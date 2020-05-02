Today in High Prairie – May 2, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 2, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 2, 2020

Jackie Veniot

Sonya Deynaka

Justin Konelsky

Kathy Bissell

Owen Deynaka

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 2, 2020

Amanda Hill

Brooke Stevens

Karen Abel

Lucas Willier

Shawn Roe

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 2, 2020

1601 – Athanasius Kircher, Invented magic lantern

1729 – Catherine the Great, German Empress of Russia

1797 – Abraham Gesner, Canadian inventor of kerosene

1902 – Erin O’Brien-Moore, Peyton Place actress

1903 – Benjamin Spock, US pediatrician

1924 – Theodore Bikel, The Russians Are Coming actor

1935 – Lance LeGault, The A-Team actor

1936 – Engelbert Humperdinck, British singer

1937 – Lorenzo Music, “Carlton the Doorman’s” voice

1937 – Ted Dabney, Founder of Atari

1942 – Jacques Rogge, Olympic Committee president

1945 – Goldy McJohn, Steppenwolf musician

1948 – Larry Gatlin, Gatlin Brothers singer

1950 – Lou Gramm, Foreigner rocker

1955 – Donatella Versace, Italian fashion designer

1962 – Big Boss Man, US pro wrestler

1966 – Belinda Stronach, Canadian politician

1972 – Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” pro wrestler

1975 – David Beckham, English soccer midfielder

1983 – Christa Rigozzi, Swiss model

1985 – Kyle Busch, US auto racer

2015 – Princess Charlotte, Daughter of Prince William

This Day in Local History – May 2, 2020

May 2, 1914: The Grouard News reports the CNR pays $6.5 million in bonds at the provincial government in Edmonton. The sum is rumoured to be used to build branch lines in northern Alberta.

May 2, 1914: The Grouard News reports construction of the ED&BC railroad is stopped until Aug. 1.

May 2, 1945: The Village of High Prairie has its first meeting with Verner Maurice as mayor.

May 2, 1979: South Peace News reports Jo-Ann Hansen places second in the CFRN-TV Search for Talent.

May 2, 1985: High Prairie RCMP Const. Herb Hahn is acquitted on an assault charge in provincial court.

May 2, 1996: Recycling bins are installed at Super A and Freson IGA.

May 2, 1996: The Development Appeal Board approves a 30-unit motel, bar and restaurant which eventually becomes the Dreamcatcher Inn owned by Ray Willier. St. Andrew’s School and St. Mark’s Anglican Church oppose the facility.

May 2, 1999: A train derailment at McLennan is caused by someone pulling a track switch. Three cars leave the tracks.

May 2, 2005: Alan Bloom starts his new job as High Prairie’s second Special Constable.

May 2, 2007: South Peace News features the problem of fisherman leaving trash on Lesser Slave Lake near Joussard. After months of meetings, officials decide to increase enforcement next winter.

May 2, 2009: South Peace News graphic artist Lawrence Andrews and eight others receive the top award for a student production at the Alberta Film and Television Awards in Edmonton. They win the award for their production Ayinanew which means “Eight” in Cree.

May 2, 2010: Former South Peace News pressman, area farmer and foster home provider Alex Visser passes away at the age of 71 years.

May 2, 2011: Athabasca MP Brian Jean retains his seat in the Athabasca constituency in the federal election, which returns Prime Minister Stephen Harper to power with 167 of 308 seats in the House of Commons.

This Day in World History – May 2, 2020

1497 – John Cabot leaves Bristol searching for new lands across Atlantic.

1536 – Anne Boleyn is arrested and taken to the Tower of London.

1670 – King Charles II gives royal charter to the Hudson’s Bay Company.

1780 – William Herschel discovers 1st binary star.

1833 – Russian Tsar Nicolas I bans public sale of serfs.

1878 – US stops minting 20 cent coin.

1887 – Hannibal Goodwin patents celluloid photographic film.

1908 – “Take me out to the Ball Game” registered for copyright.

1909 – Honus Wagner steals his way around bases in 1st inning vs Cubs.

1932 – Jack Benny’s 1st radio show premieres [NBC Blue Network].

1933 – In Germany, Adolf Hitler bans trade unions.

1945 – More than 1 million German soldiers officially surrender.

1956 – US Lab detects high-temperature microwave radiation from Venus.

1964 – 1st ascent of Shishapangma, the 14th highest mountain in the world.

1968 – Gold reaches then record high $39.35 per ounce in London.

1969 – British liner QE II leaves Southampton on maiden voyage to NY.

1975 – Apple records closes.

1981 – Radio Shack re-releases Model III TRSDOS 1.3 with 2 fixes.

1986 – Transportation Expo 86 opens in Vancouver, B.C.

