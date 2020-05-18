Today in High Prairie – May 19, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 19, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 19, 2020

Erin Delorme

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 19, 2020

Alex Norris

Andrea Morrison

Jamie Sheets

Marcus Naf

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 19, 2020

1795 – Johns Hopkins, US philanthropist

1868 – John Hayford, Founded geodesy

1890 – Ho Chi Minh, President of North Vietnam

1906 – Bruce Bennett, Sahara actor

1908 – Percy Williams, Canadian athlete

1922 – David McLean, Man in Marlboro ads

1925 – Malcolm X, African American activist

1925 – Pol Pot, Cambodian dictator

1928 – Colin Chapman, Founder of Lotus Cars

1942 – Gary Kildall, Created CP/M system

1945 – Pete Townshend, English rock guitarist

1946 – André the Giant, French pro wrestler

1947 – Jerry Hyman, Blood Sweat & Tears singer

1949 – Dusty Hill, ZZ Top rocker

1954 – Phil Rudd, AC/DC drummer

1959 – Nicole Brown Simpson, Murdered ex-wife of O.J. Simpson

1981 – Georges St. Pierre, Canadian MMA fighter

This Day in Local History – May 19, 2020

May 19, 1913: The Swamp Swallows defeat the Old Timers 19-12 in the Grouard Baseball League opener.

May 19, 1971: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Regals baseball club joins the Lesser Slave Lake Baseball League.

May 19, 1979: Lt.-Gov Ralph Steinhauer visits High Prairie and Grouard.

May 19, 1981: The Enilda Women’s Institute builds a recreation centre that would eventually become the bowling alley. It is used as a roller skating rink until the group can afford to install lanes.

May 19, 1990: Darla Stewart is crowned Indoor Rodeo Queen at the annual rodeo, which is held outdoors for the first time at the Stampede Grounds.

May 19, 1993: South Peace News reports Joussard’s two grocery store owners are seeking permission to sell liquor at Tony’s Country Corner and Joussard Superette.

May 19, 1994: The track and field complex at E.W. Pratt and Prairie River Junior High schools is officially opened. HPSD students proceed to smash 21 records at the junior and senior high school track meets.

May 19, 2006: Fire occurs at Buchanan Lumber just before 8 p.m. when a bearing on top of the Energy Building on the conveyor belt seizes and overheats. Firefighters from Enilda and High Prairie and Alberta Forestry fight the blaze until 2 a.m. Damage is estimated at $1 million.

May 19, 2006: Brian Holmberg is honoured with a Solicitor General and Public Security and Crime Prevention Award for his 19 years of service to the Citizens on Patrol program.

May 19, 2009: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont writes the Alberta government expressing concerns over delays in the High Prairie Hospital.

May 19, 2010: High Prairie’s Lorne Napier receives his 50-year Legion Membership Medal at a ceremony at the Legion Hall. Tony Belli also receives his Past President Medal.

May 19, 2010: East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault wins a Rosie Award for Best Alberta Actress for her role in Blackstone. The award recognizes excellence in the Alberta Film and TV industry.

May 19, 2010: Eva Regina Klyne passes away in Prince Albert, Sask., at the age of 95 years. She farmed at Kinuso for many years and was active in community affairs.

May 19, 2011: A giant crane places two bins in place as the new High Prairie Seed Plant construction continues.

May 19, 2018: Huge crowds attend the grand opening of the Red Apple Store in High Prairie. Nick Amos is store manager.

This Day in World History – May 19, 2020

1568 – English Queen Elizabeth I arrests Mary, Queen of Scots.

1571 – Miguel Lopez de Lagazpi founds Manila, Phillipines.

1857 – William Channing and Moses Farmer patent electric fire alarm.

1883 – “Buffalo Bill” Cody opens Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show in Omaha.

1884 – Ringling Brothers circus premieres.

1885 – 1st mass production of shoes occurs.

1892 – Charles Brady King invents pneumatic hammer.

1900 – World’s longest railroad tunnel linking Italy & Switzerland opens.

1910 – Passage of Earth through tail of Halley’s Comet causes near-panic.

1919 – Kelud volcano on Java erupts killing 5,160.

1928 – 51 frogs enter 1st annual “Frog Jumping Jubilee” in California.

1930 – White women win voting rights in South Africa.

1941 – Germany occupiers in Holland forbid bicycle taxis.

1941 – New Nazi battleship Bismarck leaves Gdynia, Poland.

