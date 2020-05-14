Today in High Prairie – May 15, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 15, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 15, 2020

Jeanne Romick

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 15, 2020

Clayton Sheets

Nicholas Miller

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 15, 2020

1845 – Ilya Mechnikov, “Father of natural immunity”

1856 – Lyman Frank Baum, Wonderful Wizard of Oz author

1859 – Pierre Curie, French physicist

1905 – Joseph Cotton, Citizen Kane actor

1909 – James Mason, Boys From Brazil actor

1918 – Eddy Arnold, US country singer

1937 – Madeleine Albright, 1st US female Sec. of State

1943 – Harve Brosten, All in the Family writer

1944 – Gunilla Hutton, Petticoat Junction actress

1947 – Graham Goble, Little River Band guitarist

1951 – Dennis Frederiksen, Toto rocker

1952 – David Brandon, Domino’s Pizza businessman

1952 – George Brett, Kansas City Royal

1956 – Dan Patrick, US sportscaster

1969 – Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboy

1975 – Ray Lewis, Baltimore Raven

1982 – Jessica Sutta, The Pussycat Dolls dancer

1983 – Devin Bronson, Avril Lavigne guitarist

1987 – Andy Murray, British tennis pro

This Day in Local History – May 15, 2020

May 15, 1915: The Grouard News goes back to a four-page broadsheet format from two. To fill space, international news, mostly on the war, is published.

May 15, 1971: The High Prairie Cubs and Scouts hold their annual Father and Son Tea and Bake Sale.

May 15, 1974: South Peace News reports a water pipeline is proposed from Lesser Slave Lake to High Prairie.

May 15, 1974: High Prairie RCMP Const. Les Rose approaches the Peace River Regional Planning Commission with the idea of building a racing oval five miles west of High Prairie.

May 15, 1981: A skindiver is required to retrieve the body of Edmonton’s Joseph Claude Eugene Comeau, 21, after he is thrown from his vehicle into a burrow pit 6 1/2 miles west of town.

May 15, 1982: High Prairie Muffler celebrates its grand opening.

May 15, 1982: Peace Country Furniture Manufacturing celebrates its grand opening with Roger Monahan as owner.

May 15, 1985: McLennan celebrates the opening of its RCMP detachment.

May 15, 1989: The High Prairie Recreation Board dismisses Don Lorencz for missing four consecutive meetings.

May 15, 1991: Buchanan Lumber receives $100,000 from the federal and provincial government for mill ugrading.

May 15, 1991: South Peace News reports that Tricia Cox, Leanne Meneice and Candis Senkoe are competing for the honour of Rodeo Queen.

May 15, 1992: A Cree Interpretive Centre in Grouard is still on hold after MLA Pearl Calahasen questions Alberta Minister of Culture Doug Main in the Legislature.

May 15, 1993: Gift Lake School principal James (Mack) Newman, 66, dies at his Salt Prairie home.

May 15, 1999: Donald and Rose Cox celebrate the grand opening of Bim’s Car Wash.

May 15, 2000: Jackie Jacobsen takes over ownership of Gifts and Geckos from Ruby Sekulich.

May 15, 2001: About 80 Sucker Creek band members rally outside the band office demanding a new election be held. Afterwards, they put up a camp on the grounds and stay there until fall.

May 15, 2007: Sucker Creek B-MAD members replace vandalized signs two days after they’re destroyed by vandals.

May 15, 2011: A wildfire ravages Slave Lake resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in property losses. Over 7,000 flee the flames as the town is evacuated. Gift Lake and Whitefish are also evacuated.

May 15, 2011: John “Jack” Swan Bloom passes away at the age of 78 years. He worked at Richards Lumber for many years and did jobs for Alberta Housing, Northern Lakes College and HPSD.

May 15, 2013: Eleanor Barnes receives a Certificate of Recognition for her work as a long term care surveyor from the High Prairie Legion. Barnes is also one of six war veterans chosen to go to France’s Juno Beach Centre June 2 for the centre’s 10th anniversary.

May 15, 2017: Judson Mayes joins Big Lakes County as its first bylaw enforcement officer.

May 15, 2017: Northland School Division votes to keep East Prairie Hillview School open for at least two more years despite low enrolment.

This Day in World History – May 15, 2020

1536 – Execution of Anne Boleyn [beheaded] occurs.

1718 – James Puckle, a London lawyer, patents world’s 1st machine gun.

1793 – Diego Aguilera flies a glider for “about 360M” at height of 5M.

1836 – Francis Baily observes “Baily’s Beads” during annular solar eclipse.

1885 – Canadian Metis insurgent Louis Reil captured in Saskatchewan.

1891 – British Central African Protectorate [now Malawi] forms.

1905 – Las Vegas founded in Nevada.

1921 – British Legion formed to care for ex-servicemen.

1928 – Mickey Mouse makes his 1st appearance in silent film “Plane Crazy.”

