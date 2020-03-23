Today in High Prairie – March 23, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 23, 2020

March 23 – Shuffleboard at HP Golden Age Centre at 7 p.m.

March 23 – Grouard-PR Trail Net AGM at Pleasantview Lodge at 7 p.m.

March 23 – Triangle PTA AGM at the Triangle Hall at 7 p.m.

NOTE: All events subject to cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 23, 2020

Caley Taylor

Dallas Fells

Danny Delorme

Eric Lund

Mitchell Rose

Jacob Pratt

Tony Cifranic

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 23, 2020

Avery Olsen

Brayden Ames

Cassidy Norris

Jamie Courtoreille

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 23, 2020

1887 – Felix Yussupov, Rasputin co-assassin

1902 – Philip Ober, I Dream of Jeannie actor

1905 – Joan Crawford, American actress

1910 – Akira Kurosawa, “Asian of the Century”

1929 – Roger Bannister, 1st to run 4-minute mile

1947 – Terry Alexander, One Life to Live actor

1949 – Ric Ocasek, The Cars rocker

1953 – Chaka Khan, American singer

1990 – Eugenie, Princess of York

This Day in Local History – March 23, 2020

March 23, 1914: The population of Grouard reaches 1,418 or more than double the previous year.

March 23, 1915: The Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society changes its name to the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

March 23, 1963: The Peace River Stampeders win the first of their record seven straight NPHL titles with a 5-1 win over High Prairie.

March 23, 1969: Glen Quist is named King Trapper and Gail Gibson Trapper’s Festival Queen at the annual High Prairie celebration.

March 23, 1979: Alberta Premier Peter Lougheed appoints High Prairie’s Larry Shaben as Minister of Utilities and Telephones.

March 23, 1987: Work begins on the $15 million fertilizer plant at Kathleen.

March 23, 1988: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Hospital is one of three in the province to not yet disband its abortion committee.

March 23, 1992: The office of South Peace News’ sister newspaper, the Falher Smoky River Express, burns.

March 23, 2005: South Peace News features High Prairie’s Michelle Sandquist, who went to Sri Lanka to help tsunami victims.

March 23, 2006: High Prairie town council announces a deal between them and H.P. Farm Supply that will pave the way for Extra Foods to build in High Prairie. An Extra Foods official says, however, that specific details have yet to be completed.

March 23, 2007: The Lakeland Eagle lose Game 7 of the NPHL final 7-5 at Peace River to the Stampeders. Eagles’ forward James Tallman wins the playoff scoring race with 17-17-34 points.

March 23, 2008: Mary Basarab, a former long-time resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 92 years.

March 23, 2008: High Prairie’s Gwen McLachlan dies of cancer at the age of 56 years. The long-time High Prairie resident and manager at Pleasantview Lodge was also an avid supporter of culture and Communities in Bloom.

March 23, 2009: The community of Faust holds a farewell supper for Const. Brent Dobinson and Jason Marsden, who are both selected for the RCMP Musical Ride.

March 23, 2011: High Prairie town council gives approval for a new gift ship to Erica Stewart. The store eventually opens under the name of A Few of Your Favorite Things.

March 23, 2015: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association agrees to donate $12,251.47 each to three community groups after being ordered to disperse money earned from casinos. They include the High Prairie Legion, High Prairie Royal Purple, and High Prairie Fire and Rescue Society.

March 23, 2016: South Peace News publishes the obituary of Ida Janhsen. She was 85 and worked many years at the High Prairie Hospital in the laundry and housekeeping departments.

March 23, 2016: South Peace News features Leo Arcand, a Driftpile man whose art was purchased by the Government of Canada and given as a gift to American President Barack Obama.

March 23, 2016: Peavine’s Wyatt Noskey returns to the settlement with the Ernie Love Trophy, given to the leading scorer in the AJHL. Noskey recorded 29-54-83 points with the Olds Grizzlies.

March 23, 2017: David Shmyr and Lori Chalifoux catch a 33-pound, four-ounce pike at Snipe Lake.

This Day in World History – March 23, 2020

1066 – 18th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1775 – Patrick Henry “Give me liberty or give me death” speech.

1794 – Josiah Pierson patents a “cold-header” [rivet] machine.

1839 – 1st recorded use of “OK” in Boston Morning Post.

1840 – Draper takes 1st successful photo of the moon.

1857 – Elisha Otis installs his 1st elevator in New York City.

1858 – Streetcar patented.

1880 – Flour rolling mill patented.

1881 – Boers & Britain sign peace accord; end 1st Boer war.

