Parliament guarantees freedom of religion for Protestants.

1830 – “Mary Had A Little Lamb” by Sarah Josepha Hale 1st published.

1844 – Samuel Morse taps out world’s 1st telegraph message.

1881 – Canadian ferry Princess Victoria sinks near London, Ont.; 200 die.

1890 – Geo Train & Sam Wall circle world in record 67 days.

1895 – Henry Irving becomes 1st actor to receive a knighthood.

1899 – 1st auto repair shop opens in Boston.

1902 – Empire Day 1st celebrated in Britain.

1915 – Thomas Edison invents telescribe to record phone conversations.

1931 – 1st air-conditioned train installed – B&O Railroad.

1935 – 1st major league night baseball game, in Cincinnati.

1941 – German battleship Bismarck sinks British battle cruiser HMS Hood.

1944 – Icelandic voters sever all ties with Denmark.

1954 – 1st rocket attains 150 mi altitude.

1954 – IBM’s “electronic” brain performs 10 million operations an hour.

1959 – 1st house with built-in bomb shelter exhibited in Pennsylvania.

1959 – Empire Day renamed Commonwealth Day in Great Britain.

1968 – FLQ separatists bomb the U.S. consulate in Quebec City.

1969 – “Sugar, Sugar” single released by The Archies.

1970 – Peter Green quits Fleetwood Mac to join a religious cult.

1970 – The drilling of the Kola Superdeep Borehole begins in Soviet Union.

1980 – Iran rejects a call to World Court to release US hostages.

1986 – Margaret Thatcher becomes 1st British PM to visit Israel.

1988 – John Moschitta set record for fast talking: 586 words per minute.

1989 – “Indiana Jones & Last Crusade” premieres.

1990 – Edmonton Oilers win 5th Stanley Cup.

1993 – Eritrea achieves independence from Ethiopia after 30-year civil war.

2001 – Sherpa Temba Tsheri, 15, youngest to climb Mount Everest.

2002 – Russia and the United States sign the Moscow Treaty.

2004 – North Korea bans mobile phones.

2016 – Moth destroys 80% of tomato crop in Kaduna state in Nigeria.

2018 – At least 14 children reported mauled to death by wild dogs in India.

2018 – World’s largest cat-proof fence [44km] completed in Australia.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 24, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might feel a little worn out right now, as if you haven’t been getting enough vitamins or rest. This isn’t the best time to let your health falter! Maybe you feel like you’re losing track of issues that are important to you, such as your children’s interrupted education. Slow down a bit whether you or not want to. Today, give top priority to all the commonplace details of your daily life.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you’re in love, you’ll love today! You could plan for almost anything from a little post-lockdown trip together [hopefully that day comes soon!] to a lifetime full of children and grandchildren. Even though your foresight sometimes eclipses your spontaneity, let yourself yield to the unexpected a little bit. The future will be a bright contrast after the comparative gloom of the past few weeks.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel a little tired and depressed over breakfast this morning. Domestic responsibilities sometimes overload your spirit. How about treating yourself to a short staycation? A little free time just for you? It’s vital for your morale! Take a safe walk and breathe fresh air through your facemask. Use the time off to draw up a weekly schedule that will make your workload seem less daunting.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This would be a good day for sorting out your business. File important papers and get rid of extraneous materials cluttering up your home workspace. Making time for this now will save you even more time in the long run. As for your love life, be expressive. Clear up any old misunderstandings that could interfere with your pleasure – even if social distance is a necessary evil. Above all, enjoy yourself!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Doctors are crazy busy during this horrible pandemic, but you don’t have to be sick for a non-urgent conversation with your health care provider. If you have questions about staying well or need reassurance about your physical being, that’s why he or she is there! Some self-care practices are just common sense, anyway. Get some rest, eat a good breakfast, take a brisk walk, and face the day renewed.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This should be a peaceful day for you. Be sure to make the most of it, because it’s the calm before the storm. Look forward to discussions and exchanges with colleagues or close friends. Today would be ideal for tightening some of your professional ties. Certain people might suddenly seem more reasonable than you imagined them to be, so listen up!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – “Evidence” is your word of the day. Everyone knows you have a facility for spending your time thinking and analyzing. Today, on the other hand, you’ll actually be seeing things with great clarity. You won’t need to study, ponder, and review from every angle. It’s a little like you’ve just invented a new theory that repeatedly gets confirmed by others throughout the day. What a powerful feeling!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You will sail through this day on the gentlest of breezes. Even though you’ve been sheltering in place way too long, it’s like you’ve just come back from a week in the country. You’re calm, refreshed, and relaxed, and no amount of job-related trouble can shake the feeling. You see things in a more positive light. Problems that once seemed insurmountable now resolve themselves almost without your help. Lucky you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you’re looking for a new job, perhaps this is the day you find it. “Lucky” is the word that sums up today! Without encouraging you to play the lottery, you can be pretty sure that you’ll feel a surge of confidence. You’ll be able to resolve big or small problems with practicality and ease. That’s lucky enough, isn’t it? In such uncertain times, it’s great to win big for a change.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re filled with vitality today, which means you’re going to feel great about yourself! You’re less afraid of introducing yourself to people and making requests. With fewer doubts about everything, including yourself, you’re comfortable working smarter instead of harder. Try to notice what, specifically, is making you feel so good. That way, you can recreate the feeling tomorrow.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have gotten a financial boost lately in the form of some sort of raise or reward. The day ahead will make you realize that more discipline and work is necessary if you want to continue prospering. While there’s no need for anxiety, it’s a good time for putting together a strategy for the future – and not just any old strategy. Think airtight, waterproof, and fail-safe!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re almost certainly in a phase of psychological transformation, and you’ve recently seen major changes in your circle of friends and associates. Today provides an opportunity to assess just where you are and how far you’ve come. For instance, you could be introduced to a new team that compels you to display your many talents. For an extrovert like you, this is right up your alley.