Today in High Prairie – March 3, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 3, 2020

Ukrainian Culture Society of HP meets at Nazarene Church at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 3, 2020

Nicole Jonas

Kody Calhoon

Matthew Bellerose

Kevin Baker

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 3, 2020

Brandi Hill

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 3, 2020

1831 – George M. Pullman, Invented railway sleeping car

1838 – George William Hill, Calculated moon’s orbit

1847 – Alexander Graham Bell, Telephone inventor

1895 – Robert Gordon, Silent film actor

1900 – Ruby Dandridge, Father of the Bride actress

1911 – Jean Harlow, 1930 sex goddess

1920 – James Doohan, Star Trek actor, 1920

1950 – Tim Kazurinsky, Police Academy actor

1953 – Dave Amato, REO Speedwagon rocker

1954 – Chris Hughes, Adam & The Ants drummer

1969 – Simon Whitlock, Australian Darts Player

1972 – Christian Oliver, Saved by the Bell actor

1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress

This Day in Local History – March 3, 2020

March 3, 1962: MLA Roy Ells says that the Alberta government has approved a flood control plan for the West and East Prairie rivers.

March 3, 1968: High Prairie Jaycee’s president Jim Fjelstad presents the King Trapper award to Glen Quist at the conclusion of the Trapper’s Festival.

March 3, 1970: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets with Gordon Taylor, Alberta Minister of Highways, requesting a 10-mile road be built north of Atikameg linking Red Earth and High Prairie.

March 3, 1973: Twenty-three snowmobilers arrive in town from Falher en route to St. Albert in a ride for charity.

March 3, 1975: The I.D. No. 17 council rejects High Prairie town council’s plans to build an airport west of town. Town council has to opt for a second site south of the community.

March 3, 1984: Laurie Savill’s High Prairie rink competes at the Senior Men’s Curling Provincial Championships in Vulcan and finishes with a 2-3 record.

March 3, 1985: Pat Grey and Richard Bonneau win Alberta boxing titles at the provincial championships in Edmonton.

March 3, 1993: South Peace News reports High Prairie resident Michael Smith is reunited with his sister, Carrie, after 12 years.

March 3, 1995: An RCMP substation is opened in Grouard.

March 3, 1997: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce discusses the idea of tagging a $1 million fish for the Golden Walleye Classic. The plan is later scrapped.

March 3, 2001: After over 40 years of service, High Prairie fire chief Bill Eckel announces his resignation effective March 31.

March 3, 2002: Joussard farmer Guy L’Heureux’s cow, Sandy, gives birth to her second set of triplets.

March 3, 2005: High Prairie and area police officers join others around Alberta in mourning the death of four RCMP officers killed near Mayerthorpe.

March 3, 2007: The Prairie River Raiders girl’s basketball team ends a 27-year drought by winning the Peace Zone championship after defeating Grande Prairie Montrose 41-28 in the final. Noela Vandermeulen is coach of the team.

March 3, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen wins her sixth term in office in the provincial election. She receives 3,390 votes to Liberal candidate Steve Noskey’s 1,114. Provincially, the Conservatives win 72 of 83 seats.

March 3, 2010: High Prairie mourns the loss of Dorothy Louise Hartman at the age of 88 years. She was one of the original investors of the Northern Lites Motor Inn and Lounge and founder of Flowers ‘n’ Things.

This Day in World History – March 3, 2020

78 – Origin of Saka Era [India].

1855 – US Congress approves $30,000 to test camels for military use.

1861 – Alexander II of Russia signs the Emancipation Manifesto.

1875 – 1st recorded hockey game occurs in Montreal.

1875 – US Congress authorizes 20 cent coin, lasts only 3 years.

1885 – American Telephone & Telegraph [AT&T] incorporates.

1887 – Anne Sullivan begins teaching 6-year-old blind-deaf Helen Keller.

1917 – 1st major strike of the Russian “February Revolution” starts.

1921 – Toronto’s Dr. Banting & Dr. Best announce discovery of insulin.

1931 – “Star Spangled Banner” officially becomes US national anthem.

1934 – John Dillinger breaks out of jail using a wooden pistol.

1939 – Mahatma Gandhi begins a fast in Mumbai, protest autocratic rule.

1942 – 1st combat flight for Canadian British-built Avro Lancaster bomber.

1955 – Elvis Presley makes his 1st TV appearance.

1956 – Elvis Presley’s 1st hit in Billboard’s top 10: “Heartbreak Hotel”.