1930 – Ellen Church becomes 1st female airline stewardess.

1934 – US gov’t offers $25,000 reward for John Dillinger, dead or alive.

1940 – McDonald’s opens its 1st restaurant in San Bernardino, California.

1941 – Joe DiMaggio starts record 56-game hitting streak.

1951 – AT&T becomes the 1st US corporation to have a million stockholders.

1955 – The 1st ascent of Makalu, the world’s fifth highest mountain.

1957 – Evangelist Billy Graham launches his “crusade” in New York.

1957 – Britain tests its first hydrogen bomb near Christmas Island.

1972 – Okinawa, under U.S. governance since 1945, reverts to Japan.

1981 – SCTV Network 90, sequel to Second City Television, debuts on NBC.

1987 – Last episode of “The Late Show with Joan Rivers” airs.

1990 – “Portrait of Doctor Gachet” by van Gogh sells for $82.5 million.

1993 – Montreal Expos retires their 1st number: #10 for Rusty Staub.

2010 – Jessica Watson, 16, youngest person to sail solo, around the world.

2018 – Kerch bridge opens in Russia: longest bridge in Europe at 19 km.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 15, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re likely to find people irritating today. It’s as though nothing is good enough and nobody seems to know exactly what he or she wants. You’ll reign supreme within this conflict and dissatisfaction. You may even be asked to step in and restore order, which is easy enough to do when everyone is working remotely. If the conflict is on the domestic front, tread carefully when asked to take on the role of sheriff!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have felt an oppressive mood hanging in the air when you woke up this morning. Unfortunately, that haze of misunderstanding and conflict is likely to last all day. However, it makes today an ideal time to speak up about anything that’s bothering you! Don’t be shy about going on the warpath if that’s what it takes. Otherwise, you’re likely to be the target of a surprise attack.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your mood today is the stuff of which memorable encounters are made. You’ll be wary at first, perhaps even a bit hostile to anyone who dares to intrude on your freedom. Then you’ll realize that this person is special, intriguing, and definitely out of the ordinary. Finally, you’ll see that the qualities they offer just happen to be what you need most right now. Social distancing can’t be over soon enough for you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – More than ever before, you’ll feel as though it’s time to take matters into your own hands and build your future. You’re fed up with living on hope and putting your happiness off until tomorrow. Your determination will be so strong that you may even surprise yourself. You’ll refine your approach and make it more concrete in the coming days. Today is the first day of a new life for you. Just be safe and stay healthy!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is an ideal moment to address the questions that have been on your mind for the last few weeks. Focus on any uncertainties about your emotional life. If you’re currently involved in unsatisfactory relationships, don’t be afraid to leave them behind. If you’re fretting about an unanswered request, let it go. No response is forthcoming. People have a lot on their minds these days, so it may not even be personal.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you lack of confidence in yourself, those uncertainties are coming to an end. You’ve been hesitant to stand in the spotlight for quite a while now, perhaps feeling that you weren’t quite ready. Well, no more excuses! Ready or not, you’re going to have to push forward. Life is short, and the times are far from normal. The only thing you risk losing is your pride, and believe it or not, pride is your most resilient asset.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It’s possible the last few weeks have brought clarity around certain questions about your vocation. You may even have a better sense of what you think your destiny is. Now that you’ve reached this point, it’s time to stop thinking about such things, and let life take over. You’re well armed for this! To some extent, you can even manage circumstances to work for your benefit.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – These last few weeks have been good for your equilibrium. It was a question of becoming more involved in life than usual and showing what you’re capable of. Most likely you had a mixture of successes and setbacks, but on the whole, improvements have been steady. You may have noticed things about yourself that need improvement, but isn’t that true for everyone?

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Questioning oneself is never very agreeable, but this is the main objective of today’s celestial aspect. You’ll soon be launched into new adventures, and it’s best to be ready. Take advantage of the energy generated by this planetary configuration to look within and find the source of some of your failings. This isn’t an easy exercise, to be sure, but it will do you a world of good. Just be honest with yourself.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your great period of meditation that started a few weeks ago is now finished. This means it’s time to get back into the real world again! Now you have to test out how the “new and improved” you are going to operate in everyday life. Get ready. You can expect some real changes!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you have grievances to voice about your love life, this is the day to speak up. Indeed, anything less than total honesty won’t be tolerated today. You can expect to confront the “other,” whether mate, friend, or family member, on the basis of truth and righteousness. Know that you’ll command their attention! But be careful that the weight of your words doesn’t surpass the intention behind your thoughts.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Are you thinking of switching careers, or traveling to the other side of the world? With everything on lockdown right now, it might also be tempting to just want to pull a “Greta Garbo” and stay home with the shades drawn tight. A recent series of small work-related incidents is likely to inspire the most outlandish ideas. If you feel the need for a change of scene, don’t do anything too rash.