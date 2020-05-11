Today in High Prairie – May 12, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 12, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 12, 2020

Alvin Billings

Candace Cunningham

Darrell Caudron

Lorraine Lund

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 12, 2020

Angela Courtoreille

Charmaine Nygaard

Kaitlyn Piercey

Kallen MacEachern

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 12, 2020

1670 – Frederick Augustus I, Said to have sired 355

1803 – Justus von Liebig, “Founder organic chemistry”

1820 – Florence Nightingale, “Founder of Nursing”

1902 – Wilfrid Hyde-White, My Fair Lady actor

1907 – Katharine Hepburn, On Golden Pond actress

1915 – Mary Kay Ash, Mary Kay Cosmetics founder

1921 – Farley Mowat, Canadian writer/naturalist

1924 – Tony Hancock, Hancock’s Half Hour comedian

1925 – Yogi Berra, New York Yankee

1928 – Burt Bacharach, US composer

1935 – Johnny Bucyk, Boston Bruin

1942 – Billy Swan, I Can Help singer

1945 – Linda Carlson, Newhart actress [Bev]

1948 – Lindsay Ann Crouse, Slapshot actress

1948 – Steve Winwood, English musician

1955 – Kix Brooks, Brooks & Dunn singer

1956 – Homer Simpson, Fictional TV character

1961 – Bruce McCulloch, Kids in the Hall actor

1962 – Emilio Estevez, Mighty Ducks actor

1969 – Kim Fields, Facts of Life actress

1970 – Mike Weir, Canadian pro golfer

1973 – MacKenzie Astin, Facts of Life actress

1995 – Sullivan Sweeten, Everyone loves Raymond actor

This Day in Local History – May 12, 2020

May 12, 1914: The Grouard Board of Trade orders 2,000 pamphlets to promote the town.

May 12, 1965: Dr. Jack Chalmers visits St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard and says the conditions of the buildings are deplorable.

May 12, 1971: MLA Roy Ells announces the tenders for base paving for 12 miles east of Sucker Creek is advertised.

May 12, 1976: South Peace News reports that a Kinsmen Club has been formed in High Prairie with Roger Monahan as president.

May 12, 1978: The High Prairie Regional Health Complex opens with new facilities added to the existing hospital.

May 12, 1981: The Enilda roller skating rink opens. The rink eventually becomes the bowling alley.

May 12, 1993: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society is formed.

May 12, 1999: High Prairie town council agrees to move the new log tourist booth into town by the end of the month.

May 12, 2001: A hog roast held at Salt Prairie nets over $7,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society. The event is organized by the Nichols and Goulet families.

May 12, 2010; Viterra’s market centre manager, Derrick Mizera, writes a letter stating news of the local Viterra store’s closure is completely unfounded.

May 12, 2011: Duane Nichols is re-elected president of the Grouard and Area Historical Society. He remains the only president in the society’s two-year history.

May 12, 2012: A team comprised of Jared Gomes and Destiny Ward wins the Fear Factor competition at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

May 12, 2015: Matthew Dymetro Zahacy passes away at the age of 78 years. He was very active in the construction of the new Triangle Hall.

This Day in World History – May 12, 2020

1215 – English barons serve ultimatum on King John; leads to Magna Carta.

1551 – San Marcos University in Lima, Peru, opens.

1777 – 1st ice cream advertisement pu8blished in the NY Gazette.

1792 – Toilet that flushes itself at regular intervals is patented.

1870 – Manitoba becomes a province of Canada.

1875 – 1st recorded shutout in pro baseball, Chicago 1, St Louis 0.

1885 – Battle of Batoche: leads to surrender of Louis Riel.

1908 – Wireless radio broadcasting is patented.

1925 – Uzbekistan & Kirgizistan become autonomous Soviet republics.

1926 – Airship Norge is the 1st vessel to fly over North Pole.

1928 – Benito Mussolini ends women’s rights in Italy.

1937 – Coronation of King George VI of Great Britain occurs.

1938 – Sandoz Labs manufactures LSD.

1941 – World’s 1st working programmable, fully automatic computer, debuts.

1948 – Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands abdicates.

1951 – 1st hydrogen bomb test occurs on Enewetak Atoll.

1967 – 1st quadraphonic concert by Pink Floyd.