1903 – Wright brothers 1st file a patent for a flying machine.

1933 – German Reichstag grants Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.

1944 – RAF gunner Nicholas Alkemade falls 5,500 metres out of a plane, lives.

1945 – Battle of Okinawa: largest battle of Pacific War in World War II.

1945 – The Swallow Sidecar Company agrees to change name to Jaguar.

1948 – John Cunningham sets world altitude record: 54,492 feet.

1956 – Pakistan proclaimed an Islamic republic in Commonwealth.

1957 – US army sells last homing pigeons.

1966 – 1st official meeting after 400 years of Catholic & Anglican Church.

1972 – Evel Knievel breaks 93 bones after successful daredevil stunt.

1983 – US President Ronald Reagan introduces “Star Wars”.

1989 – Utah scientists claim they have produced fusion at room temperature.

1994 – Wayne Gretzky sets NHL record with 802 goals scored.

2001 – Russian Mir space station is disposed, breaks up in atmosphere.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 23, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The study of psychology might be especially appealing today. Some new discoveries you may have heard about in the media could have piqued your interest and might propel you to the library to find books on the subject. This is a good time to pursue this. Your mind is in the right space to understand it, and it could shed a lot of light on those around you, including you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Occult sciences, such as alchemy, phrenology, and astrology, could be singing their siren song to you. You like to think of yourself as down to Earth and realistic, but today you could find so-called unrealistic fields of knowledge irresistible. You’ll also have a special gift for them right now. Read up on the subject and give it a try. You might be surprised at what you discover.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A group activity could lead to discussions of famous unsolved mysteries. Jack the Ripper, the Black Dahlia, the truth about O.J. Simpson, and other intriguing problems might capture the interest of everyone present, and might lead to some animated debates over possible solutions. You might want to make mental notes of the ideas everyone comes up with. Each possible solution could tell you a lot about the person proposing it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A young colleague could leave your place of employment under strange circumstances, and this could come as a shock to you. You may have been quite fond of this person, and find yourself wondering about the truth behind the departure. Gossip may buzz, but don’t pay any attention to it. Chances are it’s a health problem, but no one, including your colleague, feels comfortable discussing it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Spiritual occurrences could lead to a very powerful healing experience. Repressed past traumas could come to the surface and be processed and released. This could leave you feeling rather dazed, as this purging could open a gap in your psyche. Don’t worry; eventually it will fill with new knowledge and insights instead of psychic garbage! For now, take a walk. It will clear your head and help you deal with it all.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do you like detective stories? If so, you may find them useful today as you play the role of Sherlock Holmes. A missing object, intellectual problem, or mystery of some kind could have you curious enough to search for the truth. This is a good way to train your powers of observation, although intuition will probably play a strong role in your success. Go to it, and have fun!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A business or romantic partner may seem a bit preoccupied with some very serious matters today, and not be likely to share them with you. Asking to talk about it won’t work, so you’ll probably end up depending on your intuition. Your friend is probably concerned with the health of a family member who may need surgery. Don’t feel excluded. Your friend will talk when the time is right. Be patient!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some rather extensive and annoying paperwork might need to be dealt with. It will probably require all your attention, so if you can, take care of it first thing in the morning when you’re still fresh. This might be a contract or it could be an insurance policy or something else full of unintelligible jargon. Don’t be afraid to ask someone familiar with it to explain the language to you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A fascinating article you read in the newspaper could inspire you to try to create a mystery story of your own. Today your mind is perfectly suited to devising plot twists and interesting but complex characters. You could tell the story to children, or you might even decide to turn it into a novel. Jot down your ideas and look at them again tomorrow. If you want to continue, then go for it!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An important lost object, perhaps a paper of some kind, could command the attention of your entire household. This could prove frustrating at first, because you will know it has to be somewhere in the house, but you can’t find it anywhere! The item may reappear just as you’ve given up on it, in a place you never would have imagined! Tip: it’s probably hidden among other objects.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Someone or something has disappeared. Gossip could spread like wildfire as everyone imagines the worst. Listening to rumours probably doesn’t appeal to your sense of fairness; nonetheless, you’re wondering, too. Your comrades will probably experience a mixture of relief and disappointment when this person/thing turns up. Mystery

[mostly]

solved!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could have some paperwork to do today, which could make a big difference to your financial future. This could be a contract, settlement, or agreement of some kind. Whatever it is, you may need to seek some assistance before you execute it. The language might be difficult to understand, and some of the clauses might not feel right to you. This can be frustrating, but it’s important to do it today.