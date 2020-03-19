Today in High Prairie – March 20, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 20, 2020

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Friday Food Sales at HP Friendship Centre noon-3 p.m.

Quilt Guild meets at St. Andrew’s School at 7 p.m.

HP AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: All events subject to cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 20, 2020

Jarad Savard

Ryan Cox

Melvin Hill

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 20, 2020

Kayla Piercy

Shahla Nygaard

Tyler Halldorson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 20, 2020

1813 – Matthias Keller, German hymm writer

1906 – “Ozzie” Nelson, “Ozzie and Harriet” Show

1918 – Jack Barry, Joker’s Wild host

1912 – Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke Show actor

1931 – Hal Linden, Barney Miller actor

1935 – Ted Bessell, Gomer Pyle actor [Frankie]

1937 – Jerry Reed, Smokey & the Bandit actor

1939 – Brian Mulroney, 18th PM of Canada

1947 – Carl Palmer, Asia drummer

1948 – Bobby Orr, Boston Bruin

1951 – Guy Perry, Motels guitarist/vocalist

1957 – Spike Lee, US film director

1959 – Sting, US pro wrestler

1986 – Ruby Rose, Australian model

This Day in Local History – March 20, 2020

March 20, 1915: The Grouard News reports D.S. Hayden, of High Prairie, ships 2,000 bushels of grain by rail out of the settlement becoming the first farmer to ship grain by rail out of High Prairie.

March 20, 1915: Editor Roy S. Burns severs his relationship with the Grouard News and leaves it in the hands of J.E. Cook. Burns leaves to go farming near McLennan.

March 20, 1954: A crowd of slightly less than 2,000 watches the hometown Fairview Elks defeat the Peace River Stampeders 4-3 to win the first NPHL title and the Victory Cup. The cup does not arrive in time so captain Larry Harmata receives a scroll instead.

March 20, 1969: Joe Turions’ High Prairie farmhouse is destroyed in a fire. The furniture on the ground floor is saved before the building collapses. Damage is estimated at $18,000.

March 20, 1974: The weather office at the Slave Lake Airport reports a record snowfall for the winter of 114.2 inches.

March 20, 1983: Andrew Howard is named the top debater in Alberta in Senior High – Open Class.

March 20, 1989: Progressive Conservative Pearl Calahasen is elected MLA for Lesser Slave Lake. She is the first woman and first Metis to represent the area.

March 20, 1998: The Town of High Prairie officially suspends dissolution talks with the M.D. of Big Lakes.

March 20, 2004: High Prairie town council decides to not enter the 2004 WinterLights competition. Later, after they hear local resident Yvonne Hendry wins a photo contest, they decide to enter.

March 20, 2016: The High Prairie Sunstone Energy Bantam C team wins Provincials on home ice after defeating Vermilion 6-3 in the final. Previous wins in round-robin play were 8-1 over Airdrie, 9-3 over Vermilion and 7-2 over Blackfalds. They crushed Fairview 8-0 in the semi-final.

This Day in World History – March 20, 2020

141 – 6th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1345 – Saturn, Jupiter and Mars conjunction occurs.

1616 – Walter Raleigh released from Tower of London to seek gold in Guyana.

1800 – Alessandro Volta reports his discovery of the electric battery.

1815 – Napoleon enters Paris after escape from Elba, begins 100-day rule.

1852 – Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” is published.

1868 – Jesse James Gang robs bank in Russellville, Kentucky, of $14,000.

1890 – German Emperor Wilhelm II fires chancellor Otto von Bismarck.

1930 – Kentucky Fried Chicken founded by Colonel Harland Sanders.

1933 – Dachau, the 1st Nazi concentration camp, is completed.

1934 – Rudolf Kuhnold demonstrates radar in Kiel Germany.

1944 – Mount Vesuvius in Italy erupts.

1947 – 180 tonne blue whale [record] caught in South Atlantic.

1976 – Patricia Hearst convicted of armed robbery.

1977 – Premier Indira Gandhi loses election in India.

1980 – The Mi Amigo ship containing England’s pirate radio Caroline sinks.

