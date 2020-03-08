Today in High Prairie, March 8, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 8, 2020

Spring ahead! Daylight Saving Time begins.

Attend the church of your choice.

Kinuso Curling Club Men’s Bonspiel [Day 3 of 3].

EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl at 6:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 8, 2020

John Savard

Kim Boisson

Kyle Fjeld

Amy Keshen

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 8, 2020

Jenine Baker

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 8, 2020

1787 – Karl von Graefe, Created plastic surgery

1839 – Josephine Cochrane, Invented automatic dishwasher

1886 – Edward Calvin Kendall, Isolated cortisone

1921 – Alan Hale, Jr., Gilligan’s Island [Skipper]

1922 – Cyd Charisse, Singin’ in the Rain dancer

1922 – Ralph Baer, Created 1video game console

1943 – Lynn Redgrave, Georgy Girl actress

1945 – Micky Dolenz, The Monkees singer

1947 – Mike Allsup, Three Dog Night guitarist

1957 – Clive Burr, Iron Maiden drummer

1958 – Gary Numan, Cars singer

This Day in Local History – March 8, 2020

March 8, 1969: Grouard Vocational School wins the Northwest Alberta Schools Athletic Association Boy’s C basketball playoffs. They defeat Ridgevalley 88-30, Worsley 74-49 and Eaglesham 57-49.

March 8, 1970: A small earthquake rocks the Peace Country.

March 8, 1972: Daily bus service arrives in Joussard.

March 8, 1976: Ann Myllie resigns as High Prairie’s recreation director effective April 15.

March 8, 1978: South Peace News reports that Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park will be constructed. The news is delivered in the Alberta government’s Throne Speech.

March 8, 1983: Good Samaritan Grant Jack of Rycroft is rushed to Edmonton hospital after he was struck from behind giving a stalled vehicle a boost.

March 8, 1989: UFA celebrates a grand opening with new manager Craig Perry.

March 8, 1989: High Prairie town council refuses a developer the right to purchase property where McIntyre Park is located.

March 8, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals win the Smoky River Hockey League championship by defeating the Sturgeon Lake Blues 12-7.

March 8, 2000: South Peace News reports High Prairie town council is still pondering twinning with the Japanese town of Betsukai.

March 8, 2005: Flooding in Joussard leaves area residents angry. A culvert is unplugged upstream from the hamlet and water rushes south to flood areas of the hamlet. The plugged culvert damaged property of Camille Goutier before it’s unplugged.

March 8, 2009: High Prairie Skating Club members Michelle Laboucan and Erin Sebo make history as the only the second and third skaters in club history to pass their Gold Interpretive.

March 8, 2009: Camille and Antoinette Goutier of Joussard lose their home to a fire.

March 8, 2012: East Prairie Settlement chair Gerald Cunningham says a proposed road south of the settlement to Swan Hills would serve as an alternative route in case of wildfires or flooding.

March 8, 2013: High Prairie’s Keith Martin picks up a Toyota RAV4 he wins at POPS Home Hardware as part of a Canada-wide draw in Home Hardware’s Holiday Daily Gift Card Giveaway Contest.

March 8, 2014: Prairie River Junior High School basketball teams sweep the zone titles in La Crete for the first time in its history. The girl’s team defeats La Crete in the final while the boy’s team defeats Peace River High School in the final.

March 8, 2015: Joyce Anderson passes away at the age of 88 years. She managed a hair salon and trailer park in High Prairie and was the wife of former mayor Terry Anderson.

March 8, 2016: Smitty’s waiter John Flores returns $2,010 to Ken Murdoch after the cash falls out of his pocket onto a chair at the restaurant.

This Day in World History – March 8, 2020

1531 – Henry VIII recognized as supreme head of Church in England.

1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.

1855 – 1st train crosses suspension bridge at Niagara Falls.

1867 – British North America Act is passed in the House of Commons.

1910 – Raymonde de Laroche of Paris is 1st ever licensed female pilot.

1917 – Russian “February Revolution” begins over food rations.

1934 – Edwin Hubble photo shows as many galaxies as Milky Way has stars.

1936 – 1st stock car race is held in Daytona Beach, Florida.

1957 – Egypt reopens the Suez Canal after Israel withdraws.

