Today in High Prairie – March 9, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 9, 2020

Play & Learn at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Bright Beginnings at Gift Lake at 1 p.m.

Shuffleboard at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Faust Youth Program meets at Faust Fire Hall 4-5 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH band room at 6 p.m.

Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre at 7:30 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 9, 2020

Christine Van De Burgt

Douglas Gladue

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 9, 2020

Chris Hoover

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 9, 2020

1454 – Amerigo Vespucci, Italian explorer

1791 – George Hayward, US surgeon, 1st to use ether

1902 – Will Geer, The Waltons actor [Grandpa]

1918 – Marguerite Chapman, The Seven Year Itch actress

1933 – Mel Lastman, Canadian businessman

1934 – Joyce Van Patten, Don Rickles Show actress

1934 – Yuri Gagarin, 1st man into space

1940 – Raul Julia, Addams Family actor

1943 – Trish Van Devere, The Changeling actress

1943 – Bobby Fischer, American chess champ

1945 – Laura Lee, American soul singer

1948 – Jimmie Fadden, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer

1948 – Chris Thompson, Blinded by the Light singer

1954 – Charmain Sylvers, The Sylvers singer

1954 – Bobby Sands, Irish IRA [hunger strike]

1955 – Ornella Muti, Flash Gordon actress

1958 – Martin Fry, ABC singer

1976 – Ben Mulroney, Canadian TV host

1987 – Lil’ Bow Wow, American rapper

This Day in Local History – March 9, 2020

March 9, 1909: Liberal Jean Leon Cote wins the Athabasca constituency seat. In 1913 he won again in the renamed constituency of Grouard. He held the seat until Aug. 13, 1923 when he resigned and was appointed to the Canadian Senate.

March 9, 1957: The McLennan Red Wings win their third and last NPHL championship by defeating Grimshaw 6-3. The team was coached by Bo Carlson. Jim Eccelston served as manager.

March 9, 1968: Joussard Minor Hockey hosts its first awards night. Garth Prince wins the Bill Smith Trophy, for being captain of the bantam team which won the Lesser Slave Lake Minor Hockey League.

March 9, 1970: Mrs. Dickman’s High Prairie Elementary School choir comprised of about 40 students competes at the Grande Prairie Music Festival and wins both classes entered.

March 9, 1970: Farmer’s Trading of High Prairie is fined $25 plus $2 in costs after pleading guilty to failing to file income tax.

March 9, 1974: Alberta Government Telephones refuses a request from Joussard to initiate toll-free calls between the hamlet and High Prairie.

March 9, 1979: The Spaulding Hotel opens a disco for area youth.

March 9, 1980: A total of 83 snowmobile machines compete in drag races held in High Prairie.

March 9, 1988: South Peace News reports Michelle Dry is the first female High Prairie firefighter since 1954.

March 9, 1994: High Prairie Councillor Bernie LeBlanc calls Premier Ralph Klein’s cuts “a bunch of crap.”

March 9, 1998: A Cessna Citation jet runs off the runway at the High Prairie airport but no one is injured. Tolko president Al Thorlakson is one of the passengers.

March 9, 2004: High winds topple granaries and other buildings near High Prairie. Dugouts at Jaycee Park are also destroyed.

March 9, 2006: Gerry Hebert is elected president of the revived High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce at a meeting in the Provincial Building.

March 9, 2011: South Peace News reports that crank 911 calls are on the rise. Police report in January and February, 60 false 911 calls were made compared to only 33 last year.

March 9, 2016: Big Lakes County reports on plans to proceed with a biomass project. It invests $30,000 in the project.

This Day in World History – March 9, 2020

1497 – Nicolaus Copernicus’ 1st recorded astronomical observation.

1562 – Kissing in public banned in Naples [punishable by death].

1822 – Charles Graham of NY granted first US patent for artificial teeth.

1834 – French Foreign Legion is founded.

1839 – Prussian government limits work week for children to 51 hours.

1858 – Albert Potts of Philadelphia patents the street mailbox.

1904 – Lester Patrick becomes 1st hockey defenseman to score a goal.

1918 – Russian Bolshevik Party becomes the Communist Party.

1935 – Adolf Hitler announces creation of a new air force, the Luftwaffe.

