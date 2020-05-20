Today in High Prairie – May 21, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 21, 2020

Sam Janzen

Vern Walker

Denise Willier

Christina Kucheruk

Kevin Campbell

Ryan Campbell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 21, 2020

Kenzie Hill

Skylar Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 21, 2020

1688 – Alexander Pope, Translation of Homer

1844 – Henri Rousseau, French painter

1860 – Willem Einthoven, Invented electrocardiogram

1878 – Glenn Curtiss, Invented the hydroplane

1917 – Dennis Day, Jack Benny Show comedian/singer

1917 – Raymond Burr, Perry Mason actor

1921 – Andrei Sakharov, Russian nuclear physicist

1938 – David Groh, Rhoda actor [Joe]

1941 – Ronald Isley, Isley Brothers singer

1943 – Milton Valentine, Animals guitarist

1945 – Richard Hatch, Battlestar Galactica actor

1948 – Leo Sayer, When I Need You singer

1948 – Carol Potter, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1952 – Mr. T, A-Team actor

1955 – John Glavin, Molly Hatchet keyboardist

1955 – Stan Lynch, Tom Petty’s drummer

1957 – Bruce Buffer, US MMA announcer

1961 – Tim Lever, Dead or Alive keyboardist

1985 – Patricia Frustaci, Frustaci Septuplets’ mom

1986 – Myra, Mexican-American singer

This Day in Local History – May 21, 2020

May 21, 1924: The Salt Praire School opens with Miss Stothers as teacher.

May 21, 1969: South Peace News reports the Sisters of Charity of Providence decided to withdraw from ownership of Providence Hospital at a meeting the previous week.

May 21, 1971: Lana Louise Bliss, 13, drowns after being thrown from her horse into a dugout at Sunset House.

May 21, 1978: Over 1,000 attend an airshow at the High Prairie Airport sponsored by the Lions.

May 21, 1983: Leigh Turcotte is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 21, 1984: High Prairie defeats Slave Lake by a score of 15,134 points to 13,091 as Fitness Week concludes.

May 21, 1985: The Gift Lakers, Peavine Rangers, Driftpile Scouts and High Prairie Metis Local join the Driftpile Swingers and High Prairie Playboys as the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League begins play.

May 21, 1986: The High Prairie Recreation Board is notified that I.D. 17 Central is pulling out of the Recreation Agreement citing displeasure over the 1981 Sports Palace debenture and the I.D. does not receive a fair share of money for programming.

May 21, 1987: Tania Peterson is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 21, 1997: South Peace News reports samples from meat taken from animals near the Swan Hills special waste treatment centre is safe. Sucker Creek First Nation chief Jim Badger calls the report “environmental racism.”

May 21, 2013: Valleyview children’s author Cyndi Sand-Eveland pays a visit to the High Prairie Municipal Library.

This Day in World History – May 21, 2020

1840 – Capt. William Hobson proclaims British sovereignty over New Zealand.

1891 – Boxers Peter Jackson & Jim Corbett fight to a draw in 61 rounds.

1906 – Louis Perlman patents a demountable tire carrying rim for cars.

1908 – 1st horror movie [Dr Jekyll & Mr. Hyde] premieres in Chicago.

1914 – Greyhound Bus Co. begins in Minnesota.

1922 – “On the Road to Moscow” 1st cartoon to receive a Pulitzer Prize.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh lands in Paris; 1st solo crossing of Atlantic.

1950 – Vietnamese troops of Ho Chi-Minh attack Cambodia.

1956 – US explodes 1st airborne hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll.

1964 – 1st nuclear-powered lighthouse begins operations [Chesapeake Bay].

1969 – Robert F. Kennedy’s murderer Sirhan Sirhan sentenced to death.

1980 – “Star Wars Episode V – Empire Strikes Back” opens.

1981 – Reggae musician Bob Marley receives a Jamaican state funeral.

1982 – British troops land on Falkland Islands.

1990 – Last episode of “Newhart” airs on CBS-TV.

1994 – South Yemen secedes from Yemen.

