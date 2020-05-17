Today in High Prairie – May 18, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 18, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 18, 2020

Gisele Friesen

Helen Bakstad

Sandra Cunningham

Jazmin Labre

Makayla Jarvis

Chris Belyan

Erin Delorme

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 18, 2020

Alana Fillion

Caine Larson

Chager Sloan

Freddy Okimaw

Matthew Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 18, 2020

1868 – Nicholas II, Last Tsar of Russia

1897 – Frank Capra, A Wonderful Life director

1912 – Perry Como, US singer

1917 – James Donald, Bridge on River Kwai actor

1918 – Massimo Girotti, Last Tango in Paris actor

1928 – Pernell Roberts, Bonanza actor [Adam]

1937 – Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Oriole

1939 – Gary S. Paxton, Monster Mash musician

1944 – Albert Hammond, US rocker

1946 – Reggie Jackson, New York Yankee

1948 – Joe Bonsall, Oak Ridge Boys singer

1949 – William Wallace, Guess Who rocker

1951 – Denny Dillon, Saturday Night Live comedian

1952 – George Strait, US country singer

1960 – Jari Kurri, Edmonton Oiler

1960 – Yannick Noah, French tennis pro

1969 – Martika, Toy Soldiers singer

1970 – Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live actress

1975 – John Higgins, 4-time world snooker champ

This Day in Local History – May 18, 2020

May 18, 1914: Schaffer and Weigh open the Rex Theatre in Grouard.

May 18, 1964: Over 1,000 cars crowd the High Prairie Fair Grounds to take in the Elks Car Bingo. Bill McCue wins the 1964 Plymouth.

May 18, 1973: The McLennan Chamber of Commerce announces a $1 million alfalfa plant will be built just east of town on the old stud mill site.

May 18, 1986: The Joussard Area Development Association meets and decides to locate a proposed marina in the bay area instead of Mission Creek.

May 18, 1988: South Peace News reports Russel Cardinall, of Grouard, wins $64,555.80 in Lotto 6/49.

May 18, 1992: High Prairie residents Patti Lanigan and Ralph Brust are named to Grande Prairie College’s Wall of Fame.

May 18, 1994: The Alberta government announces it will charge for firewood at provincial parks.

May 18, 1995: High Prairie residents voice their concerns at a public meeting over the fly ash problem at Buchanan Lumber. Buchanan vice-president Greg Buchanan tells the 32 people attending they are trying to deal with the problem. People also hear from Alberta Environmental Protection that all beehive burners in Alberta must be phased out by Jan. 1, 1999.

May 18, 2001: Buchanan Lumber’s beehive burner is torn down from 5-6 a.m. without any media attention ending years of complaints about fly ash.

May 18, 2006: Value Plus owners Lorne and Karen Peyre donate $10,000 to the second ice surface, gym facility.

May 18, 2006: Peavine Metis Settlement and the Pomeroy Group celebrate the expansion of the Pomeroy Inn and Suites. Elders Madeline Gauchier and Nora Cunningham cut the ribbon.

May 18, 2014: Margaret Jacobsen passes away at the age of 92 years. She was a long-time teacher in High Prairie.

May 18, 2016: Don Ebbett receives his 50-year pin of continuous service to the Royal Canadian Legion.

This Day in World History – May 18, 2020

1642 – Montreal, Canada, founded.

1652 – Rhode Island enacts 1st law declaring slavery illegal.

1756 – Great Britain declares war on France.

1765 – Fire destroys a large part of Montreal.

1783 – 1st United Empire Loyalists reach Parrtown, Saint John, N.B.

1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte proclaimed Emperor of France by French Senate.

1830 – Edwin Budding signs agreement for manufacture invention: lawnmower.

1896 – Mass panic during coronation of Russian Tsar Nicholas II; 1,389 die.

1897 – “Dracula” by Irish author Bram Stoker is published.

1897 – Herbert Henry Dow founds Dow Chemical in Midland, Michigan.

1934 – Academy Award 1st called Oscar in print by Sidney Skolsky.

1948 – 1st Legislative Yuan of Republic of China convenes in Nanking.

1952 – Professor WF Libby says Stonehenge dates back to 1848 BC.

1953 – 1st woman breaks sound barrier: Jacqueline Cochran.

