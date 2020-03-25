Today in High Prairie – March 26, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 26, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 26, 2020

Brooklyn Cox

Marcel Gariepy

Margaret Hunt

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 26, 2020

Austin Adams

Hudson Nadon

Keegan Lethbridge

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 26, 2020

1659 – William Wollaston, Discovered rhodium

1874 – Robert Frost, Road Not Taken poet

1881 – Guccio Gucci, Gucci Fashion House founder

1896 – Rudolf Dassler, Founder of Puma sportswear

1916 – Mort Abrahams, Planet of the Apes producer

1931 – Leonard Nimoy, Star Trek actor [Mr. Spock]

1940 – James Caan, The Godfather actor

1944 – Diana Ross, Supremes singer

1948 – Steven Tyler, Aerosmith vocalist

1949 – Vicki Lawrence, Carol Burnett Show actress

1950 – Martin Short, SCTV comedian

1950 – Tony Papenfuss, Newhart actor [Daryl]

1953 – William Lyall, Bay City Rollers singer

1954 – Curtis Sliwa, Guardian Angels founder

1960 – Jennifer Grey, Dirty Dancing actress

1968 – Kenny Chesney, American country singer

1973 – Larry Page, Google co-founder

1986 – Jessica McClure, Baby trapped in well [1988]

This Day in Local History – March 26, 2020

March 26, 1913: The first marriage occurs at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard as Frank Benton and Henriette Willier are united by Father Cybrien Batie.

March 26, 1969: South Peace News reports Alberta Wheat Pool will build a 178,000 bushel elevator in High Prairie ready for 1971.

March 26-27, 1971: Grouard’s Francis Chalifoux organizes the first All-Native Hockey Tournament in High Prairie.

March 26, 1975: Progressive Conservative Larry Shaben is elected MLA for Lesser Slave Lake. He would serve as a high profile member of government until 1989.

March 26, 1975: High Prairie town council approves a site for the regional airport south of town ending months of controversy over site selection.

March 26, 1977: The Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-5 in overtime in a sudden-death playoff game for the right to advance to the NPHL final against the Grimshaw Huskies. Peter Boisvert scores the game winner with 1:46 left in overtime.

March 26, 1994: Rick and Trudy Quartly celebrate the grand opening of Shell Snack and Car Wash in High Prairie.

March 26, 1994: Chris Gall scores two goals in the first five minutes of the third period to break a 3-3 tie and the hometown Peace River Stampeders go on to defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-3 to win their second straight NPHL title in the seventh and deciding game.

March 26, 1998: Kapown Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Centre co-founder Barry Crawford Nisbet dies at the age of 65 years.

March 26, 2002: The hometown Dawson Creek Canucks win their first NPHL title after defeating the Lakeland Eagles 6-2 to win the final series 4-1.

March 26, 2008: South Peace News publishes a story on the near completion of condos at Prairie Vista Condominiums in High Prairie.

March 26, 2008: Linda Williscroft attends an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting seeking support for a 300-boat marina in Joussard. The Williscrofts receive council’s blessing.

March 26, 2008: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor David Marx suggests council should look into purchasing the Tolko plant. However, council approves proceeding to tender on the expansion of the current administration building instead.

March 26, 2014: A man driving a semi-truck dies on High 747 about eight km north of Sunset House after his truck rolls. His name is not released.

March 26, 2018: Tolko Industries is granted a $4 million tax credit by the Alberta government to help restart its High Prairie mill. The grant is provided under the Capital Investment Tax Credit.

This Day in World History – March 26, 2020

1484 – William Caxton prints his translation of Aesop’s Fables.

1668 – England takes control of Bombay, India.

1780 – 1st British Sunday newspaper appears [British Gazette].

1830 – The Book of Mormon is published in Palmyra, New York.

1845 – Joseph Francis patents a corrugated sheet-iron lifeboat.

1845 – Patent awarded for adhesive medicated plaster [Band-Aid].

1872 – Thomas J. Martin patents fire extinguisher.

1878 – World’s 1st designated game reserve [Sabi] opens in South Africa.

1885 – Eastman Film Co. makes 1st commercial motion picture film.

1885 – Louis Riel’s forces defeat Canadian forces at Duck Lake, Sask.

1886 – 1st cremation in England.

1917 – Seattle becomes 1st US team to win Stanley Cup.

1926 – The 1st lip-reading tournament held in America.

1931 – Leo Bentley bowls 3 consecutive perfect games in Ohio.