1959 – Groucho, Chico & Harpo Marx’s final TV appearance together.

1965 – 1st US combat forces arrive in Vietnam, on the beaches of Da Nang.

1968 – Tommy Moore, 6, scores hole-in-one in golf in Hagerstown, Maryland.

1971 – Joe Frazier ends Muhammad Ali’s 31-fight winning streak.

1972 – 1st flight of the Goodyear blimp.

1975 – Royal Canadian Mint announces branch opening in Winnipeg.

1976 – 1,774 kg [largest observed] stony meteorite falls in China.

1979 – 1st extraterrestrial volcano discovered on Jupiter’s moon Io.

1983 – President Ronald Reagan 1st known use of term “Evil Empire” [USSR].

2014 – Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 with 239 people disappears.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 8, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Communications with family members and others should be clear, honest, and loving. Although your physical passions may be surging beneath the surface today, they’re still very much present. You’re likely to be feeling particularly romantic, and might want to read racy novels or go to a sexy movie. This is the night to be alone with that special person. Make sure you look your best. Have fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A phone call from your sweetheart might bring out your passionate, romantic side today. You’ll probably have a lot to do, and therefore not be able to meet with him or her until late. All signs indicate the encounter will be worth the wait. You should be especially attuned to your partner right now. You might know instinctively what they need from you now. Buy some new clothes, and enjoy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – As someone who tends to operate through your intellect, you might be surprised by the surge of romantic passion that comes your way at this time. For today at least, your values might shift from the intellectual to the physical. You’ll probably want to plan a romantic evening with someone special. You might even want to get out and spend some money on clothes. Enjoy your day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re a born romantic by nature, but today you’re likely to think more in terms of physical passion than idealized romance. You’re likely to be especially concerned with your appearance, and might want to go for a professional makeover or buy some new clothes. The colour blue might seem especially appealing right now, but don’t forget to add some red for passion! Phone your romantic interest and have fun tonight!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Even if you aren’t romantically involved, you’re likely to feel especially passionate today and anxious to schedule an intimate evening with someone who’s caught your eye. You may not gallop off into the sunset right away, but you could dream of faraway lands. You might want to plan a trip. Be patient and don’t overwhelm this person with too much passion too soon. Wait and see how things go.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – While you are earthy by nature and enjoy physical passion, this might seem even more pronounced today. Racy novels and movies could be especially appealing. You may want to plan a romantic evening with a lover. If you don’t have one, don’t be surprised if an old friend suddenly looks very sexy! This is a great day to shop for clothes. You’re more likely to pick the most becoming items.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mind isn’t likely to be on the job today. That could cause a number of problems. You might be feeling especially romantic. You’re thinking about the evening when you can be alone with your romantic partner or at least luxuriate in racy novels or sexy movies. At lunch, buy some clothes you feel are especially flattering and then enjoy your evening!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A renewed sense of physical vigour could have you plunging with determination into whatever projects you need to do today. However, your mind won’t really be on them, as you could be feeling especially passionate now. Your own intellectual and philosophical interests might be uppermost in your mind, right up there with sex and romance! That physical vigour could prove very pleasurable tonight. Enjoy your day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re in a romantic mood today. You’re more likely to notice attractive strangers you pass on the street, and attract admiring glances from them! Racy novels and movies could seem more appealing than usual, and you might do some window-shopping for sensual products. This is definitely an evening to spend with that special person in your life. Have a professional style your hair to make sure you look your best!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An evening at home with your sweetheart could seem very appealing today. Sex and romance are very much on your mind, and you might surprise yourself with how earthy you feel. You could decide to pick up a romantic novel or see a sexy movie. You could learn to communicate better with your partner today, both verbally and physically. Make sure you look your best, and go for it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Communication with a significant other might hit a brick wall, and you may not be able to get through. Money could be coming in the mail, but probably won’t arrive today. This could be a day full of frustrations, but the evening should make up for it. Love and romance look great right now. This is a wonderful day to schedule an evening with your partner – or to look for one. Enjoy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are passionate by nature, but the strength of your desires might surprise even you today. You’re feeling especially romantic and even sexier than usual. You’ll want to spend time alone with your lover. Don’t be surprised if you attract admiring glances from others, even strangers. Communication on all levels should be clear and forthright. Enjoy a great evening!