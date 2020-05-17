Today in High Prairie – May 17, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 17, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 17, 2020

Jude Dallas Cunningham

Madison Rose

Luke Bellerose

Jonah Maisonneuve

Jamie Babcock

Kerri Strebchuk

Keith Olson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 17, 2020

Allen Crawford

David Hunt

Taryn Beaupre

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 17, 2020

1749 – Edward Jenner, “Father of Immunology”

1836 – Sir Norman Lockyer, Co-founder of helium gas

1868 – Horace Elgin Dodge, US auto manufacturer

1888 – Selmer Jackson, The Grapes of Wrath actor

1911 – Maureen O’Sullivan, Pride & Prejudice actress

1929 – George Weinberg, Coined “homophobia”

1936 – Dennis Hopper, True Grit actos

1938 – Pervis Jackson, Spinners singer

1949 – Bill Bruford, Genesis drummer

1956 – Bob Saget, Full House actor

1960 – Fiona Hutchison, One Life to Live actress

1961 – Enya, Orinico Flow singer

1967 – Cameron Bancroft, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1968 – Dave Abbruzzese, Pearl Jam drummer

This Day in Local History – May 17, 2020

May 17, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the Diamond P. Company is erecting a 10-foot by 70-foot dam on the Heart River to float logs down to the mill.

May 17, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the ED&BC railroad will reach Sawridge by the time the snow flies.

May 17, 1915: Grouard town council hears the Minister of Railways and Canals, Frank Cochrane, says the railway branch line must be built to Grouard and the ED&BC railroad must live up to their agreement. ED&BC Railway officials maintain it will still not be built.

May 17, 1964: Four grain elevators burn during a spectacular fire at Falher.

May 17, 1972: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Lions Club is sponsoring the formation of a new club at Falher.

May 17, 1986: Claude and Giselle Hebert celebrate the grand opening of Radio Shack.

May 17, 1990: Striking social workers rally in High Prairie’s Civic Park.

May 17, 1991: Driftpile Indian Band manager J.R. Giroux estimates damages on the reserve due to floods at about $30,000.

May 17, 1994: HPSD teachers vote 82 per cent in favour of taking a five per cent pay cut for one year.

May 17, 2005: Yvonne Fornahl celebrates the opening of Have Needle Will Sew.

May 17, 2005: A blackout affects thousands of people in the High Prairie area. A $25 insulator malfunctions causing the blackout.

May 17, 2016: Verna Ogg is elected the new chair of the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

This Day in World History – May 17, 2020

218 – 7th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1620 – 1st merry-go-round seen at a fair in Philippapolis, Turkey.

1672 – Frontenac becomes Governor of New France [Canada].

1803 – John Hawkins & Richard French patent the Reaping Machine.

1814 – Denmark cedes Norway to Sweden [National Day].

1824 – “Greatest crime in literary history” – Lord Byron’s diaries burned.

1875 – 1st Kentucky Derby: Oliver Lewis aboard Aristides wins in 2:37.75.

1876 – 7th US Cavalry under Gen. Custer leaves Fort Lincoln.

1877 – Edwin T. Holmes installs 1st telephone switchboard burglar alarm.

1883 – Buffalo Bill’s 1st Wild West show opens in Omaha, Nebraska.

1884 – Alaska becomes a US territory.

1897 – 1st successful submarine launched [under water “considerable” time].

1900 – “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” 1st published by L. Frank Baum.

1926 – Chiang Kai-shek is made supreme warlord in Canton.

1932 – US Congress changes name “Porto Rico” to “Puerto Rico.”

1939 – 1st TV baseball game is broadcast on NBC.

1943 – Millionaire Howard Hughes crashes into Lake Mead.

1944 – General Eisenhower sets D-Day for June 5.

1960 – 1st atomic reactor system patented by J.W. Flora.

1961 – Castro offers to exchange Bay of Pigs prisoners for 500 bulldozers.

1964 – 1st Tim Hortons coffee and donut shop opens in Hamilton, Ont.

