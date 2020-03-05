Today in High Prairie – March 5, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 5, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 5, 2020

Marlin Haugen

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 5, 2020

Crystal Cardinal

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 5, 2020

1574 – William Oughtred, Slide rule inventor

1879 – Walter Long, Moby Dick actor

1908 – Rex Harrison, My Fair Lady actor

1907 – Momofuku Ando, Instant noodles inventor

1918 – Red Storey, Hall of Fame hockey ref

1934 – James B. Sikking, Hill St. Blues actor

1944 – Paul Sands, SCTV actor

1946 – Michael Warren, Hill St. Blues actor

1946 – Murray Head, One Night in Bangkok singer

1948 – Eddy Grant, Reggae performer

1952 – Alan Clark, Dire Straits keyboardist

1958 – Andy Gibb, Bee Gees singer

1974 – Kevin Connolly, Rocky V actor

This Day in Local History – March 5, 2020

March 5, 1969: South Peace News reports that Cut and Sew Fabrics Shop opens the previous week in High Prairie under the ownership of Stella Rimbey and Eva Rutherford.

March 5, 1971: Vic’s Super A is robbed of $1,095. It is suspected the thief walked into the office during the day and stole the money.

March 5, 1978: Howard Ringstad wins a pony in the High Prairie Regals’ fan appreciation draw at their game against the Falher Pirates. He promptly names the pony Regal.

March 5, 1980: South Peace News reports that Robin Barnes, Trish Shantz, Donna Redlak, Michelle Williscroft, Jennifer Rose and Beth Cox are all competing for the honour of rodeo queen.

March 5, 1986: South Peace News reports town council will stop all extension of water lines due to concern the water treatment plant can’t supply enough water.

March 5, 1987: The High Prairie Regals “Drive for Five” NPHL titles ends in the semi-final as the Falher Pirates win 6-3 in High Prairie to win the series in five games.

March 5, 1990: The Co-operators moves to a new location in Val’s Mall.

March 5, 1990: Bissell Brothers is charged under the Clean Air Act. Alberta Environment refuses to disclose details of the case but Craig Bissell says it’s in relation to the burner. The trial is set for Sept. 27.

March 5, 1997: The Grouard Seniors Centre opens just south of the Catholic Church.

March 5, 1999: Mike and Gale Larose open A-1 Tack and Western Wear.

March 5, 2004: The Sucker Creek Children’s Native Dance Circle performs at the opening ceremonies at the Arctic Winter Games in Fort McMurray. Jackets promised to the children were never received, however.

March 5, 2004: Veterinarian Kevin Breker tells an Agriplex crowd of about 250 cattle producers that testing every cow in Alberta for mad cow disease is the only way to restore consumer confidence in the world market.

March 5, 2009: St. Albert lawyer Cam McCoy meets with about 25 people at the Grouard Kapawe’no Hall to discuss a possible class action lawsuit arising from the tainted syringe incident at the High Prairie Hospital in 2008.

March 5, 2009: Woodland HP, who operates Youth Connections, celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie.

March 5, 2010: A tanker truck B-train comes apart on Highway 2 near A&W. There are no injuries and no other vehicles involved in the accident.

March 5, 2011: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s basketball team wins the Peace Zone title in Valleyview. They also win the Sportsmanship Award.

March 5, 2012: The High Prairie and District Food Bank opens in a new location in the former High Prairie Taxi building south of the railway tracks.

March 5, 2014: St. Andrew’s School teacher Dan Gillmor is nominated for the Alberta Excellence in Teaching Award.

This Day in World History – March 5, 2020

1496 – English King Henry VII OKs John Cabot to explore for new lands.

1558 – Smoking tobacco introduced into Europe.

1616 – Nicolaus Copernicus’ work placed on Catholic Forbidden index.

1836 – Samuel Colt manufactures first pistol, 34-caliber “Texas” model.

1868 – Stapler patented in England by C.H. Gould.

1872 – George Westinghouse Jr. patents triple air brake for trains.

1904 – Nikola Tesla describes the process of the ball lightning formation.

1907 – 1st radio broadcast of a musical composition aired.

1912 – Italian forces 1st to use airships for military purposes.

1923 – Montana & Nevada become 1st states to enact old age pension laws.

1933 – Germany’s Nazi Party wins majority in parliament.

1934 – Mother-in-law’s day 1st celebrated.

1956 – “King Kong” 1st televised.

