Today in High Prairie – May 11, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 11, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 11, 2020

Andy Bourgeois

Maddison Maure

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 11, 2020

Chase Tomnuk

Courtney Twin

Joseph Hedrich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 11, 2020

1811 – Chang & Eng Bunker, Chinese-Thai Siamese twins

1854 – Ottmar Mergenthaler, Linotype inventor

1861 – Frederick Burnham, “Father of International Scouting”

1888 – Irving Berlin, “God Bless America” writer

1904 – Salvador Dali, Spanish artist

1906 – Jacqueline Cochran, 1st woman break sound barrier

1907 – Kent Taylor, Boston Blackie actor

1912 – Foster Brooks, Mork & Mindy actor

1920 – Denver Pyle, Andy Griffith Show actor

1927 – Mort Sahl, Comedian/political

1933 – Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader

1941 – Eric Burdon, Animals vocalist

1943 – Nancy Greene, Canadian giant slalom skier

1946 – Robert Jarvik, Developed artificial heart

1953 – Boyd Gaines, One Day at a Time actor

1959 – Martha Quinn, MTV VJ

1961 – Diana Lee, Licence to Kill actress

1979 – Erin Lang, Canadian musician

1982 – Cory Monteith, Canadian actor/musician

1983 – Holly Valance, Australian actress

This Day in Local History – May 11, 2020

May 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports B. Kelly, in charge of government drainage at Heart River, picks up a rock, has it tested and discovers gold-bearing quartz.

May 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports the decision to not build a branch line of the ED&BC railroad into Grouard is based on finances. “…in an attempt to make a killing in real estate by panning off 30 feet of frontage in a mud hole for $1,000 the company deliberately sidetracked Grouard,” wrote editor J.E. Cook.

May 11, 1963: The High Prairie Progress newspaper discontinues publishing due to increased costs of publication and general lack of support from local businessmen. T.W. Pue is the publisher and Mrs. Len Ragan the local editor.

May 11, 1971: South Peace News reports the temperature soars to a record high of 86 F.

May 11, 1972: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and strikes a committee to find a way to beautify the Barley Sheaf Fountain. They approach town council, who says the Elks and Royal Purple should be responsible as they commissioned the building of the fountain.

May 11, 1983: The High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Association puts a twist into its annual Queen contest by limiting the age limit to 12 years. Five girls compete for the honour including Tracy Rich, Tammy Sherris, Leigh Turcotte, Cori Jacobi and Leeann Berg.

May 11, 1990: Babs Bates celebrates the grand opening of the New Impressions by Babs.

May 11, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police chief Jon Netelenbos writes Alberta’s solicitor general saying that 18-hour shifts for policeman are unacceptable.

May 11, 2005: Local businessman Garth Basarab attends a town council meeting and tells councillors that the lack of development is discouraging.

May 11, 2009: Only two people attend a meeting to organize a Junior B hockey team in High Prairie so the proposed application fizzles. Only Rick Dumont and Robert Olansky attend.

May 11, 2017: Long-time Big Meadow farmer Harvey Wayne Nielsen passes away at the age of 70 years.

This Day in World History – May 11, 2020

330 – Constantinople [Byzantium] becomes the capital of the Roman Empire.

1752 – 1st US fire insurance policy issued in Philadelphia.

1812 – Waltz introduced into English ballrooms; some says it’s immoral.

1833 – Lady-of-the-Lake strikes iceberg & sinks in North Atlantic.

1891 – Tsar Nicholas II survives an assassination attempt in Japan.

1893 – Henri Desgrange sets world’s 1st bicycle world record, 35 km/hr.

1910 – Montana’s Glacier National Park forms.

1921 – Tel Aviv is 1st all Jewish municipality.

1924 – Pulitzer Prize awarded to Robert Frost.

1929 – 1st regularly scheduled TV broadcasts [3 nights per week].

1947 – BF Goodrich announced the development of tubeless tire.

1949 – Siam renames itself Thailand.

1951 – US engineer Jay Forrester applies for computer core memory patent.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s 1st entry on UK charts with “Heartbreak Hotel.”

1963 – “Puff The Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul & Mary hits #2.

