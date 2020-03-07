Today in High Prairie – March 7, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 7, 2020

Kinuso Curling Club Men’s Bonspiel [Day 2 of 3].

Enilda Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

PJs and Super A Pancakes HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 7, 2020

Carla Perry

Morgan Nesom

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 7, 2020

Clinton Okimaw

Lynn Shewchuk

Runa Maeve Nygaard

Susan Wanyandie

Tamika Nagao

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 7, 2020

1671 – Rob Roy, Scottish folk hero

1846 – Whitcomb Judson, American inventor [zipper]

1873 – Madame Sul-Te-Wan, Uncle Tom’s Cabin actress

1930 – James Broderick, Dog Day Afternoon actor

1938 – Janet Guthrie, 1st woman to race in Indy

1942 – Michael Eisner, Walt Disney CEO

1942 – Tammy Faye Bakker, Gospel singer

1946 – Peter Wolf, J. Giels Band singer

1954 – Matt Frenette, Loverboy drummer

1958 – Alan Hale, Hale–Bopp comet discoverer

1960 – Ivan Lendl, Czech tennis player

1960 – Joe Carter, Toronto Blue Jay

1970 – Rachel Weisz, The Mummy actress

1972 – Maxim Roy, Quebec actress

This Day in Local History – March 7, 2020

March 7, 1914: The Grouard News reports an expected 200 farmers will settle in the Grouard district in the next year.

March 7, 1914: The Grouard News reports old-time prospector Marty Walsh leaves Edmonton for the Lesser Slave Lake area searching for gold.

March 7, 1931: Bishop Grouard dies at the age of 91 at St. Bernard Mission in Grouard and is buried in Grouard.

March 7, 1963: It is announced at a High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meeting that dial telephones will be installed in town in 1964.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News reports a large oil discovery north of town has sparked seismic activity throughout the Lesser Slave Lake region.

March 7, 1973: South Peace News reports that High Prairie and Edson are chosen as sites for vet clinics under the federal-provincial ARDA III Agreement. Building will begin in April.

March 7, 1973: Larry Shaben tells South Peace News that the 14-suite $185,000 Lawrence Apartments will be open in April.

March 7, 1982: Richard Dlugosz’s rink wins four of five games and places second at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association curling championships in Calgary.

March 7, 1984: In a South Peace News interview, former MP Paul Yewchuk explains why he jumped to the Liberals from the PCs.

March 7, 1996: The fertilizer plant at Kathleen reopens under the new ownership of Knight Management.

March 7, 1997: Deborah Lynne Kavaloff, 40, of High Prairie, dies 40 kilometres east of Slave Lake on Highway 2 when the Escort she was driving is involved in a chain reaction crash. Five others are sent to hospital.

March 7, 1997: The Kapawe’no First Nation signs an agreement taking control over the Kapown Centre.

March 7, 1999: Bridge Crew member Felix Laboucan, 51, dies in an Edmonton hospital after sustaining injuries in a fall.

March 7, 2007: South Peace News features Keith Parke and his kindness toward less fortunate children in the High Prairie area.

March 7, 2008: The builders of the Driftpile water treatment plant are given three awards by the Consulting Engineers of Alberta in Edmonton. ISL Engineering and Land Services Ltd. is presented with an Award of Excellence and two Awards of Merit.

March 7, 2008: June Badiuk dies in Kelowna, B.C. at the age of 86 years. June and her husband, Bill, ran Bill’s Sporting Goods in High Prairie for 12 years.

March 7, 2012: South Peace News reports that Tyler Zabolotniuk aces the Math 30 provincial achievement exam.

March 7, 2013: The Get Well Rhonda Benefit raises just short of $30,000 for Rhonda Keay, who was recently diagnosed with thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a rare blood disease.

March 7, 2013: The region breathes a heavy sigh of relief as the proposed new hospital in High Prairie is included in the provincial budget.

March 7, 2013: The Lakeland Eagles complete a historic comeback when they defeat the hometown Falher Pirates 6-3 in the NPHL Semi-Final. It’s only the second time in league history that a team has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win.

This Day in World History – March 7, 2020

1530 – English King Henry VIII’s divorce request denied by the Pope.

1778 – Captain James Cook 1st sights Oregon coast.

1854 – Charles Miller patents 1st US sewing machine to stitch buttonholes.

1857 – Baseball decides 9 innings constitutes official game, not 9 runs.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell receives a patent for the telephone in US.

1908 – “Women are not physically fit to operate automobiles.” – CIN mayor.

1911 – Willis Farnsworth patents coin-operated locker.

