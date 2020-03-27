Today in High Prairie – March 27, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 27, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 27, 2020

Hadley Zahacy

Alyssa Backs

Elaine Pratt

Wanda Bloom

Blake Wilson

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 27, 2020

Mike New

Moniika Ruecker

Payton Grayson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 27, 2020

1845 – Wilhelm Röntgen, Discovered X-rays

1863 – Henry Royce, Rolls-Royce founder

1868 – Patty Smith Hill, Happy Birthday to You writer

1899 – Gloria Swanson, Sunset Boulevard actress

1901 – Carl Barks, Scrooge McDuck cartoonist

1930 – David Janssen, The Fugitive actor

1936 – Jerry Lacy, Play it Again Sam actor

1939 – Cale Yarborough, US auto racer

1950 – Tony Banks, Genesis keyboardist

1952 – Maria Schneider, Last Tango in Paris actress

1956 – Brian Kelly, Edmonton Eskimo

1961 – Clark Datchler, Johnny Hates Jazz vocalist

1971 – Mariah Carey, American singer

1978 – Fergie Duhamel, The Black Eyed Peas singer

This Day in Local History – March 27, 2020

March 27, 1913: A meeting at Grouard’s Cunningham’s Hall results in the proposed boundaries for the new town of Grouard to be reduced.

March 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports the ED&BC railroad is acquiring a townsite at Sucker Creek and will build their branch line into Grouard soon.

March 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports Louis Wender and A.F. Joens complete a 700-mile hike with dogs through northern Alberta.

March 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports Grouard town council is still confident the town will be selected as the new headquarters for the RNWMP’s Northern Division.

March 27, 1930: A meeting of the Big Meadow community club is held and they discuss the construction of a hall. It would be built sometime before 1935.

March 27, 1971: Doug Thornton’s rink scores an eight-ender at the High Prairie Curling Club.

March 27, 1974: It is reported that George and Laura Stephenson, of McLennan, are awarded the Herb Webster Memorial Trophy by the Travel Industry Association of Alberta for their work in promoting the tourist industry in Alberta.

March 27, 1985: South Peace News reports Hazel Paish wins her court case with the High Prairie Hospital board over mandatory retirement.

March 27, 1985: South Peace News reports a second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984 will be held.

March 27, 1985: The Right Rev. Robert Smith, national moderator of the United Church of Canada, dedicates the new church in High Prairie.

March 27, 1990: High Prairie Regals Ed Fudali, Brian Panasiuk, Darcy Younghans and John Stokes are all named to the NPHL’s first All-Star team.

March 27, 1993: The High Prairie Golden Age Club celebrates the grand opening of the addition to their centre.

March 27, 1994: The High Prairie Midgets win the Alberta Midget B provincial championship in Vermilion after defeating the host club 5-2 in the final.

March 27, 2002: Atikameg celebrates the grand opening of the new $12 million school. Chief Robert Grey cuts the ribbon to open the school.

March 27, 2014: South Peace News wins five Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association awards in its circulation classes including third in General Excellence, a Blue Ribbon Award for placing in the top third of its class, second for Best Front Page, and the Christmas issue places third for Best Holiday Edition. Jeff Burgar’s editorial Quacks Like a Duck places second.

March 27, 2015: South Peace News wins four Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association awards. SPN places third in General Excellence, Best Front Page and Best Editorial Page in its class; and third for Best Holiday Issue.

This Day in World History – March 27, 2020

1309 – Pope Clement V excommunicates Venice and all its population.

1513 – Spaniard Juan Ponce de León first sights Florida.

1613 – 1st English child born in Canada at Cuper’s Cove, Newfoundland.

1668 – English king Charles II gives Bombay to East India Company.

1790 – The modern shoelace with an aglet patented in England.

1848 – John Parker Paynard originates medicated adhesive plaster.

1849 – Joseph Couch patents steam-powered percussion rock drill.

1855 – Abraham Gesner patents kerosene.

1860 – M.L. Byrn patents corkscrew.

1866 – Andrew Rankin patents the urinal.

1884 – 1st long-distance telephone call occurs: Boston to New York.

1915 – Typhoid Mary [Mary Mallon] is arrested and returned to quarantine.

1931 – Charlie Chaplin receives France’s distinguished Legion of Honor.

1931 – John McGraw says night baseball will not catch on.