1965 – 16 names suggested for Star Trek Captain; Kirk included.

1967 – Silver hits record $1.60 an ounce in London.

1972 – John Sebastian makes 63 consecutive free throws while blindfolded.

1974 – “Streak” by Ray Stevens hits #1.

1974 – India becomes the sixth nation to explode an atomic bomb.

1978 – Italy legalizes abortion.

1980 – People’s Republic of China launches 1st intercontinental rocket.

1980 – Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington state; kills 57 people.

1986 – David Goch finishes swimming 55,682 miles in a 25-yd pool.

1986 – Chung Kwung Ying does 2,750 “atomic” hand-stand push-ups.

2014 – Swiss voters reject a $25 per hour minimum wage.

2018 – All of Chile’s 34 RC bishops offer resignation to Pope Francis.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 18, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – How intense the past few days have been! You could spend months just reflecting on these recent experiences. But the mood isn’t conducive to introspection right now. A change of temper today encourages you to share your life more generously. But with whom will you share it? And how, given the limitations of social distancing? These may well be the questions of the day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The day ahead may help you break away from the gloom and doom that so many people are experiencing right now. A more playful influence is trying to make its way into your relationships, especially your emotional commitments. It could refresh your interest in your love life. If you haven’t been spending enough quality time with your partner, you’d better make up for it now. Your mate will be overjoyed.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Sometimes you feel like you’re navigating through a thick fog, but the obscurity will finally lift today. The skies ahead are sunny and clear! You can expect an invitation to step outside of yourself [while still sheltering in place, of course] or an offer to join a special group. Don’t pass up any opportunities to have fun. You can benefit from a diversion right now!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Was someone close to you rude without any provocation? Were you the target of unpleasant criticism? You take these slights to heart. Beginning today, and throughout the days to come, you can expect to withdraw and lick your wounds. That’s easy enough when all you have to do is ignore phone calls and e-mails. You need more harmony and gentleness in your love life. Be patient!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Having a personal opinion on any question isn’t hard at all. More difficult is maintaining some respectful objectivity about the opinions of others. The current celestial energy is marking a change toward a more scientifically oriented mindset. This is no longer the moment to affirm yourself but rather to learn from others. Opinions can change based on reliable information.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Enough of thinking about yourself! The hour has now arrived to draw some conclusions. You’re at the end of the lengthy volume you were writing on your inner life. You’ll have to integrate what you’ve learned with the different emotions and situations that you currently inhabit. “Normalization” will be the key word in the days to come. Look at this as a dry run for when we all emerge from lockdown.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Seduction through words is your real power. You have a great talent for anything involving words. So you’re going to be able to attract even more virtual admirers today – the physical part will have to wait. With the current planetary energy at work, you’ll surely get first prize in any contest of words. If you’ve been thinking about writing a love letter or a profile for a dating website, by all means, do so now!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – With today’s celestial energy, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation. This planetary configuration often gives people the feeling of a fresh mind and calm disposition. Problems that once seemed so complicated now appear simple and surmountable. You could also have some fun writing. Try it. You may be surprised by the results.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do you say yes every time someone asks for a favour? Is it sometimes hard to find time for yourself because you’re so busy coming to the rescue of a friend or family member? Today’s celestial energy asks you to think about you. Say no to the expectations of people who have other resources. Do absolutely nothing if that’s what you wish. Take care of yourself before taking care of everyone else!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do you think your body reflects who you are? If you’re feeling that it doesn’t, it’s probably because something is a little off about your self-image. Take a close look at yourself in order to readjust that image. You’ll recognize that body is the exact mirror of who you are at the moment. The alignment of the planets will help you see this more clearly now.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Has it been difficult these past few days to communicate with those close to you? Are you a little skeptical about your charm? In fact, have you been feeling somewhat unsure of yourself in general? The day ahead is excellent for a fresh start. You’re full of confidence. You have a natural gift for diplomacy, and your sense of refinement will once again be noticed and appreciated.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It has been fairly easy for you to detect the truth behind most situations lately. Today, however, your analytical abilities won’t be so reliable. The ups and downs of your relationships are puzzling, and no amount of analysis seems to yield a solution. Lack of commitment from others may stir doubt, and you’ll wonder if you’re truly appreciated and understood. Be gentle with yourself. These are hard times for everyone.