1912 – Roald Amundsen announces discovery of the South Pole.

1917 – 1st jazz record released on a 78 by Original Dixieland Jass Band.

1926 – 1st transatlantic telephone call: London to New York.

1930 – Georgetown High of Chicago defeats Homer 1-0 in basketball.

1933 – Game of Monopoly invented.

1936 – Hitler breaks Treaty of Versailles, sends troops to Rhineland.

1939 – Glamour magazine begins publishing.

1939 – Guy Lombardo & Royal Canadians 1st record “Auld Lang Syne”.

1945 – Yugoslavia government of Tito forms.

1968 – BBC broadcasts the news for the 1st time in colour on TV.

1973 – Comet Kohoutek discovered at Hamburg Observatory.

1981 – 1st homicide at Disneyland, 18-year-old is stabbed to death.

1983 – The Nashville Network begins on Cable TV.

1986 – Wayne Gretzky breaks own NHL season record with 136th assist.

1996 – 1st surface photos of Pluto taken by Hubble Space Telescope.

2011 – Charlie Sheen is fired from the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men”.

2017 – Malta’s famous landmark the Azure Window collaspes into the sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 7, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Parts of your life might seem like gladiatorial games out of ancient Rome. The good news is if anyone can rise above this situation and see the truth in the matter, it’s you. Be careful to not be too obstinate about how to resolve things. This is likely to get you deeper into a mess you shouldn’t have to deal with in the first place. Your job is to mediate not dictate.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re apt to go in circles if you only see the negative side of every situation. Your lack of perspective could keep you from seeing an answer right in front of you. Your mind is your greatest asset and your worst enemy. Don’t become a victim of its automatic bias toward the negative. Once you take control and start looking at the positive aspects, the answer will become clear.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re likely to be on a roll with new and innovative ideas about your goals in life. Unfortunately, there are some obstacles. People who are scared of the new and different are apt to try to toss a monkey wrench into the spokes of your wheels. More than likely, these people are simply reacting out of fear of something they don’t understand. Help them see your perspective.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Remember even though there is tension and chaos all around, it doesn’t have to affect you. Your motto should be you’re “in it but not of it.” The basis of most feuds boils down to the struggle between the old and the new. Try not to let their battles become yours. Learn from them by staying close enough to observe and understand but far enough away that you keep your hands clean.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – While your brain may want to charge ahead with new and revolutionary ideas, there is something holding you back from setting these ideas into motion. It could be there is a small voice in your head telling you to slow down and not automatically accept things and adopt them into your life just because they’re new. Do your best to strike a balance between these two viewpoints.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could feel like you’re walking a puppy that won’t heel. The puppy is curious and, at times, rather reckless. It doesn’t know about the dangers of cars or a twisted leash. You have a great responsibility to teach this dog some lesson, while at the same time giving it a bit of freedom to go out and explore alone. Earn the respect of others by tempering discipline with fun.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mental processes may run into a snag as you discover there are certain rules and guidelines by which you need to abide. Sometimes you feel as if you’re above all the rules, that you can establish your own based on your personal morals, and that everything will be fine. Unfortunately, you must sometimes obey others’ rules. Try not to be upset by this; just deal with it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – In all the time spent trying to stabilize your emotions and achieve sensitivity, you may get too caught up in your feelings. Because of this, you may have not been listening to your rational mind lately, even though it’s crying out for you to move forward to a different situation. Take some time to listen to your thoughts and take them more seriously than you have been.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The more you can apply to your own life the advice you give to others, the better off you’ll be. No one is going to follow a leader who doesn’t abide by his or her own standards. If you’re going to offer your guidance to someone else, make sure you’re willing to operate by the same rules and accept feedback regarding their effectiveness.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be on a slow, steady track of discipline that embraces an older, more traditional way of looking at things. Suddenly, however, you’re hit by an aggressive force urging you to do things differently. The more you try to resist this force, the more it’s apt to cause friction and tension. Open your arms and welcome this new energy that will have a very positive effect on you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A radical force seems to be stirring up trouble and challenging your long-established beliefs about how things should be done and what you hold most dear. The truth is what you might see as trouble is really a growing pain to be endured as you move to the next step in your personal evolution. Change is often difficult; however, this is what you’re being called upon to do.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things could get a bit tense for you. One of your first reactions might be to look to your loved ones for support. Unfortunately, you might find that your standbys aren’t standing by. In fact, it could seem like they’ve joined the opposition. You might at first feel like you’ve been betrayed. In reality, maybe you’re fighting for an old cause and it’s time to join the opposition, too.