1931 – New Delhi replaces Calcutta as capital of British-Indies.

1937 – Spinach growers of Crystal City, Texas, erect statue of Popeye.

1953 – Dr. Jonas Salk announces vaccine to prevent polio.

1970 – 500th nuclear explosion announced by the US since 1945.

1971 – Benny Hill Show tops TV ratings.

1971 – Cannon starring William Conrad premieres on CBS-TV.

1971 – Bangladesh [East Pakistan] declares its independence from Pakistan.

1976 – Toronto Blue Jays bought by LaBatt Brewing for $7M.

1976 – Queen Elizabeth II sends 1st royal e-mail.

1980 – Bombay gets its 1st rock concert in 10 years [The Police].

1985 – Pope John Paul II proclaims first-ever World Youth Day.

1989 – 1st free elections in USSR; 190 million vote; Boris Yeltsin wins.

2006 – In Scotland, smoking is banned in enclosed public places.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 26, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may receive some upsetting news from a family member today. It could have you reeling for a moment, but when you take the time to think about it some more you’ll realize that things aren’t as troubling as they first seemed. Be sure to get all the facts before taking any action. You want to be sure to do what’s right in this situation.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You must weigh your physical limitations with your desire to get everything done. You run the risk of wearing yourself out and getting sick just as you finish your tasks. Enlist the help of others, if you can, for all those chores and errands that absolutely need to be done. You should definitely leave anything that can wait. Your health needs to come first!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you could realize a friend is actually your soul mate. You’ve been spending a lot of time together attending social events, and you’ve come to realize how much you look forward to each other’s company. Your new level of affection seems obvious, but it would be a good idea to put it into words. If you can’t screw up the courage to do so, express your thoughts with a gift.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel at odds with the rest of the world now, as you yearn for some quiet time alone. See if you can find a balance between spending time with your family and time alone. If you set the alarm to wake you early, you can enjoy the peace and quiet of dawn. If you aren’t an early riser, you can always sequester yourself in the library for a few hours of solitude.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have a warm and sensitive nature, and today you could be feeling especially tuned in to the feelings of others. Romance is very much on your mind, as are all things sensual. If you’re shopping for clothes, you’ll likely be drawn to rich and luxurious fabrics. Don’t hesitate to indulge this passionate side of yourself. Your mate will likely be quite appreciative!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This may be a tricky day, as you feel the pull of conflicting demands and desires. On the one hand, you feel obligated to your career and fulfilling the demands of your employer. On the other, your loved ones miss you and would like to have you around more. There’s no easy answer, although you might want to consider ways to delegate more work so you can spend more time with your loved ones.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It doesn’t seem fair your workload has increased these last few days. Never mind you still have all of your normal tasks to do, your boss expects you to finalize a new budget and write a proposal as well? Enlist the help of others if you can. If you can’t, simply do the best you can without sacrificing time with your family and loved ones. Ultimately, the latter is more important.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’ve been extremely busy these past few months, working extra hours at the office, then going out with friends late at night. This sort of behaviour is known as “burning the candle at both ends,” and it rarely has a happy ending. You need to take some quiet time, ideally with someone special. It’s likely your romantic partner misses you and would jump at the opportunity to spend an intimate evening with you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Expect today’s planetary energies to raise your social consciousness. You may be distracted with thoughts of the homeless person you saw today, or the television special you saw on babies with AIDS. You may be reflecting on your connection to and responsibilities toward humanity. Why don’t you put aside a little time or money for the charity of your choice? If you’re feeling these urges, don’t hesitate to act on them!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be asked to swallow your pride and give in to someone else’s will today. This will be difficult for you to do. Try to concentrate on your good reasons for obedience, and work out your frustration by taking a brisk walk. Expect to receive some welcome news from another source, which will also help calm you down. Relax with a group of supportive friends tonight.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The planetary energy makes this a good day for contemplation rather than action. If you feel the urge to buy, don’t. Sleep on decisions. If you feel the same tomorrow, go for it. If you’re in the middle of a conflict at work, try not to take sides. Tell anyone who asks your opinion that you need time to think about it. Consider scheduling an hour of meditation. The word for today is Zen!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Passion and romance are in the air, so make the most of the great atmosphere! Everyone seems to be in a festive mood. You feel close to others and feel profound gratitude for the loved ones in your life. Consider leaving work early to go home to snuggle up close with your special someone. Be sure to be extra open about sharing your feelings today.