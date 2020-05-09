Today in High Prairie – May 10, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 10, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 10, 2020

Renee Boisson

Dwayne Auger

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 10, 2020

Cashis Lightning

Dawson Dashkewytch

Kage Chalifoux

Keith Bittman

Kirk Ruecker

Sharon Davis

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 10, 2020

1838 – John Wilkes Booth, Abraham Lincoln’s assassin

1850 – Thomas Lipton, Lipton Tea magnate

1888 – Max Steiner, Gone With the Wind composer

1899 – Fred Astaire, US tap dancer/actor

1902 – David Selznick, Gone With the Wind producer

1922 – Nancy Walker, Rhoda actress

1934 – Gary Owens, Laugh In & Gong Show host

1935 – Henry Fambrough, Spinners singer

1938 – Maxim Shostakovich, Russian conductor

1940 – Taurean Blacque, Hill Street Blues actor

1946 – Maureen Lipman, Educating Rita actress

1947 – Meg Foster, Cagney & Lacey actress

1953 – Tito Santana, Mexican pro wrestler

1955 – Chris Berman, ESPN sportscaster

1957 – Sid Vicious, Sex Pistols bassist

1960 – Bono, U2 rocker

2004 – Gosselin Sextuplets, Gosselin Sextuplets

This Day in Local History – May 10, 2020

May 10, 1952: The federal government’s Indian Department passes a law granting home leave every Friday to Sunday for children being educated at schools. The law pleases both children and parents.

May 10, 1967: South Peace News reports a study to lower the level of Lesser Slave Lake by 3.1 feet is completed. A proposal called for a 5.5 mile canal to be built at the east end of the lake.

May 10, 1970: George Ostermeier’s farm home southeast of town is destroyed by fire while the family attends church.

May 10, 1978: South Peace News reports that ice packs up and jams against the shores at Joussard the previous week. Only one building is damaged.

May 10, 1978: South Peace News reports construction begins on the High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre.

May 10, 1987: The Church of the Nazarene breaks ground on a new building.

May 10, 1989: South Peace News reports six forest fires are burning including one large fire three kilometres south of Enilda.

May 10, 1989: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz is relieved of his duties on the High Prairie Recreation Board for lack of attendance at meetings.

May 10, 1995: E.W. Pratt High School principal Dan Sloan “wins” a charity fundraiser and has to kiss a pig named Daisy. Three weeks later High Prairie Elementary School principal Tom Hartman decided his students tried so hard raising money he did the same.

May 10, 2001: Buchanan Lumber announces a $10 million renovation project involving changes to the sawmill, constructing a building and purchasing new equipment. Buchanan Lumber also announces they will tear down their beehive burner the May long weekend.

May 10, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to apply for a grant to start a public bus transit system on the south shore of Lesser Slave Lake. The M.D., federal and provincial governments would each contribute $333,333 on the project. The grant is eventually approved but the M.D. has second thoughts and scraps the project and money.

May 10, 2010: Bishop Routhier School in Peavine holds its first breakfast thus becoming the first Metis community in Canada to take part in the Breakfast Clubs of Canada program.

May 10, 2010: A corporate review of the Town of High Prairie lists 53 recommendations for change.

May 10, 2017: Gerald Louis Rich passes away at the age of 87 years. He worked on building the Alaska Highway before working at Ike’s Garage, Prairie Farm Assistance, as a crop insurance adjuster, and Alberta Rural Development Association.

This Day in World History – May 10, 2020

1291 – Scottish nobles recognize authority of English King Edward I.

1294 – Temür Khan declared Emperor of the Yuan Dynasty.

1534 – French navigator Jacques Cartier reaches Newfoundland.

1752 – Benjamin Franklin tests the lightning conductor with his kite.

1796 – Napoleon defeats Austria in Battle of Lodi Bridge.

1870 – Boxing match: Mace vs Coburn: 1:17.00 – neither struck by a punch.

1883 – First appendectomy performed in North America in Canada.

1906 – Russian Duma [Parliament] meets for 1st time.

1910 – Halley’s Comet closest approach to Earth during 1910 pass.

1915 – Canadian physician Cluny MacPherson invents gas mask.

1924 – J. Edgar Hoover appointed head of FBI.

1932 – Government declares “Wilhelmus” as Dutch national anthem.

1933 – Nazis stage public book burnings in Germany.

1940 – Winston Churchill succeeds Neville Chamberlain as British PM.

1940 – World War II: The first German bombs fall on England.

1960 – US atomic sub completes 1st submerged circumnavigation of globe.

