Today in High Prairie – May 20, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 20, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 20, 2020

Cherie Friesen

Kennedy Garinger

Rod Hill

Brett Anderson

Bob Calhoon

Garrett Zahacy

Trudy Quartly

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 20, 2020

Brandon Levesque

Sarah Rouselle

Steven Collins

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 20, 2020

1818 – William George Fargo, Founder of Wells Fargo

1851 – Emile Berliner, Invented 1st flat record

1895 – Reginald Mitchell, Spitfire manufacturer

1899 – Estelle Taylor, The Ten Commandments actress

1908 – Jimmy Stewart, It’s a Wonderful Life actor

1913 – William Hewlett, Co-founder Hewlett-Packard

1923 – Edith Fellows, Pennies From Heaven actress

1926 – Vic Ames, Ames Brothers singer

1928 – Jack Kevorkian, Controversial US doctor

1940 – Sadaharu Oh, Japanese home run king

1940 – Shorty Long, Here Comes the Judge singer

1940 – Stan Mikita, Chicago Blackhawk

1944 – Joe Cocker, English rock vocalist

1944 – Dietrich Mateschitz, Co-creator Red Bull drink

1946 – Cher, I Got You Babe singer

1955 – Steve George, Mr. Mister keyboardist

1966 – Mindy Cohn, Facts of Life actress

1971 – Tony Stewart, American race car driver

1992 – Jack Gleeson, Game of Thrones actor

2011 – Doug the Pug, Internet celebrity dog

This Day in Local History – May 20, 2020

May 20, 1913: Oliver and Sidney Travers sell their Grouard sawmill to Jardine and McWaters.

May 20, 1914: The federal Minister of Railways hears the case of where the ED&BC railroad will go. Before the hearing, Grouard citizens are confident. “The hard fight being put up by the town will certainly bring success,” writes Grouard News editor Roy. S. Burns. The Minister of Railways approves a branch line to Grouard. “Have received wire from Newell to effect that the railway company plans are approved subject to building a branch line to Grouard,” writes W.A. Griesbach.

May 20, 1915: The Grouard News moves to a Thursday publication date from Saturday to provide quicker access to High Prairie. Saturday publication meant the paper would not arrive to town until Wednesday. The Thursday publication allowed the paper to get to High Prairie Friday.

May 20, 1970: South Peace News reports on the arrival of the town’s new garbage truck.

May 20, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the Toronto Dominion Bank. An opening is expected in the fall.

May 20, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of Doug Meneice, who was named the 1969-70 Central Alberta Junior Hockey League MVP with the Olds Cascaders.

May 20, 1971: Students from E.W. Pratt High School compete and are defeated on CBC’s Reach for the Top program against Jasper.

May 20, 1976: The St. Andrew’s School girl’s fastball team wins the Slave Lake Junior High School fastball championship at Widewater defeating Faust 26-14 in the final.

May 20, 1984: The annual Indoor Rodeo is held and welcomes Miss Rodeo Alberta, Lana Kirtley, of Stettler. Shantel Jacobi is crowned Rodeo Queen.

May 20, 1999: Alberta Power holds an open house to introduce its new name to the public; ATCO Electric.

May 20, 2000: Conservation officer Kevin Stalker and South Peace News reporter Stephanie VanYork have a rifle aimed at them near Hilliard’s Bay while returning home from assignment.

May 20, 2008: Gift Lake Metis Settlement receives $2,304,936 to pave the road from the community hall north and turning east to connect with Highway 750 to Atikameg. The grant is given under the Canada-Alberta Municipal Rural Infrastructure Fund.

May 20, 2008: Peavine Metis Settlement receives $1,806,136 to help build their arena. The grant is given under the Canada-Alberta Municipal Rural Infrastructure Fund.

May 20, 2008: New Mohawk gas station owners Jeromy and Amy Whalen celebrate their official grand opening.

May 20, 2009: Sucker Creek woman Linsay Willier, 22, qualifies for Canada’s Next Top Model. She eventually places second on the popular show.

May 20, 2011: Chris Parker starts his job as the Town of High Prairie’s [CAO] manager.

May 20, 2014: Northern Metallic opens its doors under the management of branch manager Sheldon Nyberg.

May 20, 2015: HPSD agrees to name its new administration centre the HPSD Learning Support Centre.

This Day in World History – May 20, 2020

1293 – Earthquake strikes Kamakura Japan, 30,000 killed.

1303 – Treaty of Paris restores Gascony to the English.

1310 – Shoes were made for both right & left feet.

1498 – Vasco da Gama 1st European to reach India by sea.

1609 – Shakespeare’s Sonnets are first published in London.

1830 – D. Hyde patents fountain pen.

1845 – John Franklin sails from England to find Northwest Passage.

1873 – Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis patent the first blue jeans.

1875 – International Bureau of Weights & Measures forms by treaty.

1892 – George Sampson patents clothes dryer.

1896 – Six-ton chandelier in Paris falls on the crowd; one dies.

