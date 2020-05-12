Today in High Prairie – May 13, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 13, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 13, 2020

Courtney Halcrow

David Auger

Dawn Williscroft

Sam Halcrow

Michelle Hill

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 13, 2020

Cindy New

Lacy Collins

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 13, 2020

1842 – Arthur Sullivan, Pirates of Penzance composer

1883 – G. Papanikolaou, Inventor of the Pap smear

1912 – Gil Evans, Canadian musician

1914 – Joe Louis, US world heavyweight champ

1922 – Bea Arthur, Maude actress

1926 – Dewey Philip, “Daddy-O” US pioneering DJ

1931 – Jim Jones, Peoples Temple cult leader

1937 – Trevor Baylis, Wind-up radio inventor

1938 – Buck Taylor, Gunsmoke inventor

1939 – Harvey Keitel, Pulp Fiction actor

1959 – Ritchie Valens, La Bamba singer

1943 – Mary Wells, My Guy singer

1945 – Richard Salwitz, J. Geils Band musician

1950 – Danny Kirwan, Fleetwood Mac musician

1950 – Stevie Wonder, US singer/songwriter

1964 – Stephen Colbert, The Colbert Report host

1965 – Natalie Massenet, Founder of Net-a-Porter

1966 – Darius Rucker, Hootie & the Blowfish singer

1986 – Robert Pattinson, Harry Potter films actor

This Day in Local History – May 13, 2020

May 13, 1914: Over 100 men fight a brush fire east of Grouard which threatens the Mission building and the Hudson Bay Company barns.

May 13, 1970: South Peace News reports the Public Health Department condemns the use of the wading pool for the coming season unless a suitable chlorination system in installed. The High Prairie Optimist Club announces will cover all costs to chlorinate the wading pool to keep in open this coming season.

May 13, 1972: A plaque is unveiled at the High Prairie Museum honouring the late Max Vanderaegen for his contributions.

May 13, 1972: High Prairie’s Wayne McCullough is honoured for his 20 years of service to Metis rehabilitation by the Metis Rehabilitation Branch of the Department of Social Development.

May 13, 1974: The High Prairie Golden Age Club receives their certificate of organization.

May 13, 1985: The Save It Store celebrates its grand opening.

May 13, 1985: The High Prairie recreation board meets and approves a plan for extensive upgrading at Jaycee Park. Included in the plans are upgrading and construction of new baseball diamonds.

May 13, 1987: High Prairie town council buys the campsite east of town for $1 from the Alberta government.

May 13, 1991: Spruce Point Park receives $659,000 in federal and provincial grants to complete the marina.

May 13, 1992: South Peace News reports that Shawna Rich, Deanna Pasicka and Leigh Turcotte are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 13, 1996: One of the area’s oldest people, George Francis Okimaw, dies at the age of 102. He attended the Treaty 8 signing in 1899 when he was six.

May 13, 2005: Rick Neidig, vice president of academic, is appointed Northern Lakes College president effective Sept. 1.

May 13, 2009: High Prairie town council agrees to put aside $15,000 for upgrades at Enilda Mud Bowl. None of the money is forwarded in 2009 but $5,000 each for the three years following.

May 13, 2009: The Grouard and Area Historical Society is formed as its first meeting concludes. Duane Nichols is elected president, Louis Bellerose vice-president, David Pike treasurer and Louise Myre secretary.

May 13, 2010: China Investment Corporation makes a deal with Penn West Energy Corporation to invest over $1 billion in the company, including $817 million in the Seal Lake region north of High Prairie. The news is welcomed in the High Prairie region which could prompt unprecedented growth.

May 13, 2011: High Prairie Friendship Centre executive director Vicky Barsalou announces they have received a $209,700 grant from the Alberta Safe Communities Innovation Fund to run the police cadets program in the region.

May 13, 2012: High Prairie town council hires Keli Tamaklo as its permanent CAO despite recommendations to not do so.

May 13, 2014: The High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society breaks ground on its new High Prairie Skate Plaza.

This Day in World History – May 13, 2020

609 – Pope Boniface I turns Pantheon in Rome into a Catholic church.

1637 – Cardinal Richelieu of France reputedly creates the table knife.

1767 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart writes 1st opera “Apollo et Hyacinthus.”

1787 – Arthur Phillip sets sails with 11 ships of criminals to Botany Bay.

1830 – Republic of Ecuador is founded.

1848 – 1st performance of Finland’s national anthem.

1888 – DeWolf Hooper 1st recites “Casey at Bat” poem.

1913 – 1st four-engined aircraft built and flown.