1994 – Dr. Kervokian found innocent on assisting suicides.

1997 – Mercury Mail announces its 1 millionth internet subscriber.

2008 – Cyclone Nargis makes landfall in Myanmar; kills over 130,000 people.

2011 – Osama bin Laden is killed by US special forces in Pakistan.

2015 – Boxing: Mayweather beats Pacquiao, makes most money of any fight.

2016 – Leicester wins English Premier League; start season at 5,000-1 odds.

2018 – Indian city of Kanpur declared world’s most polluted city by WHO.

2018 – Iowa passes US’s strictest abortion ban, based on a fetal heartbeat.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 2, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – In some ways, you may feel like a lost soul who isn’t quite in touch with your dreams. Although you feel energetic and boisterous, you might also get the sense that your energy is misdirected and you’re being led in the wrong direction. The key for you now is to lead yourself. Drop everyone else’s agenda for you and follow your internal compass: it’s trying to guide you to where you’re meant to be. The more you take charge of your choices, the happier you’ll be.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The best way to create harmony among others is to first establish harmony in yourself. Don’t expect others to take care of you and attend to all your desires. At the same time, it isn’t your responsibility to dote on others. The boundaries may get ambiguous at times, but do your best to maintain a healthy separation. You may have people who are masterful at pulling on your heartstrings to manipulate you into doing what they want. Don’t fall for it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might feel as if your powerful emotions are getting in the way of your dreams. Or perhaps you’re finding you’re so wrapped up in a particular vision of the future you’re getting lost in your imagination. You’re losing touch with the present simply because you’re so focused on a nebulous idea that isn’t quite ready to manifest itself. It’s incredibly healthy to have aspirations and dreams, just make sure you’re tending to the practical needs of the present moment as well.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Perhaps you’re stuck in a mindset you can’t seem to escape. Be careful about taking action based on ideas rooted more in past fantasy than present reality. Your emotions could be playing tricks on you. You could be attached to a dream that has more to do with feeding your ego than fulfilling your destiny. Question your motives. You might find you’re better off redirecting your energy into something more practical or rooted in the needs of the present moment.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – When you talk, you want other people to listen. More than likely, your thoughts will drift toward humanitarian ideas and philosophies. You’re eager to share your ideas with others, and you may have a utopian dream that, if everyone just followed, would make the world a much better place. People may make fun of you for having such a perspective, but this doesn’t mean that you should stop dreaming.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Issues regarding control of a situation are probably going to be your focus. More than likely, you adhere to a solidly planned routine. You have a set way of doing things and you want to stick to it. Other people are moving into the picture, however, and they may want to take a leadership role. People will be adamant and strong-willed when it comes to their opinions. Do your best to listen, while still standing up for the things that mean the most to you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re apt to speak and act with a great deal of power, but be careful that you don’t get swept away by emotion. There’s a surrealistic quality to the day. It could lead you to believe a mirage is real. You might get so caught up in the drama of your feelings that your power of reason gets watered down to the point where you lose track of your objectivity altogether.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your concept of reality could be based more on your emotions than facts. This is one of those days when your emotionality can get you into trouble. Whatever comes up, you’re likely to feel very passionate about it and tend to lose any rational perspective whatsoever. Integrity, inner-strength, and self-confidence will be the glue that holds your mind and heart together.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is your day to shine! Just make sure you don’t do so at someone else’s expense. You’re feeling more self-confident than usual, which may feel odd at first, but just roll with it. Nevertheless, you could be so focused on your agenda you fail to see subtle signals put out by those around you. Other people cry out for attention, too. Make sure you shine some of your glorious light on them.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel like you’re being left out of the equation. Perhaps you feel like the oddball, the fifth wheel who simply doesn’t have a place. Don’t worry. Just because you feel that way today doesn’t mean it’s your destiny. If you don’t like your course, change your position. If you don’t like the people you’re with, move in a different social circle. Don’t blame your circumstances on others. Take personal responsibility for your choices and actions.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Take your creativity to a new level. There are many ways to express yourself creatively, so pick one and follow through. You may have a desire to reach a larger audience, and you want to share your dreams and inner passion with the world. Your strong emotions and dreamy perspective are assets. Don’t try to stuff them inside or push them away. Adhering to dogma and arbitrary rules too much could deprive you of the bounty in your heart and imagination.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your feelings may deceive you, so be careful of getting too wrapped up in your own drama. Perhaps you feel you’re getting pushed and pulled in uncomfortable directions. You might tolerate this tension for a while without expressing your feelings about it. This avoidant approach to confrontation will ultimately backfire because it gives others the impression that it’s OK to continue treating you the way they do. If you don’t stand up for yourself, who will?