1958 – CBS Labs announce new stereophonic records.

1964 – 1st true Pirate Radio station, Radio Caroline in England, opens.

1964 – Alaska Earthquake [9.2 magnitude]; 2nd largest ever recorded.

1964 – Great Train Robbers sentenced to a total of 307 years behind bars.

1969 – Launch of Mariner 7, flies 2,190-mi above southern Mars.

1977 – 583 die in aviation’s worst ever disaster in Spain.

1979 – US Supreme Court rules 8-1 that cops can’t randomly stop cars.

1980 – Mount St. Helens becomes active after 123 years.

1997 – Martin Luther King’s son meets James Earl Ray, his father’s killer.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 27, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been reading romantic novels or watching romantic films lately? This is probably because love is very much on your mind now. You may be involved in a passionate relationship or hoping for one. If it’s the latter, don’t expect to remain alone for very long. All signs indicate romance is going to become a top priority for you for a while, starting now. Make sure you look your best whenever you go out!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Money earned through involvement in the arts, perhaps those combining creativity with computer technology, could come your way. Financially, you should be doing fairly well, so you might channel what you receive right back into this business. This is an excellent time to do this, as all signs indicate that this sort of activity could be very profitable over the next few years. Go for the gold, and enjoy yourself.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Have love matters been causing you excessive strain for a while? If so, you can expect that to end now. Someone you love deeply reciprocates your feelings, and is very anxious to resolve any differences between you and look toward the future. This relationship will probably succeed if you go in with eyes wide open. Don’t have unrealistic expectations of your partner. Learn to love human flaws as much as perfection.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you’re single and looking for love, you may find it today in an ephemeral way. You could find yourself falling hard for the proverbial stranger across the crowded room. That might pose a problem if the room is actually a crowded subway, but faith is called for here. If the person appears to share your attraction, you’ll manage to find each other. You have a lot to look forward to. Enjoy your day.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Love certainly seems to make the world go round today. Is everyone around you deeply involved in a new or revitalized romance? You may be smitten with a very exciting person, perhaps from a foreign country or in the field of law, education, or publishing. Don’t fight it, and don’t worry about getting hurt. Relax and let yourself be loved. If nothing else, you should have a wonderful day!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Has the perfect career suddenly materialized out of nowhere? If so, don’t write it off as being too good to be true. It’s very, very real! Take a few days to consider all your options and all possible contingencies. Talk to people who know the ins and outs of the field. If everything seems favourable, go for it. Such an opportunity may not come around again for a long time.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A website or TV documentary could put you in touch with a promising educational or spiritual organization whose goals and aims seem to jibe perfectly with your own. This could capture your interest and cause you to want to learn more. A friend may also want to explore this territory. Attend a class or workshop together and experience the programs directly. You may want to get actively involved.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You could have some strange, mystical dreams tonight, possibly involving angels or other spiritual beings. Their messages could well shed light on a romantic relationship you might not understand well. Keep a notebook by your bed so you can write down the details of the dreams as soon as you awaken. You’ll want to consider them very carefully to see if you can figure out what’s going on.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Social events today could put you in touch with people in the arts, particularly ones such as film, television, recording, and computer graphics that combine creativity with modern technology. If you’re single, one might even be a potential romantic partner. If nothing else, these people could provide you with valuable insights and contacts so you can advance your own career, particularly if it’s artistic in nature. Be attentive, and enjoy your evening.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could spend much of your day advancing the interests of an organization dedicated to a cause that means a lot to you, perhaps in animal or children’s rights. You tend to be service oriented by nature, and today something you learn, perhaps from TV or the Internet, could excite your desire to make a difference to those you wish to serve. Expect to derive a lot of satisfaction from this. You’re making a difference!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you’re single, a new love could appear right there in your neighbourhood. The person should be attractive, intelligent, free spirited, and very much attracted to you! You could meet this person in an unusual way and end up spending time together and making plans to spend more. Take care not to move too quickly. You won’t want this new relationship to be like a meteor, burning out as quickly as it appeared.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you could hold a group meeting of some kind in your home. The guests will probably include people in such interesting fields as astrology, metaphysics, environmentalism, and the arts. A love partner could also be present. Some fascinating discussions could take place, supplying you with enough food for thought to last for days. By the time everyone leaves, you could feel bonded far more strongly than when the party began. Enjoy!