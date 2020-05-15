Today in High Prairie – May 16, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 16, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 16, 2020

Christal Bastien

Kruz Marko

Kyle Cox

Travis Beamish

Donald Bissell

Alexis Davies-Hunt

Keira Allen

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 16, 2020

Bobby Jean Davis

Luke Ball

Richard Mattson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 16, 2020

1763 – L.N. Vauquelin, Discovered chromium

1831 – David Hughes, Microphone inventor

1832 – Philip Armour, Founder of Armour Foods

1905 – Henry Fonda, The Grapes of Wrath actor

1916 – Adriana Caselotti, Voice of Snow White

1919 – Liberace, US pianist

1921 – Harry Carey Jr., Gremlins actor

1928 – Billy Martin, New York Yankees manager

1937 – Yvonne Craig, Batman actress

1947 – Barbara Lee, Chiffons singer

1950 – Ray Condo, Canadian rockabilly musician

1953 – Pierce Brosnan, Remington Steele actor

1953 – Richard Page, Mr. Mister rocker

1955 – Olga Korbut, Soviet gymnast

1961 – Kevin McDonald, Canadian comedian

1961 – Charles Wright, US wrestler “The Godfather”

1965 – Krist Novoselic, Nirvana bassist

1966 – Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson’s sister

1969 – Tracey Gold, Growing Pains actress

1969 – David Boreanaz, Bones actor

1970 – Gabriela Sabatini, Argentine tennis pro

1973 – Tori Spelling, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1986 – Megan Fox, Transformers actress

This Day in Local History – May 16, 2020

May 16, 1914: Grouard fills with men ready to work on the railway. They are awaiting word from the Minister of Railways on which route the ED&BC railroad will go. The Grouard News reports the company does not want to enter Grouard.

May 16, 1914: The navigation season on Lesser Slave Lake opens for the earliest time in years with the arrival of The Northern Star with 13 passengers and 104 sacks of mail.

May 16, 1973: The East Peace Oilseeds Development Co-operative begins selling share for $150 down for a rapeseed crushing plant in High Prairie. About 2,000 shares will need to be issued to raise the $2 million needed.

May 16, 1975: A 24-hour distress line begins operation serving High Prairie and area. Unfortunately, prank phone calls highlight the first few days of activity.

May 16, 1981: KFC Chicken Village celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie with manager Marion Hassenstein.

May 16, 1984: South Peace News reports after a year’s closure, the North Country School will reopen in the fall.

May 16, 1984: South Peace News reports major renovations are proceeding well at the Northern Lites.

May 16, 1984: South Peace News reports Freson IGA is proceeding with a major expansion making it the largest IGA in Alberta. Included in the plans is a bakery.

May 16, 1995: Athabasca MP David Chatters undergoes successful surgery to remove a tumour and a kidney.

May 16, 1997: Nessie is born. She’s a mascot used to promote Big Lake Country Tourism.

May 16, 2008: Chris Kruger celebrates the grand opening of Walleyes and Whitetails sporting goods store.

May 16, 2013: A meeting to organize a fastball league in town is held. A light turnout occurs, and a decision later made to fold the league.

May 16, 2013: Nancy Marquardt starts her job as Big Lakes Family and Community Services community worker serving High Prairie.

May 16, 2014: Eleanor Mantle passes away at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton at the age of 87 years. She was a former telephone operator in High Prairie and clerk at the General Store in Enilda.

This Day in World History – May 16, 2020

1568 – Mary Queen of Scots flees to England.

1792 – Denmark abolishes slave trade.

1817 – Mississippi River steamboat service begins.

1862 – Jean Joseph Etienne Lenoir builds 1st automobile.

1864 – Last battles at Drewry’s Bluff, Virginia [6,666 casualties].

1866 – Charles E. Hires invents Hires Root Beer.

1874 – 1st recorded dam disaster in US at Williamsburg, Mass.

1881 – World’s 1st electric tram enters service near Berlin.

1920 – Joan of Arc canonized a saint.

1920 – Spanish bullfighter Joselito is fatally gored fighting last bull.

1927 – US Supreme Court rules bootleggers must pay income tax.

1960 – Big 4 summit in Paris collapses; USSR levels spy charges against US.

1960 – Theodore Maiman operates the first optical laser.

1965 – The Campbell Soup Company introduces SpaghettiOs.

