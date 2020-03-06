Today in High Prairie – March 6, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 6, 2020

Kinuso Curling Club Men’s Bonspiel [Day 1 of 3].

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Church at 10 a.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

HP AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 6, 2020

Kara Zahacy

Rose Hart

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 6, 2020

Chevelle Sloan

Fred Bittman

Lisa Cook

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 6, 2020

1475 – Michelangelo, Sistine Chapel painter

1619 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French playwright

1806 – Elizabeth Browning, English poet

1906 – Lou Costello, Abbott and Costello team

1923 – Ed McMahon, Johnny Carson Show host

1923 – John Montgomery, “Greatest Jazz Guitarist”

1927 – William J. Bell, Young & Restless creator

1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, 1st woman in space

1938 – Lovelace Watkins, “The Black Sinatra”

1940 – Willie Stargell, Pittsburgh Pirates

1944 – Mary Wilson, Supremes vocalist

1946 – David Gilmour, Pink Floyd guitarist

1946 – Martin Kove, Cagney & Lacey actor

1947 – Kiki Dee, English singer

1947 – Rob Reiner, All in the Family actor

1959 – Tom Arnold, Former hubby, Rosanne Barr

1963 – Suzanne Crough, Partridge Family actress

1972 – Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Laker

1979 – Erik Bedard, Canadian baseball player

This Day in Local History – March 6, 2020

March 6, 1968: Town of High Prairie assistant secretary-treasurer Robert Wemyss resigns to take a position as secretary-treasurer of the Town of Lac la Biche.

March 6, 1971: Juliana Olivier celebrates her 100th birthday at the High Prairie Gamelin Nursing Home.

March 6, 1972: The Joussard Chamber of Commerce receives a $12,900 grant from Canada Manpower for clearing brush on both sides of the road in preparation for pavement.

March 6, 1974: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s crime rate is the worst in the Peace.

March 6, 1982: Boxer Stan Cunningham wins a gold medal in the welterweight division at the Alberta Provincial Boxing Championships in Edmonton.

March 6, 1984: The first cruise missile tests roars over Canada and is spotted 20 miles northeast of town.

March 6, 1984: Ron Sawchyn pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court of assaulting Councillor Don Lorencz. The assault stemmed from a dispute over signs.

March 6, 1994: Brett Archibald wins a bronze medal in judo at the Alberta Winter Games in St. Albert.

March 6, 1999: Eight Buchanan Lumber employees split $88,480.40 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

March 6, 2002: Long-time Faust resident Bill Rumley dies at the age of 86 years.

March 6, 2004: Driftpile Community School teacher Mirella Lucia Zappone loses her life in a car accident near Barrhead.

March 6, 2006: High Prairie Aquatics Centre manager Mel Simmons receives a National Lifesaving Society Commonwealth Bar to Services Medal.

March 6, 2008: Former High Prairie town councillor and mayor Terry Anderson dies in Medicine Hat at the age of 88 years.

March 6, 2013: The Town of High Prairie commits to an effort being made to have the town declared the Pinkest Little Town in the West.

March 6, 2016: Frances Stout passes away at the age of 82 years. Along with her husband, Glen, she was co-owner of G&F Construction.

This Day in World History – March 6, 2020

1479 – Treaty of Alcaçovas: Portugal gives Canary Islands to Castile.

1521 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan discovers Guam.

1646 – Joseph Jenkes gets 1st patent in North America for making scythes.

1834 – Toronto incorporated with William Lyon Mackenzie as 1st mayor.

1836 – Battle of the Alamo in San Antonio occurs.

1869 – Dmitri Mendeleev presents 1st periodic table of the elements.

1889 – German firm Bayer patents the medicine aspirin.

1896 – 1st auto in Detroit, Charles B. King rides his “horseless Carriage.”

1935 – Frank Bartell cycles record 80.584 mph in LA.

1945 – George Nissen receives patent for the first modern trampoline.

1957 – Ghana

[formerly Gold Coast]

declares independence from UK.