1950 – NY Times reports of world’s smallest & dumbest mechanical brain.

1958 – US & Canada form North American Air Defense Command [NORAD].

1959 – The USS Triton, 1st submarine with 2 nuclear reactors, completed.

1964 – US diplomats find at least 40 secret microphones in Moscow embassy.

1967 – USSR ratifies treaty with US banning nuclear weapons in space.

1971 – USSR launches Mars 2, 1st spacecraft to crash land on Mars.

1977 – “Smokey & the Bandit” film starring Burt Reynolds premieres.

1989 – Sue Ellen’s [Linda Gray] last appearance on TV soap “Dallas”.

1993 – Dow Jones closes above 3,500 for 1st time.

1995 – World’s youngest doctor, Balamurali Ambati, 17, graduates.

2018 – American actress Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry.

2161 – Syzygy: 8 of 9 planets aligned on same side of sun.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 19, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Aspects of your life that you’ve neglected lately might haunt you on a day like today. Make sure to keep up with all your responsibilities. Things may come to a dramatic climax at this time, and you could find yourself at an important crossroads. Nervous energy could send you running around frantically in search of the right path. Don’t let indecision keep you from getting where you need to go.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might find it easier to connect with others at this time. It would behoove you to reconnect with friends or family members you may have lost touch with. Their energy can bring an entirely different perspective to your life, which could surprise you with its richness. The aspects are also good for meeting new people. You’ll have to do it from a safe distance, of course, but it’s still possible!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Disciplined action is the best way to go about your day. Stay focused on your path. You can accomplish many tasks at the same time if you play your cards right today. Remember, there’s a difference between discipline and getting bogged down with details. Certain people will always make you worry, but don’t let their negative energy get in the way of your progress.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Decisions will be even more difficult to make than usual today. On the one hand, you may feel a need to stabilize and specialize, while on the other hand, It’s hard to deny the energy raging in a million different directions as you crave new experiences and interactions. Try to adopt a plan that combines both of these energies. Nervous energy keeps you moving, and social distancing keeps you focused.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Feeling solidly grounded might also have you feeling less than energetic about getting the ball rolling. Don’t be surprised if your sense of restriction and duty are weighing you down. Rest and reflection are very important in the natural cycle. Don’t assume that you always need to be on the go in order to make progress. Put your warring nature aside today and take it easy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things will go more and more in your favour over the next four weeks, although today they might seem slow to get moving. If your body feels stressed or tense, that lack of get-up-and-go is understandable. Don’t worry about your missing motivation. With the world on pause right now, many people are experiencing this. The feeling will pass and you’ll be your old self again in no time.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Discipline and duty have been major themes for you lately. It might seem as if someone has put the brakes on your current plan. Try not to see this as negative. In reality, now is an important time for you to slow down and think ahead. Many givens are shrouded in uncertainty these days. Use this period to organize your scattered energy. Focus and streamline your life while nothing else is going on.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your ego and physical vitality should experience a boost today. Hone in on the solid, grounding energy that’s encouraging you to come to terms with your emotions. Be aware of the fact that your recent gloomy attitude may be weighing heavily on the ones you love. Be careful that you aren’t hurting someone just because you know that they’ll forgive you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It might be hard to find the exact direction you’re looking for today. Maybe there’s a strong force urging you to slow down and be more practical with your energy. This may not be the advice you want to hear, but it’s probably the advice you need to follow. Remember that the world doesn’t revolve around you, regardless of how much you might like to think it does. Others have problems of their own these days.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Just when you’re feeling good and solid in your plan, something or someone may step in to rain on your parade. It’s as if you’re taking one step forward and two steps back. Blame the global pandemic? Why not? Even as a feeling of doubt creeps into your personal picture, try not to let these nagging, restrictive energies hold you back. Be confident about your abilities.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Restriction might weigh heavily on you today. Perhaps you’re reminded that there are some critical details about health and finance that you need to take care of. Perhaps you’d be wise to adopt a more disciplined approach in your life. Is now a time for some restructuring? Don’t be afraid of change, and don’t let feelings of responsibility hold you down. Responsibility can be your best friend.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try not to worry too much today. Take care of details and work to get things accomplished. When you can check items off your list, you’ll feel much better about yourself and the direction you’re headed. Keep your eyes open and try not to have tunnel vision on every issue. Give people the benefit of the doubt instead of the third degree. Concentrate on what you need to do.