1942 – Construction of the Alaska Highway begins.

1953 – Josef Stalin buried in Moscow.

1954 – 1st local colour TV commercial, WNBC-TV, New York, is broadcast.

1956 – Weather forecasting phone line set up in London.

1959 – 1st known radar contact is made with Venus.

1959 – Barbie makes her debut at the American Toy Fair in New York.

1961 – Soviet Sputnik 9 carries, returns from orbit a dog named Chernushka.

1964 – 1st Ford Mustang produced.

1975 – Construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System begins.

1979 – Bowie Kuhn orders baseball to give equal access to female reporters.

1987 – Chrysler Corp. offers to buy American Motors Corp for $1 billion.

2006 – Liquid water discovered on Enceladus, 6th largest moon of Saturn.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 9, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may find it difficult to take action on any practical matter today. If you find this is the case, don’t bother pressuring yourself into making it happen. Today you’re more concerned with the fanciful side of life. Daydreams can be a wonderful escape for you today. Do something that will take you out of your current frame of mind. Go see a movie or play this evening.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Take action on well-laid plans. Stay levelheaded, and seek pleasure by taking things steadily one step at a time. Watch out for a forceful, willful, fanciful mindset that will somehow cause conflict with your plans unless you consciously make an effort to keep the daydreaming to a minimum. The lines of reality may be blurred. Make sure you find the lines of distinction before you proceed.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Action is the key word for you today, so put on some comfortable shoes and have a good time. Infuse a bit of non sequitur playfulness in your dealings with others. Find ways to escape reality for a little while. Take the original scenario and add a twist of the bizarre. Opinions will be especially strong today and conflict may arise, but realize that playfulness and lightheartedness will help any situation.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Live your creative fantasies today, but watch out for the reality police at the border. You may experience a bit of conflict with a stubborn person or in a situation that isn’t very well planned. Think things through before taking action or else you may be lost in a world of daydreams without any escape route. Set your mind on the positive aspects of the situation and you’ll succeed.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is one of those days in which you might be kicking yourself for not telling the truth on an earlier occasion. The words that seemed so harmless then may come back to haunt you now. Today is a very action-oriented day. Conflict could arise because what was thought to be true then now turns out to be false and counter to the action being taken at this time.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a very high-energy day in which you have the physical stamina to accomplish quite a bit. Take care, however, that you have all the necessary facts before you venture out for your day’s activities. It could be there is a hidden force working, perhaps within your own mind, to blur the lines of reality about a certain issue. Check your sources and proceed with caution.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Plan your moves carefully today, and have patience with the people around you. If you’re working with others, be sure they’re on the same page with your goals and aims and that they aren’t somehow working counter to your purposes. It could be that someone is acting, or reacting, on misinformation that is creating conflict with your thoughts and feelings. Do a reality check before walking out the door.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your actions may be touched by a very fanciful frame of mind today. Be careful about indulging in recreational substances that take you out of reality for a while. Your tendency will be to escape into the cosmos, but sooner or later you’ll have to come down. Deal with your issues now before your thinking becomes even more clouded than before. Take action with a clear and sober mind.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re being called upon to take action in many areas today. People may be tugging at you to be with them and participate in their world of fun and excitement. It could also be there are many projects that catch your attention today, and you’re conflicted about which ones to put your energy into. Friction may arise as you find yourself tearing away from one situation to participate in another.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Take action to create a fanciful dream world today. Indeed, many of the activities of the day will be touched with an air of otherworldliness. Even though you generally like to keep your feet on the ground, realize that once in a while it’s essential to let go and experience other realms of thought in order to gain new perspective. Let your hair down and go wild tonight.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A strong desire to bring more of the fantasy realm into your own reality spurs your actions today. You could discover there is an intense desire to bring a sense of the obscure to the normal, everyday realm. You want to show people that life really is just one big comedy act. Encourage others to not take life so seriously. Be creative in your approach to helping people lighten up.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is an intense day for you during which the disharmony in different realms of your life crops up and spurs you on to action. Others may be ridiculously stubborn today, causing tension and frustration wherever you turn. Fun is the key to balancing out the equation. A jovial frame of mind and playful attitude will help remedy any situation that comes your way. Have a good time today.