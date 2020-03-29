Today in High Prairie – March 29, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 29, 2020

Attend the church of your choice.

Check with your church for possible online services.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 29, 2020

Camille Olanski

Claude Labbe

Gayle Dlugosz

Gerry Hebert

Grace Hannem

KayLee Pitts

Sheila Lizee

Jim Peyre

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 29, 2020

Lace Sheldon

Shawna Jean

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 29, 2020

1867 – Cy Young, Pitcher with most wins [511]

1888 – James E. Casey, United Parcel Service founder

1889 – Warner Baxter, Cisco Kid actor

1913 – Phil Foster, Laverne & Shirley actor

1917 – Man o’ War, Racehorse won 20 of 21 races

1918 – Pearl Bailey, Hello Dolly actress

1918 – Sam Walton, Walmart founder

1943 – Eric Idle, Monty Python actor

1943 – Chad Allan, The Guess Who musician

1948 – Bud Cort, M*A*S*H actor

1954 – Karen Ann Quinlan, Right to die patient

1955 – Dianne Kay, 8 is Enough actress

1964 – Elle MacPherson, Australian supermodel

1968 – Lucy Lawless, Xena: Warrior Princess

This Day in Local History – March 29, 2020

March 29, 1945: The Grouard post office closes.

March 29, 1969: Three members of the Grouard Boxing Club win titles at the Northern Alberta Boxing Championships in Fort McMurray. Don Cardinal wins the 65-pound Junior Class, Bryan Calahasen wins the 119-pound Novice Title and Roland Calahasen wins the 139-pound Novice Class.

March 29, 1971: Triplet calves are born to a cow owned by Will Marx of High Prairie.

March 29, 1972: South Peace News reports Harold Poole is appointed the new manager of the High Prairie Bay Store.

March 29, 1972: South Peace News reports High Prairie native Tom Lysiak wins the Western Canada Hockey League scoring title with 46-97-143 totals for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

March 29, 1979: The hometown High Prairie Regals take a 5-0 first period lead and go on to defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 7-3 thus winning the NPHL title in five games.

March 29, 1980: Mel Drolet scores the game winner at 6:47 of overtime as the visiting Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-7 and win the NPHL final in five games.

March 29, 1987: Ralph Brust skips his Grande Prairie Regional College rink to the Canadian championship in Brandon. Also on the rink are third Karen Brust, second Todd Zukewich and lead Rhonda Berg.

March 29, 1988: Dennis Peyre announces he will be opening a Chrysler dealership in town in April.

March 29, 1990: Lou Crewe opens Peanuts in the Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 29, 1990: Martin Noskey and Rob Szmata each score two goals in the first period as the hometown Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 10-4 to win the NPHL final in four straight games.

March 29, 1995: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA celebrates $800,000 in renovations at the High Prairie Hospital while others picket outside protesting health care cuts.

March 29, 2001: A 45-car train derails near Faust. A faulty bearing is cited as the cause. No spill or injury occurs.

March 29, 2006: South Peace News reports on Don Allan’s plan to build a $1 billion oil upgrader near McLennan.

March 29, 2007: Desperado Meat Company Ltd. is destroyed by fire. Owners do not rebuild.

This Day in World History – March 29, 2020

1549 – The city of Salvador da Bahia, 1st capital of Brazil, is founded.

1795 – Beethoven, 24, has his debut performance as a pianist in Vienna.

1798 – Republic of Switzerland forms.

1827 – 20,000 attend Beethoven’s burial in Vienna.

1848 – Niagara Falls stops flowing for 30 hours due to an ice jam.

1867 – BNA Act [Canada’s constitution] given Royal Assent.

1882 – Knights of Columbus chartered for Catholic men.

1912 – Captain Robert Scott, storm-bound near South Pole, makes last entry.

1932 – Jack Benny debuts on radio.

1961 – Nelson Mandela is acquitted of treason in Pretoria.

1966 – Muhammad Ali beats Canadian George Chuvalo for heavyweight title.

1971 – Development of a serum hepatitis vaccine for children announced.

1973 – US troops leave Vietnam, 9 years after Tonkin Resolution.

1974 – Mariner 10’s 1st fly-by of Mercury, returns photos.

1984 – NFL’s Baltimore Colts move to Indianapolis.