1959 – Farthest radio signal heard [Pioneer IV, 400,000 miles].

1964 – Boxing legend Cassius Clay changes name to Muhammad Ali.

1965 – 1st nonstop helicopter crossing of North America occurs.

1974 – Unnamed Italian man loses a record $1,920,000 at roulette.

1981 – Walter Cronkite signs off as anchorman of CBS Evening News.

1982 – Susan Birmingham makes then world’s loudest recorded human shout.

1997 – Picasso’s painting Tête de Femme is stolen from a London gallery.

2018 – World’s oldest message in a bottle found in Australia [132 years].

2018 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos world’s richest person – $112 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 6, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take a break from your routine. You might feel like you’re leading an army into battle as you strive for new adventures and conquer new realms. Make sure you take a bit of time out today to stop and let your troops rest. You deserve a little rest yourself. Use this moment of stillness to form your plan of attack so you’re sure about how to proceed.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The key for you is to minimize your daily drama as much as possible. You may not realize how much you cripple yourself by the way you exaggerate every aspect of your life. Try not to give so much of your attention to things that really don’t matter much. Petty jealousy and gossip about other people’s lives are especially irrelevant in your world.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be careful of advertising yourself as someone who is so strong and mentally competent that you’re capable of handling everything. Take note that the strongest mule on the trail usually ends up carrying the most weight. Your emotions are more sensitive than you may think, and certainly more than you demonstrate to others. Be honest about the way you feel and not just the way you think.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Things should flow well for you today with very little effort on your part. Take note if any quarrel arises, it’s an indication that the person you’re arguing with isn’t necessarily the right person to deal with or confide in. Emotional issues are likely to be the hardest ones to overcome, but this shouldn’t be a problem for you. You have the ability to work through these like a pro.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is meant to be a nice, relaxing day, so treat it as such. There’s no need for you to plan any great strategy at this time. Try to take it easy and not indulge in any unnecessary stress. This is your time to enjoy the moment. Don’t tax your mind by overanalyzing everything that comes your way. Go with the flow and have a great time regardless of what you end up doing.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your sensual nature is heightened, and you’ll find yourself engaged in tender moments and languid peacefulness in the company of others. Soothe your soul by letting yourself slip into situations that give you the emotional freedom to do or say whatever comes to mind. Life should be like a love poem written by a great master. Accept the good energy that comes your way.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Allow your eager and restless nature to express itself in ways other than through the spoken word. Show someone that you care through your gentle touch or a big bear hug. Hold on a little bit more tightly than you might normally. There’s an unspoken understanding that comes when you communicate through nothing but pure silence. Work on developing this kind of connection with those closest to you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a terrific day for you. You should find that your relationships, especially with men, go exceptionally well. Your tender and extremely sensitive nature is finally being recognized as the treasure chest it is. There are many times in which this type of personality is seen as weak, yet today is one of those times in which you’re given the full credit you deserve.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A selfish attitude on your part won’t be tolerated today, regardless of the circumstances. Don’t make it worse for yourself by pretending you don’t notice others’ hurt feelings. People are likely to be extra sensitive today, so be careful about trying to impose your will on someone who really wants nothing more than an ear to talk to and a shoulder to cry on.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could find the hardest person to face is you. You tend toward introspection, and you may find yourself shrinking into self-recrimination. You could analyze the important people in your life and yet fail to address the one you really need to look at – you. As you continually strive for perfection, give yourself proper credit. Do something nice for yourself today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Take advantage of the creative energy in the air today. Keep your hands moving and your imagination flowing toward something fun and artistic. If you begin to doubt your work, you may fall down a spiral of creative blockage. Don’t get into the habit of constantly judging the quality or outcome of your work. Give yourself free rein to open up and explore whatever comes to mind.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your sixth sense is right on target, so trust your instincts today. You’re likely to connect with someone in a wonderful partnership that will help you foster the very plan you want to develop now. Stay close to those things that resonate strongly with your morals. The answer is in front of you; you don’t have to search too far afield in order to find it.