Today in High Prairie – March 21, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – March 21, 2020

Jamboree at Triangle Hall 15 km west of HP 7-11 p.m.

NOTE: All events subject to cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 21, 2020

Kolby Backs

Susan Singh

Kelly Ann Burgar

Diane Keshen

Eve Keay

Trent Lizee

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 21, 2020

Alyssa Flater

Brent Hill

Leslee Tanasiuk

Sky Dalke

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 21, 2020

1904 – Forrest Mars Sr., Mars bar candymaker

1906 – John D. Rockefeller III, Billionaire philanthropist

1912 – Peter Bull, The African Queen actor

1919 – Lois Collier, Boston Blackie actress

1936 – Ed Broadbent, Canadian NDP politician

1949 – Eddie Money, Singer/guitarist

1950 – Roger Hodgson, Supertramp vocalist

1951 – Russell Thompkins Jr., Stylistics singer

1957 – Sabrina Le Beauf, Crosby Show actress

1960 – Ayrton Senna, Brazilian Formula 1 driver

1961 – Kassie Wesley, One Life to Live actress

1962 – Matthew Broderick, War Games actor

1962 – Rosie O’Donnell, League of Their Own actress

1978 – Kevin Federline, American hip hop artist

This Day in Local History – March 21, 2020

March 21, 1969: The High Prairie Community Choir, under the direction of Dr. Phil Rutter, takes first place at the Grande Prairie Music Festival.

March 21, 1971: High Prairie businessman Larry Shaben is elected president of the Lesser Slave Lake PC Association.

March 21, 1971: Harvey Repp, who did not record a shutout all season, backstops the Peace River Stampeders to a 5-0 win and the NPHL championship over the Manning Comets. The Stamps won their seventh straight title in four straight games.

March 21, 1973: South Peace News reports that the rapeseed crushing plant High Prairie was trying to secure has been awarded to Sexsmith.

March 21, 1984: An eight-car train derailment takes place at McLennan.

March 21, 1987: Owner Albert Mouallem opens the Burger Baron Restaurant in High Prairie.

March 21, 1988: Riverside Plaza mall celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie.

March 21, 1990: Commercial fishermen are fuming after a report is released by Valleyview’s Dr. Darryl Smith urging the Alberta government to buy all of the province’s 2,200 commercial fishing licences.

March 21, 1990: South Peace News reports Brenda Conroy opens the Kozie Kitchen in Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 21, 1997: The High Prairie Inn celebrates its grand opening.

March 21, 2001: Gay Ramsay starts her new job at the High Prairie AADAC office as community addictions services administrator.

March 21, 2002: Former Grouard resident Ken Lamouche, now living in Hinton, receives a Canadian peacekeeping service medal.

March 21, 2009: A celebration is held at the High Prairie Elks Hall at the Stampede Grounds to mark MLA Pearl Calahasen’s 20th anniversary in office.

This Day in World History – March 21, 2020

630 – Byzantine emperor Heraclius restores the True Cross to Jerusalem.

1824 – Fire at Cairo ammunitions dump kills 4,000 horses.

1925 – Tennessee is 1st state to outlaw teaching theory of evolution.

1935 – Persia is officially renamed Iran.

1943 – Assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler fails.

1951 – There are a reported 2,900,000 US soldiers in Korea.

1955 – Brooklyn Bulletin ask Dodger fans not to call their team “Bums”.

1963 – Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay is closed.

1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. begins march from Selma to Montgomery.

1975 – Ethiopia abolishes its monarchy after 3,000 years.

1980 – On TV show “Dallas”, J.R. is shot.

1990 – Namibia becomes independent of South Africa.

1994 – Wayne Gretzky ties Gordie Howe’s NHL record of 801 goals.

1999 – 1st circumnavigation of Earth in a hot air balloon.

2012 – Five former Guatemalan paramilitaries sentenced to 7,710 years.

2013 – European Space Agency reveals universe is 13.82 billion years old.

2018 – China announces control over media: “Voice of China” formed.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 21, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You should feel exhilarated today! You might choose to channel some of this enthusiasm into decorating your home. Your aesthetic sense is sharp, as is your physical energy, so once you set upon a particular course of action, you aren’t likely to abandon it. Family members or others close to you may join you and create an atmosphere of strong companionship. Make an impromptu party of it. Get going, and enjoy yourself!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A lot of warm and loving communications could come your way today. It could be in the form of letters, phone calls, e-mails, or texts. Friends from far away whom you haven’t heard from in a long time could keep you busy catching up on the phone. Relations with family members or a partner are likely to be supportive and intimate today. With this, your appreciation of those in your life may be highlighted.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Good news! It looks as if money is coming your way. Perhaps you’re getting a good bonus, or perhaps you’ve received a good review and will be getting a substantial raise. Hearing about this will definitely boost your mood, and because you’re feeling good, you’ll be especially nice to those around you. They’ll reciprocate in kind. Enjoy your day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might experience, however briefly, the most intense and refined type of spiritual love. Perhaps this is for a friend, child, lover, or maybe for all life forms on the planet. You’re also feeling especially artistic, so if you’ve been planning to make something as a gift, this is the time to do it. All signs bode well for other artistic projects as well. Go to it, and enjoy your day.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might be feeling a very powerful and all-consuming love for everyone around you, and perhaps for all life forms in general. You’re also likely to be feeling romantic, passionate, and anxious for the company of a love partner. Your imagination is flying high, and you could be trying to find a gift for a loved one. You’re also feeling very spiritually inclined.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could feel a lot of fond affection for everyone around you today, even those you normally might find irritating. Co-workers, friends, family, and the special person in your life are likely to be happier for having basked in this glow, and should reciprocate. You’re feeling especially generous, so buying gifts is likely to be on your agenda. Don’t forget to be kind to yourself, too.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Work may seem more like a drag than usual, as today your thoughts are at home with family, friends, and your partner in life. You’re unlikely to concentrate on work, and you might reach for the phone constantly to seek a friendly voice. Images of beautiful objects may dance in your head. Don’t worry about your concentration. It will be back tomorrow!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your natural sensitivity and compassion are given a powerful impetus today by strong feelings of love and affection for everyone around you. Therefore, you’re likely to give and receive a lot of expressions of affection, both overt and subtle. A significant other should feel especially romantic toward you, so relax and let him or her shower you with attention. Children could also prove a powerful source of support.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re a gregarious person by nature, and today you might want to socialize and enjoy yourself. You could be overly concerned with your appearance, possibly because you wish to impress a current or potential romantic partner. Don’t worry; they’ll think you look great. You could receive a lot of attention throughout the evening both from this person and others, which will cement the bonds you feel with all your friends. Enjoy!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may start the day feeling a little insecure about everything going on around you. The increased pressures of work might have strained your nerves a little. However, a lot of love and attention from friends, children, and the special person in your life should have you feeling better about everything in no time. In the evening, relax and watch a video with your mate!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Extra money may come your way today as a reward for work well done. Perhaps you’re getting a substantial bonus, or maybe you’re slated for a significant raise. Either way, Taurus, you’re going to be in pretty good financial shape. You’re going to be feeling very optimistic about your future, and therefore your relations with others will be warm and congenial. Spend the evening celebrating!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may attend a party or other group activity this evening. However, you and the special someone in your life could well leave it early in order to steal some time for intimate conversation together. You should be looking and feeling great and be especially optimistic about your future and the future of your relationships. The future is looking extremely bright to you today.