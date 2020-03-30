Today in High Prairie – March 30, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 30, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 30, 2020

Payton Herben

Jason Kunce

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 30, 2020

Kerry Hermary

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 30, 2020

1674 – Jethro Tull, Agricultural writer

1719 – John Hawkins, Wrote 1st history of music

1811 – Robert Bunsen, Bunsen Burner inventor

1820 – Anna Sewell, Black Beauty author

1853 – Vincent van Gogh, Dutch artist, painter

1905 – Albert Pierrepoint, Last UK executioner

1926 – Ingvar Kamprad, IKEA founder

1927 – Peter Marshall, Hollywood Squares TV host

1930 – Rolf Harris, Cartoonist and entertainer

1937 – Warren Beatty, Bonnie & Clyde actor

1945 – Eric Clapton, English singer

1950 – Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter films actor

1962 – M.C. Hammer, US rapper

1964 – Ian Ziering, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1969 – Celine Dion, Canadian singer

1970 – Secretariat, 1973 Triple Crown winner

This Day in Local History – March 30, 2020

March 30, 1920: Seventy pupils at the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard become sick with measles and pneumonia. Two eventually die.

March 30, 1972: A letter is read at the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meeting from the Grimshaw Chamber of Commerce, saying eating facilities in High Prairie are below standard, and that the town is missing out on extra tourist dollars as a result. The local chamber says local water quality is the biggest problem and that local salesman refuse to take a bath in fear it would only make things worse.

March 30, 1980: Lonnie Bellerose, 13, places second in boy’s steer riding at the Edmonton Super Rodeo and wins $402 for his efforts.

March 30, 1980: The High Prairie Bantams win the Provincial C title in Elk Point after defeating Okotoks 9-5 in the final.

March 30, 1988: South Peace News reports a new Provincial Building is announced in the government’s latest budget.

March 30, 1988: High Prairie town council proposes a bylaw to ban skateboards on sidewalks.

March 30, 1989: The High Prairie Regals win their 13th NPHL title after defeating the visiting Manning Comets 7-2 in the sixth game of the final. Harold Bellerose is named playoff MVP.

March 30, 2000: The Spirit River Rangers win the NPHL title in six games over the Lakeland Eagles after a home ice 9-8 win.

March 30, 2009: Marilyn Belva Kocon passes away at the age of 64 years.

March 30, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to investigate the possibility of storing nuclear waste within its boundaries. Sucker Creek Chief Jim Badger calls the move “idiotic”. Public outrage eventually kills the idea.

This Day in World History – March 30, 2020

240BC – 1st recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1842 – Ether used as an anaesthetic for 1st time.

1856 – Russia signs the Treaty of Paris, ending the Crimean War.

1858 – Pencil with attached eraser patented.

1867 – US buys Alaska from Russia for $7,200,000 [2 cents/acre].

1919 – Gandhi announces resistance against Rowlatt Act.

1935 – Newfoundland changes time to 3 1/2 hrs W of Greenwich.

1949 – Riots occur in Reykjavík after Iceland joins NATO.

1950 – Phototransistor invention announced.

1959 – Dalai Lama flees China and is granted political asylum in India.

1970 – USSR wins its 8th straight world hockey championship.

1981 – US President Ronald Reagan is shot, wounded in assassination attempt.

1987 – Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” sells for a record $22.5 million.

2006 – Marcos Pontes is 1st Brazilian astronaut in space.

2012 – Mastercard and Visa announce breach in security: over 10M affected.

2012 – American Mega Millions lottery hits a world record $640 million.

2013 – North Korea declares it is at a state of war with South Korea.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 30, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A proposed get-together with a love interest might have to be postponed until much later tonight or perhaps another evening. This could make you a little blue. Your insecurity might even get the better of you. Does your friend not want to meet? Don’t fall into this kind of thinking. Accept there’s a reason and go with the flow. You’ll enjoy the date that much more for the delay.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Are you expecting a close friend or love partner to visit you at home? Don’t panic if your friend doesn’t show up at the allotted time. It doesn’t mean no one is coming! There probably has been a traffic jam, last-minute phone call, long line at the supermarket, or some other mundane delay. Be patient and your friend will show up eventually. Hang in there!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An emotional phone call could come from a close friend or love partner. This person has a lot of worries, and is apt to lay them all on you if you let it happen. You won’t want to drop everything you’d planned to work on today. Tell your friend you should get together for dinner or coffee and you’ll talk about it, and then finish your tasks as quickly as possible.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Financial worries could plague you today. This is unfortunate, because your concerns are probably misplaced. There may be a few adjustments to make, but nothing a little belt-tightening for a few days can’t fix. Find something inexpensive but fascinating to do like reading or watching a documentary. You’ll forget your troubles and learn something in the meantime. Once you get past it, you should see it in proper perspective. Relax!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Love matters could have you feeling uptight and somewhat fearful today. Perhaps this involves a relationship that hasn’t really manifested yet, or maybe you and your beloved have had a dispute of some kind. Don’t worry too much. You should hear some reassuring words before too long. Try to stay calm when talking to your partner. Sounding desperate or scared could push him or her in the opposite direction.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Idealized romantic feelings could pour out today when talking to your love interest. That’s fine, but you should exercise restraint. If it’s a new relationship, your partner could be scared off. If it’s a long-term involvement, your friend might feel at a disadvantage. Channel the feelings into a poem, song, or painting. If you must voice them directly to your friend, keep the terms general. Don’t put your beloved on the spot.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Money worries could cause you to resist attending a group event with some friends. Are you afraid you’ll be tempted to spend more than you can afford now? You probably will, but that’s no reason to stay away. Leave your chequebook and credit cards at home. Take only a minimal amount of cash. If you see something you can’t live without, take the name and number of the vendor for later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Someone you know from work could suddenly seem to have romantic feelings for you. At first this might make you a little uncomfortable, since you’ve never thought of this person in that way before. Don’t do anything rash. Think about it first. Maybe there’s potential, maybe not, but don’t jump at it or dismiss it out of hand. Who knows? This person could prove to be your ideal mate!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Is your love interest out of town? If so, you might spend much of the day feeling lonely and gloomy. Your friend misses you, too, so don’t think you’ll be alone for long. Try to fill the hours until your partner returns with activities that you love, such as reading or artistic pursuits. The time should then go quickly and you’ll be back together before you know it. Hang in there!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A financial goal you’ve been hoping to reach very soon might seem right around the corner, but there still seem to be a thousand things you have to do before it’s actually realized. This could get you down temporarily, but don’t get stuck there. Make a list of whatever needs to be done and then tackle each task one at a time until the goal is reached. Get busy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Expect a hectic pace today. Some of your colleagues may have been procrastinating a little and now everything has to be done at once. Don’t get too frustrated, however. There are unspoken reasons for their behaviour they haven’t shared with you. Just do the best you can and hope that others will as well. If some of it has to wait, it won’t be the end of the world!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have you been planning to travel, perhaps for business? You might receive word that your trip has to be postponed, which could be disappointing. However, bear in mind this is only a delay, not a denial. All signs are you’ll make that trip, so don’t panic. Think of it as more time in which to prepare. You’ll want to be thoroughly ready before you go. Enjoy your day!