1968 – European Space Research Org launches 1st satellite.

1969 – Russian probe Venera 6 lands on Venus.

1975 – NBC pays $5M for rights to show “Gone with the Wind” one time.

1980 – V.S. Kumar Anandan from Sri Lanka balances on one foot for 33 hours.

1985 – Les Anderson, catches record 97 lb 4 oz Chinook Salmon, off Alaska.

1989 – Longest Cab Ride Ever: 14,000 miles costs $16,000!

1990 – WHO takes homosexuality out of its list of mental illnesses.

2004 – Massachusetts 1st U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage.

2009 – Video game Minecraft is 1st released to the public.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 17, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Be careful not to lose your temper todayr. You’re chomping at the bit these days, although your daring nature has been reined in by financial and professional constraints, to say nothing of the realities of life during COVID-19. It’s useless to entertain the usual grandiose illusions right now. Moreover, if you do, you can expect some confrontations. If you’re advised to be more conservative, heed the suggestion.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today time will stop and might even seem to go backward. Use this pause to reflect on your motivations. The clues from the Zodiac seem to suggest you’re currently settling questions that concern the fate of another person. Perhaps you should spend an equal amount of time considering your own fate as well.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Overall, the climate is tense online and at home. You’ll sense restlessness and a longing for change, but you’ll also feel a reluctance to make any real moves in that direction. Given that the world is on pause right now, your options are limited. Your experience tells you that complaints not leading to action are meaningless. So why not be the catalyst that provokes some action?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You can interpret the day ahead as an open-ended question about you. You may have noticed certain physical or psychological aspects of yourself that make you uncomfortable. The day ahead may force you to take action to correct that attitude. Just by sharing your concerns with a trusted friend or relative, you’ll accomplish a great deal.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Sometimes people might reproach you for being less than tactful in relationships. However, today’s planetary energies are sure to help you be more sensitive toward others. You’ll feel as though you suddenly have a much greater capacity for listening. Whether or not it’s true, people will have the impression that you are no longer so self-centered. Let them believe it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have an unusual gift for making a situation seem less dramatic. Today, you’ll witness crises of all kinds, whether global or personal. You will be the one who reassures people, and the one who can sum up the situation objectively without panicking or exaggerating. This, coupled with your legendary calm, makes for a great combination and maybe a new kind of superhero?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Dare to express your ideas without fear of ridicule. This is what the planetary configuration has to say to you today. And this is exactly what you need to hear, because fear of ridicule is generally your Achilles heel. The challenge for you is to clearly say what you think without referring to or borrowing the ideas of others. Originality is welcome, so be yourself!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you’ve always felt the desire to write, now is the time to take the plunge. You certainly don’t lack the imagination! Your problem may be you have difficulty taking your prose seriously. Don’t think about being “A Writer.” Just write! And above all, don’t hesitate to let people read what you write. An online writer’s group would be a great way to finally bring your talent out of hiding.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might have some strong hesitations during the day. You may have to cover up the truth, or maybe say it out loud. If you do say what’s on your mind, you’ll be supported by the current planetary positions, which will help you formulate your ideas in a way that won’t shock people. In fact, you might even sway them to your point of view.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There are moments when your powers of clear thinking reveal your tremendous amount of maturity. You aren’t usually a dreamer, so don’t worry about being led into ambiguous situations. If you currently have sentimental affairs going on in your life, this would be an excellent day to take stock. But if changes are required, try not to be too cold-hearted.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have felt somewhat frustrated in your initiatives over the past few days. Either outside obstacles [such as events related to the pandemic] or inner restraints [such as your own apathy] presented a clear challenge. Recognizing this, certain matters must be resolved before you can make any real progress. The day ahead may give you an opportunity to settle these issues once and for all.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It will be a stimulating day! You’ll feel great and have no trouble channeling all your energy into your activities. But don’t be surprised if you encounter some resistance. As creative as your ideas are, they may not suit everyone. In fact, you might encounter rebellion from someone you considered an unconditional ally. Be persuasive and you’ll ultimately get your way today.