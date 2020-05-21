Today in High Prairie – May 22, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 22, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 22, 2020

Diane Perry

Dylan Haugen Gorospe

Vince Noskey

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 22, 2020

Cleo Courtoreille Campiou

Gavin Southam

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 22, 2020

1813 – Richard Wagner, German composer

1859 – Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes author

1874 – Daniel Malan, Implemented apartheid in South Africa

1907 – Laurence Olivier, Jazz Singer actor

1910 – Johnny Olson, Price is Right announcer

1930 – Harvey Milk, US politician/gay activist

1942 – Barbara Parkins, Peyton Place actress

1942 – Ted Kaczynski, “Unabomber” terrorist

1954 – Shuji Nakamura, Invented the Blue LED

1955 – Jimmy Lyon, Eddie Money’s guitarist

1961 – Dana Williams, Diamond Rio singer

1970 – Naomi Campbell, English model/actress

1972 – Anna Belknap, CSI NY actress

1987 – Novak Djokovic, Serbian tennis pro

This Day in Local History – May 22, 2020

May 22, 1967: Mrs. Earl Snowden wins a 1967 Chevrolet in the Elks annual bingo.

May 22, 1968: South Peace News reports Social Credit will field no candidate in the upcoming June 25 federal election. Town of High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson will carry the NDP banner, Paul Yewchuk will run for the PCs and Mike Maccaggno for the Liberals.

May 22, 1974: High Prairie town council adopts a general plan outlining the community’s future growth and development.

May 22, 1974: Hospital board chairman Len Kruger presents High Prairie town council with plans for the proposed High Prairie Regional Health Complex, with tendering to occur in about six weeks.

May 22, 1974: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont, and councillors William Buck and Larry Shaben, agree to sit on a committee to study the possible establishment of a Native Friendship Centre Society.

May 22, 1975: A propane tank explodes at the Turbo service station. A shed is destroyed but no one injured.

May 22, 1979: PC Joe Clark wins the federal election and Athabasca MP Paul Yewchuk wins locally as Clark plans to form a minority government.

May 22, 1985: South Peace News reports Roger Monahan has been chosen to set up a Ford dealership in town.

May 22, 1991: The Raven Inn receives one of 41 1990 Good Housekeeping Awards in Alberta.

May 22, 1991: The I.D. council defeats a motion 5-4 in favour of building their administration building at Enilda.

May 22, 1993: Dawn Williscroft is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 22, 1996: High Prairie town council discusses the rumour of a women’s prison being built near Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

May 22, 1998: The Whitefish First Nation celebrates the sod turning of a new $900,000 substance White Swan Healing Centre.

May 22, 2010: An unexpected late dump of several inches of wet snow is welcomed with delight by the area’s children. Many make huge snowmen; others mark the occasion with the odd snowball fight.

May 22, 2011: Ann Kuchuk passes away at the age of 89 years. She worked at the Spaulding Hotel and High Prairie Hospital as head of the Housekeeping Department.

May 22, 2012: A minor blaze occurs at St. Andrew’s School after a fire is set by a student in an elementary school bathroom. Damage was minimal.

May 22, 2013: Fire of an unknown origin breaks out at the Buchanan Lumber No. 3 yard. Various fire departments, as well as Alberta Forestry, and Environmental and Sustainable Resource respond to put out the blaze.

May 22, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to rezone land east of High Prairie for Predator Midstream to construct a transloader facility. They later change their mind due in part to an outburst on Facebook. High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president Gordon Olson also rallies membership to support the project.

May 22, 2014: Larsen’s General Store owner Charmaine Willier-Larson wins the Esquao Award for Aboriginal Business Woman of the Year.

This Day in World History – May 22, 2020

760 – 14th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1455 – Opening battle in England’s 30-year Wars of the Roses.

1761 – 1st life insurance policy in North America issued in Philadelphia.

1807 – Townsend Speakman 1st sells fruit-flavored carbonated drinks.

1819 – 1st steam propelled vessel to cross Atlantic.

1888 – Leroy Buffington patents a system to build skyscrapers.

1892 – Dr. Washington Sheffield invents the toothpaste tube.

1906 – Wright Brothers are granted a patent for their “flying machine”.

1906 – Last British soldiers stationed in Canada leave Esqimalt.

1926 – Chiang Kai-shek replaces communists in Guomindang, China.

1931 – Canned rattlesnake meat 1st goes on sale in Florida.

1933 – 1st modern sighting of the Loch Ness Monster occurs.

1947 – 1st US ballistic missile fired.