1998 – Indonesian president Suharto resigns after 31 years in power.

2004 – Sherpa Pemba Dorjie climbs Mount Everest in record 8:11.00 seconds.

2007 – Last surviving tea clipper is badly damaged by fire in England.

2013 – Microsoft announces the release of Xbox One.

2018 – Mushrooms poison more than 800 in western Iran.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 21, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It’s likely you’ve been a bit of a loner lately, a situation amplified by enforced social distance. You’ve been looking at things differently from everyone else, rejecting the individualistic viewpoint in favour of a more global one. Today, you’ll achieve a new phase in this process. You may attain some summit of consciousness from which you finally have the ability to forgive a cruel or at least indifferent world!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Is there a material need that’s weighing on your spirit right now? If you can’t solve the problem alone, why not discuss it with your friends? They may have some ideas. Today, the word “impossible” has been banished from the English language. Take advantage of the opportunity to look for solutions in unlikely places.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today’s prospects should suit the dynamic, idealistic being that you are, especially right now. There will be some criticism in the air, and of course you’d never miss an opportunity to punctuate your comments with your famous irony. Your viewpoints on corporate rigidity and conformist attitudes are well known, but today your sense of humor prevails and people will listen to you with pleasure!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There’s an excellent day on the horizon. If you’re feeling uncertain in your love life, you’ll find the courage to discuss these matters with your mate. Even if more time is needed to settle things, make good use of these clear communication channels. You won’t be disappointed [and neither will your mate]. Dating, unfortunately, appears to be on hold until lockdown is over unless you’re creative about it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Tune into your growing interest in new technologies. What you once considered almost impossibly futuristic now seems much closer to reality. Now that the world is sheltering in place, don’t hesitate to fully embrace the technology that makes it possible to stay connected, work, shop, and socialize remotely. You are by definition a pioneer, so it’s full speed ahead to these new frontiers!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – For a while, various planetary configurations have been pushing you to become aware that you’re a global citizen rather than just another resident in a city or neighbourhood. If there’s any upside to the current pandemic, it’s that you truly grasp your role in society at large. Is it any wonder you’re also attracted to large-scale movements? It’s time to get involved!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The current configuration of the planets makes you the bearer of a new philosophy. This doesn’t mean you’ll become New Age, but you’ll see the wisdom of ideas that have evolved from that school of thought. Attending virtual conferences given by the leading minds of the day is less of a commitment than showing up in person. As you seek answers, be careful about embracing any one “truth” too quickly.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’re right to feel that you’ve made real progress in your relationships. “Evolution” best defines your current path. It’s OK to be proud of yourself, because the work you’re doing as an individual is the best way for you to contribute to the development of society. This way of taking action is no less important than the work done by global organizations. Even in lockdown, your community needs you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Why not radically change the way you behave toward others? You’re in the process of establishing relationships that are more solid and enriching, with far fewer risks involved. This wasn’t always the case with you. When you don’t try so hard to seduce and impress, you’ll get a lot more likes and followers. Just be yourself to gain approval. Why didn’t this occur to you sooner?

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It’s a good day to try relaxation techniques that are a little bit out of the ordinary. Who knows? Maybe you’ll even learn something from these unorthodox methods. Because of social distancing, you may have to explore these new practices remotely, yet they can do wonders for restoring your energy, which has been in short supply lately. Give it a try. As the good doctor said, “This won’t hurt a bit.”

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Currently, you’re in the midst of some profound questioning about your emotional attitudes. You’ll probably find yourself totally free of inhibitions, much to your delight. Despite your newly-opened mind, however, there’s still the problem of safe social distancing. Lively conversations and heightened imaginings will have to do for now. Sheltering in place can’t end soon enough for you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Long confinement does strange and wonderful things to the mind. If your companions seem a bit too stodgy, jostle them out of complacency. You may enjoy experimenting with a bit of naughtiness. For example, how will the people in your life react if you flout certain social taboos, such as talking openly about sex? Since you’re comfortable with the subject, why not have fun stretching the limits of convention?