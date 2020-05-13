Today in High Prairie – May 14, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 14, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 14, 2020

Jacob Rich

Trevor Kucheruk

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 14, 2020

Angie Saitz

Heaven Raye Bittman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 14, 2020

1863 – John Charles Fields, Founder of Fields Medal

1888 – Miles Mander, Wuthering Heights actor

1922 – Richard Deacon, Dick Van Dyke Show actor

1924 – Brad Anderson, Marmaduke cartoonist

1928 – Will Jones, Coasters singer

1929 – Henry McGee, Benny Hill Show actor

1936 – Bobby Darin, US singer

1944 – Gene Cornish, Rascals rock bassist

1944 – George Lucas, Star Wars director

1952 – Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump director

1953 – Tom Cochrane, Canadian rock vocalist

1955 – Dennis Martínez, Montreal Expo

1969 – Cate Blanchett, Lord of the Rings actress

1977 – Roy Halladay, Toronto Blue Jay

1984 – Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder of Facebook

This Day in Local History – May 14, 2020

May 14, 1914: Grouard town council raises $5,000 to state their case against the ED&BC railroad before the Minister of Railways in Ottawa.

May 14, 1915: J.J. Brown drowns after the canoe he was in capsizes near the Catholic Mission farm on south shore of Lesser Slave Lake at Indianna. Brown operated the 30-foot Dreadnaugh and was transporting men to shore when the canoe tipped and he became entangled in rope.

May 14, 1946: St. Bruno Mission in Joussard celebrates the Golden Jubilee of Father J.B. Giroux. O.M.I.

May 14, 1969: South Peace News reports highway construction east of High Prairie begins on a 19-mile stretch of road.

May 14, 1969: High Prairie Bay manager Peter Von Lipinsky receives the Silver Award for outstanding merchandizing for his 1968 “July is Salad Month” promotion.

May 14, 1969: South Peace News reports that High Prairie town council is drafting a bylaw to rid the town of 45-gallon burning barrels, thus becoming the first town the Peace Country to do so.

May 14, 1981: MLA Larry Shaben announces that an investigation into the administrative practices at HPSD begins. Board chairman Laurie Gates welcomes the news.

May 14, 1981: The Grouard Day Care Centre celebrates its grand opening.

May 14, 1985: High Prairie Hospital administrator George Schurman resigns under pressure from the board.

May 14, 1986: South Peace News reports Ron and Lynn Sawchyn open Prairie Distributors [1986] Ltd.

May 14, 1986: South Peace News reports that Kim Masyk, Sherry Severson and Amber Perry are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 14, 1993: East Prairie celebrates the opening of their new day care centre.

May 14, 2008: Sucker Creek’s Gloria Soto, 7, collects 17,873 tabs with the help of family members. The High Prairie Royal Purple collect the tabs for charity.

May 14, 2014: South Peace News reports that Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Eric Kregel becomes the High Prairie Fire Department’s first chaplain.

May 14, 2014: Joussard residents attend an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting demanding that Councillor Ed Podollan return money to council he received for not attending meetings.

This Day in World History – May 14, 2020

1607 – Colonists establish 1st English settlement in America at Jamestown.

1610 – Assassination of Henry IV of France: Louis XIII, 9, now is king.

1643 – Louis XIV becomes King of France at age 4.

1787 – Delegates gather in Philadelphia to draw up US constitution.

1796 – Dr. Edward Jenner administers 1st inoculation against smallpox.

1811 – Paraguay gains independence from Spain.

1842 – London News; the world’s 1st illustrated weekly newspaper, begins.

1853 – Gail Borden patents his process for condensed milk.

1862 – Adolphe Nicole of Switzerland patents chronograph.

1878 – Vaseline is granted a patent.

1906 – Flagpole at the White Sox ballpark breaks during pennant-raising.

1908 – 1st passenger flight in an airplane occurs.

1910 – Canada authorizes issuing of silver dollar coins.

1927 – “Ain’t She Sweet?” hits #1 on the singles chart by Ben Bernie.

1932 – “We Want Beer!” parade in New York.

1938 – “The Adventures of Robin Hood” starring Errol Flynn released.

1944 – General Rommel, Speidel & von Stulpnagel attempt to kill Hitler.

1955 – Warsaw Pact is signed by the Soviet Union and friends.

1960 – USSR launches 1st [unmanned] space capsule.

1969 – Abortion & contraception legalized in Canada.

1969 – Last Chevrolet Corvair built.

