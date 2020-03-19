Today in High Prairie – March 19, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 19, 2020

March 19 – First day of spring!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 19, 2020

Kody Roy

Luc Portelance

Norma Redmond

Gwen Cuthbert

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 19, 2020

Cassidy Connell

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 19, 2020

1813 – David Livingstone, Scottish explorer

1848 – Wyatt Earp, American sheriff [OK Corral]

1905 – Albert Speer, German architect, Nazi leader

1914 – Fred Clark, Burns & Allen actor

1916 – Irving Wallace, People’s Almanac author

1923 – Henry Morgentaler, Canadian gynecologist

1936 – Ursula Andress, Swiss sex symbol

1944 – Sirhan Sirhan, Palestinian-born assassin

1946 – Paul Atkinson, The Zombies guitarist

1946 – Ruth Pointer, Pointer Sisters singer

1947 – Glenn Close, Fatal Attraction actress

1955 – Bruce Willis, Die Hard actor

1959 – Shelley Burch, One Life to Live actress

This Day in Local History – March 19, 2020

March 19, 1969: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Air Cades win the Milt Connery trophy after defeating Peace River. The competition involves any sports or rifle competition.

March 19, 1973: Archbishop Legare is installed at a ceremony at Saint John Baptist Cathedral in McLennan.

March 19, 1977: The Peace Winter Games conclude in High Prairie.

March 19, 1978: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 7-5 in overtime and advance to the NPHL final against the Fairview Elks.

March 19, 1994: The Prairie River [High Prairie] Raiders boy’s basketball team defeats St. Joe’s of Grande Prairie 52-41 in the final in Peace River to give PRJH their first-ever zone title.

March 19, 2006: Avery Jones, a popular St. Andrew’s School student, dies after an accident at the age of 16 years.

March 19, 2011: The visiting Spirit River Rangers win their sixth NPHL title as Jordan Hack’s triple OT goal gives them a 4-3 win at Falher to win the series 4-1.

March 19, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi’s house catches fire causing major smoke damage.

March 19, 2016: A High Prairie home owned by Ed Podollan is destroyed by fire.

March 19, 2016: Jodi Sware holds an open house at the High Prairie and District Museum to celebrate her new book “Wisdom of Our Elders”.

This Day in World History – March 19, 2020

1279 – Mongolian win at naval Battle of Yamen ends Song Dynasty in China.

1831 – 1st US bank robbery, the City Bank in New York robbed of $245,000.

1883 – Jan Matzeliger invents 1st machine to manufacture entire shoes.

1885 – Louis Riel returns to Canada, proclaims provisional government.

1911 – 1st International Women’s Day.

1915 – Pluto photographed for 1st time [although unknown at the time].

1928 – “Amos & Andy” debuts on WMAQ Chicago.

1931 – Nevada legalizes gambling.

1932 – The Sydney Harbour Bridge opens.

1937 – Astronomer Fritz Zwicky coins the term “supernova”.

1938 – Toronto Maple Leafs score 8 goals in 5 minutes.

1943 – Airship Canadian Star torpedoed and sinks.

1943 – Frank Nitti, Chicago Outfit Boss after Al Capone, commits suicide.

1954 – 1st rocket-driven sled on rails tested in Alamogordo, NM.

1958 – Britain’s 1st planetarium opens at Madame Tussaud’s, London.

1971 – Philadelphia 76ers outscore Cincinnati Royals 90-8 in 1 half.

1981 – 2 workers killed in space shuttle Columbia accident.

1984 – American sitcom “Kate & Allie” premieres on CBS-TV.

1987 – US televangelist Jim Bakker resigns amid rape accusation.

1990 – 1st world ice hockey tournament for women held at Ottawa.

1994 – Largest omelette [1,383sq ft] made with 160,000 eggs in Japan.

2003 – American/British-led coalition invade Iraq, without UN support.

2008 – Cosmic burst – farthest object visible to the naked eye – observed.

2012 – Wendy’s overtakes Burger King, becomes 2nd biggest hamburger chain.

2018 – World’s last male northern white rhino, 45 year old Sudan, dies.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 19, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might try to continue or complete a creative project of some kind, but your imagination just isn’t working the way it normally does. Also, overindulgence from last night could have you feeling a bit sluggish, which doesn’t help the situation. Put your work aside before you give up on it completely. This is only a temporary situation. Your mind should be back to normal tomorrow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might feel especially protective toward all those you love: children, family, friends, pets, and the special person in your life. Upsetting news might have you wondering about the future, but don’t let it get you down. All should be well, so allow yourself to relax and enjoy your loved ones. Distract yourself by going to an exciting movie. That will help release tension and put you in a better frame of mind.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you could make the acquaintance of actors, musicians, or other performers, some of whom might be quite well known. Social occasions could bring valuable contacts your way, which you could make good use of later. You might be having so much fun out among the beautiful people you really don’t want to go home! Don’t make it too late a night, however. You’ll need all your energy tomorrow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone who lives far away, someone you haven’t heard from for a long time, could give you a surprise phone call today. You’ll be delighted and probably stay on the phone too long. You might need to run a few errands, but the weather could keep you indoors. Don’t worry about it. You’ll still have time to take care of other pressing matters. You should be feeling especially artistic right now. Be creative!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Money could be a source of worry today. You might feel you’ve spent too much [who doesn’t sometimes?] or perhaps some funds you were expecting have been held up. This is a delay and not a permanent situation [although it might seem that way]. Too much worry could spoil your day, and you don’t want that. If there’s anything you can do to ease the situation, do it. Otherwise, hang in there.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Too much stress and strain over the past few days could cause you to clash with your partner. While not a disaster by any means, this can put a damper on your day. It might be best if you took a few minutes to get away by yourself and let all your negativity fade away when no one’s around. You’ll feel better by the time you face your family, friends, and partner again.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Overindulgence last night could have left you feeling a little woozy today. You may want to spend the day in bed, but the prospect of leaving tasks undone could cause you to push on anyway. That’s a bad idea. Rest is just what you need. Don’t force yourself to socialize, either. You need some time alone to recover and gather your resources so you can face the world with a clear head.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Plans for getting together with a group of close friends may have to be called off because of sudden unexpected events. This could have you feeling somewhat down, especially if a romantic partner is involved. Try not to worry about it too much. You will be able to reschedule, and you could use the time alone anyway to relax and center yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The planetary energy has you feeling a bit sluggish today. You’ll probably want to stay home, surrounded by your books, pets, and plants, yet you know you have appointments to keep and responsibilities to fulfill. Your sense of duty is especially strong. Make a deal with yourself to get the bare minimum done and then relax. Try a hot bath and listening to classical music.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A temporary separation from someone close to you could have you reflecting on the good times you’ve spent together, especially over the past few weeks. You’re likely to talk with him or her on the phone. You’re feeling a lot of warmth and affection toward everyone around you, but a little sad as well, particularly when you think of those far away. Call them up! They’ll be glad to hear from you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Dreams with mixed messages might trouble your sleep tonight. One minute you’ll be having a wonderful dream, and the next could be black and gloomy. Write them down. The message is probably more positive than it appears. Worries about money might plague you throughout the day, yet things probably aren’t as bad as they seem. Make sure you learn the facts about your situation before allowing yourself to panic!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The special person in your life could be working too hard, causing strain for him or her and frustration for you. Their extra hours at work could interfere with your desire to enjoy quality time together. Your own worries could put a damper on your self-confidence. You might be wondering if you’re doing everything that needs to be done. It might help to make a list and cross off each task you complete.