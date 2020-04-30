Today in High Prairie – May 1, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – May 1, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 1, 2020

Lonnie Cunningham

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 1, 2020

Bonnie Tharp

Connor Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 1, 2020

1759 – Jacob Albright, Founder of Albright’s

1839 – Chardonnet, Inventor of artificial silk

1852 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman

1907 – Kate Smith, God Bless America singer

1916 – Glenn Ford, Canadian actor

1942 – Stephen Macht, Cagney & Lacey actor

1945 – Rita Coolidge, US singer-songwriter

1946 – Jerry Weiss, Blood, Sweat & Tears rocker

1946 – Nick Fortuna, The Buckinghams’ bassist

1949 – James Clench, April Wine bassist

1950 – Dann Florek, Law & Order actor

1954 – Ray Parker Jr., Ghostbusters singer

1956 – Byron Stewart, St. Elsewhere actor

1957 – Steve Farris, Mr. Mister guitarist

1961 – Marilyn Milian, The People’s Court judge

1976 – Darius McCrary, Family Matters actor

This Day in Local History – May 1, 2020

1968: South Peace News publishes photos of Spring Prom candidates Barbara Basarab, Edith Chemerinski, Rita Dupuis, Mary Krawec, Gail McCullough, and Yvonne Williscroft.

May 1, 1970: The High Prairie Bay store, under the management of George Barnes, celebrates the company’s 300th anniversary.

May 1, 1971: Ronnie Burkett, 13, representing the High Prairie Optimist Club, places second at the Optimist Boy’s Oratorical Contest in Edmonton.

May 1, 1973: Dave Heggie joins the staff at High Prairie Pharmacy.

May 1, 1973: High Prairie Farm Supply opens for business.

May 1, 1974: The SAAN store opens in High Prairie.

May 1, 1976: Rick McDonald opens a Mutual Life of Canada office in High Prairie.

May 1, 1981: Alberta’s minimum wage is increased to $3.80 per hour.

May 1, 1989: A fire guts the home of Tom and Ann Stewart south of High Prairie.

May 1, 1989: The Golden Walleye Classic receives 139 entries on the first day. Later, more than 200 entries are received filling the field for the first annual event.

May 1, 1992: Jim and Tiffany Badger open Mistunusk Gifts in the hospital.

May 1, 1992: Jarvie farmer David Chatters wins the Reform party nomination on the fourth ballot at Westlock.

May 1, 1995: Don Shaw opens The Trading Post pawn shop.

May 1, 1996: High Prairie RCMP begin patrolling town streets on bicycles.

May 1, 1997: A Kinuso farmer finds two dozen of his cattle dead in a creek. RCMP originally thought the cattle were stolen.

May 1, 2007: Farmer’s Restaurant opens in Sucker Creek.

May 1, 2008: Brian Holmberg begins his job as the Town of High Prairie’s economic development officer.

May 1, 2008: Faust’s Violet Campiou receives an Esquao Award in Edmonton for her contributions to Alberta’s Aboriginal communities.

May 1, 2011: The Town of High Prairie hires Nichols Applied Management as their economic development officer. Brian Holmberg, who was on the job for three years, leaves the position.

May 1, 2014: Harry B. Davis begins his job as HPSD director of transportation.

May 1, 2016: Pastor Keith Williams arrives in High Prairie to be the new pastor at Bethel Baptist Church.

This Day in World History – May 1, 2020

1006 – Supernova observed by Chinese and Egyptians in constellation Lupus.

1489 – Christopher Columbus proposes to search for western route to India.

1707 – England & Scotland to form the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

1840 – “Penny Black”, world’s 1st adhesive postage stamp, issued.

1873 – 1st US postal card issued.

1875 – Alexandra Palace, London, reopens after being burnt down in 1873.

1884 – Construction begins on Chicago’s 1st skyscraper [10 storeys].

1908 – World’s most intense shower [2.47” in 3 minutes] occurs in Panama.

1927 – 1st British airliner to serve cooked meals [Imperial Airways].

1930 – Planet Pluto is officially named by 11 year-old Venetia Burney.

1931 – Empire State Building opens in New York City.

1935 – Canada’s 1st silver dollar is circulated.

1939 – Batman 1st appears in Detective Comics #27.

1941 – “Citizen Kane” directed by Orson Welles premieres.

1941 – General Mills introduces CheeriOats [renamed Cheerios in 1945].

1947 – Radar for commercial & private planes 1st demonstrated.