1973 – Gold hits record $102.50 an ounce in London.

1973 – Skylab launched, 1st Space Station.

1986 – Netherlands publishes Anne Frank’s complete diary.

1987 – 1873 Colt revolver [Peacemaker] sells for $242,000.

1989 – Final TV episode of “Family Ties” airs; 36 million watch.

1991 – World’s Largest Burrito created at 1,126 lbs.

1998 – Seinfeld’s final episode “The Finale” airs; 76.3 million watch.

2005 – USS America deliberately sunk in Atlantic Ocean [largest ever].

2016 – Gabriel Medina 1st surfer to land “backflip” in competition.

2018 – Double amputee Xia Boyu reaches the summit of Mount Everest.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 14, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The topic of the day is knowledge and learning. Did you actually study in the field that excited you when you were younger? Do you feel ashamed about never attending such-and-such a school or program? If these issues are uppermost in your mind, remember that your creativity has little to do with the degrees you hold and everything to do with how you use your skills and knowledge to better the world.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An important aspect has passed, and you’re positioned to reap the benefit from it. It was only a matter of becoming aware of and settling certain matters related to your need for social recognition. Don’t be so hungry for approval. Most people contain a stern inner authority figure and can survive comfortably and self-sufficiently. In fact, it’s your greatest strength.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel hemmed in by the role models that society currently offers. As you struggle to find your own definition of the truly modern human being, the people in your life sometimes criticize your liberated attitude. Just because their ideas aren’t in sync with yours doesn’t make yours any less valid. Maybe your ideas aren’t too radical? Maybe theirs are too conventional! There’s room for both points of view.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today’s aspects are suggesting you take a good hard look at the state of your ego. Are you too proud or too humble? Buddhists say that the path to spiritual fulfillment lies in knowing how to build a healthy ego while at the same time developing a part of oneself completely foreign to the ego. Are you working hard at this?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A small crisis is still a crisis. In the midst of this global crisis, expect to face a personal one today. Since you don’t like unresolved issues, you won’t want to put off dealing with your problems any longer. Questions abound. Are you and your partner equally sharing work and responsibilities? Are you making equal efforts to maintain relationship harmony? Asking questions is the first step toward answering them.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Smething has to change. You knew it when you woke up this morning. Your mirror provides the impetus for some important resolutions. Is it time to begin a diet, commit to more exercise, or strengthen your resolve to quit smoking? Anything you do to improve your health will make you feel better about yourself, and loved ones will worry less during these risky times. Others will notice your improved self-image.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The only good thing about riding an emotional roller coaster is that you never feel the same way for long. One moment you’re up, the next you’re down. You don’t know what you want today. Rather than bring your loved ones along on this wild ride, retreat from your usual environment. You’re better off alone until this mood lifts. Who knows? Something important may come out of these moments of solitude!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might want to check your alarm clock to be sure it really woke you up this morning. Your tendency will be to stay in the cocoon of your own little dream world, deep in your own thoughts. Sheltering in place has turned many people inward, but obsessive thoughts may be drowning out some pressing issues from the past that really need to be dealt with once and for all. “Ring, ring!” It’s time to wake up!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is something in the air today pushing you toward change or renewal. Is it time to change your wardrobe or redecorate your home? Roll up your sleeves and get busy. If you have monetary restrictions or don’t feel up for an online shopping spree, you’ll find it just as fulfilling [and a whole lot cheaper] to simply rid your home of all the things that aren’t “you” anymore. Surround yourself with the things you love.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The good news is it can only get better. For today, however, there may be some trying times in store. If you’re a parent, your cabin-feverish children will beg for something every five minutes. If you retreat to your home office, you’ll still feel pressure from all sides. Not even your love life is immune from hovering doubt. No compromise is possible today. Just sit tight and know that calmer days are coming.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might rethink those social norms that you take at face value. Like the rest of us, you learned and unthinkingly accepted them at a young age. Established concepts of propriety are especially deserving of consideration. After hearing for years about all those things that “just aren’t done,” isn’t it refreshing to think that maybe they should be done after all? As long as you’re sheltering in place, who’s to know?

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is an ideal day to shop for a new wardrobe. Maybe your usual style is feeling too conventional or uncomfortably trendy. When shopping online, you tend to reject items you really like for fear that they’re too suggestive or old-fashioned. Listen to your own judgment for a change instead of being so concerned with what other people might think. You can always return it if it doesn’t work for you!”