Today in High Prairie – March 25, 2020

What’s Happening Today – March 25, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 25, 2020

Amanda Backs

Kendrick Roman Carifelle-Badger

Rodney Smith

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 25, 2020

Cristy Hill

Dallas Hunt

Heather Dumont

Sharon Campiou

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 25, 2020

1797 – John Winebrenner, Founded Church of God

1867 – John Gutzon Borglum, Sculpted Mount Rushmore

1911 – Jack Ruby, Killed Lee Harvey Oswald

1918 – Howard Cosell, Sports broadcaster

1934 – Gloria Steinem, American feminist/publisher

1937 – Tom Monaghan, Founder of Dominos pizza

1940 – Anita Bryant, US singer

1942 – Aretha Franklin, “The Queen of Soul”

1943 – Paul Michael Glaser, Starsky & Hutch actor

1947 – Elton John, English singer

1951 – Maisie Williams, Boney M vocalist

1958 – James McDaniel, NYPD Blue actor

1962 – Marcia Cross, Melrose Place actress

1965 – Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City actress

1976 – Vladimir Klitschko, Ukrainian boxer

1982 – Danica Patrick, American auto racer

This Day in Local History – March 25, 2020

March 25, 1915: A petition is granted to form the Grouard Wahpun Lodge No. 88.

March 25, 1964: The High Prairie Booster reports on efforts to build a seed cleaning plant in town. Meetings are announced throughout the area to build the proposed $54,000 facility.

March 25, 1969: Fire destroys the two-car garage and all its contents belonging to Murray Couch of High Prairie. It’s caused by children playing with matches. Estimated loss was $4,500.

March 25, 1970: Grouard MLA Roy Ells announces in South Peace News the base course paving of Highway 2 to Widewater from Slave Lake.

March 25, 1970: South Peace News reports that construction of 10 miles of road will occur this summer north of Atikameg linking Red Earth and High Prairie.

March 25, 1972: McLennan opens the $157,000 H.W. Fish Arena, which includes artificial ice.

March 25, 1974: A car driven by Nick Shybunia, 35, of High Prairie collides with a school bus causing $650 in damages.

March 25, 1987: South Peace News reports a petition circulates on the Driftpile Indian Reserve asking the government to conduct a financial audit.

March 25, 1993: Craig McDonald makes 34 saves and records a 6-0 shutout and Darrell Rafferty scores twice as the visiting Peace River Stampeders sweep the High Prairie Regals four straight to win the NPHL title.

March 25, 2000: Country music star Danny Hooper performs at the High Prairie Agriplex.

March 25, 2005: A man is found dead at 5113 50 Street by the Pizza Factory in High Prairie. Police do not release the name of the victim and call the death “suspicious”.

March 25, 2008: Helen White, a teacher at Grouard Northland School, dies in a car crash near Puerto Vallarta.

March 25, 2012: The visiting Falher Pirates win their third NPHL title after defeating the Grande Prairie Athletics 3-2 in overtime on a goal from Steve Reade.

This Day in World History – March 25, 2020

31 – 1st Easter, according to calendar-maker Dionysius Exiguus.

1609 – Henry Hudson embarks on exploration to find a passage to Asia.

1655 – Christiaan Huygens discovers Titan [Saturn’s largest satellite].

1669 – Mount Etna in Sicily erupts, destroying Nicolosi, killing 20,000.

1807 – British Parliament abolishes slave trade throughout British Empire.

1857 – Frederick Laggenheim takes 1st photo of a solar eclipse.

1882 – 1st demonstration of pancake making, held New York.

1896 – Modern Olympics began in Athens, Greece.

1902 – Irving W. Colburn patents sheet glass drawing machine.

1915 – 1st submarine disaster occurs; a US F-4 sank off Hawaii, killing 21.

1917 – Canadian ace Billy Bishop claims his first victim.

1919 – League of Nations becomes a reality at Paris Peace Conference.

1937 – Washington Daily News 1st US newspaper with perfumed advertising.

1939 – Billboard Magazine introduces hillbilly [country] music chart.

1954 – RCA manufactures 1st colour TV set; cost is $1,000.

1960 – 1st guided missile launched from nuclear powered sub.

