Today in High Prairie – March 28, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – March 28, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 28, 2020

Marie Savard

Derek Stout

Darla Smith

Jared Dumont

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 28, 2020

Denny Morrison

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 28, 2020

1472 – Fra Bartolommeo, The Last Judgment painter

1836 – Frederick Pabst, Pabst Brewing Company brewer

1868 – Maxim Gorky, Russian playwright

1890 – Paul Whiteman, “The King of Jazz”

1899 – August A. Busch, Budweiser brewer

1905 – Marlin Perkins, Wild Kingdom TV

1915 – Selma Rubin, Earth Day co-founder

1941 – Charles McCoy, Hee Haw harmonica player

1943 – Conchata Ferrell, Two and a Half Men actress [Berta]

1945 – Chuck Portz, The Turtles bassist

1951 – Karen Kain, Canadian ballerina

1955 – Reba McEntire, American country singer

1958 – Curt Hennig, “Mr. Perfect” pro wrestler

1969 – Rodney Atkins, US country music

1985 – Stan Wawrinka, Swiss tennis pro

1986 – Lady Gaga, US singer-songwriter

1990 – Laura Harrier, Spider-Man actress

This Day in Local History – March 28, 2020

March 28, 1950: The Gilwood post office closes after 29 years of service.

March 28, 1969: The home of Larry L’Hirondelle in Gift Lake is destroyed by fire.

March 28, 1974: Edward St. Germaine Gladue, 31, is killed in a house fire in High Prairie.

March 28, 1982: The High Prairie Midgets win the Provincial C championship on home ice blasting Carstairs 12-0 in the final.

March 28, 1984: High Prairie resident Leo Hamson presents town council with a bag of fly ash from Buchanan Lumber demanding action.

March 28, 1989: Joe Carbonneau, 57, of Falher dies in an accident eight miles west of town. The cause of the accident is later ruled accidental in court.

March 28, 1992: Rob Szmata and Terry Houlder each score three goals as the hometown Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 9-4 to win the NPHL championship in six games.

March 28, 1994: John Eriksson begins his job as the manager for the I.D. of Big Lakes.

March 28, 1995: The Jackpines is declared a Special Places site by Environment Minister Ty Lund.

March 28, 1995: St. Andrew’s School teacher Denise Briere, 45, and her three children die in an accident 31 kilometres west of Slave Lake after being hit by a drunk driver.

March 28, 1996: Pharmasave owner Keith Martin celebrates the grand opening of his store.

March 28, 2002: A house owned by Nick Shybunia on 44 Street catches fire. Damage is extension enough that the house is later torn down. An electrical problem is cited as the cause.

March 28, 2004: Seven of 10 High Prairie businesses are caught selling tobacco products illegally after a Health Canada and RCMP sweep.

March 28, 2009: The High Prairie Tigers Taekwondo Club returns home from Provincials in Calgary with 11 medals including six silver and five bronze.

March 28, 2011: Darrell and Deanna Basarab take over Basarab’s House of Furniture and rename it Basarab’s General Store.

March 28, 2013: June Williscroft, 91, purchases a recreation utility vehicle at Monahan Ford for use on her farm.

This Day in World History – March 28, 2020

845 – Paris is sacked by Vikings, who collects a huge ransom for leaving.

1797 – Nathaniel Briggs of New Hampshire patents a washing machine.

1866 – 1st ambulance goes into service.

1881 – “Greatest Show On Earth” formed by P.T. Barnum & James A. Bailey.

1905 – Paramaribo-Dam railway opens in Suriname, never used.

1922 – 1st microfilm device introduced.

1930 – Turkish city Constantinople changes name to Istanbul.

1930 – Turkish city Angora change name to Ankara.

1944 – Astrid Lindgren sprains ankle & begins writing Pippi Longstocking.

1959 – 11 days after Tibet uprising, China dissolves Tibet’s government.

1975 – Washington Capitals win 1st game on road after 37 losses.

1979 – Major nuclear accident at 3 Mile Island in Pennsylvania occurs.