1899 – 1st speeding infraction by a New York cabbie driver.

1916 – Codell, Kansas hit by tornado [also on same date in 1917 & 1918].

1918 – 1st electrically propelled warship sails.

1920 – Policemen raid the Cubs’ bleachers & arrest 24 fans for gambling.

1926 – Thomas Edison says Americans prefer silent movies over talkies.

1927 – Charles Lindbergh takes off from New York to cross the Atlantic.

1927 – Saudi Arabia becomes independent of Great Britain.

1956 – 1st atomic fusion [thermonuclear] bomb dropped from plane.

1967 – 10,000 demonstrate against war in Vietnam.

1978 – US launches Pioneer Venus 1; produces 1st global radar map of Venus.

1979 – Elton John is the 1st western pop star to tour USSR.

1980 – 710 families in Love Canal area [Niagara Falls] are evacuated.

1980 – In a referendum, 59.5% of Quebec voters reject separatism.

1986 – Flintstones 25th Anniversary Celebration airs on CBS-TV.

1989 – China declares martial law in Beijing.

1990 – Hubble Space Telescope sends its 1st photographs from space.

1993 – 274th & final “Cheers” episode on NBC.

2013 – Church of Scotland votes to allow openly gay men to be ministers.

2013 – Yahoo purchases Tumbler for $1.1 billion.

2015 – After 33 years, “Late Show with David Letterman” airs for last time.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 20, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Give thanks to the people who are most precious to you. It’s truly a blessing that you’re all alive and healthy. You’ll find the right words that easily cut to the core issues. Stabilize your strong emotions and use them as fuel for you endeavours. The key today is remembering those who’ve helped you along the way. Everyone is a sensitive and loving individual, so treat them as such. Have fun with all of them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Connect with the stabilizing force of the day. It’s important to keep at least one foot on the ground, as powerful and intense emotions are likely to come sweeping through. This is a good time to do things with as much passion as quarantine and economic conditions allow. Don’t hold back. There’s no room for any half-hearted attempts. Whatever you do today, give it all or nothing.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Strong opinions might come into conflict with strong emotions today. Fountains of intensity could spring from you as if you were a bottomless well. You might need to pay less attention to your logic and concede to the demands of your heart. As a result, it could be challenging to reason with people. If your heart doesn’t support what you say, you might as well not say it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Consciously accept that you’re someone unique and special. Remember this affirmation through the day and let your actions reflect it. This could be an intense day for many reasons, and others might be on edge because of it. Don’t be disrupted by anyone freaking out. Whatever the cause, you’ll be able to easily handle this intense blast of emotion, because emotions are your forte!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today’s intensity could work for you in one of two ways. Either you can feel depressed and weighed down by the intense emotionalism that’s likely to well up, or you can put this incredible intensity to good use. The choice is yours. Realize that any action you take will be highly charged with feelings. Likewise, others will be extra sensitive about any move you make. Consider their feelings as well.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Combine today’s grounding force with a bit of emotional intensity from your heart to create a powerful combination of spirit that will surely make an impact on whatever you contact. The key is to not take yourself too seriously. If you do, there might be incidents that will jump up to give you a thump on the head, reminding you you’re just as human as the rest of us.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your lighthearted attitude won’t play well to people with serious things on their mind. It could make you seem detached and insensitive to the grim realities of COVID-19. You get it, but you don’t want to dwell on it every moment of every day. You might be better off simply unplugging from the conversation for a little while. Read a good book or magazine. Plan for what you’ll do when the world is good again.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You should be able to put on your famous smile this morning and keep it on all day. That means smiling with your eyes from behind your facemask and advertising your beautiful soul to the world. If other people are sad, sympathize and encourage without actually taking on their problems. Shield yourself from their dark energy while still keeping a window open to let the real you come shining out.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Chances are that today will carry an emotional bite that lends a hostile tone to anything you encounter. The key is not getting so fixed in your ways that you avoid new experiences. You’ll find that interaction with others is exactly what’s needed in order to keep things in balance. The masculine and feminine sides of your being are coming together quite nicely.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your mood is good today, and you’re well supported by the people you interact with. The key is bringing intense feelings directly to the virtual table as you experience them. You’ll find that other people share similar emotions right now. This combination of energies between all of you is simply magical, even as you communicate remotely. Join together with others on elaborate projects and special events.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is one of those intense days in which you feel overpowered by the energy around you. Don’t resist this feeling. Remember that it’s OK to have a little downtime instead of feeling like you have to always be onstage. Being mellow and quiet will do you a world of good. Sink into your emotions and experience them for the power that they can bring to your overall psyche.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is your day to shine. Everyone else may be squirming under the moment’s prevailing energy, but you should be perfectly equipped to deal with any events, global or personal, that come your way. Despite the intense fluctuations in your general mood, things are on the upswing. You’ll find that matters will eventually come around your way. All the hard work you’ve put in lately is starting to pay off.