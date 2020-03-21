Today in High Prairie – March 22, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 22, 2020

Attend the church of your choice.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

NOTE: All events subject to cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 22, 2020

Ryan Gardner

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 22, 2020

Blake Lodge

Eva Nichole Klyne

Sid Cook

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 22, 2020

1799 – F.W.A. Argelander, Cataloguer of 324,188 stars

1887 – Chico Marx, Marx Brothers comedian

1908 – Louis L’Amour, US Western author

1912 – Karl Malden, Streetcar Named Desire actor

1920 – Werner Klemperer, Hogan’s Heroes actor

1930 – Pat Robertson, Televangelist

1931 – William Shatner, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk

1947 – Patrick Olive, Hot Chocolate percussionist

1948 – Wolf Blitzer, US television journalist

1952 – Bob Costas, US sportscaster

1972 – Elvis Stojko, Canadian figure skater

1976 – Kellie Williams, Family Matters actress

1976 – Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde actress

2233 – James T. Kirk, USS Enterprise captain

This Day in Local History – March 22, 2020

March 22, 1938: Jasper Moore is the first postmaster as the Salt Prairie post office opens.

March 22, 1967: Chuck Kerr scores in overtime to give the Peace River Stampeders a 4-3 win over the Fairview Elks and the Victory Cup for winning the NPHL title.

March 22, 1968: Dennis Knutson is elected president at the first meeting of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association.

March 22, 1970: The Lesser Slave Development Association meets in Faust to discuss how to spend $20 million in an industrial incentive program. The Slave Lake, Whitecourt and McLennan areas were said to have the highest rate of unemployment in Canada.

March 22, 1979: Marshall Wells hardware store re-opens in High Prairie.

March 22, 1984: Steven Matthews scores two goals as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 6-3 and sweep the NPHL final in four straight games.

March 22, 1987: About 90 snowmobile machines turn out for the Pro-Am Snow Drag held in Faust.

March 22, 1991: Canada Post closes its post office in Faust after 61 years of service.

March 22, 1996: A fire destroys the Kinuso Central gas station.

March 22, 2010: Trying to get the No Frills store in High Prairie is officially taken off economic development officer Brian Holmberg’s “to do list” by the economic development committee.

March 22, 2014: Margaret Boytinck passes away in St. Albert at the age of 100 years. Margaret and her husband, Carl, built and operated the Boyt Store in High Prairie.

March 22, 2014: The Spirit River Rangers win their eighth NPHL title after sweeping the Falher Pirates in the final, including a 3-1 win at Falher in the clinching game.

March 22, 2015: The High Prairie Peewee Blades win the Alberta Peewee C Provincial title after winning four straight games in Tofield. They defeat Westlock in the final 3-2.

March 22, 2018: Marczyk Stake and Lath is awarded the 2018 Metis Nation of Alberta Entrepreneur-of-the-Year award for Region 5.

March 22-25, 2018: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires win gold medals at the Alberta Midget B Provincials in Wetaskiwin. The club wins six straight games to win the title, including a 4-2 win over Barrhead in the final.

This Day in World History – March 22, 2020

1784 – The Emerald Buddha is moved to its current place in Thailand.

1829 – Britain, France and Russia establish the borders of Greece.

1895 – Auguste & Louis Lumiere show their 1st movie to an invited audience.

1896 – Charilaos Vasilakos of Greece wins 1st modern marathon in 3:18.

1903 – Niagara Falls runs out of water because of a drought.

1917 – USA is 1st nation to recognize the new government of Russia.

1941 – Grand Coulee Dam in Washington goes into operation.

1954 – World’s largest shopping mall opens in Michigan.

1960 – 1st patent for lasers granted.

1965 – US confirms its troops used chemical warfare against the Vietcong.

1975 – Walt Disney World Shopping Village opens.

1977 – Indira Gandhi resigns as PM of India.

1979 – NHL votes to accept Oilers, Jets, Nordiques & Whalers.

1986 – Canadian Trevor Berbick wins heavyweight boxing title.