1995 – World’s largest bank-Japan’s Mitsubishi Bank & Bank of Tokyo merge.

2005 – Sumatran earthquake rocks Indonesia, 2nd strongest since 1960.

2009 – 1st cases of H1N1 swine flu in US occurs.

2014 – Russia increases the price of gas to the Ukraine by 80%.

2017 – Britain introduces 1st new pound coin in 30 years.

2017 – World’s largest dinosaur footprint at 1.7 metres found in Australia.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 28, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The desire to make a particular purchase could have you reworking your budget today. This is a good time to do this, as your business and money sense are operating at a high level, and you’re likely to be savvier about finance than usual. You may take more time than you need, however. Remember not to beat it to death or you’ll lose your focus. Don’t be afraid to take breaks. Good luck!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Suddenly you seem more glamorous than usual. You may exert a mysterious appeal that in the 1920s was called “it”. Current and potential love partners may take a second look and be intrigued. Don’t be surprised if you attract admiring glances from strangers! This could make a big difference in your love life. Lovers you encounter today should continue to see something in you for a long time. Make the most of “it”.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your visionary tendencies are in the ascendant today, although they take more of a practical than mystical bent. You might look at your living room or backyard and suddenly find yourself redecorating it in your mind’s eye. If you’ve wanted to start some sort of long-term project to improve your surroundings, this is the day to get started. You’ll not only attain your vision, you may surpass it. Have fun!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – As a person who enjoys being gregarious and outgoing, days like this provide a wonderful outlet for your energy. You might spend a lot of time with your family today. At some point you might find yourself in the spotlight. You’ll feel especially fond of everyone around you and appreciate your good fortune. Enjoy your day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Corporate kudos and increased income that you may have been working toward for a long time may finally manifest today. Your effort and energy haven’t gone unnoticed. What you’re doing now has impressed those in a position to advance your interests. Positive changes in your career situation could well take place, even if what you’ve been wanting is a whole new career. Congratulations! Keep up the good work!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a great day to deal with legal matters of any kind, including plans for a wedding, if one is in the offing! Your financial situation should be thriving and stable, and long-term educational goals may come to the forefront. Now you should be strongly focused on matters that are particularly important to you. Work performed today toward those ends should be accomplished quickly and efficiently. Go to it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A keen ability on your part to blend the worlds of intellect and intuition could well surface today. The ability to focus both these methods of perception into material reality is apt to give a boost to your career and educational efforts. It also could enhance your romantic life. Anything begun or completed today has an advantage. Try to look closely at this new tendency and make it last. It’s definitely a plus!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Relationships of all kinds become stronger and more enduring today. Successes boost the strength of business partnerships; love relationships advance to the next level of commitment. Bonds of any kind formed now are likely to be strong ones, marked by honesty, loyalty, and affection. This is a great day to get together with anyone close to you; your relationship is very likely to grow because of it. Enjoy your day!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An interest in health and nutrition could come to the surface for you. New discoveries regarding the benefits of certain nutrients, exercise programs, or other forms of alternative therapy could attract your attention. You might want to attend a lecture of some kind in order to learn more about it. You’ll probably stick with any new program begun now, so go for it. Dare to strive for optimal health!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have you been thinking about taking a course in one of the arts? Whether your preference is painting, music, drama, dance, or creative writing, if you commit now, you’ll probably continue with it. The practical arts of cooking, building, or interior decoration are also possibilities. Whatever it is, it won’t be quickly abandoned. If you begin with the idea of eventually doing it professionally, chances are you will. Good luck!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you own your own home, you may learn today that its value has increased substantially. If you don’t own a home but want to buy one, this is the time to start looking. Any investments made now, particularly in land, will probably be solid and apt to gain in value, although results might take some time to materialize. Carefully consider all contingencies before committing, however. This isn’t the time to act impulsively.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some down-to-Earth conversations with a love partner could result in advancing the relationship to the next level of commitment. The communication should be loving and supportive, but practical matters like money, work, and personal habits could be discussed. You’ll probably find you and your partner are more compatible than you thought. Move ahead, but with caution. Love is the beacon guiding most of us through life!