1969 – US troops begin attack on Hill 937 [Hamburger Hill], Vietnam.

1979 – Man cycles non-stop around Sri Lanka in 187 hrs, 28 min.

1983 – TV sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” last airs on ABC-TV.

1983 – Lee Chin Yong performs 170 continuous chin-ups in Seoul.

1990 – French TGV-train hits record speed of 510.6 km/hr.

1994 – Barbra Streisand begins 1st concert tour in 30 years.

1994 – Nelson Mandela sworn in as South Africa’s 1st black president.

1994 – Italian coalition government forms with 5 neo-fascists.

2000 – India’s population reaches 1 billion.

2008 – Philippine court acquits Imelda Marcos in 17-year-old case.

2012 – The Red Cross suspends all humanitarian work in Pakistan.

2016 – Woman in India, 70, gives birth to a baby boy.

2017 – Apple becomes 1st company to be worth more than $800 billion.

2018 – Mahathir Mohamad, 92, sworn in as the seventh PM of Malaysia.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 10, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Don’t let your fear or anger get the better of you today. You’ll be pushed to the forefront and may even be forced to make some big decisions regarding the direction of your professional life. Perhaps you’ve been feeling it’s still premature to take action, but frankly, you no longer have any choice. Whether you know it or not, you’re ready!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your ideas about life are going through some radical changes. None of the givens that you’ve always taken for granted seem to apply any more. Rather than lament these changes, grow from them. Don’t drag your feet? Stand up and move ahead! Even though the world has slowed to a crawl, this is no time for a vacation. You have some rebuilding to do.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today’s aspects will clarify any team situations of which you’re a part. This could concern teams in your private or professional life. Now is the moment to take action. Make use of any benefits gleaned from your reflections of the past few days. Don’t be afraid to modify what is already in place. If you hesitate, you will only succeed in making yourself more anxious.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your stroll through the universe of lovely possibilities has come to an end. Now you must come back to Earth and join the rest of us. You have more hope than most people, like the good Libra that you are. You understand we need your imagination and courage regarding the future, especially during these dark times! Today you may have to make an important professional decision.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You must have felt the pressure rising in the past week. Intense, isn’t it? Do you have a job to finish at the last minute? Is there some ill humour or misunderstanding among your relations? Are you dissatisfied with yourself? Today you can make a fresh start, complete with good resolutions. You thought you’d worked hard enough, but guess what? The task is only beginning!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There’s some likelihood your heart will flutter as certain plans begin to realize. If you have your heart set on someone who seems impossibly remote, or if you’re hoping to transform and improve an existing love relationship with someone sheltering under the same roof, the day ahead will enable you to make strides toward this goal, but not without some mishaps. Be prepared to tackle a crisis or two!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Although the forecast is stormy, the day ahead may give you an opportunity to free yourself from your family, literally or figuratively because if you’re sheltering in place with these folks, escape isn’t feasible. Be wary even if the course seems clear to you. You could be swayed by a powerful person and bent to their will. The resolutions you make today could have a major impact on your future.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you could feel a little more vulnerable than usual. Perhaps you’re hemmed in by decisions you can’t put off any longer, or you’re a little overworked and overwhelmed by all your activities. If only your children could be a little more independent! The day ahead will help you make some decisive progress. No backward glances allowed! Dwelling on the past won’t help you at all.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The day ahead is as busy as can be. Matters that had been left unsettled are now becoming urgent. Today brings an opportunity to release some steam, but it’s also time to realize the toll these stressful situations take on your physical health. And this obviously isn’t the best time for any health crises. Set aside some time for relaxation, but not before you’ve resolved outstanding issues once and for all.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Expect today to be tense, as the people close to you could be especially irritable. Adults and children alike may throw tantrums for no reason, and you’ll be criticized for having overlooked some small detail. Quarantine is hard on everyone! Fortunately, your new awareness helps you realize that you aren’t obligated to do any favours. In this new role, you can express your discontent with a quiet, calm authority.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The moment has come to affirm your individuality and life choices. The planetary energy will make you work hard to rethink the number of obligations you undertake. Admit it! They’ve been weighing you down. You can exist comfortably without them, and you can accomplish all that you do with much more effectiveness and enthusiasm if you lighten your load. By all means, liberate yourself!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Why not go directly to the heart of the problem? This could be the question you’ve been asking yourself about a commitment to a cause that’s important to you. Even if your life seems too far removed to support that cause, this just might be the time to make the leap. In any case, such leaps of faith tend to occur during days with this kind of planetary energy.