Today in High Prairie – May 23, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 23, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 23, 2020

Kaylee Ferguson

Delaney Bellerose

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 23, 2020

Jeff Sandeman

Riley Cook

Sarah Hoffman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 23, 2020

1100 – Qinzong, Last Emperor of Song Dynasty

1707 – Carolus Linnaeus, “Father of Taxonomy”

1883 – Douglas Fairbanks, The Mark of Zorro actor

1908 – John Bardeen, Co-inventor of transistor

1910 – Artie Shaw, American bandleader

1912 – John Payne, Miracle on 34th Street actor

1920 – Sid Melton, Green Acres actor

1931 – Barbara Barrie, Barney Miller actress

1936 – Charles Kimbrough, Murphy Brown actor

1944 – John Newcombe, Australian tennis pro

1945 – Lauren Chapin, Father Knows Best actress

1946 – Danny Klein, J. Geils Band bassist

1951 – Anatoly Karpov, Russian chess world champ

1952 – Marvin Hagler, Middleweight boxing champ

1952 – Deborah Adair, Days of Our Lives actress

1957 – Jimmy McShane, Baltimora singer

1958 – Drew Carey, US actor/comedian

1974 – Ken Jennings, 74-time Jeopardy champion

This Day in Local History – May 23, 2020

May 23, 1967: Unofficial results in the Alberta election show Social Credit candidate Roy Ells wins the Grouard constituency. Ells takes 3,238 votes. NDP’s Stan Daniels is second with 2,251 votes and Liberal Gunnar Wahlstrom third with 953 votes.

May 23, 1967: Grouard constituency votes against daylight saving time 3,134 to 2,402 in the Alberta election. High Prairie voters vote in favour 327-314.

May 23, 1973: South Peace News reports Sexsmith and Fairview are trying to get a rapeseed crushing plant along with High Prairie. Earlier, Sexsmith was chosen as one site.

May 23, 1984: Jim Craig is named High Prairie’s first Citizen-of-the-Year by South Peace News’ publisher Jeff Burgar, who sponsored the award.

May 23, 1984: High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz charges town manager Bryce W

Walt of changing the minutes of council meetings.

May 23, 1990: South Peace News reports that organizers of the North Country Fair have decided to return to Joussard after seven years at Spruce Point Park near Kinuso.

May 23, 2001: Slave Lake Mayor Gerry Allarie accuses High Prairie town council of “back stabbing” in regards to a plan to work toward a common goal of an acceptable lake level on Lesser Slave Lake.

May 23, 2001; South Peace News wins the Alberta Weekly Newspapers’ Association award for Best Sports Section in the under 2,000 circulation class.

May 23, 2001: A Whitefish Lake woman, Anna Tallman, is hailed as a hero after using a bat to smash a window and pull a boy, 8, from a burning vehicle. Six others die in the accident 15 km south of Red Earth Creek including Vernon Letendre, 21, Everett Richards, 22, Edward Grey, 38, Everett Grey, 37, Carol Letendre, 32, and Rebecca Makway, 25.

May 23, 2001: A forest fire near Chisholm jumps the Athabasca River. By the time it burns itself out, over 90,000 hectares of forest is destroyed.

May 23, 2007: A lockdown occurs at Prairie River Junior High School after staff are warned a person may be approaching the school with a gun.

This Day in World History – May 23, 2020

1430 – Joan of Arc is captured at Compiegne and sold to the English.

1568 – The Netherlands declares independence from Spain.

1701 – Capt. William Kidd is hanged in London; convicted of piracy.

1785 – Benjamin Franklin announces his invention of bifocals.

1863 – Organization of the Seventh-day Adventist Church occurs.

1867 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Richmond, Missouri; $4,000 taken.

1873 – 1st Preakness Stakes: G. Barbee aboard Survivor wins in 2:43.

1873 – Canada’s North West Mounted Police Force forms.

1873 – Postal cards sold in San Francisco for 1st time.

1883 – Baseball game between 1-armed and 1-legged players held in Philly.

1887 – 1st transcontinental train arrives in Vancouver, B.C.

1903 – 1st auto trip across US leaves San Francisco for New York.

1922 – Walt Disney incorporates his 1st film company Laugh-O-Gram Films.

1934 – US outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow killed by police.