1956 – Morocco gains independence from France.

1959 – 1st US probe to enter solar orbit, Pioneer 4, launched.

1960 – 9th largest snowfall in NYC history [14.5″].

1968 – Montreal’s Jean Beliveau 2nd NHLer to score 1,000 pts.

1985 – Bill Shoemaker becomes 1st jockey to win $100 million.

1991 – Los Angeles police officers severely beat motorist Rodney King.

1991 – Latvia & Estonia vote to become independent of the USSR.

1992 – Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina established.

2002 – Switzerland narrowly vote in favour of joining United Nations.

2005 – Mayerthorpe Incident: James Roszko murders four RCMP members.

2013 – A 2-year-old US girl becomes 1st child born with HIV to be cured.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 3, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might hear a rather distressing rumour about one or more people you know or perhaps about your working situation. Don’t be surprised if more than one person phones or e-mails to fill you in on this. However, this information might not be dependable. It could be based on innuendo or even outright lies. Try to track down the facts before you make yourself crazy over it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Personal or professional projects you’ve been working on might be moving a bit more slowly than you’re comfortable with today. You may wonder if this is because you aren’t doing something right. This probably isn’t the case. It’s no doubt just a normal lag in the energy, which should pick up again tomorrow. Keep at it, get done what you have to, and don’t make yourself crazy over it. Go with the flow.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might feel stifled by your current situation. Perhaps you’re thinking of changing jobs or professions, or maybe you’re considering moving to a more exotic place. These all might be good ideas, but today isn’t the day to make any definite decisions or even consider your options. You aren’t in an objective frame of mind. Wait a few days and then think about this some more. You might change your mind.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Attempts to master a new computer program or other form of high-tech equipment could seem to be going nowhere. You might tend to doubt your ability and thus feel very frustrated. However, keep at it. You aren’t beyond all help! Nothing more than a little focus, concentration, and dogged persistence is required. It might also pay to ask someone’s help who knows more about it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The rapid level of growth you’ve probably been experiencing could suddenly prove too much for you today. You might need to take a little breather to grasp what’s happening in your life. New friends, new knowledge, and new opportunities have appeared in profusion, but you could still be feeling a bit down, wondering if you can handle it all. Don’t fight these feelings; work through them instead. You’ll be better off for it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The energy that has propelled you forward for the past several weeks might seem to lag a bit today, causing you momentary panic that your progress won’t continue. As a result, you could be feeling a bit blue. Don’t fall into this trap. The pace has been so fast it had to slow down sometime. It will pick up again, and you’ll have had time to catch your breath. Hang in there!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might experience a slight [and very temporary] dark night of the soul. You could take a long look at your life and, even though you’re doing well, still feel that you aren’t yet where you want to be. Spiritually, you might doubt the traditional views you’ve questioned and still wonder about new concepts you’ve adopted. Try to distract yourself through reading or perhaps a movie. This feeling will pass by tomorrow.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A group with which you’re affiliated could be excited about a course of action that you might not feel is wise now. You might inform them of your reservations, but they’re probably too charged up to listen. You could begin to have doubts about goals of your own that may be taking a long time to manifest. Hang in there. Sometimes things take longer than you’d like, but success is still in the wind.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Plans for getting together with friends or a romantic partner might have to be postponed because of professional responsibilities that need attention. This could prove upsetting, especially since you have to disappoint others, but these things happen. Don’t let it get to you. This will have no lasting effect on any of your relationships. Work hard, get it done, and schedule time for some fun a bit later.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your health has been glowing over the past few weeks, but today you’re likely to feel a little under the weather. This is probably due to nothing more exotic than stress. You’ve been working hard and concentrating on little else, so your body is now rebelling. You need some rest. Take time off and relax a little, and don’t feel guilty about it. Even the prime minister needs alone time occasionally.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might have planned an exciting evening with friends or your current love interest, but you have to postpone it due to forces beyond your control. This could prove both disappointing and frustrating, but there won’t be much you can do about it. Just reschedule and plan something else for tonight. Distracting yourself might be the best way to go. See a movie or play on your own.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Upsetting events in the neighbourhood might have family members in a funk. This could be something major like construction crews tearing up the streets, or something as minor as a bout of bad weather. No matter, it’s going to make your lives a bit more difficult for a while, but you’ll have to bear with it. In the meantime, try to cheer everyone up by throwing an impromptu party. This always works!