1961 – Sputnik 10 carries a dog into Earth orbit; later recovered.

1967 – The Turtle’s “Happy Together” goes #1.

1970 – Concorde makes its 1st supersonic flight at 700 mph.

1972 – Bobby Hull becomes the 2nd NHLer to score 600 goals.

1982 – Wayne Gretzky becomes 1st NHL to score 200 points in a season.

1986 – Kurt Browning [Canada] becomes 1st skater to land a quadruple jump.

2017 – Largest banana split ever, 8,040 metres long.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 25, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could make a trip to the library today, as you may need to track down some intellectual, spiritual, or practical information required for a task or project you’re working on. You may find yourself spending more time there than you’d originally planned, as you might discover facts or ideas that open up fascinating new trains of thought. If your time is limited, keep track of the hour. If not, have fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your intuition has been steadily increasing over the past few months, and today it could operate at a particularly high level. More than one premonition may come to you, and you’ll probably find yourself picking up more frequently on the thoughts and feelings of others. If you’re into the arts, inspiration may come that you should definitely make use of. Don’t worry about what’s practical. Think of inspiration as an assignment from the universe!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Assessment of others’ ideas may be a main focus today. Group activities could require your intellectual input. A friend could come to you with an idea for a project of some kind. Writing or speaking may be involved in some way. Your friend isn’t in a very practical frame of mind, so don’t be surprised if the ideas don’t seem very workable right now. Don’t be discouraging, however. Your friend may surprise you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Professional interests are definitely served by your intuition and fertile imagination today. Writing, speaking, or the dramatic arts could be involved. If your career involves communication in any form, expect to capture the interest of a lot of people now. Positive career changes are in the wind, although they may not be apparent to you just yet. This isn’t the time to worry about the future. For now, let your imagination guide you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mind is probably taking a mystical turn. This is a great day to study spiritual or metaphysical concepts or expand your knowledge of fields like astrology, numerology, or the other occult sciences. Books and lectures may come to your attention, and discussions with friends who share your interests should set your mind going. Don’t let today pass you by. Expand your mind.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Dreams or visions could bring sudden and exciting insights with regard to career issues. These dreams could steer you toward books, websites, and other sources of information that can provide further guidance that could well prove invaluable. The source of your insights may be rather unorthodox, but don’t write them off because of that. Think of them as messages from your higher self and make the most of them.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re apt to be especially attuned to the thoughts and feelings of partners at this time. In fact, you might find yourself picking up so much that it’s a bit overwhelming. Nonetheless, it is an advantage. You’ll probably know instinctively what those around you want, and this new sensitivity should definitely score you some points with business and romantic partners alike. Don’t be afraid to make use of it. That’s what it’s there for.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Work on projects that require imagination and sensitivity could well take up a lot of your time today. Some in-depth research may be involved. The work might require a lot of energy and concentration, perhaps more than you expected, but you should be more than satisfied with the results in the end. Just make sure to take breaks, and don’t forget to eat. You’ll need the fuel, after all!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Words of love, perhaps of a very idealistic nature, could be exchanged today between you and a romantic partner. One of you could even write a song or poem for the other. This can be a very healing and transformative experience, and could therefore make both of you feel very good. The only downside is that you could well view each other through rose-coloured glasses. Remember you’re both human! Enjoy your day!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Study of intellectual or spiritual subjects that particularly interest you could keep you at home for much of the day. More than one visitor might drop by in order to discuss these matters, perhaps bringing a few books. Discussions could take on an imaginative, idealistic, and even mystical level, which could prove inspiring for all involved. Take notes, because you’ll want to be sure and remember these conversations.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Intuition enhances communications of all kinds today. If you’ve been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day to get started. Your mind is particularly expansive, and your imagination is working at a very high level. Insights that might not normally come to you add new depth and dimension to your writing, whether a poem, novel, article, or letter to a friend. Make the most of it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Imagination combines with intellectual abilities to enable you to make some creative changes to your home. This could be something minor, such as purchasing plants, or a major project, such as remodeling or redecorating. Whatever you choose to do, you’re likely to channel a lot of your energy into it right now in order to produce results that you and the other members of your household can be happy with. Have fun!