1939 – Adolf Hitler proclaims he wants to move into Poland.

1939 – Submarine USS Squalus sinks in the Gulf of Maine, drowning 26.

1949 – Federal Republic of West Germany created.

1958 – Mao Zedong starts the “Great Leap Forward” movement in China.

1969 – BBC orders 13 episodes of Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

1980 – Horror film “The Shining” starring Jack Nicholson released.

1982 – BBC warns Britain will bomb Argentina.

1982 – Colin Wilson rides a surfboard 294 miles.

2001 – Marco Siffredi 1st person to snowboard down Mount Everest.

2016 – Chinese announce findings of earliest use of barley to make beer.

2018 – Hamburg, Germany, 1st city to ban diesel cars on some roads.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 23, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Remember you were put here to have fun, and that happiness is your true destiny. Keep this truth in mind today as forces try to pull you away from whatever fun you’ve been having. There’s likely to be a sobering tone to the day that’s working hard to rain on your parade. Recognize the needs for structure, stability, public safety, and personal responsibility, but don’t let any of it bring you down.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You, of all people, will appreciate the need for structure and stability on a day like today. This practical energy takes some of the fun out of the equation. You may not recognize it at first, but if you aren’t careful, the fun in your life could be chipped away little by little. While dangerous times call for responsible behaviour, make sure to keep a tight grip on the things that give your life passion and purpose.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Tension is apt to build to a high level if you use your words carelessly. The tricky thing is that forces will push you and pull you in different ways. You may encourage a focus on the collective good, while others worry only about themselves. Still another force calls for outdated remedies and traditional structures that no longer work for you. Blaze your own trail even as you shelter in place!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Take a look at what’s going on around you today. Do some internal processing before you reach a conclusion about the best way to proceed. You may find that powerful forces are trying to win you over to one camp or another. Don’t pigeonhole yourself into a single, restrictive way of doing things. Keep in mind that the best route is often a combination of several different paths.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Watch out for a little jolt in the action, as someone close to you puts on the brakes in your relationship. Conflicts could arise based on a need for more structure, stability, or empathy during an ongoing global crisis. The imbalance between having fun and taking care of practical matters is working to slowly destroy the good thing that you have going. Nip this problem in the bud as soon as possible.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Just when you thought you had everything planned out and working smoothly, love comes in and clogs up the works. Suddenly your attention is diverted and your concentration flies out the window as that dazzling creature catches your eye. This could be a good or a bad thing, depending on how you view the situation. Both aspects of your life are important. The key is finding a healthy balance between them.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your heart is going pitty-pat, and you’re tempted to escape to a romantic fantasyland in which you play the starring role. The bad news is that something could be trying to hold you back. It could be that responsibility is coming on the scene and reminding you that work needs to be done here in the real world before you can go off to your little fairytale world. It could also be two little words: social distancing. Grrr…!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel stressed today as you try to figure out the best way of getting to where you need to be. On one hand, the happy approach calls for you to let loose, be courageous, and strike out with conviction toward what means the most to you. On the other, duty holds you back. Take the best of both worlds. Come up with your own plan of attack. And this is all metaphorical, of course, because shelter-in-place!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your romantic side is powerfully charged today. The more you tune into this side of your nature, the happier you’ll be. One thing to watch out for, however, is keeping at least one foot on the ground at all times. Make sure you’re working from a stable platform of honesty and practicality. Without it, taking down walls and putting in windows could be structurally unsound.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Attend to your duties today. There’s the loud ticking of the clock and a pronounced feeling the days are slipping by. Make sure you fit love and romance somewhere into the equation, especially if you and your beloved are sheltering in place together. You may experience a bit of resistance in this department at first, but that indicates it’s an area you need to explore and ultimately feel more comfortable with.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Two different sides could be tugging at you. The worst part is that neither one is making a strong enough case to pull you one way or the other. Adjustments are probably necessary for you to fit neatly into the scheme of things and fulfill your responsibilities. A close loved one may be distracting you in subtle ways. Try not to get too sidetracked if you can help it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Tension may be a bit high in just about everyone and everything you encounter today. Some people will feel a strong need for stability and discipline. Others may be sick of these things and are calling instead for fun and carefree frivolity. And you’re probably caught in the middle. The worst thing is that no one [including you] wants to compromise. Try not to take this whole thing too seriously.