1960 – Elvis Presley ends 2-year hitch in US Army.

1970 – Nuclear non-proliferation treaty goes into effect.

1971 – “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin 1st played live at Belfast.

1976 – British pound falls below $2 for 1st time.

1979 – Voyager I’s closest approach to Jupiter [172,000 miles].

1994 – Largest milkshake made; 1,955 gallons of chocolate.

1995 – Graves of Tsar Nicholas II and family found in St. Petersburg.

1999 – Paul Okalik is elected 1st Premier of Nunavut.

2013 – Willcom announces the world’s smallest mobile phone, 32 grams.

2018 – China announces a military budget of $175 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 5, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is your day, so don’t waste it. Being the helpful, friendly person you are, you may find yourself catering to other people’s needs and desires. Some could see you as the good Samaritan who can offer advice with a friendly attitude. Be careful of draining away all your energy on others. This day might be better spent by catering to you. Even though this seems selfish, you’ll love yourself for it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Reward yourself for all the great things you’ve done for you and other people. You deserve to be treated like royalty, so make sure you do. There are many times when you get so critical of the things you do that you end up punishing yourself unnecessarily. Give yourself a treat for being good instead of chastising yourself for being bad. At all times, however, you must remember you’re perfect just the way you are.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Put your wisdom into action. There is no good in accumulating knowledge and then letting it sit, collecting dust like an old book on a shelf. Put your thoughts into motion and watch as magical things begin to manifest before your eyes. You have incredible opportunities today that only come when you’re expressing yourself in your truest form. Wear something outlandish to remind yourself and others what an outrageous person you are.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Enjoying the good times may be fun, but it may also get you into trouble down the road. Be careful of spending all your resources on pleasure without setting something aside for leaner times. The company you keep could encourage your self-destructive behaviours. Since they know you’ll always be in for a good time, you could get swept away by the energy of the crowd. Better to stick close to those who support healthier habits.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The surge of power within you is going to let others know you mean business. Make good use of this fantastic boost of energy by conquering your own goals and demons instead of using it to wage war on anyone else. Other people should know to get out of your way when you have your mind set on doing something. If they don’t, politely ask them to move instead of steamrolling over them.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be more adventurous than usual. Feel free to take a trip somewhere without bringing a map or having any specific destination in mind. The sheer excitement of the unknown should thrill and enthuse you, not frighten and confuse. Your enjoyment of the situation has to do with your attitude toward it. You may not be able to control the hand you’re dealt, but you can certainly control how you play it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might find yourself in a difficult situation when faced with a person who doesn’t necessarily approve of how you’re handling yourself. It could be that someone misinterpreted one of your offhand remarks, and now is violently overreacting. Be careful of shooting back caustic remarks that could only aggravate the situation and elevate it to a damaging level. Your words will be taken more seriously than you think.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your interest in certain off-the-wall topics may be encouraged when you’re engaged in a conversation with someone who shares similar thoughts. Perhaps you exchange ideas about UFOs and life on other planets. Suddenly you’re looking at your life as if you were a character in a science-fiction novel. Exchange books and other literature with those of a similar mindset. You may not be the only one who thinks there is a conspiracy against them.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take your leadership abilities to a new level. Gather some friends and plan a trip that you’ve long been considering but were reluctant to act on. People will naturally look to you for leadership and guidance, as you always seem to know how to keep things fun and positive. When it comes to your workplace, this might be a good time to ask for more responsibility – and a raise.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There may be a stalemate when you’re unwilling to express your feelings. You might automatically assume things will go smoothly if you leave the decisions up to someone else. Unfortunately, that plan will likely backfire if the decision is made by someone who doesn’t necessarily have your best interests at heart. You may try to go back and reverse what has been done, thus fouling up the plan that has been set in motion.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Decisions don’t have to be as hard as you make them. You may feel as if a strong force is pulling you in a clear direction, so don’t resist it. You’ll only drive yourself crazy trying to list all the reasons why you should or shouldn’t go the way you’re destined to go. Make things easier on yourself by going with the flow instead of letting your mind interfere with constant chatter and resistance.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Look at things from a more philosophical perspective, instead of seeing everything from such an intensely emotional one. You may have a constant fear that everyone is out to get you. More than likely, you’re blowing small instances out of proportion in your mind. Use your friends as a sounding board for your thoughts. More than likely, you’ll understand the situation better by introducing this fresh perspective.