1990 – Anchorage jury finds Capt. Hazelwood not guilty of Valdez oil spill.

1997 – Comet Hale-Bopp’s closest approach to Earth [1.315 AU].

2006 – BC Ferries’ M/V Queen of the North runs aground and sinks.

2009 – Mount Redoubt, a volcano in Alaska, begins erupting.

2014 – Guinea confirms Ebola outbreak has already killed 59 people.

2017 – Arctic records its lowest ever winter ice cover.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 22, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A lot of paperwork, perhaps involving contracts, could lead to financial gain on the job. You could make or save some money for your employer, which could prove important. Expect some sort of acknowledgement or recognition for your efforts from superiors, which could lead to advancement or a possible raise. However, there may be some delay with regard to the latter. Don’t expect it right away.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might want to put your innate business sense into making a success of a pet project of your own. This is a good idea, because all signs indicate that whatever you begin today, whether it’s for your employer or yourself, could well lead to success. You could, however, find yourself spending a little more money than you would normally care to. Don’t hold yourself back, but be careful!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – New discoveries that capture your imagination could find you spending most of your day sequestered in your home and learning as much as you can. All indications are that you aren’t going to want to do much else, but it’s important to remember to take breaks and get a little exercise throughout the day. Moving the body and shaking out the kinks in your muscles can get your mind going as well.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may have plans to get together with friends, and you’re probably looking forward to it. However, delays could get in the way, although you aren’t likely to let them stop you. Your concentration and perseverance are both higher than usual, so it isn’t likely you’ll give up on anything you start today. Therefore, this is a good day to either begin or continue projects that mean a lot to you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your hard work on the job may appear to be finally paying off, as all signs indicate that a raise, promotion, or other form of advancement is coming your way. Your ambition and concentration have led and will continue to lead to significant accomplishment, which isn’t likely to escape the notice of those above you in the hierarchy. Draw satisfaction from your achievements and continue as you are.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Studying in solitude may appeal to you today. A new interest has captured your imagination, so you may decide to sequester yourself at home or in the library to learn about it. Your concentration is high, as is your perseverance, so anything you begin today is likely to succeed. The downside is you might strain your eyes or give yourself headaches trying to accomplish too much at once. Pace yourself.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Memories welling up today could trigger a desire to get in touch with old friends, or relatives you haven’t seen in a long time. Some of these recollections could be bittersweet, bringing pain experienced in the past to the surface once more. Don’t hang on to these ancient grievances. Work them out in your mind and then let them go. You might experience a deep-seated relief. You could even feel a little lightheaded.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Business-oriented social events could take up a lot of your time today. You could either be planning or attending them. If the latter, however, it could well be more than one. You’re feeling especially outgoing at this time, so you should make a good impression and possibly even make a few new friends. However, it’s also important to remember to take some time for yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your innate charm and good manners have brought you good relationships with both co-workers and superiors, and today you might find that this has served you well. Authority figures may seem a little intimidating, but hang on to your self-confidence. Hard work and dedication have also brought you some corporate kudos. Therefore, it’s quite possible that you might hear of forthcoming career advancement. Onward and upward!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Work on your own projects may be very much on your mind today. They could involve studies of some kind or the arts. It’s possible you may be considering innovative ways of earning extra money. All signs indicate that any enterprise begun or continued today is likely to succeed, so go to it. However, it’s important to give whatever you’re working on a lot of thought before presenting it to others.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Long-term investments, especially those involving real estate, could pay off now. If you’ve been thinking of buying or selling a home, this is the time to do it. All signs indicate your patience is likely to bear fruit, so at least one of your longtime goals should bring success right now. Also, if you’ve been considering investing some money in your house, such as remodeling or building an addition, start planning today.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Kicking ideas around with colleagues today could lead to planning social events and bringing important people together in order to ensure cooperation on ambitious projects. You might find yourself in a number of meetings, or spending considerable time on the phone. Your mind is especially business oriented today, so you’ll be operating very efficiently. However, remember the niceties. Express polite interest in those around you even if you don’t feel it.