1967 – 100,000,000th US phone connected.

1976 – Last broadcast of “Marcus Welby, MD” on ABC-TV.

1987 – 1st heart-lung transplant take place in Baltimore.

1989 – 217th & final episode of TV soap “Dynasty” is aired.

1989 – Kenya announces worldwide ban on ivory to preserve elephants.

2015 – Record price for art: Picasso painting $179.3 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 11, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Sometimes dreams seem like just that – dreams! Whatever big venture you’ve been planning seems to consume more and more of your time now that the familiar world has ground to a halt, also becoming less attainable and more frustrating. Making any of your dreams come true means possibly jeopardizing relationships. Consider doing some work on your relationships before chasing those dreams any further.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’ll go one of two ways today. Either you’ll turn inward and meditate in a corner, or you’ll call a good friend and confide your dissatisfaction. Don’t hesitate to let your guard down and express yourself even more honestly than is typical for you. Have no worries that your problems will bore your friend. True friends are happy to help. You’d do the same, wouldn’t you?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today will be an excellent day for meeting interesting people. And there won’t be anything superficial about these encounters, even when they happen remotely or with masked faces six feet apart. On the contrary, the people you’re going to meet will touch you profoundly [metaphorically speaking] and move you deeply on an emotional level. But don’t be seduced by ideas alone! Practicality matters, too!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Expect today to be kind of intense. Even if you’ve made a conscious decision not to let anything get you down, you may still harbour some negative emotions from the last few days. Take advantage of this time to relieve stress. Talk to someone close or go find an empty court and whack tennis balls. An artistic pursuit, such as sketching or photography, can also help eliminate some of the negative energy.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The little rebel that you are makes it very difficult for you to join us in the great communal river we’re all trying to navigate. You prefer to travel solo, following your private stream as you see fit. However, these are opportune days for joining up with others. As your community struggles with the direct or indirect effects of COVID-19, share your insights and inspirations with those who need them.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be disciplined about all areas of your body. Take extra care to eat healthful, balanced meals. Make sure you get enough sleep. And even though you gripe about having no time, get out there and exercise within the limits of personal safety. Don’t wait for an emergency before you take action. You and you alone control how you feel. Your health is essential to your well-being, not to mention your life!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you’ve been feeling deep anger, today isn’t the day to let it out but rather the day to consider its source. The people you know best are the easiest targets, so avoid starting anything with them. No, this doesn’t mean you get to take the day off! Just be extra careful about your temper. A little extra isolation will go a long way toward easing your tension, and may give you some important insights.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If by chance you still harbour resentment toward someone, it will probably come out today. You might be uncompromising or even vengeful. Telling that person how you feel accomplishes nothing beyond causing you both pain and regret. Vent your anger in a healthy way. Intense physical activity might do it. Besides, this person really means what they’ve been saying. That’s right, they do care about you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You don’t suffer fools gladly, and superficial fools even less so. You have a mind to teach those around you a lesson. You’re uncompromising today, and you can’t understand why others don’t have your same high standards. But are you truly as honest as you expect others to be? Remember that the quality of an artistic endeavour, in particular, is likely to be judged differently by each person who experiences it.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It’s a day of challenges. You’re a pro at questioning yourself, as you’ll prove today when you take a hard look at your accomplishments. In the last 10 years, what have you created that’s truly yours? Have you followed someone else’s example because you doubted yourself? Have you been eternally “almost” ready? Have you dared to jump into projects that were still imperfect? These questions need to be addressed.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you give the impression you’re in a reserved, introspective mood [even if you aren’t], you’ll succeed in avoiding confrontation. Today there’s no such thing as a simple exchange with someone. But even in this atmosphere, it is still a great day to evaluate your fundamental objectives a little more closely. And if you’re lucky, everyone else is too absorbed in their own concerns to worry about yours.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A challenging day is in store for you. If you’re part of a group or team, among friends, or seeing too much of the people you live with, you may feel ill at ease. Could it be that you instill jealousy in others? There’s only one way to find out. Clear the air by saying what needs to be said. State it clearly and directly and you’ll eliminate any bad feelings among your group.