1969 – Venera 5 lands on Venus, returns data on atmosphere.

1974 – Helmut Schmidt becomes West German Chancellor.

1975 – India annexes Principality of Sikkim.

1975 – Junko Tabei [Japan] is 1st woman to reach summit of Mt. Everest.

1981 – “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes hits #1 for next 9 weeks.

1985 – Chicago’s Michael Jordan named NBA Rookie-of-the-Year.

1986 – Bobby Ewing comes back from the dead on TV soap “Dallas.”

1991 – QEII becomes 1st British monarch to address US congress.

1997 – Montreal Expos trail SF Giants by 9 runs come back to win 14-13.

2005 – Kuwait permits women’s suffrage in a 35-23 vote.

2013 – Bill Gates regains position as world’s richest man: $72.7 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 16, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Be persistent and don’t give up the fight today. It might seem as if you aren’t making progress and that decisions are harder to make. You’ll find that other people are just as confused as you, which is chaotic but also a bit comforting. Find a clever way to express what you feel. You can sort the issues out with the help of others as long as you remain in touch with your inner state.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your current plan of attack may run into some snags today. This might be caused by an emotional need you didn’t recognize or ignored earlier. The problem is your head may say one thing while your gut tells you something else. Consider putting everything on hold while you sort out this inner turmoil. There’s a great deal of compassion in the air.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Communication requires a more disciplined approach today. Try not to be harsh and limiting with your words or insensitive with the timing of your calls and e-mails. People respond better to comforting expressions and a sympathetic tone. Cold facts just aggravate existing wounds when everyone is already worried about global problems. Tone things down. Allot some quiet time to contemplate your state of mind.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is an excellent day for you. You’ll find things running smoothly and to your advantage. Watch out for those who want to rain on your parade by bombarding you with data that doesn’t really connect with your mood. Ignore the news, the talk shows, and any information that’s unrelated to your real issues today, how you feel and why. Pay attention to your heart.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel rather lazy and out of touch today. It could be your emotions have taken a stronger hold on your psyche than your rational way of thinking. Therefore, making decisions might be challenging. In matters of the heart, you could feel a bit more romantic than usual. This day brings a great sentimental mood that’s causing you to empathize with others.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a good day to dream. Be aware that structured forces may try to convince you the route you want to take isn’t the most practical. You don’t necessarily have to be practical in order to be successful or prosperous. Use your imagination. Let your creative spirit lead you to the next step. Find true strength in your ability to recognize and understand the needs of others.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your emotions are up in the air right now. As soon as your feelings kick in, there may be a more structured force telling you to be reasonable. Both camps are valid, so try not to let one overpower the other. Don’t completely disregard your emotions in favour of a more cerebral way of handling a situation, but don’t let your emotions take control of your actions, either. Balance is the watchword today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your head is filled with passion today, and you may be feeling a bit more sentimental than usual. The difficulty, of course, is that maintaining a safe social distance really limits the appropriate situations for expressing this emotion as fully as you’d prefer. Try to navigate the waters toward a safe place among people who’ll support you. Avoid those who might want to pop your bubble.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Try not to get weighed down by emotions today, but allow them their time in the spotlight. You may discover a strong force at work trying to cover up the truth of what you really feel. This makes it all the more important to express yourself openly and honestly. At the same time, don’t want be so overly dramatic that you just blow things out of proportion.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It may be difficult to express yourself fully today. Somehow the words aren’t coming out as clearly as you’d like. Powerful emotions are getting in the way. Even if you’re sheltering in your nice, clean home, you feel as if you’re struggling to find solid footing on such a muddy surface. Don’t limit yourself to one way of doing something. Patience is a key virtue now. Wait until things clear before you proceed.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might need to hold your tongue today. People’s feelings are easily hurt during this time of fear and vulnerability, and the slightest criticism could be misinterpreted as a terrible insult. When in doubt, keep your mouth shut. Turn your attention inward and focus on your emotions. Try keeping your mental chatter to a minimum and concentrate on how you feel rather than on what you think.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’ll find yourself much better connected with the people around you. Even if you’re dealing with them remotely, your acute psychic ability is pulling in signals loud and clear through the phone and Internet. Use this sixth sense to pick up things that others might miss. Don’t let the day’s busy chatter disrupt your connection with deeper thoughts and ideas. People are more malleable today than usual.