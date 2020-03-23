Today in High Prairie – March 24, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 24, 2020

March 24 – Town of HP meeting in council chambers at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 24, 2020

Rene Gariepy

Sean Boisson

Ron Keshen

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 24, 2020

Justin Courtoreille

Owen Saitz

Shaylynn Chalifoux

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 24, 2020

1733 – Joseph Priestley, Discovered oxygen

1874 – Harry Houdini, Famous escape artist

1887 – “Fatty” Arbuckle, Keystone comedies actor

1890 – John Rock, Developed 1st birth control pill

1906 – John Swayze, Hindenburg newscaster

1909 – Clyde Barrow, Bank robber: Bonnie’s partner

1911 – Joseph Barbera, Flintstone co-creator

1915 – Gorgeous George, American pro wrestler

1924 – Norman Fell, Three’s Company actor

1930 – Kenneth Nelson, Aldrich Family actor

1930 – Steve McQueen, The Great Escape actor

1936 – David Suzuki, Canadian environmentalist

1946 – Kitty O’Neil, Bionic Woman stuntwoman

1949 – Steve Lang, April Wine rocker

1951 – Tommy Hilfiger, US fashion designer

1960 – Kelly LeBrock, Weird Science actress

1968 – The Undertaker, US pro wrestler

1973 – Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory actor

This Day in Local History – March 24, 2020

March 24, 1963: The William Card Ltd. Garage at Kinuso is destroyed by fire. The fire is believed to have started from a spark from a welding torch.

March 24, 1966: A TV booster is installed at Grouard improving TV reception.

March 24, 1971: South Peace News reports that Dave Neville is elected as the first president of the Smoky River Ski Club.

March 24, 1982: South Peace News reports Grandee Construction of Grande Prairie is awarded the $2.558 million tender for the new Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

March 24, 1984: A Bellanca Citabria airplane burns at the High Prairie Airport after it was being heated with a propane torch and caught fire.

March 24, 1985: A team from Hokkaido, Japan defeats the High Prairie Regals 8-2 in an exhibition game.

March 24, 1993: South Peace News reports a shigellosis outbreak occurs at Peerless Lake. Several children are hospitalized.

March 24, 1999: South Peace News reports Ashton Mining finds more diamonds north of Red Earth Creek.

March 24, 2011: The Kisemanito Centre in Grouard is destroyed by fire. The accidental fire starts in the chimney.

March 24, 2004: The Alberta government announces all communities in Alberta under 5,000 population will not pay for policing.

March 24, 2005: The visiting Horse Lake Thunder wins their second straight NPHL title by blasting the High Prairie Regals 13-2. The game ties for the second most lopsided loss in NHL Finals history.

March 24, 2010: The Grande Prairie Athletics win their first NPHL title after defeating the Lakeland Eagles 6-3 in the fifth and deciding game in Grande Prairie.

March 24, 2012: The High Prairie Elks and Royal Purple celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the Elks, the 100th anniversary of the Royal Purple, the 75th anniversary of the High Prairie Elks and the 70th anniversary of the High Prairie Royal Purple.

March 24, 2014: Mark “Nibs” Cuthbert passes away at the age of 89 years. A long-time farmer, he also worked at the Sports Palace for many years and was a long-time Royal Canadian Legion member.

March 24, 2017: Margaret Ruth Pratt passes away at the age of 88 years at the High Prairie Health Complex. She was long-time community booster and long-time Royal Purple member, Women’s Institute member, and High Prairie Figure Skating Club member.

This Day in World History – March 24, 2020

1603 – English and Scottish crowns joined.

1837 – Canada gives its black citizens the right to vote.

1882 – Tubercle bacillus which causes tuberculosis discovered.

1924 – Greece becomes a republic.

1936 – Detroit beats Montreal 1-0 in NHL’s longest game: 176 minutes.

1944 – 76 Allied officers escape Stalag Luft 3: “The Great Escape”.

1945 – Operation Varsity: largest one-day airborne operation of all time.

1955 – 1st seagoing oil drill rig placed in service.

1958 – Elvis Presley joins the army.