1956 – “Bob Hope Show” last airs on NBC-TV.

1961 – 1st revolving restaurant [in Space Needle] opens in Seattle.

1972 – Ceylon becomes Republic of Sri Lanka after constitution ratified.

1973 – President Nixon confesses his role in Watergate cover-up.

1977 – Final European scheduled run of Orient Express [after 94 years].

1979 – Canadians elect Joe Clark PM replacing Pierre Trudeau.

1990 – Microsoft releases Windows 3.0.

1990 – Andre Dawson receives a record 5 intentional walks in a game.

1992 – Johnny Carson’s final appearance as host of “The Tonight Show”.

1994 – Toronto NBA franchise unveils name Raptors & logo.

2003 – Annika Sörenstam becomes 1st woman to play the PGA Tour in 58 years.

2010 – Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus’ remains reburied in Poland.

2017 – South Africa’s Western Cape province: worst drought in 113 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 22, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may wonder why everyone is so serious and emotional all of a sudden, although you’re likely feeling it, too. Take this as a reminder there are many different walks of life and not all of them necessarily intersect your path, even though we’re all in this pandemic together. If circumstances beyond your control try to shut you down today, prepare to defend yourself and your motives – within reason, of course.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Don’t put up with anyone’s shenanigans. You’d rather not waste your precious time and energy on those who see you as a fair-weather friend or emotional crutch. Concentrate on your own problems. If someone has a sob story, you’ll say exactly what you think instead of padding the honest truth with a bunch of feel-good fluff. You won’t win any points for empathy, but maybe that doesn’t matter today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may have the intellectual side of the equation completely set in your head. You’ve collected all the facts and have all the data worked out in such a way that it’s impossible for anyone to fault your calculations. Don’t think you’re done, though, because there’s one part of the picture you haven’t considered – emotions. Extreme feelings could throw a monkey wrench into your plans. Be prepared.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Other people might have a hard time navigating through the day, thanks to intensity, corruption, or the impersonal cruelties of COVID-19. You have nothing to worry about, because your adaptable nature is perfectly suited to dealing with the stubborn forces and insoluble puzzles. This is a good time to clean out your closet and throw away things you no longer need. Be ruthless.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Secure your bunker and make sure it’s fully stocked with heavy artillery, because there is bound to be a battle. Trust that you need to be fully prepared if you enter the fight today. The battles that you actually like are the ones that get things rolling and produce results. It will soon become clear which type this is. But don’t hoard when stocking that bunker. Hoarding is unfair to your neighbours.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You tend to get quite emotional about things, even though you don’t always show it to the outside world. The difference today is that more people are likely to openly act on their emotions, which means you can feel safer about exposing your true feelings to the people in your life. Have faith that you’ll find friends who share similar opinions on this day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If situations get too hot and heavy, your first instinct is to exit the conversation or jump to the next subject before anyone notices you’re avoiding the serious ones. That’s one way to deal with today’s intensity, but your gut tells you it isn’t the best way. What you really need to do is dig deep and take advantage of this emotional energy to thoroughly take care of things instead of skim over them.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your actions today could take an investigative approach. You’re able to probe much more deeply than usual as you analyze people’s motivations for the answers you seek. Feel free to take aggressive action based on your gut instincts. Use your powerful emotions as a tool instead of something that holds you back. People may ask you for advice, and you’re in the perfect position to give it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your courageous strength and desire to take a leadership role may be threatening to others today. Don’t automatically assume the dominant position before learning what other people feel about the situation. You could make some drastic mistakes if you don’t watch out for the well-being of others. Things could get quite emotional, so beware of getting caught in – or even causing – these potential flare-ups.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You can cut through to the truth quite easily today, so don’t hesitate to do it. If you’re behind the wheel at an intersection where no one seems to know who should go next, take the initiative and go. It might not be a bad idea to signal your intentions to the other drivers before making your move. Being aggressive with your actions doesn’t mean you have to be reckless during this cautious time.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You want to keep your ship on an even keel today, but no matter how hard you try, this simply might not be possible. The wind is blowing pretty hard, and you might just have to trim your sails and go full speed ahead. You’ll move much more quickly, but it will also mean you’ll be more prone to capsizing. Live on the edge, metaphorically speaking. Because we’re all supposed to be safe these days!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is your day to shine in many respects. The action you take is right on target, so draw back your arrow as far as you can before letting it fly. There is a quiet strength to your being that comes out occasionally. When it does, people will really notice your subtle heroism. Today gives you the opportunity to display your incredible strength and passion to the world. Don’t hold back.