1985 – Wayne Gretzky breaks own NHL season record with 126th assist.

1989 – 1st Soviet hockey players are permitted to play in the NHL.

1994 – Serbs & Croats sign a ceasefire to end the war in Croatia.

1998 – Vasco da Gama Road bridge opens in Lisbon; longest bridge in Europe.

2004 – Republic of Ireland 1st country to ban smoking in all work places.

2014 – 1st same-sex couples marry in the UK.

2017 – Man’s body found inside a 7m long reticulated python in Indonesia.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 29, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A social event in your neighbourhood could connect you with people who share your spiritual and intellectual inclinations. As a result, you’ll probably make some new friends and spend a lot of time on the phone with them over the next few days. If you’re single, one could be a potential love partner. If you’re a writer or artist, expect oodles of inspiration to hit you as a result of all this!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A project you’re working on, perhaps job related, perhaps personal, is likely to require more creative skill than you usually need. Writing, drawing, or computer graphics could be involved. You might have some doubts about your abilities, but you’re more likely to be surprised by the results. You’re apt to enjoy working this way, and you may hope to continue. Keep up the good work, and good luck!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you’re artistic by nature, expect a rush of inspiration to hit today, along with an irresistible compulsion to start a new project and work until you can see at least some results. If you’ve never been artistic before, you may suddenly feel like giving it a try, perhaps using computer technology. No matter what, you’re likely to derive a lot of pleasure from it, so go to it. Have fun!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Something wonderful could happen to you today at home. A lover could declare eternal devotion, spiritual revelations could come thick and fast, or great news regarding career or money matters could be just over the horizon. Whatever comes is apt to bring happiness for all concerned. You may pinch yourself to make sure you’re awake! Relax and enjoy it. You have it coming, and it’s there to be savoured!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Developments over the past few days could have you feeling very excited and particularly optimistic about your love life. Communications with your beloved could take the form of romantic songs or poetry. If you want to give your friend a gift, by all means do, but confine it to something non-threatening like a book. Everything seems great now, but too much emotional expression and material generosity could overwhelm your friend. Be patient!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you’re involved in the arts, expect today to hear about an opportunity to exhibit your work publicly. There should be a very positive reaction to it, so you can expect a lot of compliments and ego-boosts. An opportunity to earn some money from your work could also come along. Don’t turn it down out of shyness or insecurity. Go for the gold. This trend is likely to continue, so make the most of it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Incredible feelings of enthusiasm, optimism, and sheer joy could fill your heart and mind today. Your life is changing in a positive way, and even though it may not be readily apparent, you’re sensing it intuitively. Romance with someone from far away could be in the offing. If you’re a writer, publishing is right around the corner. The only downside is that you might feel panicky, as if all this will disappear. Stay focused!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some beautiful dreams or visions, perhaps involving angels, spirit guides, or other such beings, could come today. Listen carefully to the messages they bring. Whether they involve matters in your material life, intellectual or spiritual concerns, or future events, they can shed light on a lot of facts about you of which you might not be aware. Write them down as soon as you can. You’ll be glad you did.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Love and romance continue to blossom. Social events could find you and your beloved among both old and new friends, perhaps letting some of them know for the first time you’re actually an item. Someone close to both of you could be planning a wedding and invite you to come. Don’t be surprised if it gives your partner ideas! Let yourself dream a little today. You can face reality tomorrow.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are things really going this beautifully for you? This is a question you might ask yourself now. All looks perfect as career, romance, education, and spiritual matters seem to crystallize into a wonderful life. Don’t waste time worrying if this is all too good to be true! You’re concerned about the future, but right now, live in the moment. You’re creating some great memories, if nothing else. Enjoy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Expanding your horizons is definitely on the agenda today. Travel, education, creativity – they’re all coming to the forefront of your concerns. Romance should also be going well. A friend could introduce you to a new interest, and children might also be a source of joy. Happiness reigns as you’re able to spend more time pursuing the concerns that mean the most to you. Any mundane irritations notwithstanding, this should be a beautiful day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Are you working at home now or perhaps considering it? If so, remember you’ll probably enjoy the comfort and freedom it provides. Being in your own territory among your books and pets and wearing your old clothes will feel good. However, in no way will working on your own compromise your work ethic. If anything, you’ll get more done than ever. Dig in and go for the gold!