1962 – Welterweight boxing title fight: 1st use of TV slow motion replay.

1965 – US Ranger 9 strikes moon, 10 miles NE of crater Alphonsus.

1972 – Great Britain imposes direct rule over Northern Ireland.

1976 – Argentine Prez Isabel Perón is deposed in a military coup.

1989 – Worst US oil spill, Exxon Valdez spills 11.3 mil gallons off Alaska.

1999 – Kosovo War: NATO commences air bombardment against Yugoslavia.

2016 – Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadži found guilty of genocide.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 24, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Are you feeling a little under the weather? You may have been burning the candle at both ends. The obvious tip would be to slow down, but you might feel it isn’t possible now. Get as much rest as you can and be sure to eat right. Ask for help if urgent work needs to be done. That way it will get done quickly qiven if your energy level isn’t up to snuff.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A long-anticipated visit from a close friend or love partner may have to be postponed. This could be rather disheartening. You may fear the postponement implies the visit will never happen, but this isn’t the case. Your friend has probably run into a few snags that need to be straightened out. Be patient and hang in there. All should work out as you want, albeit a bit later!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Career matters may be put on hold today, as important communications you’re expecting fail to come on time. As you’re anxious to conclude the matters involved, you could make yourself crazy with frustration. Don’t do this. Find something else to do while you’re waiting and the time will pass more quickly. You’ll get something done besides. Your primary concern will be resolved, just not when you’d hoped. Be patient!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Short trips in your neighbourhood may be rendered nearly impossible today by factors above and beyond your control, such as traffic, construction, or both. If you have errands to run, put them off. If you can, walk or ride a bicycle. If you must go in the car, however, make sure you have your favourite music with you so you can do something while waiting in traffic. Otherwise, you’ll go crazy with boredom.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This isn’t the day to take care of paperwork, particularly if it involves money. Your mental processes are slower than usual, and you may find you’re easily distracted. Your mood won’t be all that great either, so it might be a good idea to wait a few days before tackling tasks like this. If the work is urgent, ask for help. You’ll be able to stay more focused if you do.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Communication with partners is likely to be poor to nonexistent today. This isn’t the time to enter into contract negotiations or other discussions that could affect your future in a major way. The prevailing mood is down, so whatever you decide today is apt to reflect that mood. It might be best to wait a few days until everyone is in a more positive frame of mind. Hang in there!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Whatever work you do today could go more slowly than usual, as you’re apt to be a bit distracted. You may be preoccupied with the past, especially with feelings and events you thought you’d long forgotten that affect your mood in various ways. This might be a good day to concentrate on routine tasks you can do automatically, if possible. That way you’ll be as productive as always.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Phone calls and e-mails between you and your friends may get misplaced or otherwise go astray. A little patience is called for when trying to reach anyone at this time, especially if modern technology is involved. If a matter is urgent, it might be best to do the old-fashioned thing and actually go see the person in question. That’s the only way to ensure reaching anyone right now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Delays and frustrations could plague you throughout the day, especially regarding communications. A young visitor you’re expecting at your home today could be delayed in some way and might not be able to call and let you know. Don’t waste any time worrying. Your friend is probably safe and will eventually turn up. Congested traffic and other unforeseen annoyances are probably to blame. Hang in there.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you’ve been thinking about taking a trip, this isn’t the day to make plans. Whatever you learn today about airline schedules or hotels may not reflect the situation as it really is. If you wait a few days, things should go far more smoothly. If you already have plans to leave, expect some delays. Don’t let them put you in a gloomy state of mind! Make up your mind to have fun!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A letter or phone call regarding money you may be expecting may still not come today. This could put you in a panic and cause you to want to phone those responsible to see what’s going on. Don’t be surprised if you end up playing phone tag. This just isn’t a good day for any sort of communication. Your call will come. Just hang in there for a day or two more.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An invitation to a social event could come today, and you probably won’t want to go. The people involved may not have anything in common with you, and you’ll probably feel the event will be tedious and boring. Nonetheless, there may be business factors involved that could have you thinking you should go anyway. How urgent is the business? How important are the contacts? Think about it before you accept or decline.