1948 – North Korea proclaims itself Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

1951 – 600,000 march for peace & freedom in Germany.

1952 – Mr. Potato Head introduced.

1954 – Unification Church [Moonies] forms.

1961 – Fidel Castro announces there will be no more elections in Cuba.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 5; later impacts on moon.

1979 – Elton John becomes 1st pop star to perform in Israel.

1986 – Russia’s Tass reports Chernobyl nuclear power plant mishap.

1995 – Montreal Canadiens loses 2-0 at Buffalo to miss playoffs 1st time in 25 years.

1999 – Animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants” debuts on Nickelodeon.

2009 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in Sweden.

2018 – Scotland 1st country to introduce a minimum price on alcohol.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 1, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your mind is in great turmoil right now, so it isn’t surprising you can’t pay much attention to anything. Due to recent events, it’s entirely possible your concept of the world has been inexorably changed and you see your love life and career with new eyes. Even so, you feel compelled to pick up the pieces of the past and save them. Figure out what is salvageable and what is best left behind. This takes bravery and strength. We believe in you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The day will be fairly quiet for you. You’re likely to yoke yourself to a task and continue working on it until evening. If someone tries to entice you into procrastination or distraction, you’ll brush them off as easily as a mosquito buzzing in your ear. This is one day when you should follow your instincts, keep your head down, and focus on the task at hand.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You should use the day to ponder your professional future. Many forces seem to be working together to clarify your ideas on the subject. Rather than rebelling at the slightest provocation, as you’ve been known to do in the past, refocusing your energy to concentrate on the basic material needs of you and your family will be a much more productive use of your time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is no time for dreaming! Quite the contrary! You can expect to have to settle several minor technical problems involving communications or transmissions. On the whole, it will be a somewhat trying day, but at least your mind will be occupied, leaving no room for the difficult internal questions that have been bothering you so much lately. Your mind will enjoy being engaged with practical tasks it can solve, instead of fretting over a future it cannot predict but tries so desperately to.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you getting hit with obstacles? Could it be that you simply need to factor in more time to complete the monumental tasks you take on? This might be difficult for you to tolerate. You don’t know how to deal with times like these when you must continue doing the same thing over and over until you get results. There’s a lesson here for you. Remember that patience is a virtue.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you having some problems with authority? Are you having a hard time making yourself understood? If so, have you thought about explaining your projects in detail to the people that you hope will follow you in your adventure? You can’t expect others to follow you blindly. They, too, have their lives to live, as well as their own objectives and priorities to tend to.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your projects have taken some time to get set up. This is because you haven’t been concentrating hard enough. You are doing several things at once, with the result that things have been moving more slowly than you expected. Your change in orientation requires you to focus your energy in a single direction. However, the question remains – what direction?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You don’t have to create everything alone. Life isn’t a one-person show. To live life fully, you must participate, help others, and when needed, ask for their help in return. That’s what being part of a team, and indeed, being a human being is all about. There are things about ourselves we can only learn when interacting with others. There is inspiration, humour, and wisdom to be drawn from making yourself available, and yes at times vulnerable, to others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – When we think we have found our path, we naturally want to start to walk down it. Don’t be afraid if you haven’t fully mastered your craft yet, or aren’t a top expert in your field. Mastery and expertise come with taking things one step and one day at a time. Stay your course! If you keep your head down and keep working, instead of constantly looking at your far off destination, you will be surprised at how far you get. Desire is what creates aptitude, not the reverse.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The astral energy is encouraging you to open up more to your world, culture, and ways of thinking. You don’t have to go off alone in the desert to reinvent everything. For you, this would be the easy way out, because it would allow you to hide! Develop your curiosity about what exists in this society. Your opinion will carry weight later on.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – How focused you are! You’re so calm and collected. Of course, the mood is especially hospitable to sobriety, cooperation, and hard work. The horizon is clear, and you have all the information you require to navigate the seas of life. All you need is a little more faith and courage. You’ve got this!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today, you can at last express the secrets that have been troubling you. You may have previously been seething with anger inside and afraid to let it show for fear of permanently damaging a relationship. Now that you’ve cooled off, you may be in a position to better express yourself to this person without harming your connection. Or you may be nursing a massive case of “the feels” for some lucky special someone. Much emotion and intention can be lost in translation via text, so if you feel the time is right to express your feelings to someone important, consider booking a video-chat or even a good old fashioned phone call.