1978 – US gov’t decides hurricane names will no longer be only female.

1984 – Joe Lucius scores his 13th hole-in-one on same hole.

1984 – South African prisoner Nelson Mandela sees wife for 1st time in 22 years.

1989 – “Entertainment Tonight” makes 2,000th TV performance.

1995 – Dow Jones sets record for 5th straight day.

1997 – Russia & Chechnya sign peace deal after 400 years of conflict.

1997 – Susie Maroney, 22, of Australia, 1st to swim from Cuba to Florida.

2008 – 7.8 earthquake in China kills over 87,000, injures 374,643.

2014 – Voters in Eastern Ukraine vote for self-rule in referendum.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 12, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A chance to earn a small amount of money, perhaps by doing a little extra work at home, could come your way today. You could hear about it through a friend or colleague. A phone or online consultation might be necessary to provide the missing piece, but you’re happy to make the call. This promises to be a very exciting day, with enough stimulation to keep you occupied long into the night.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Expect a day of intellectual stimulation. Important news may come by phone, necessitating action on your part to bring about a desired end. You might need to spend time in the car, doing safe errands in the neighbourhood, speaking to people on their front porches. The moment’s excitement could raise your optimism, but take care to pace yourself. Exhaustion could prove counterproductive now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your creative talents should be running at an all-time high today. You might be offered an opportunity to earn money putting them to use. Your excitement and enthusiasm will ensure you’ll do your very best, earning a lot of approval from those who notice and understand you. Your intuition is also in high gear, boosting your imagination and interactions with others. Enjoy your day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Getting out and doing something physical as a group could seem especially appealing today, although everyone should be masked and at least six feet apart. You can always do yoga, aerobics, or tai chi at home, accompanied by a video or an online teacher. You might also consider a drive somewhere for a change of scenery. A bit of adventure is definitely in the wind for you. Enjoy it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – An exciting new project or opportunity could be presented to you today. It could involve a new love or at least a new friend. Something you’ve been working on for a long time could finally come to fruition. It will stir your enthusiasm for moving on to the next project! What are you waiting for? Once we’re all out of lockdown, you’ll get all the hugs and backslaps you deserve!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Contact with friends who live or work far away could bring a string of new opportunities your way. You might also start planning a trip, perhaps to another country or by boat, once it’s safe to travel again. An opportunity to attend a beneficial online seminar could present itself. A lot is happening, but try to stay focused. What happens today could be too important to let your mind become muddled.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – New investment possibilities could present themselves today. This might involve an investment of time, money, or other resources. Maybe you’ll invest energy in an exciting new start of some sort. Just don’t get so excited that you move ahead before considering all the pros and cons. Consult a friend or your partner for insight. This would make an excellent excuse to schedule a romantic evening at home!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – In safer times, you’d have an opportunity to travel with a partner or colleague, perhaps for business. At least you can make plans today if it’s still too soon to make the trip. Whatever you’re planning, it should excite your enthusiasm and optimism for your future success. Business and personal relations with others should be warm, cordial, and stimulating. Make the most of it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – News of a possible raise could come your way today, maybe through some enterprise you’ve been working on. You’re feeling especially energetic, and therefore tempted to take on more than you usually would. This is fine as long as you remember to pace yourself. If you’re going to continue on your current path, you’ll need to save some energy for tomorrow and beyond!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A group might invite you to participate in a creative project of some kind today. Whatever you do is likely to be stimulating and exciting, even as you all sit at your separate screens around town or around the world. You’ll want to channel all your energy and enthusiasm into it. This may be the closest you get to partnership in a socially distanced world. Enjoy the feeling. The physical rewards will follow eventually.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might be planning to host a safe social event on the front lawn, across the back fence, or via Zoom. It could have you doing a lot of cleaning, rearranging, and beautifying around the house, just like in the pre-pandemic days. Don’t let yourself feel too disappointed about the current state of personal isolation. One of these days, we’ll all be able to share food and hugs again!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might want to spend time waving and shouting at friends in your neighbourhood. Small purchases might be necessary from essential businesses, or maybe it’s the perfect day to unwrap recent online purchases. At some point during all this, you can expect a very welcome phone call from a friend you haven’t heard from in a long time. Enjoy these connections!