1981 – Argentine ex-president Isabel Peron sentenced to 8 years.

1985 – Libby Riddles is 1st woman to win Iditarod Trail Dog Sled Race.

1991 – Court awards Peggy Lee $3 million in suit against Disney.

1991 – US forgives $2 billion in loans to Poland.

1992 – Janice Pennington is awarded $1.3M for accident on Price is Right.

1992 – Noriega’s wife Felicidad arrested for stealing buttons from dresses.

1996 – UK admits humans can catch Mad Cow Disease.

2001 – Petrobras 36 Oil Platform, world’s largest oil rig, sinks.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 20, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This will be a good day for you! You should be feeling happy, excited, enthusiastic, and optimistic about the future. Relations with family, friends, and neighbours are likely to be warm and congenial. Today could involve a lot of time on the phone or out running errands. Expect a surprise encounter with someone you haven’t seen in a long time. You’ll spend some time reminiscing and catching up.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A rush of humanitarian spirit and a desire to do some real good might find you looking into various charities in order to find those you might want to help. However, money could be flowing out for other purposes a bit too quickly for your tastes. It perhaps would be best to find one group that suits you and give only to that one. Save other worthy causes for another time.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You, along with a significant other in your life, could be very busy trying to make time to see each other today. Later, when you’re finally alone, your phone could be ringing nonstop, further intruding upon your time together. Don’t be afraid to turn it off! If a call is particularly important, they’ll call again later.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you could be faced with a bunch of people from out of town you’ve never met before. You’re likely to find this exciting and stimulating, but you could also feel a bit flustered. You might also not be at your most outgoing right now. This could be a better day to listen than to try to talk. Sometimes that impresses people more than anything you might say.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Travel and adventure are on your mind. You could be daydreaming about flying to exotic places and doing unusual things, such as touring the ancient sights of India or going on safari in Kenya. Such dreams are possible, so you might want to look into it. You also might want to learn about exciting fields of interest, so this is a good day to sign up for a class or workshop.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It may not be easy for you to convince someone today. No matter how profound your idea or how convincing your explanations, the other person just isn’t ready to believe it yet. Don’t be pushy. Maybe this person needs to sleep on it for a couple of nights, or maybe they just need to do their own research. Be patient and focus on other things in the meantime!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A trip by air could be very much on your mind today. Perhaps you’re planning a vacation with your family or a romantic partner. You could well be caught up in the excitement that seems to be the driving emotion today. Friends could offer advice, but you aren’t in the space to accept it, as your self-confidence is high. Expect to spend the evening in the congenial company of friends.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’ve got a lot on your mind right now, and others might be interpreting your quiet behaviour as your being aloof. Go right ahead and let them think whatever they want. You’ve got some real issues to think through, and decisions with important consequences to come up with. You’ll be able to smooth their ruffled feathers later. Right now, just focus on taking care of yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A number of invitations to social events could come your way today, some from people you really don’t know well. Don’t pass them up, however. You could make some fortunate contacts or even some new friends at these parties. You enjoy being around people, but today you might find it a bit tedious. Your heart is with your family. You’re probably looking forward to being at home and cuddling with a romantic partner.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Visitors could come to your home tonight, possibly for an informal get-together of some kind. Dear friends might be involved in some way. You’re likely to be very busy during the day, perhaps tying up loose ends. Your mind is probably going a thousand miles an hour, so you’ll need to wind down before going to bed tonight. You don’t want to lose any sleep.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may appear to have your head in the clouds today. The truth is, you’ve got a lot of important things on your mind. Others might be offended or even amused at your distance. Try not to worry about this too much. You need to take care of resolving those problems you’ve been ruminating on before worrying about everyone else’s reaction.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might feel that money is flowing out of your bank account all too quickly lately, and this might be a cause of worry for you. You could feel you’ve spent too much on decorations for your home or on entertaining family and friends. Don’t worry! You’ll make up for it, and besides, you can’t take it with you, you know. Watch your spending, Gemini, but don’t turn into a miser.