1917 – 1st appearance of Mary to 3 children in Fatima, Portugal.

1934 – Great dustbowl storm sweeps across US prairies.

1942 – Helicopter makes its 1st cross-country flight.

1943 – German occupiers try to confiscate all radios in the Netherlands.

1950 – 1st race of the Formula 1 World Drivers run at Silverstone, England.

1958 – The trade mark Velcro is registered.

1967 – Octagonal boxing ring is tested to avoid corner injuries.

1973 – Bobby Riggs beats Margaret Smith Court in Mother’s Day match.

1979 – Shah of Iran & family sentenced to death in Tehran.

1981 – Pope John Paul II is shot and critically wounded by Turkish gunman.

1982 – Chicago Cubs win their 8,000th game.

1989 – 2,000 students begin hunger strike in Tiananmen Square, China.

1991 – Apple releases Macintosh System 7.0.

1992 – 3 astronauts simultaneous walked in space for the 1st time.

2004 – Final episode of “Frasier” on NBC is watched by 33 million people.

2018 – China’s 1st domestically built aircraft carrier begins sea trials.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 13, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you’re unstoppable! You’re a very hard worker by nature, and the current planetary alignment will push you to accomplish even more than usual. You have an abundance of energy, more than enough to handle everything that comes your way. You also have an abundance of good judgment, so be sure to use it. Rash decisions, especially those concerning your personal life, could lead to regret later.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Discard those items from the past for which you no longer have any real use. As much as you like to surround yourself with objects of sentimental value, there comes a moment when it’s necessary to look to the future rather than dwell on the past. The time spent cleaning your home and throwing out extraneous things will release you from what has been and allow you to embrace what’s to come.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Intimacy will be in the air over the next few days. Loved ones want to spend more time with you, and you’ll want to invite friends over every night. Social distancing might not make that possible, but there are many other ways to reach out. Some of these wonderful discussions will recharge you and could lead to great things. However, be ready for a bit of tension in case not everyone agrees with your point of view.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Feeling adventurous? You’re often motivated by your idealistic expectations, and today’s planetary configurations will push you even further on your spiritual quest. Satisfy your desire to discover new horizons and meet new people by saying hello to anyone you want, whether electronically or shouting masked from six feet away. Sometimes life’s biggest adventures begin with a simple, safe action.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The celestial energy signals a pleasant change for you today. Finally, the overpowering emotions that have been surging from your relationships will subside. You are now beginning a more contemplative phase. You may feel as if you’re about to depart on a long trip, with all the time in the world to meditate on the events of the past few months. Sheltering in the calm oasis of home, you can go anywhere.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a day to devote time and thought to spiritual pursuits. Do something inspirational that instills a soul-deep sense of wonder. Light a candle as if you were in church, sit outdoors and watch the changing sky, or study a painting at a museum website. Meditate on your concept of spirituality and the interconnection of humans and the planet. Savour our global connection during this pandemic.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A new phase in your life is beginning. The previous phase could be interpreted as having taught you to be serious and devoted to professional responsibilities. And you certainly accomplished some good deeds to boot. Now you can relax and look ahead to what’s next. Let yourself feel the welcome tug of the future. We’ll need your positive vision and leadership once we all emerge from our quarantine.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today’s aspects might clear up some rather sketchy ideas about your professional future. If you long for a change, such as daring to undertake a more artistic pursuit, now is the time to begin planning exactly how to go about it. The first step is to figure out how you can make a living from it. Welcome back to what passes for reality these days!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have acquired some sound confidence in yourself. Now it’s time to show everyone else by actually putting this new self-assurance to use in your life. It’s as though you have symbolically just completed an in-depth acting class. Well, this is your cue? You’re on! Smile as you step onstage, remember your lines, and don’t forget to bow when everyone applauds. Because they will! You’ll knock ‘em dead!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today’s planetary energy should compel you to commit whatever acts of self-affirmation are needed to define your territory and protect your rights. You’ll be encouraged to explore your desires and personal tastes, and to express your opinion openly and clearly. Everyone has an identity to claim! Don’t be bashful about owning yours now.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today your brain is supercharged. If you’ve been thinking about doing some writing or have put off analyzing an especially tricky problem, this is your moment to get started. You’ll find all the inspiration you could ever need. And don’t worry about shocking the people in your business or home life with your directness and assertiveness. They’ll appreciate your valuable ideas and ask why you didn’t speak up sooner.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – With today’s planetary energy, you’ll find yourself a little more extraverted than usual. You’ll finally be able to say what you really think about things. This is an important change for you, because you’ll find that expressing your ideas and beliefs will be a great help in reaching all your goals in life.